#FROMTHEFRONT#SYRIA 22.03.2017 - 2,784 views
5 (7 votes)
US Troops Cut Off Route between Aleppo And Raqqa After Making Surprise Airdrop Near Tabqa – Unconfirmed 5 out of 5 based on 7 ratings. 7 user reviews.

US Troops Cut Off Route between Aleppo And Raqqa After Making Surprise Airdrop Near Tabqa – Unconfirmed

1

FILE IMAGE

Rumors are circuating tha the US Special Forces have made a surprise attack against the ISIS terrorist group west of the ISIS-held town of Tabqa after cutting across the Euphrates via boats and helicopters.

The US Special Forces allegedly seized the village of Abu Horaira and cut the Raqqah-Aleppo highway off.

Reports argue that some members of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (in other words the Kurdish People’s Protection Units) are also involved in the operation. However, there are serious doubts that Kurdish fighters could play some important role at the first phase of such a complicated operation.

If the advance is confirmed, this will be a major step in an effort aimed on isolating the ISIS-held area between Tabqa and Raqqah.

The control over Tabqa would also allow the US and its allies to prevent government forces from retaking areas in the province of Raqqah.

Tags:, ,

Do you like this content? Consider helping us!

  • Solomon Krupacek

    Big shanme for Russia. Americans defeat isis, free deir ez zor, take 2/3 of syria. Russia was not able to free latakia…

    • Trustin Judeau

      Latakia is alright . Stop moaning .And most population is under the control of the Syrian goverment.

      • Solomon Krupacek

        you were wrong in your predictions. until now is fullfilling my prognose. you will see, how wrong will be this for syria. because of purtins complexes.

        • Trustin Judeau

          What is your prediction? Syria is fractured because Turkey and West funded jihadists rebels for years

          • john mason

            Putin made a mistake and withdrew his forces last year when he had the terrorists under his thumb and the Yanks did not have bases in Syria. He should have finished the job and f*ck world opinion, who really cares what the world thinks anyway but since then countless Syrians have lost their lives and more infrastructure has been destroyed.

          • Trustin Judeau

            I agree with this . I never liked the ceasefires and the partial withdrawal . And Turkey is playing dirty games .Now supporting HTT in Hama

          • john mason

            That was a quick reply. Putin trying to stay within the UN resolutions and International Law when his enemies do not and that is a sign of weakness, in war you fight to win and not to make friends or forgive the enemy, Putin has been doing this with the US and Turkey.
            If Putin is playing them off against each other then he is playing a dangerous game because it is impossible to predict all potential events and results.

          • Trustin Judeau

            SAA and Putin again got tricked . They thought after Aleppo everything is finished , It is not

          • john mason

            This war in Syria has been ordained and put in action many years ago. Reagan negotiating with Russia to dismember the USSR had a hidden agenda and that was to take Russia softly, engage a US parliamentary system governed by US proxies. US has known for the past 50 years that it would require huge resources not just minerals and energy but fresh water, they have destroyed or used up much of theirs so Russia had to be conquered for its’ resources so that the US can survive and continue with its’ hegemony.

          • John Whitehot

            never heard or read about that. Maybe you can read SAA or Putin’s mind?

          • VGA

            I think it is because Assad and the iranians thought they could do whatever the fuck they wanted while Russia expended a lot of money and diplomatic efforts in the war.

            Now you see that Putin is dictating what is happening and things are going well. The SAA would never be able to capture Raqqa, they still have not cleared Damascus after all these years. And the only reason Aleppo fell so quickly was because of Putin’s dealing with Erdogan.

            So forget about dreams of capturing every corner of Syria, shut up and do what Putin tells you before you are overwhelmed by “moderate” rebels in the heartland while going after Raqqa and Deir Ezzor.

          • john mason

            Spot on and Putin needs to engage some heavy artillery and not worry about destroying infrastructure. Russia has very reliable ground intel, the collateral damage is limited.

          • gfsdyughjgd .

            I like Putin but he make quick decisions which have negative impact on long run.Quik peace with Erdogan,quick agreement on S-400 dangerious never detecting system to Erdogan,quick ceasefires,quick withdrawal,quick terrorist relocation to Idlib but taking long to protect his reliable friends.Friends like North Korea,China,Iran,Libya Gaddafi died,Iraq Saddam died,Syria,Cuba and Venezuela.

          • john mason

            It is disappointing looking at it that way, sometimes you can be too clever for your own good. Russia of old would have the war in Syria over by now and a lot of prisoners off to Siberia as forced labour helping in constructing the railways, roads etc..

          • Brad Isherwood
        • john mason

          hate to admit but you may be partially correct, sad but true. Putin allowing too much leeway to the US.

    • gfsdyughjgd .

      I fully support this it is true what you are saying.Israel just do as their like Turkey just do as their like USA/NATO just do as their like.Poor tiger and Hezbollah are running around to re-inforce against hit and runing terrorist.The Russian oil and gas S400 and S300 containers are not detecting anything just waiting for Turkish stream oil and gas to fill up.Very demoralizing.

    • Caleb Da Silva Abi-Ali

      ”2/3 of Syria” = actually 90% of it is Desert. You know vast majority of syrian cities and syrian population are under control of the goverment.

      • Solomon Krupacek

        yes? and then why do not have enough manpower, you “wise”???

  • Pave Way IV

    How convenient – five miles from the end of the runway at Tabqa Air Base. Not that the U.S. would have any interest in another illegal military facility on Syrian soil.

  • john mason

    Government forces will tell the US to move over, not their country, not their fight or they will be forcibly removed. Can’t allow the US any room to maneuver or get dug in. May as well get it over and done with and just bomb the crap out of the US forces.

  • gfsdyughjgd .

    The more different players get involve more especially Turkey,USA/NATO and Israel the more ISIS attacks occurs.Russia must take over central command and forget about Turkish eye blind gas and oil pipeline.

  • King_GeorgXIII

    they try to stop the SAA from taking Raqqa! Not gonna happen!

  • gold37

    That’s fine, SAA’s goal was to reach Deir Ezzor from two fronts, it would be silly to just try and get there from Palmyra.A political agreement would be reached, SAA has leverage, Afrin!