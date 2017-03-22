US Troops Cut Off Route between Aleppo And Raqqa After Making Surprise Airdrop Near Tabqa – Unconfirmed

US Troops Cut Off Route between Aleppo And Raqqa After Making Surprise Airdrop Near Tabqa – Unconfirmed 5 out of 5 based on 7 ratings. 7 user reviews.

Rumors are circuating tha the US Special Forces have made a surprise attack against the ISIS terrorist group west of the ISIS-held town of Tabqa after cutting across the Euphrates via boats and helicopters.

The US Special Forces allegedly seized the village of Abu Horaira and cut the Raqqah-Aleppo highway off.

Reports argue that some members of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (in other words the Kurdish People’s Protection Units) are also involved in the operation. However, there are serious doubts that Kurdish fighters could play some important role at the first phase of such a complicated operation.

If the advance is confirmed, this will be a major step in an effort aimed on isolating the ISIS-held area between Tabqa and Raqqah.

The control over Tabqa would also allow the US and its allies to prevent government forces from retaking areas in the province of Raqqah.