US-Led Coalition ‘Will Not Allow’ Syrian Army To Cross Euphrates River In Deir Ezzor – Reports

On Saturday, the US-led coalition announced in an official statement that it will support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Deir Ezzor Military Council (DMC) advance towards Deir Ezzor city.

The US-led coalition said that it will provide equipment, training, intelligence and logistics support, precision fires and battlefield advice for the SDF and DMC during the operation.

The US-led coalition stressed that it will support the SDF until it fully captures the Khabur River valley. This could mean that the US is not interested in capturing other areas in Deir Ezzor governorate. Kurdish sources claimed that the aim of the attack is to reach Markada town south of al-Shaddadah town just to secure the US base near al-Sahdadah.

Meanwhile, a member of the SDF-linked Raqqa Civil Council claimed that Major General Robert Jones, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the US-led coalition, said in a meeting that the US-led coalition will not allow the regime forces to bypass the Euphrates River.

Others even claimed that Jones threatened to strike any units of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) if it crossed the Euphrates River. However, none of these claims have been confirmed by the US-led coalition so far.

In a separate development, the SDF fighters advanced in al-Mansour and al-Thkhnah districts in the centers of Raqqa city and in al-Nahdah district in the western part of Raqqa city according to Kurdish sources. The source added that SDF fighters killed 30 ISIS fighters and destroyed a vehicle of ISIS during their advance.

On Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) claimed that 15 SDF fighters were killed in clashes with ISIS fighters in Raqqa city.

Furthermore, the ISIS-linked news agency Amaq announced that a number of SDF fighters were killed and injured in a VBIED attack on their positions in al-Barazi roundabout in the eastern part of Raqqa city.

Amaq also claimed that US-led coalition warplanes targeted by mistake –again- a unit of the SDF in Tal Abyad street in Raqqa city. According to Amaq 7 SDF fighters were killed in the friendly fire accident.

The SDF is now focusing its attacks on ISIS positions in the western part of Raqqa city. If the SDF captures the western part of Raqqa, ISIS will be in control of less than 20% of Raqqa city in its northern and eastern parts.

Photos released by Amaq:

  • Russian225

    I don’t remember that Syria was a yankee state.

  • Dejan

    SAA must not cross ITS teritory, really USA, Give me one reason to not hate that fake country

  • bcbingram

    Take a breath Generals, the Syrians are NOT your enemy.

    • gustavo

      You are wrong….Syria is USA-Israel enemy, that is why USA-NATO-Israel created ISIS-Daesh-Nustra and moderated terrorists (including SDF) with the help of Qatar, Saudis, Jordan and Turkey.

  • Davey Price

    Kurds are dumb thick, off course the Syrians are going to cross the river and reclaim there state.
    Every nation has the right to defend itself, and they will

    • dutchnational

      They should have done this 5 years ago and they would be right to feel that way.

      As Assad and the SAA left the kurds and northeastern arabs to fend for themselves, they must not complain when they defended themselves too and took help when their own government left them to be killed by islamists, jihadis and IS.

      Maybe the SAA will try to make a bridge, maybe not. Tomorrow the SDF will be at the riverbanks as they are now less then 10kms away and have firecontrol on part of those riverbanks already.

      Before they can start building bridges, they have to clear a long stretch of the riverbank and have sufficient forces to control a bridgehead. It will take them some time before this will be so.

      • FlorianGeyer

        What planet are you on Dutch National ? The SAA withdrew from the area 5 years ago because the US/NATO/Israeli armed and trained proxy terror gangs were popping up all over Syria like cancers and they had to defend Damascus at all costs. The SAA did not withdraw to have a holiday or surrender after a week or so like the Dutch army did in 1939.

        • dutchnational

          Exactly what I said. They, the SAA, left them to fend for themselves and kurds and allied arabs transformed themselves into not needing the SAA anymore. Such is the reward for having left people to fight for their lives because the govenernment had other priorities.

          • Terra Cotta Woolpuller

            The Kurds took all the weapons and ran from ISIS and left the Arabs and Christians to fend for themselves. Then when ISIS didn’t finish the job properly the Kurds came in afterwards and then finished it and let the blame fall on ISIS.

            Just get over that fact they have no problem joining with ISIS whom have appeared in Amaq videos they are stars of the AMurican Arab Quorum.

          • James Hunter

            You are generating garbage

      • martin aguilar

        You are a dutch naZional, of course you defend US-ISIS-NATO terrorists. As you never fought against German Nazis when they invaded your country. Dutch are and always be in history cowards. Completely opposite to Russians that fought and defeated Nazis and saved entire humanity. It´s very interesting to read what bastards like you have to say.

      • Tarciso Ribeiro

        Hey Moron Syria belongs to Syrians,they have the right to reclaim their land,unless Syria belongs to the rogue state called U.S.A.

    • James Hunter

      And you are a plain clown

  • Tenkir

    Now we know we live in a lawless world.

    • griffinalabama

      Yep, US Empire is the real terrorist supporters and terrorist state.

  • gustavo

    SDF (USA) is occupying right now Syria land, and BOMBUSA has not right at all the even open its mouth related with Syria land.

    • James Hunter

      Garbage. Syria was a french dream

  • Serious

    Cross that f…… river !!!!!

  • MD Ranix

    here comes the real zio terrorists of the world claiming victory for losing all the time

  • Meanwhile, a member of the SDF-linked Raqqa Civil Council claimed that Major General Robert Jones, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the US-led coalition, said in a meeting that the US-led coalition will not allow the regime forces to bypass the Euphrates River.
    ———————–
    I do note that the US didn’t say it – and I don’t hear the Trumpet declaiming things like fantastic forces and tremendous allies.

    Terrorist state – and I doubt they will strike the SAA with Russians there to SHOOT THEM DOWN.

  • Alex Black

    Not sure how this is going to play out. Seems like more bark than bite at the moment. Russia will be put in a difficult situation, if a US gunship show up and starts blasting SAA on the other side of the euphrates. Several way to go about this. First, any syrian force crossing the river must be heavily staffed with Russians. Second, there should be notice of orders to blast any aggressive coalition aircraft in the operational area of SAA. Also, it is time Russia mistake some SDF for ISIS in the typical american fashion and send a cruise missile their way, just to let them know that they too can play this game.

    • Serious

      Third : Russia makes a deal with USA to prevent SAA to cross the river.

      • Alex Black

        It’s possible, but you must realize your Kurdish roaches will be killed within a years period.

        • Serious

          Like I have said so many times, Syria should have given the kurds their shitty land northeast of Syria before kurds were been using by USA. You give a little not to loose a lot.

          Now, it’s too late. SDF is protected by USA. SAA will never retake these lands. It’s like Palestinians that can’t take back the stolen lands.

          You must forbid USA to enter.

          • Alex Black

            I think you misjudge the situation. In a vacuum, with only one problem in the world, and commitment from the American population to the Kurdish cause, maybe your analysis could have applied. With Ukraine, Iran, DPRK, being what they are, the Russian involvement in the Syrian civil war, shoddy US relations with Turkey, and unmitigated Kurdish ambitions, I think you will see a massive lash back. The US isn’t a talker, they are a doer. All these statements tell me that they are full of crap. To date, Russians have shown incredible restraint, but they are just waiting for the right situation. With their embassy in SF gone, they might very well deliver a very strong response to the US diplomacy. Russians never work direct so there won’t be an S400 shooting down a US aircraft. But I forsee a situation that results in massive loss of life, perhaps the Kurdish lives, maybe a few special forces guys with them, to send a message. If you dont think this is coming, good for you.

          • Serious

            Always reacting to USA. I think everyone understands that USA is acting whereas SAA is reacting. Who have lost lands ??? SAA or USA ? Who have gain lands ??? USA or SAA.

            To much theory. In reality, if you let USA enter, it’s over because they will never withdraw and you can’t make them withdraw.

            So, like I suggest, Syria should have given some lands in the northeast to the gipsies not to loose much. And always pay attention to the sunnis. Syria knew she was targetted by USA. So, Syria must have anticipate this.

          • Alex Black

            The truth is if you look at the map. SAA is doing just fine. You think there is an appetite in America for dead Americans so that Syrian gypsies could have their own state? In three years, the americans will have an election, and the person who is going to win is the one who says I dont care who runs syria. No one in the US gives a flying you know what about the kurds. The truth is, this is a cause that is important to you, as you obviously read fanboy journals on the topic. Time will tell.

          • Serious

            Not at all. You are totally wrong. Who said that he will not bomb Syria ??? Trump. What did Trmp ?? Bomb Syria. You are wrong because there is no democracy in the USA. The candidates can even not talk about Syria.

            The only way USA understand is to protect yourself by removing the threats. And the threats were very very well knwos : kurds and sunnis.

          • Alex Black

            I just keep seeing red on the map grow, while folk talk about Assads downfall. No one knows the future, but it sure has been bleak for Assads enemies. Goodluck stealing arab land, not like those people hold grudges. When the last kurd is exterminated on syrian land, i will think of you and this chat, over a cigar.

          • dutchnational

            I think you are generally right here. At least for the next several years. As the USA is a fickle country, one never knows what a new president will do or not do, as Putin learned to his, and our, surprise.

          • Alex

            US hasn’t really surprised anyone with it’s behaviour, it’s what they have been doing all of those years, now that they feel bein pushed off the n1. spot, they are spitting and biting and playing dirty and what not haha.

          • Johnny Palomba

            Just wait for turkish welcome for this new *free* kurdish territory…you’ll see the american power leave kurds to their poor and bloody near future.

          • Serious

            That will never happen. USA is playing the kurdish card since Saddam Hussein. the kurds will help USA to destroy Iran next. What will most likely happen is that turkish president will change. Erdogan is not here for decades. The US regime deep state will never change.

          • Brother Ma

            I agree serious.us is just dying to kiss and makeup with turkey again.new leader may even be that headchopping bahceli fellow who will send more so- called migrants into europe to kill everyone in their beds.

          • FlorianGeyer

            South Vietnam was also Protected by the USA and then they Ran Away.

          • Serious

            South Vietanemese were Vietnamese. A,nd CVhgina was very serious in removing USA threat.

          • FlorianGeyer

            You should get a job in the State Dept Serious. You are certainly dim enough. Maybe even US ambassador to the UN.

          • Serious

            I don’t. Even if you give me 50 millions dollars and a green card, I will never put a feet in USA.

          • FlorianGeyer

            That’s a pity as you would find many Fellow Travellers there.

          • Serious

            Surely not. Better die than to work for USA.

          • Astar Roth

            Maybe even to get blow job and fuck Nikki Hailey… Who knows?

          • Brother Ma

            Very witty but i dont know enough about serious yet ro laugh out loud.

          • Astar Roth

            You’re goddamn right!

          • FlorianGeyer

            Serious does not seem to think so but he has his masters to please I suppose. He has made 8720 posts here. It must be a full time job for him :)

          • Astar Roth

            They’ll fuck them selves up with this politics just like they did in Vietnam! History repeat it self!

      • Rodger

        And Russia would want to help the US because……

        • Serious

          …… it’s what Russia is doing since the beginning.

          • Rodger

            Nah, they have allowed the US to make dumb moves. Like backing the Kurds 100% that has given Russia a lot of extra influence in Istanbul. Now the US beliefs the Kurds will go an capture lands that don’t have significant Kurdish populations while Turkey is putting pressure on their forces in areas that do have significant Kurdish population. They will drag their feet every step of the way and melt away to fight where it’s best for Kurdistan. Russia can seem friendly to the US in Syria because they are already walking themselves deeper and deeper into the swamp.

          • Brother Ma

            I hope you are right.do you notice this garnage about dmc,some governing body. Just another name to make western audiences think the kurds have a legitimacy in this part of syria.

          • Rodger

            Yeah, it’s the standard way of creating legitimacy. Find a group of people you own, give them a fancy name with words like democratic and council in the title and look the other way while they butcher their opponents, grab power and then hand it over to some ‘elected buddy’ of theirs while they stay in real control. They tried the same thing in every country they’ve ‘liberated’ in the last 40 years.

          • martin aguilar

            You are not serious.

          • martin aguilar

            SAA -Russia-Hezbollah-Iran will recover North Euphrates as they did in Iraki Jordan border, stopping USA-Brit terrorist army. Of course now will be more difficult with Kurds. But remember that everybody is against a Kurdish independent State : Siria, Turkey, Irak, Iran .

      • Terra Cotta Woolpuller

        There was no deal about a split this is just the US trying to make it seem there was one, the deal was restricted to aircraft and the US not putting boots on the ground only in advisory roles.Just funny how everybody likes to make their own deals even the Kurds have created their version they learned from the US in that regard.

        This US idiot acting like ISIS imperiled the world from start when everyone was trying to stop Assad from securing his nation now we see the US and it’s full intentions. This is looking so bad for the US and a possible serious repercussions if they go down this line.

        The Russians could break the silence and expose the whole deal this would gain them incredible leverage and shut down the US for good.

      • martin aguilar

        No Russia wónt do that. We´ll soon know.

  • Rob

    Syria is not American colony wakeup from your delusion. America have no status in Syria. American troops are illegal there in Syria. America should have to Stop crimes and ready for justice.

  • YuiYui

    USA won’t do shit – even in their most brazen strikes, they always had at least SOME (laughable) pretext, like “protecting” their base in Al Tanf. Here, they don’t have anything – they cannot bomb SAA for fighting ISIS. Russia wouldn’t let them get away with it either, since those oil fields are worth stirring shit up with burgers. This is why there is no official statement – because they do not plan to bomb SAA. This is just the local green brains putting on airs to raise Kurdish morale and hoping that these laughable claims will deter SAA from crossing, or at least delay them.

  • SFC Steven M Barry USA RET

    There needs to be a rain of SCUDs on the damn Kurds.

  • Rodger

    Good luck with that US. Bombing the forces that fight ISIS (unlike the US) will make you look good for sure…… Anyway all US bases in Syria are a war crime. All US personnel in Syria are war criminals.

  • Serious

    It’s useless to talk about USA because everyone knows that USA wants to kill Assad and occupy Syria. What you must do is doing everything to prevent this to happen.

  • Thegr8rambino

    THE FUCKING NERVE OF THESE BASTARDS!!! I HOPE SAA ABSOLUTELY STEAMROLLS RIGHT OVER THEM AND RETAKES ALLLL OF EAST OF EUPHRATES!!!

    • Moussa Saab

      All of Syria, North and East too

      • Thegr8rambino

        Yes!!!

  • Moussa Saab

    This only gives Assad another reason to attack SDF. Don’t go crying when SAA artillery batters the U.S bases.

  • Attrition47

    “Come and have a go if you think you’re hard enough.”

  • Pete

    I think that was the plan anyway, but Assad forces was too fast, and the US simply has slept meanwhile.

  • iosongasingsing

    These criminals invaders waited three years Daesh beheading, raping and enslaving Yazidi and now that SAA are defeated their puppets USA moves the Sepoys.

  • Brother Ma

    Even the photo behind the yankistani shows crossed islamic swords: sublimina l advertising yelling us ISIS are our pals!