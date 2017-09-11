US-led Coalition Bombed Syrian Military Column Near Deir Ezzor – Media

Donate

The US-led coalition has bombed a military column of Syrian government forces near Deir Ezzor city, Sky News Arabia reported on Monday citing local sources.

According to the report, the airstrikes hit the column near an oil field east of Deir Ezzor city and killed some number of Iranian-backed militias fighters as well as destroyed some military equipment. No more details were provided.

If the report is true, the incident may took place near the Thayyem oil field located southeast of the city where an intense fighting was ongoing between ISIS and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

The TV channel said that the reported airstrikes were a message to the SAA and its allies to avoid crossing the Euphrates River. Nor the Syrian military nor the US-led coalition have commented on the report of Sky News Arabia.

Earlier sources linked to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported refering to the alleged words of Major General Rupert Jones, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the US-led coalition in Syria and Iraq, that the coalition will not allow pro-government troops to cross the Euphrates and is ready to strike them if they attempt to do this. These reports have not also been denied by the coalition.

