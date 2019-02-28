U.S. Forces Transported 50 Tons Of Gold From Syria: Reports

Donate

The US military is reportedly transferring tons of gold from ISIS-held areas in Syria to the US.

According to a source contacted by Kurdish Bas News Agency, US forces transferred about 50 tons of gold from areas seized from ISIS in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor. The report says that a part of the remaining gold was shared with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). According to the report, the gold was transported from the US military base in Ayn al-Arab (Kobani).

40 tons of gold stolen by ISIS terrorists from Iraq’s Mosul was also taken by US forces, reports say.

Local sources told the Syrian state-run SANA news agency claimed that the troops relocated large boxes containing ISIS gold treasure from al-Dashisheh region in southern Hasakah.

Separately, the UK-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights said that the YPG was after 40 tons of gold left behind by ISIS in Syria’s Deir Ezzor province.

“The U.S.-led coalition forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) deliberately do not target the areas under the control of the ISIL terrorists and commanders in Eastern Euphrates in Deir el-Zour as they are trying to locate this treasure by forcing the ISIL militants to speak about its location after surrendering,” the SOHR reported.

