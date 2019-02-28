HOT
#SYRIA#USA 28.02.2019
4.1 (8 votes)
U.S. Forces Transported 50 Tons Of Gold From Syria: Reports

FILE PHOTO: AFP

The US military is reportedly transferring tons of gold from ISIS-held areas in Syria to the US.

According to a source contacted by Kurdish Bas News Agency, US forces transferred about 50 tons of gold from areas seized from ISIS in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor. The report says that a part of the remaining gold was shared with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). According to the report, the gold was transported from the US military base in Ayn al-Arab (Kobani).

40 tons of gold stolen by ISIS terrorists from Iraq’s Mosul was also taken by US forces, reports say.

Local sources told the Syrian state-run SANA news agency claimed that the troops relocated large boxes containing ISIS gold treasure from al-Dashisheh region in southern Hasakah.

Separately, the UK-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights said that the YPG was after 40 tons of gold left behind by ISIS in Syria’s Deir Ezzor province.

“The U.S.-led coalition forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) deliberately do not target the areas under the control of the ISIL terrorists and commanders in Eastern Euphrates in Deir el-Zour as they are trying to locate this treasure by forcing the ISIL militants to speak about its location after surrendering,” the SOHR reported.

  • Nowruz

    This is how the United States was founded.

    • Zionism = EVIL

      By genocide of native Americans, land theft, broken treaties and sheer plunder, the Zionist scum also follow the same criminal enterprise and have added organ harvesting and human trafficking to it too.

      • Ace

        Don’t hold back.

    • Tony B.

      Correction. How ENGLISH colonies were founded. The United States was an attempt (not successful) to break away from perfidious England.

    • Ace

      By stealing gold from Syria?

    • Jimmy Jim

      y’all this gold gonna end up in fort knox to kill more ruskies…their flying crap stinks…just ask the paks….USA>USA

  • Daniel Martin

    I thought the Americans where there to fight isis and deliver the Syrian people from the dictatorship and oppressor Assad, not to steal? I must have been brainwashed by Western media the last couple of decades …

    • gustavo

      Finally, you have woken up, that is the important part.

  • Promitheas Apollonious

    the job they do best of all, stealing other nations treasures. They have surpassed their masters by a lot this new breed of clones.

    • Amir

      Are you suggesting that they are continuing in the tradition of “Cowboys against Indians” and in case the other acquiesce, they will end up as The Native Tribes in the Americas ended, exterminated?

  • JustPassingThrough

    they’ve got to replace the gold plated tungsten bars in ft knox.

    • Promitheas Apollonious

      then they be short all the gold americans claim to have minus (8,965 metric tons) the gold they stole from libya – ukraine – syria, to mention a few.

      • You can call me Al

        Remember in, well between 1997 to 2007, Gordon Brown from labour, sold the Yanks have the British gold at half price. Wonder why ?.

  • Melusi Gamede

    this is theft, thats how conquerors behave.

  • Richard

    Bringing democracy to your gold and protecting it for Uncle $hmuel. From whom did the ISIS terrorists steal this gold? Was it their pay from the USA?

    • You can call me Al

      No, they took over and took everything from the Iraqi banks and a few Syrian ones…. vast amounts of Gold and cash + oil of course.

      • Jimmy Jim

        y’all donald done said we own eyraki oil….USA>USA>MAGA>MAGA

  • AJ

    This gold should be returned to the legal owners but we all know it wont this is plunder.

    • Amir

      Fat chance, judging by seizure of Venezuelan people’s bank account by Perfidious Albion and it’s descendants!

  • Zionism = EVIL

    Americunt criminals doing what they do best, steal, loot and plunder. This stolen gold will fund more Wahhabi headchopper terrorists.

  • Joe Doe

    Nothing new. USA has been stealing golds, valuable assets from other countries for years. USA stole gold from IRAQ, Venezuela, Germany, Yugoslavia and other Latin America countries. In addition freezing other countries and private companies assets and individual assets has been going for years.

  • Fernando Silva

    Fake! strategy to disqualify the American army

    • Brian Michael Bo Pedersen

      The US Army does a better job at that themselves

  • Bob

    Throughout 1990’s US imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iraq, in 2000’s US directly invaded and occupied Iraq – and in 2019, US is opportunistically still stealing, ISIS looted, public and private Iraqi gold.

    • Sinbad2

      During WWII every country the US went into lost its gold.
      They have always been thieves, it’s the Americun way.

      • Ace

        The Japanese looted SE Asia of its gold. Supposedly a lot of it was buried in the Philippines and some of it fell into American hands. Some of it was used to pay off Japanese politicians. I’m a bit sketchy on the details but there are articles about this.

        • Sinbad2

          Yeah yeah sure, what about the countries Japan did not invade?
          And what happened to the gold Japan stole?
          That’s right the US stole the Japanese gold as well.

      • Bob

        US military still occupies Japan and Germany – the former Soviet Union entity retreated from its WW-II conquered territories in 1989.
        Germany and many other European state’s gold reserves were of course physically taken into allied custody, or held in perpetuity, after onset of Cold War, never to be seen again. Other than on paper.

  • Pave Way IV

    The head-choppers still had a $2 billion stash of gold? For what, exactly? To back their transactions in international trade? FFS, they would have cashed in the Mosul gold to their CIA arms suppliers as soon as possible for something useful.

    • Snowglobe

      It makes no sense. Russia, Syria, Iran, and Turkey stood back and let them take off with crates of gold? I cannot reconcile it.

      • Sinbad2

        Why didn’t you take the gold?

        • Snowglobe

          Oh, we are much too busy with our internal strife and scandals! We don’t have time to worry about airlifting shiny things, eh? ;-)

          .

      • Sinbad2

        Remember that the gold was where there is American air cover, and they would not allow anybody else to steal the gold they stole.
        I doubt Russia or Iran would sacrifice their troops for the gold, the Turks, maybe.

        • Snowglobe

          Here is the detail that I get hung up on. That there would be a large stash of gold sitting there at this time seems unlikely. My thoughts are that it would have been used to finance their objective, be it buying weapons, paying/recruiting soldiers, funding their supply train for foodstuff, etc. This does not mean that I am right though.

          I do agree that others would find it wasteful to let more of their own killed for gold.

          • Sinbad2

            The funding for the war came from Riyadh, via American banks.
            The troops were all paid in dollars and amphetamines.
            The US would have demanded that they get the gold.

          • Snowglobe

            …and the others stood down.

            Does this end it? Any chance of a withdrawal in your opinion?

          • Sinbad2

            If the US withdraws from Syria, the Iranian gas pipeline would be built.
            Maintaining control of energy supplies to Europe is very important to the US, so I think that they will either stay, or try to stop it in Iraq.

          • Snowglobe

            The US should leave, and I hope that they do, but will they.

            Would an Iranian pipeline put them in a healthy competition with Russia for the European market?

          • goingbrokes

            After the gold is taken the chance of withdrawal increases hugely. I hope this story is true.

          • Sinbad2

            They took the Ukrainian gold, and they are still in Ukraine?

          • goingbrokes

            That’s only because it’s next to Russia and there are about a million projects going on in there: Biological weapons labs, Uki Army to manage, politicians to corrupt, Open Society corrupt programs. None of this is really possible in Syria.

          • goingbrokes

            The gold was stolen and Daesh allowed to keep it in order to stabilise the future caliphate, their currency and economy. Now that the project is on its last legs the gold is simply taken out.

          • Snowglobe

            “allowed to keep it to stabilize the future caliphate”.

            Okay, that makes sense. :-)

    • Sinbad2

      It would have been to give to America, America steals the gold of every country it occupies.
      When the Americans broke the deal with ISIS they decided to keep the gold, so the yankees killed them, it’s the Americun way.

      • Pave Way IV

        Hey, I’m American… Where do I sign up to get MY f’king gold bar?

        • Sinbad2

          Sorry mate but ordinary Germans had to pay for the actions of Hitler, and ordinary Americans will have to pay for the actions of the American Government.
          There have been many elections where the majority of Americans could have changed the path of the US Government but didn’t.
          If you want a good life for your children, get out while you still can.

          • Pave Way IV

            Responsibility? Sure. But elections ‘changing the path of the US Government’? FFS, that’s the lie they keep using on us.

            They (take your pick) corrupted the law and voting in the US thoroughly enough to guarantee both are useless to the little people for ‘changing the path of the US Government’. It’s going wherever the oligarchs and psychopaths controlling it WANT it to go – the rest is all marketing so the little people don’t riot.

            A hamster in a cage does not run on its little exercise wheel because it honestly thinks it can escape. It runs simply because there’s nothing else to do and the wheel is right there. That’s our ‘voting’ in the US.

          • Sinbad2

            Yeah yeah most Americans say I keep voting for the Democrat/Republican that promises peace but they lie, so I keep voting for them.
            It’s a game, the Democrats/Republicans are the same thing, but they pretend to be different. The American people pretend they are peaceful, but just keep on voting for the people who bring them war.
            Why, because living off the money you steal is easier than working. So now they are stealing from you, what a surprise.

            When the handouts stop, you will rise up, like the French Russian and Iranian people did, thousands will die, because Americans don’t have the intelligence to use their vote wisely.

  • Sukhoi-35

    Good ole’ thieves of Murica:
    -stole ALL Iraq’s gold
    -stole SOME of Syria’s gold
    -Wants to steal ALL of Venezuela’s gold
    -Wants to steal ALL of Iran’s gold
    *Don’t forget the OIL also*

  • Omega

    Nazis looted gold throughout Europe.

    ISIS loots gold for throughout the Middle East.

    In both cases, the gold ended/ends up in the hand of the same people sitting comfortably in the City of London.

    Same sh*t, different day.

  • Scott

    Still quoting SOHR and unknown sources. Okay SF.

  • Taz T

    They are following their Zionist handlers who are stealing Palestinian … properties daily.

  • Sinbad2

    It’s pillaging that made America great.

  • Tommy Jensen

    WHERE was this gold relocated to??? This the most important question is never answered in this irritating article.
    WHERE is this gold now???

  • Xoli Xoli

    USA democracy of stealing looting gold,oil,gas,money,freezing foreign bank accounts for self enrichment,deviding ethnic groups and instigating violence.

  • khalkha

    Inacceptable! us occupants must give back this money right now but who can say them ????

  • Sinbad2

    This plus the other gold the US has stolen from other countries is not enough to back the US dollar.
    When the collapse occurs, the US will invade Mexico, to steal the silver.

  • verner

    50 tonnes of gold with minimum fineness of 999,5/1000 would amount to about 2.5 cubic meter in volume or 2500 bars of 1 cubic decimeter. it would require say 2 transport planes with a load capacity of 25 tonnes plus then some to transport. so first it needs to be transported by truck to a nearby iraqi us-base and from there by air to the ramstein air-base in germany and from there to the vaults in new york. sure it shouldn’t be too much of a problem to arrange.

  • Willing Conscience (The Truths

    Mmmm, it sounds believable, but since it’s an article based on an SOHR report, who knows what the truth is, maybe time will tell.
    Black gold is still flowing in the wrong direction too, that’s the real story they should be investigating, the US is the main benefactor of that now, and their Kurdish buddies, Erdogan and his son also made a fortune from it too, as the Russians so kindly showed us on video.
    So as well as losing the 2 bill worth of oil that the Syris did, the SOHR now claims the Syrians have also lost 3.2 bill worth of gold, that’s terrible, but I think the priceless antiquities that were stolen during the war, were much more valuable, and worse still, none of them were replaceable.
    But they all come in second place to the greatest loss for the Syrian people, the Fathers, Mothers, Brothers, Sisters, Sons and Daughters, they’re the most important treasures that were lost to Syria and can never be replaced, they’re also gone and lost forever too.
    If Isis did steal 50 tonnes of gold, how much of it would still be left here in Syria now, half or less?

  • goingbrokes

    What’s this, Americans are NOT returning the gold to Iraqis and Syrians that it belongs to. What is going on? Am I missing something?

    • Sinbad2

      Where did the 140 tons of Libyan gold end up?

  • Johan

    “Large boxes”? Transporting Gold in large boxes? A little box of 1m by 1 m and 1 meter up weights +20 tons! Or they moved papers ore the ussed small boxes but what you saw in large boxes whas no gold.