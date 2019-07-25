Donate
U.S. Is Building New Large Base With Airstrip In Northwestern Syria

The US-led coalition is building a new large base with an airstrip near the northern Syrian town of al-Darbasiyah next to the Turkish border.

ANF News, a Kurdish outlet, said that the locals in al-Darbasiyah are observing an increasing number of trucks loaded with building materials heading to the base site. Major infrastructures are reportedly being built there.

“The establishment of the military base south of al-Darbasiyah by the coalition comes to confirm the plan of a long-term deployment of international forces in northeastern Syria,” ANF quoted military sources in the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as saying.

Observers on Twitter had released satellite images showing the ongoing construction of the new US-led coalition base.


A delegation of the US-led coalition, accompanied by SDF commanders, inspected the Tabqa airbase in Raqqa, last month. Back then, opposition sources said that the coalition is planning to deploy troops and helicopters there.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump backed down from his decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Syria. These new reports suggest that the U.S. is now working to step up its military presence in the war-torn country.

  • Tommy Jensen

    Its more interesting to know WHO are “allowing” the US to build so many large bases in E-Syria and who allow US to transport 1000s of heavy trucks and low beds with military equipment freely through Syria from Iraq, as if US had a deal with some strong “equal partner” inside Syria?
    WHO has been delaying Irans and Syrias ability to defend themselves with contracted supply of S-300?
    WHO are selling S-400 and S-500 quickly delivered within 2 years to all Syrias and Irans enemies?
    Who is that?

    • 1691

      Tommy, aaah, tommy. Didn’t you know that Russia, Syria, China, Iran are pulling the strings and watching the self-imposed destruction of the nwo?The picture is too big for you to comprehend, isn’t it? Shame.

      • Tommy Jensen

        Whats your guys problem? I only asked a question and many seems only to get angered rather than giving an answer.

        • 1691

          Noooo, ah, nooo. How dare they do that to you?! You gave me such a big smile. Thank you. I know it is not decent to laugh at mentally challenged but I could not help it. Trolling is not good for you if it gets you upset. Give it a break tommy. I shall miss you though. And take care and your pills!

          • dutchnational

            So you would not mind me laughing at you, will you?

          • 1691

            Laugh all you want. Who cares about your “valuable” opinion.? I’ve been laughing at your posts for a long time now.

        • PZIVJ

          “Its more interesting to know WHO are “allowing” the US to build so many large bases in E-Syria and who allow US to transport 1000s of heavy trucks and low beds with military equipment freely through Syria”
          Answer is obvious, Iraq and SDF.
          Where you trying to insinuate Russia gave the OK, this may anger some.
          Or do you expect Russia to go to war to stop it, I THINK NOT

          • dutchnational

            You seriously imply SDF would or should object to anything US would ship to them? Their only comment can be : more… more…

    • Free man

      Russia’s intervention in the war actually saved the lives of thousands of fighters from the Iranian militias. But you guys don’t know how to say thank you. You don’t stop slandering Russia.

      • Ronald

        Russia’s intervention was to back up the Iranian militias,
        who were already backing up the Syrian Arab Army.
        Tommy may try to be funny,, but your statement is confusing tn truth.
        The Syrian Arab Army, Hezbollah, the Iranian militias, and Russian forces (mostly Air Force) were Allies and worked together.
        Wahhabi Sunnis were the enemy, as in ISIS, and Al Qaeda.

        • Free man

          “The Syrian Arab Army, Hezbollah, the Iranian militias, and Russian forces (mostly Air Force) were Allies and worked together.
          Wahhabi Sunnis were the enemy, as in ISIS, and Al Qaeda.” – I agree .
          But it is clear who the source of criticism against Putin / Russia is .

        • Hos Ng

          many mossad commanders were discovered in the aftermath and they also got hospital care in occupied Palestine….and the cruelty they displayed towards alawis yazidis and palmyra reveals the same dirty people as in 911

      • Hos Ng

        its a tactic ive seen many times, the zio cyber army call putin a zio to give him a bad name…..but hes the only one whos made nutface chickenpoo grovell at his feet so many times.

    • Xoli Xoli

      Putin.

    • grumpy_carpenter

      How do you propose to stop them? The Iraqi’s? Not likely. The Russians? Why would they do that? The military mission is pretty much accomplished, Assad is safe and the Russian fighters are bottled up in Idlib. Many posters on this site seem to expect Russians to fight and die for their cause. Russians fight for Russian causes not yours. The USA isn’t going to leave the region until they run out of money and they are a nuclear superpower so trying to get them to leave by military means carries a good chance of being a suicide.

      The US coalition in Syria is playing at economic war now by keeping oil assets from the Assad government. The only way to beat them is at this point is to play the same game and destroy their currency making their debt relevant again and these expiditionary wars beyond their means …. that’s America’s weakness.

      • Free man

        “Many posters on this site seem to expect Russians to fight and die for their cause. Russians fight for Russian causes not yours.” – You nailed it.

        • jj

          But this behavior will, in the long term, harm Russian interests since those attacking Syria are anti-Russian or the proxies of anti-Russians.
          They will strengthen anti-Russian powers and Russia will lose a friendly or neutral country – and it’s already lost so many due to western forces pushing forward while Russia mostly does nothing.
          Russia will lose its naval base in Syria eventually if it keeps up with allowing anti-Russia forces to take over.

          • BMWA1

            Hard call, yes, there are many negatives to each approach. I think the main thing limiting the RU is the unwillingness to go beyond a small force for Syria, other plans and scenarios of a more ambitious type would involve much larger forces, x10 or more resources. Those resources are commited either to homeland defense or more importantly, non-military domestic economic development.

          • Jens Holm

            The usual stuff – the enemy collapse, the dollar goes down. Assad are united with all arabs and commander of the ussian army too.

          • dutchnational

            They will rely on sepoy forces, like the foreign legion of France, like the Gurkhas of Brittain. Likely the SDF will be one of the first of US sepoy forces. They could rent an army on the cheap there, for say $ 200 to 300 for a private. Of course , there will be political costs too.

          • Sinbad2

            “But this behavior will, in the long term,”
            Will bankrupt America.
            That’s the game the free world is playing, the Americans have enough WMD’s to exterminate every animal on earth a 1000 times over.
            Getting in to a shooting war with them is suicide.
            Better to let them destroy themselves, which they are doing.

          • Jens Holm

            Western Economy cant collapse unless fx China and Russia do too.

            Things can be slightly leveled like the dollar slowly goes down and like that. You still only have some extacy or opium knowlefdge about, how we are.

            And to we then replace it with Your economy. Turkisk money, Syrian Pounds, worthless Ryals. Any thing else – Thank You.

          • Jens Holm

            Even Californian figs are better as currency then Your proposals. They are world marlked leading and 99% as well.

            You cant even make figs into money.

      • Tommy Jensen

        Ohh you wont answer the question, but ask me to resolve the problem.
        I repeat myself for many times: Nobody ask Russia to fight for anybody other than themselves.

        But if Moscow cooperate with US, Israel, Nato to kill and bomb Iranians, Hezbollah, SAA and Russian servicemen in Syria and delay purchased S-300 deliberately, “because its good for Israel and our equal partners”.

        Then Im saying Russia is not what they say and pretend to be in relation to Syria, i.e. we are in the same sh.t. boat as before.

      • jj

        Thing is that Russia likely entered to not lose its naval base in Syria. If Assad was overthrown, the Russians would no doubt be kicked out.
        So they helped just enough to keep a government which allows the Russian naval base.
        However, if the anti-Syrian forces stay and keep up a perpetual war, there will eventually be, in the future, a time when Syria falls to a puppet government.
        So Russia will have its interests damaged by allowing Syria to be occupied by hostile forces which are anti-Russian or tools of anti-Russians.

        • AM Hants

          ‘We were close to direct conflict between Russia & US inside Syria’ – Bashar Assad…

          ‘…Assad says Moscow also played a role in restraining Washington’s influence and meddling in the region, both generally since its invitation to aid Damascus in September 2015, and in this particular incident.

          ‘Russia deterred larger-scale attack on Syria’

          “The Russians announced publicly that they are going to destroy the bases that are going to be used to launch missiles, and our information – we don’t have evidence, we only have information, and that information is credible information – that they were thinking about a comprehensive attack all over Syria, and that’s why the threat pushed the West to make it on a much smaller scale,” the Syrian president said.

          With Western ‘advisers’ deployed alongside their proxy forces in Syria, Assad also thanked Russia for not triggering face-to-face confrontation with the US, which is operating in close proximity both in the air and on the ground.

          “We were close to have direct conflict between the Russian forces and the American forces, and fortunately, it has been avoided, not by the wisdom of the American leadership, but by the wisdom of the Russian leadership,” Assad told Gazdiev. “We need the Russian support, but we need at the same time to avoid the American foolishness in order to be able to stabilize our country.”

          ‘Either you have a country or you don’t have a country’…

          https://www.rt.com/news/428299-assad-syria-russia-interview/

        • grumpy_carpenter

          “Thing is that Russia likely entered to not lose its naval base in Syria. If Assad was overthrown, the Russians would no doubt be kicked out.”

          That’s simply baseless and cynical.

          When the Russians entered the war in 2015 Putin said there mission was to secure the legitimate government in Syria to avoid it becoming another failed state like Libya only this time on Russia’s near abroad and to make sure the 25,000 Chechen’s fighting for ISIS in Syria don’t return home alive.

          “So Russia will have its interests damaged by allowing Syria to be occupied by hostile forces which are anti-Russian or tools of anti-Russians.”

          No. Simply no … you don’t understand the situation at all.

          Russia has a large muslim population …. about 10 million. Russia fought a war against Chechen Islamists and has a problem with terrorists in their country. The Syrian war saw Islamist terrorists move from all over the middle East and Russia to fight in Syria just like they did with the insurgency in Iraq.

          So if they are allowed to win in Syria where do they go next? One of the Central Asian countries allied to Russia or maybe Dagestan or Chechnya in Russia? That’s the Russian interest in Syria …. not a naval base.

          Ask an American why they are fighting in the ME and they tell you it’s to fight them over there so you don’t have to fight them at home. But if the Russians do it it’s because they are evil and want to take over the world.

          • Jens Holm

            That’s simply baseless and cynical = realisme, which we see.

        • Sinbad2

          “Thing is that Russia likely entered to not lose its naval base in Syria.”

          No Russia got involved to stop the US gas/oil pipeline. It was a counter attack in response to US efforts to block the South stream pipeline, and the Ukrainian pipeline.

          All wars are about money, and oil/gas is liquid money.

        • Jens Holm

          People are not puppets, if they represent all members of their country instead of the Assad Gangster mob now.

          And Yes, even People here has Putin in writing and video, they still think Russia will take all Syria back to Assads.

      • AM Hants

        Which is what Russia and China are doing. Quite successfully.

        • Jens Holm

          Something is wrong woth Your microscope :)

        • dutchnational

          China has a successfull economy. Russia is virtually bankrupt. Only export of oil and gas keeps them afloat. A little.

          • RichardD

            You’re ignorant or lying. Russia isn’t even close to bankrupt with one of the lowest national debt to gdp ratios on the planet and $1/2 trillion in gold and foreign reserves.

          • AM Hants

            Darling, how can a nation be virtually bankrupt, when they are a creditor nation, with around $500,000 million currency reserves (just under), they are hoovering up the gold and just happen to have minimal debt. Together with a vast wealth of natural resources, which the nation has control of?

            Do believe you might be mistaking them for the world’s largest debtor nation, with national debt of at least $21 trillion, and rising? That is the US, not Russia.

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/bf469f25ecd64b6212c59e4169d503b76002a03d29e4b3ce551b89c14246fb2b.png

            Calendar Actual Previous
            2019-04-11 Foreign Exchange Reserves Mar $487.8B $482.6B
            2019-05-14 Foreign Exchange Reserves Apr $491.1B $487.8B
            2019-06-07 Foreign Exchange Reserves May $495.2B $491.1B
            2019-07-05 Foreign Exchange Reserves Jun $518.4B $495.2B
            2019-08-07 Foreign Exchange Reserves Jul $518.4B

            Russia Money Last Previous Highest Lowest Unit
            Interest Rate 7.25 7.50 17.00 5.00 percent [+]
            Interbank Rate 8.32 8.40 45.30 4.20 percent [+]
            Money Supply M0 9110.70 9113.80 9339.00 0.10 RUB Billion [+]
            Money Supply M1 21088.40 21173.80 21624.13 106.31 RUB Billion [+]
            Money Supply M2 46735.70 46436.50 47108.10 1090.10 RUB Billion [+]
            Foreign Exchange Reserves 518363.00 495232.00 596566.00 4532.00 USD Million [+]
            Central Bank Balance Sheet 2286.40 2270.10 3300.70 8.90 RUB Billion [+]
            Loans to Private Sector 28449535.00 28298414.00 28449535.00 4601204.00 RUB Million [+]
            Deposit Interest Rate 5.73 5.82 101.96 5.00 percent [+]
            Cash Reserve Ratio 8.00 8.00 10.00 0.50 percent [+]

            Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves

            In Russia, Foreign Exchange Reserves are the foreign assets held or controlled by the country central bank. The reserves are made of gold or a specific currency. They can also be special drawing rights and marketable securities denominated in foreign currencies like treasury bills, government bonds, corporate bonds and equities and foreign currency loans. This page provides – Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news. Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves – actual data, historical chart and calendar of releases – was last updated on July of 2019.

            https://tradingeconomics.com/russia/foreign-exchange-reserves

            Compare Russia to the Netherlands.

            Netherlands

            Netherlands 36125.00 Jun/19 35323 44319 : 15694 EUR Million

            Russia

            Russia 518363.00 Jun/19 495232 596566 : 4532 USD Million

            Now why isn’t Netherlands one of either the G8 (now G7, once the declining economies threw Russia out) or included in the other 13 members of the G20 nations?

            Foreign Currency Reserves, by nation

            Country Last Previous Range
            Argentina 59091.00 May/19 65345 65345 : 13 USD Million
            Australia 77470.00 Jun/19 79919 88457 : 1126 AUD Million
            Brazil 388092.00 Jun/19 386162 388092 : 1187 USD Million
            Canada 86300.00 Jun/19 85704 87872 : 1678 USD Million
            China 3119234.00 Jun/19 3101004 3993213 : 2262 USD Million
            Euro Area 70.31 Jun/19 70.73 70.73 : 34.91 USD Billion
            France 163.90 Jun/19 160 187 : 5.29 EUR Billion
            Germany 187401.00 Jun/19 180073 203337 : 71335 EUR Million
            India 430380.00 Jul/19 428800 430380 : 29048 USD Million
            Indonesia 123823.00 Jun/19 120300 131980 : 27404 USD Million
            Italy 145193.00 Jun/19 140206 147910 : 39777 EUR Million
            Japan 1322279.00 Jun/19 1307975 1322279 : 455 USD Million
            Mexico 185417.00 May/19 184661 199161 : 32970 USD Million
            Netherlands 36125.00 Jun/19 35323 44319 : 15694 EUR Million
            Russia 518363.00 Jun/19 495232 596566 : 4532 USD Million
            Saudi Arabia 1939078.00 May/19 1894071 2796941 : 1569145 SAR Million
            Singapore 370557.90 Jun/19 365356 404019 : 4174 SGD Million
            South Africa 49804.00 Jun/19 48329 51889 : 5316 USD Million
            South Korea 403070.00 Jun/19 401970 405510 : 564 USD Million
            Spain 64667.34 Jun/19 64528 64667 : 324 EUR Million
            Switzerland 759075.00 Jun/19 759111 771992 : 42138 CHF Million
            Turkey 136420.40 May/19 137336 150429 : 1240 USD Million
            UK 168206.36 Jun/19 165204 180845 : 35190 USD Million
            USA 126967.00 May/19 127264 153075 : 12128 USD Million

            International Reserves of the Russian Federation (End of period)…

            Date International reserves of which:

            foreign exchange reserves of which: gold

            foreign exchange SDRs reserve position in IMF

            30/06/2019 518,363 418,086 407,618 6,745 3,723 100,278
            31/05/2019 495,232 405,351 394,923 6,678 3,750 89,882
            30/04/2019 491,088 401,080 390,579 6,724 3,777 90,008
            31/03/2019 487,803 397,792 387,653 6,730 3,409 90,011
            28/02/2019 482,610 390,969 380,767 6,770 3,431 91,641
            31/01/2019 475,945 386,485 376,601 6,792 3,093 89,460
            31/12/2018 468,495 381,592 371,733 6,737 3,122 86,903
            30/11/2018 462,104 379,179 369,283 6,694 3,202 82,925
            31/10/2018 459,563 378,508 368,609 6,696 3,203 81,055
            30/09/2018 459,163 381,672 371,858 6,754 3,060 77,491
            31/08/2018 460,615 383,350 373,501 6,778 3,071 77,265
            31/07/2018 458,032 380,621 370,736 6,802 3,083 77,411
            30/06/2018 456,749 378,582 368,668 6,805 3,109 78,167

          • Jens Holm

            It makes no relevans to take out vital factors and compare fx Russia and USA like that. You have to be much more specific.

          • AM Hants

            Specifics.

            Russia is a nuclear triad, creditor nation, with the most powerful military in the world. Not the largest or the most expensive, but, the most powerful.

            Russia, who can provide free healthcare and education, to university level to her people. Not forgetting, Russia exports, more than she imports. She is a self dependent nation.

            Could go on.

            USA, is a nuclear triad, debtor nation, with over $21 trillion, in national debt. It has the largest and most expensive military, but, not the most powerful. That falls to Russia. Sadly, the nation cannot provide the basic necessities for her people, having to import more than she exports. Neither can the nation provide free healthcare or University education, for its people.

            ‘…According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. imported $239.2 billion worth of goods in March compared to exports of just $187.8 billion. Fuel, especially crude oil, is still a major import for many US states. Not coincidentally, machinery and transportation is the second most highly imported commodity…’

            World Debt

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/1f9e536b9fde7e455fab3d7244bbf12d6a50030ae349a11ce20f6cff00a76545.png

            Share of Arms Exports and there is something the Netherlands exports.

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/edc9430becf2f71e83319f7ed6746d5b5d2def66208fb7cf558d9d6717a7f169.png

            US National Debt: $21,178,379,075,549

            Interest per Year 169,242,512,117 $
            Interest per Second 5,367 $
            Debt per Citizen 64,814 $
            Debt as % of GDP 114.04%
            GDP 18,570,300,000,000 $
            Population 326,760,450

            https://worlddebtclocks.com/unitedstates

            National debt of Russia: $200,004,141,560

            Interest per Year $ 12,729,013,936
            Interest per Second $ 404
            Debt per Citizen $ 1,390
            Debt as % of GDP 19.99%
            GDP $ 1,000,334,349,258
            Population 143,964,638

            https://worlddebtclocks.com/russia

          • AM Hants

            Russia’s Gold Stockpiles Hit $100 Billion Amid Efforts to De-Dollarise Its Reserves… https://sputniknews.com/russia/201907261076368095-russias-gold-100-billion-de-dollarise/

          • Jens Holm

            Its true, but it make no sense. Gold also is one of many factors for being wealthy.

            Can You put a goldbar under Your pillow and slice it every day. No, You have to produce for the gold, so You cand make food or buy it.

            I have a house. On paper I am kind of wealthy and its taxed by the Goverment, but it would be lower taxed if it was more poor. Anyway I cant eat the bricks and the stowe.

            But I can effort to have it and have a better living standard then many, but also lower then most.

            And there is the point. If I look around in USA and Russia, thats where I should compare. Food, housing, health care, a justice system and later on a good or a very small pension.

          • AM Hants

            Russia – GDP Debt 20% – meaning, for every $100 earned, $20 is used to pay the bills and $80 can be spent however it pleases Russia. The gold, is safely out of the way of the pillagers and there will soon be enough to back the Ruble.

            For some reason, would prefer to have a currency backed by gold than one backed by an overworked printer, which is on its way out.

            Russia – can afford and can produce enough to feed her people. Not forgetting to provide them with free healthcare and also free education, upto University Level. They can also afford to renew and focus on their infrastructure, as shown during the World Cup. How many nations can say the same?

            Over in the US, this is what you will find, and not forgetting the people who are stuck on food stamps and cannot afford medical care:

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/92d50d3ec09645a8b5ec4f80d1cc9deb21855a1042a1d2b4de16fc6ddce49089.jpg

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/69e7093918a917506b7844c1085c03b177cc1351c528866e50ed4c2c883d567f.jpg

            Russian Sunday Brunch – GM free and locally produced.

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/75119381719dcb9e119b757a3cc79eaf873af269489e91f474fa675ed3f31694.jpg

            Compare your average Russian pensioner, with you average kid, over in the US, stuck on their GM laden diet. Netherlands, a nation that has never interested me, in order to find out more, so will keep them out of it.

            Russian pensioner, who sticks to GM free diet, together with your average Russian, who again avoids the GM laden toxins, found over in the West.

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/87dbd27beaf9a1dd7d90b91630df53dac44477d35b45dacf3bae9d3b9d6d658f.jpg

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/876124f5f95ef6115b8f4ec83e2ccf705c3f0a52b2454421c5ad0c1a55540c11.jpg

            How does the Western diet work?

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e1c5b584bb121052cd4a64d60aef4b93e6d2697b98fffefa4e49371d13611657.jpg

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/211fc77a6d62b67929850679e83ca7e53b358607aaf154cb7f17813420cf0fcf.jpg

      • Sinbad2

        Hear hear.

      • gustavo

        Nobody expect Russia die for Syria, wrong my friend. It is enough to use strong air support to SAA for SAA be able to make any advance in any area of Syria. Assad is not safe, terrorists can attack even Damasco without any problem, even they are be able to attack Russia air bases (without success so far). Russia is now in a position of pleasing Erdogan (NATO member), That is the reason why Russia stop Syria offensive on Idlib are, and continue stopping any strong offensive. USA willl not run out the money (you dream), in fact, thanks to war USA has money. American weakness is the peace in the World my friend. care about Debt ? I have heard this argument some 55 years ago, and I will continue hearing it until my death.

      • Jens Holm

        The last 4 lines are very incorrect. SDFs hardly can make fuel enough for themselves.

        Buy a dollar and use a sizzer or knife.

      • dutchnational

        Realistic comment but for one point. Destroying us currency does not make their debt relevant. It makes it irrelevant and will destroy the valuta reseves of those countries with the most US$. That would be PRC, Taiwan, KSA and some others. It would destroy PRC as nobody will buy their shit anymore.

        • grumpy_carpenter

          “It would destroy PRC as nobody will buy their shit anymore.”

          It’s not a question of the USA’s ‘enemies’ purposefully destroying the USD but the USA’s ‘enemies’ avoiding the USD and using other means of settlement because it’s being used as a weapon by the USA.

          Given the choice between a kinetic war with the USA and the USD losing it’s position as the worlds reserve currency China’s (and everyone else’s) economy would be far better off weathering the fallout from a failing dollar than the fallout from US missiles.

    • Hos Ng

      not as bad as those who allow cheney and powell to escape justice. or as cowardly as those who allow the 911 mafia to create all these wars that profit nobody but dancing child burners and fake settlers who are mercenaries resembling isis. BDS has become a duty now that the first is under attack everywhere faceboook youtube alex jones, only russian sites to comment on or presstv yet we all thought the west was free.

    • Jens Holm

      https://www.who.int/ Maybee You meant H2SO4 :)

  • RichardD

    Iraq needs to close it’s border and airspace to US intervention in Syria. Jordan needs to do the same thing.

    • Xoli Xoli

      Jump back in your mothers another hall.

      • RichardD

        You’re sick in the head.

    • cliff

      They will soon,the Iraqi government will have no choice once the Shia religious leaders say enough. The will hunt like dogs,no bones will be tasty for them anymore

      • Jens Holm

        Its outblancing. It seemes they cant avoid the bad influence from Iran. So kind of fire against fire.

        Some more might remember, that the Bagdad Shiit Goverment dont run all the parts shown on the map.

    • Jens Holm

      They are not friends of Yours, but You can send them a mail.

      Of course You want chaos in Jordan as well.

    • dutchnational

      Semalka bordercrossing between Iraq and Syria is under KRG control, not under Iraqi control. Almost all US hardware enters NES at that point.

      • Zionism = EVIL

        Correct, and the Kurd turds are lackeys of Americunts and Zionists.

        • dutchnational

          That you are unable to use civil english only weakens your comments. Pity.

          • RichardD

            The evil blood sucking Jew baby rapers that you shill for shooting unarmed demonstrators every day and breaking hundreds if not thousands of legs are anything but civil.

          • Елена Перельман

            “Unarmed Palestinian demonstrants” are usually armed at least with stones and explosive devices and throw them into soldiers. Demonstrants from the sector of Gaza are attack only soldiers because these soldiers and a dividing fence do not admit them to Israeli citizens. But in general throwing of stones in the Israeli civil cars and citizens – hobby of “Palestinians”, especially children and teenagers (therefore Amnesty International also similar organizations many lie about “the Israeli cruelty to children”, that is, about defense against juvenile dangerous violent criminals and their just punishment).

            Also in the third intifada there were a lot of “Palestinian” adolescents(14-17 years old usually) attacking Jews (the majority citizens) with knives. They killed a little therefore it is more difficult to kill with a knife, than a bomb or a bullet. But each murder – all the same murder.

            Adult “palestinian” bastards like not only to throw stones into Jews, but also, for example, to fire at the Israeli civil cars, and so they killed and wounded many Israeli citizens.

            I advise to read the short review of the “Palestinian” anti-Jewish terrorism: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Palestinian_terrorism
            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Template:Terrorist_attacks_against_Israelis_in_the_2000s
            What huge and terrible set of murders and other criminal violence! :(((

          • RichardD

            You’re a lying Zionist shill.

            The Jews kill 20 Palestinians for every Jew that dies. 99.9% of Palestinians shot in Gaza aren’t armed with explosive devices. Not a single member of the IDF at the Gaza fence has been injured by a stone that I’m aware of and the vast majority of those shot aren’t throwing stones. Including dozens of medical workers.

            The people carrying out this carnage belong in the dock at the ICC charged with crimes against humanity.

          • Jens Holm

            Hard to relate to a bigger airstribe in SDFs.

          • Jens Holm

            Biig smile from here. I hate correct spellling and the ones see my spelings dont write what I write as well.

        • Jens Holm

          He is right about this.

      • RichardD

        KRG is part of the Iraq government.

        • Jens Holm

          You are like me as child, when I made tanks by matchboxes. You have no idea about facts and what USA can and – if needed will.

          Submarines in the Atlantic and Pacific too.

    • Zionism = EVIL

      Actually, unless the Americunt cowards who are casualty averse pay a cost, they will get entrenched in Syria as their Zionist masters want them to do. It is time the SAA and regional resistance forces start imposing a cost to the occupiers. Northeast Syria closer to Iraq is ideal asymmetrical war country.

      • RichardD

        It hasn’t made any difference in Afghanistan.

      • Елена Перельман

        ANTI-SEMITES =COWARDS.
        ANTI-SEMITES =COWARDS.
        ANTI-SEMITES =COWARDS.

        • Jens Holm

          More like EXCUSERS for doing no change themselves, even they see a lot having a better life and they could too.

      • Елена Перельман

        The American Jews play the large but very strongly conceding to Aryan’s role in the country. Your power, of course, Aryan, and Jews have very few (if to compare to whole) influences on it. But there are a lot of Aryans – cowards who are afraid to recognize also the authorities responsibility for what is not pleasant to them in foreign and domestic policy and dump it on Jews – a traditional whipping boy for Aryans. You are very coward, mean and false.
        And kind of it was pleasant to you if to compose about you the same idiotic and false slander, you about Jews? You take the idiotic coward imaginations for the truth; means, any imaginations about you, even the most black and false, on your “logic” too the truth.

        • Jens Holm

          It could be fun if chinese jews do it too :))

  • klove and light

    Putin u Zionist treacherous pig.
    full stop!

    • Free man

      What is your obsession with Putin ?
      If not for Putin and Russia, today Syria would have been divided into 100 parts fighting each other.

      • R3mba

        he is jihady fuck boy

        • Concrete Mike

          There both likudnik.fuck boys actually.

          Have a nice day!

          Fridayyy woo!!

      • Xoli Xoli

        Putin allow Erdogan, Satanyahu, Trump, Macroni,Merkel and Boris terrorists to settle down in so call de escalation zones.Present of foreign forces created automatic partitioning of Syria.

        • Free man

          What do you mean by “Putin allow”?
          Did you want Putin to start a third world war ? Who will benefit from a total destruction of Syria during a war between Russia and Syria on the one hand against the United States, Turkey, Israel, France and Britain on the other?

          • Hos Ng

            the cyber army goal is to push apathy. the only way for these wars to stop is for the people to demonstrate as they did for vietnam. demand cheneys head and the rest will fall in line.

    • Hos Ng

      Id have all zios skinned alive and empaled along the Stolan heights….
      yet id spare Putin. He saved so many lives with his intervention in syria. Respect for making chickenpoo beg so many times, but yes he shoudhave thrown him to the dogs. lets not confuse judaism with zios or wahabis with muslims or neocons with christians. Religious people and terrorists have nothing in common. we were all brainwashed to beleive people can be brainwashed into blowing thselves up for virgins in the sky, today we know cia and mossad tortures entire families to get what they need or will set dumb people up like in the boston case. all while manipulating the entire news cycle. BDS.

  • Jaffar al-Majmuni

    Arent there some syrian girls which have a landing strip?

    • Lena Jones

      Apparently a motherfucking rapist-fantasit like you would know all about it. Now go collect your shekels from Netanyahu’s hairy asshole, asshole!

      • Jaffar al-Majmuni

        Maybe it was a stupid joke but i think yo misunderstood something.

        • Ronald

          War is such a horror that for many any attempt at humor is not allowed.

        • Lena Jones

          How many of you at hasbara central use this account name? I’m counting a good THREE different styles of writing on your page! And NO I DIDN’T MISUNDERSTAND NOTHING! Clearly, you’re a certifiable terrorist cocksucker. Shekeled motherfucker!

  • Xoli Xoli

    Never make agreements with USA NATO.Putin close door meetings and de escalation agreements have create zones were usa coalition,Israel,Turkey, terrorists SDF=ISIS =FSA=HTS=white helmets trainers M16 and CIA are hiding.

    • jj

      It does seem like Russia entered and helped just enough to keep its naval base in Syria from being kicked out – which would likely happen if Assad was overthrown and a U.S. puppet installed.
      Beyond that, Russia doesn’t seem to care to much about Syria’s land being stolen and occupied by other countries, including the U.S.
      The occupation of Syria with hostile, thieving forces/peoples will keep a perpetual war going.

  • Xoli Xoli

    Syria army and government control only central part.Because Syria has been part in between Russia,Turkey, Syria,USA, France, Britain, Saudi Arabia,UAE terrorists. If Syrian troops enter Hasaka or Altanf USANATO and terrorists attack.If Syrian troops enters Idlip Erdogan troops attack.If Syrian troops group or enter Euphrates river or Tabqa dam SDF=ISIS and coalition attack.If Syrian troop built up in Homs,Hama or Quneitra Israel attacks without valid reasons to break down Syrian capability. Putin agreed with Israel and USA NATO for Hisbollah and Iran to with draw from Israel Syrian border.Iran pull back troop to Damascus still Israel executed sabotage attack from Lebanon skies. Iran Hisbollah move to T3 and T4 bases still Israel executed sabotage attack.

    • AM Hants

      Syria seems happy with Russian involvement. As President Assad has stated. Owing to Russia being the adults in the room, unlike the US.

  • Rob

    Unity of all world countries could make them safe because US military global terrorism will continue either to abuse force to take lands from weak countries or to change their leadership. Many countries are a lesson for whole world. Wake up.

    • jj

      But many of these world countries cooperate with the U.S. They have shown a willingness to go along and participate in U.S. attacks and/or occupations of other countries. U.S. has a lot of proxies – including terrorists – to use against countries whose governments the U.S. wants to bring down.

      • Rob

        Remember before majority of countries were not only allies to America rather they were like slaves colonies to America and have slaughtered millions of innocent civilians for example Canada,Great Britain, France, Germany, Australia.

        America have used their countries like military positions against Russia, China and other countries but now majority of countries want relation with America on mutual interests which America don’t like.

      • Rob

        Only those country leaders that they are in power because of US support are allied with America. This is a common sense. Their leaderships are corrupt like Netanyahu, Abo Baker Al Baghdadi or like Bokoharam in Africa. LOL

  • Dick Von Dast’Ard

    Syrians have now got no option other than to declare war on the U.S. and push them out of their country.

    Time to Taliban them.

  • Hos Ng

    when is the us public gonna prosecute the 911mafia, they will eacape in the fog of ww3!

    • Tommy Jensen

      The US public is only waiting to get paid for their kindness and patience………………..LOL.
      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/059f68e339202c281c333bec7831690898be946399f2b99991d38750ec876c67.jpg

    • jj

      911 was an inside job. The trade towers were rigged to fall. They went down exactly like a demolition. And there was another building – one which wasn’t even supposedly hit by planes – which fell the same way.
      There was very highly sophisticated military explosive residue found in the debris and the U.S. quickly sold the metal beams of the towers (which were NOT melted just thrown apart) to India and China. So it was removing evidence.
      911 was done to give the U.S. a free hand to have “infinite war” said George W. Bush with a smile.
      It was done so U.S. would accept casualties of its soldiers in these wars (since there would be too many to hide them all) and for other reasons, such as an excuse to have more of a military police state in the U.S.
      Before that, since the Somalia debacle (where U.S. people saw footage of their downed helicopter pilots bodies being dragged through the streets by laughing Somalis, and which outraged the public so much that it shook President Clinton who immediately pulled out the U.S. military from Somalia (which outraged the Pentagon)), and thus the Pentagon and U.S. military had to take great pains for several years to hide their loses, (as they were paranoid of the U.S. people getting overly upset to the point that it would make the U.S. President pull out the military or stop its actions in other countries).
      So 911 was partly to prevent the U.S. people from getting the President to stop the Pentagon’s wars, since psychologically the U.S. would accept the deaths of its soldiers overseas as a necessary part of keeping U.S. civilians safe from terrorist attacks in the U.S.
      So it worked as a charm in that respect.

  • Black Waters

    The U.S it’s going more and more fascist every day.

    • Sinbad2

      It always was fascist, they’re just coming out of the closet and displaying their true colours.

      • Jens Holm

        It never was fascistic. More like You are narrow minded like some old railroads in wales.

    • cliff

      Where in this world you been,the US government and its cooperation master got made and strive in being a fascist. May be you should read about what happen to native Americans, the Africans america,the illegal war we founded and created,the bloody dictatorship we put in powers and support throughout the worlds,the US is the main place that created and spread most biological made men disease. they support a bloody apartheid state called Israel to slaughter the Palestinians. I ask again where the helk you been? I dont know if that’s not what facist is then I don’t know. Let be truthful we leave under a bunch satan worshiper in the US government. The list goes on and on,search for yourself

      • Jens Holm

        You might frequent wikipedia and tons of other sources for, what fascisme is.

    • gustavo

      They have always been in this state. The problem is that only few had noticed this, but now many are noticing this.

      • Jens Holm

        You can say that, but they emmigrated to there from something worse.

    • Jens Holm

      You dont know what fascisme is.Other names are more reliable.

  • verner

    sure and it tells us that there is more than one taking decisions in washington dc, trump or dunny the dunce,would love to be the commander in chief but that is not the case since pentagon and others openly ignore what comes out of the white house. ever seen a more dysfunctional state of A, it should be Somalia in that case.

    • Jens Holm

      You just confirm it. Things from thw white house is not openly ignored. The power in USA are in several sectors and allowed by their constitution.

      They are no Dicatorships as we see in fx Syria or even Turkey. So they do their part of the Job Mr Verner. Its divided.

      We give trust to each other, which now and then can be a mistake, but we are elected to it every 4 or 5 years.

  • eltahar

    Illegal act, the US and it’s regime are trying to divide the country, this is mere a declaration of war.

  • Tiresia Branding

    let the westerners/zionist to ignite a powerful spark, and nothing “white” will remain in middle east and central Asia

  • AM Hants

    US not invited, US has not addressed the people, to declare war on Syria. No UN authority.

    Trump, didn’t he say he was moving his Forces out? Did not realise that meant building a new air base. Meanwhile, the people of the US are on food stamps. The infrastructure is decrepid and not forgetting they still have $21 trillion of national debt pay off. Bet the US tax payers are thrilled.

  • cliff

    A waste of money,the concept of longterm deployment in Syrian is nonsense. The longer the US military stay there ,ther further they getting away from turkey. If the Turks close they airspace to US military and the Iraqis ask the US military to leaves,what will be worst if the Russian close the Sysian airspace. I know wonder what’s the purpose of this military mission will be?. A looser must must accept reality and move on.

    • dutchnational

      Tell it to the Turks.

    • Jens Holm

      The purpose is already well described for many years. Target one was to target Assads and reduce or remove them making the Syria into pur world helping Israel as well as avoiding Iranian and Heabollian influence.

      The uprisers should be helped some to do that, but was overrated. None could take over. Instead others then USA and USA supportyed th e ones, which would remove Assads. Thats many and many of the joined the Joihadists being the only one left by having a structure = Jihadisme by Islam.

      It didnt world well too. Therefore USA(and Saudis and a couple of others) supported the growing ISIL soon after being ISIS. They went out of the Assad hands already and now acted very hostile.

      All knew it was last change for removing Assads(Hillary) and they were armed well as well as given a lot of help fx also very free enetrence by mainly Turkey.

      It became a very short but great succes, which is very visible on the maps, because armies like the Iraqian collapsed as well their weapons were taken as well Saddam soldiers in Iraq actually could handle advanced weapons above the “Milisia level”. ISIS also was very well helped by the few high educated muslims being able to make mordern structures all over.

      That why they named themselves as a STATE. And it worked. ISIS almost godd free press and by that recruited 1000s from mainly low levels. They didnt had to ask for self-detonators.

      When that nightmare went out of hand,they became enemy NR 1 in Syria, Iraq and the rest of the world. It made it worse, they outside the ME also were like Al Qaida.

      So thats when Kurds went into be an alternative being accepted as feet on the ground against ISIS onlyu even by Assads and Turks not smiling.

      So thats my version of the things, which happend before Russia, USA and several others became of importance. Thats changed now. But ISIS actually seemes to decline but also still are in corners in the ME, which are very difficult to control like infections still can be on us even we feel relative fine.

  • gustavo

    Please, do not be fool. Russia can see everything with details from its satellites. So, Russia konws better thatn everybody else about this matter, just ask Russia.

  • verner

    well it’s the squatters’ interests at heart obviously. and as is well known, the dysfunctional states of A can go a long way and spend an awful lot of dough to prop up the illegal settlement called israel. so Syria will have to endure the presence of the dysfunctional states for some time. once the dust settles and erdogan decides to go for the russian jets, the break with nato will be complete, incirlik closed and the kurds will hope that the hand they cling to will be there to help them out.

    turkey is of the highest possible value to nato, the gate keeper to the east, the lock on the bosporous, so it’s hard to see that the dysfunctional states can afford to let turkey go – more likely they’ll let the kurds rot in hell
    rather than turkey.

    • Leon

      I’m not quite sure that Erdogan ( and the US ) are not pulling Putin’s leg. Much of russian’s technology will pass to the US : S 400 and later S 35. And even if Erdogan is loyal to Russia, he could be “replaced” later on.

  • Leon

    It’s not impossible that the bargain could be : leave NATO and you’ll get Idlib and the north and the East of Syria.