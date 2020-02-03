Turkey Works To Manipulate Russia Over Idlib Question

Donate
#RUSSIA#SYRIA 03.02.2020
The incident with the Syrian Army strike in Greater Idlib, which killed and injured several Turkish service members, once again demonstrated that Turkey was pursuing solely its own interests regardless its formal status of one of the the ‘key Russian partners’ in the region.

On February 3, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported that 6 Turkish personnel were killed and 7 others were injured in a Syrian Army attack. Ankara said that Turksih forces were deployed there to de-escalate the situation, while in fact they were used as human shields to protect radical miltiant groups from the Syrian Army offensive. The incident happend near Saraqib, controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda).

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that in response Turkish F-16 warplanes and T-155 Fırtına self-propelled howitzers carried  out multiple strikes on Syrian Army positions killing between 30 and 35 soldiers.

Earlier, top Turkish officials repeatedly accused Russia of violating the Astana agreement reached by Ankara, Tehran and Moscow. Turkey strongly opposes any successes of the Damascus government because the defeat of Idlib radicals will undermine its positions in this part of Syria. On the other hand, Ankara is not able or do not want to fulfill its obligations under the Astana deal and separate the ‘moderate opposition’ from ‘terrorists’.

In these conditions, it’s interesting to note that the Russian Defense Ministry said Turkish aircraft didn’t breach the Syrian border, adding that it didn’t register any strikes on Syrian government forces’ positions. Therefore, it becomes apparent that one of the provided versions of the events is untrue. Turkey cannot leave the February 3 incident unanswered, while Russia cannot publicly confirm that it allows Turkey to attack Russian allies under the Russian nose. Taking into account the lack of Russia’s reaction to regular Israeli strikes on Syria and other Russian goodwill gestures towards Israel, this will have an apparent negative impact for the Russian public image in the Middle East. In the worst case scenario, this could undermine its negotiating positions with regional states that seek to ‘diversify’ its foreign course.

The Turkish leadership does not pass up an opportunity to pressure Russia on various fronts in order to get additional economic and diplomatic profits. Ankara fully understands that Moscow turned it into a key transit hub of energy resources from Russia to Europe and exploits this position.

In 2019, Turkey used the instability in northeastern Syria and the Russian involvement in the settlement of the so-called Kurdish question for its own interests.

Ankara and Moscow also support the rival sides in the conflict in Libya. The joint Russian-Turkish diplomatic efforts demonstrate that the sides found a kind of understanding and possibly agreed on the division of spheres of influence. However, if the conflict escalates even further, it may become a one more point of contradictions in the Russian-Turkish relations.

Another point of pressure is the Turkish stance towards the conflict in Ukraine. On February 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his Turkish counterpart discussed ways to “enhance strategic partnership and cooperation in all areas of interaction.” In his comments, the Turkish president once again condemned Russia’s ‘annexation’ of Crimea, particularly speaking up for the rights of the Crimean Tatars in the region. The mainstream propaganda argues that Russia is somehow ‘opressing’ the Crimean Tatars, that are an ethnic minotry in Crimea. As to Turkey, it exploits destructive elements of ths ethnic group to expand own influence.

President Erdogan participates in chanting the slogan of Ukrainian modern neo-Nazis and WW2 Nazi collaborators “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!” during his visit to Kiev:

Right now, the Erdogan government is working to exploit its strategic position to play Russia over the Idlib question. Turkey seeks to influence the Russian position towards the combating of the terrorism in Greater Idlib and thus prevent further Syrian Army operations in the area. The mid-tern plan is to consolidate the militant-held part of Greater Idlib as it did in northern Aleppo. So, in the case of the lack of political settlement of the conflict, Turkey will be able to use these areas as levers of pressure to shape the future of Syria. If no political solution is found, the areas could be turned into semi-indepent self-proclaimed states or even fully annexed by Turkey.

  • klove and light

    Putin is a treacherous Zionist pig.period!!!

  • Assad must stay

    the solution is simple, either putin needs to man up and tell erdogan he’s no pushover, or putin needs to be thrown out and replaced with a real hardass

  • Joe Doe

    Erdogan manipulate Putin and Russia for long time. The war in SYria should be over long time ago, but Putin is the main reasons war in SYria is today. Pleasing Turkey, Israel and USA at the expense of Syria Putin major mistakes. Looks like Putin is willing betrayed closes alias to please not very friendly nations, such as Turkey, USA or Israel. Putin and Russia are very lousy protectors. Another Putin mistakes is; selling S-400 to Turkey and planning sale latest Fighter jets, which one day may be use against Russia. Friend who allies bomb your country by everyone in the region and limits usage of the defence system is not a friend

    • Dawn

      :)) lol “Erdogan is manipulating Putin” – i had a good laugh :)

      • gustavo

        Well, who allowed Turkey to invade Syria ? Putin. who allowed Turkey not to be punished for shuting down a Russian plan ? Putin, who allowed to stop SAA offensive on Idlib several times ? Putin, and all of this is just to please Erdogan. All of this just for having TurkeyStream project and other things. Of course, Erdogan is not acting by himself, behind he are USA-Israel-NATO.

        • Ishyrion Av

          And why Gioconda smiles? Because of Putin!
          Real life is not Warcraft and people die for good in wars.
          Wake up!

        • Dawn

          :)) Putin is the sole reason why Syria, Irak, even Turkey still exists as a states today! And he didnt allowed Turkey anything – you dont understand how this game works.. He doesnt own Syria and Assad dont always do what Russia wants.. He is not a world Police man and will not start a major war with Turkey for Syria..
          BTW: If Syria wouldt halted offensive on Idlib several times – they would be fighting Turkey – and Kurds today and USA would have much stronger position in Syria still… Not to mention political implications worldwide..

          This is not a game of tennis – simple action, reaction game – this is a game of chess on multiple boards simultaneously.. You should stop hindering the process..

    • Ishyrion Av

      You people don’t understand that Putin is not the daddy of Syria. Russia helps Syria because of many Russian national reasons, but it will not do the job instead of Syrians.
      On the foreign policy, keeping the balance between enemies and protecting an ally is a much higher achievement than declaring war to anyone, like some armchair generals would do.
      As for S-400, don’t worry, by design it doesn’t work against Russians airplanes and missiles.

      • gustavo

        Wrong my friend. The reason why Russia has helped Syria are due to 1) its important naval base in Syria, 2) after the destruction of Syria by ISIS )planned by USA-Israel-NATO),, Iran and Russia would be the next. However, Russia wanted to have its TurkeyStream. So, right now Russia is in a very very big dilemma….. will Russia allow Turkey to do something else in Syria ? or not ? We will see this very soon.

        • Ishyrion Av

          1) and 2) are some of the “Russian national reasons” I’ve spoke about. Turkey stream is helping Turkey too, from an economic point of view and since Turkey paid half of it, they need to get their money back.
          I wish to remember you that after Turkey downed the Russian bomber, it took only 6 months of economic embargo from Russia to make the dog beg for forgiveness.
          So you see, Turkey needs Russia much more than Russia needs Turkey.

          • gustavo

            In this point you are right. However, can you explain me ..why Russia allowed Turkey to invade Syria ? I do not accept that this was Erdogan choice, and it is hard to believe that Turkey will give back this land to Syria by good will.

          • Ishyrion Av

            Erdogan has his own madness, dreaming at the Ottoman empire. Russia couldn’t stop Turkey not to enter in Syria unless using the hard reasoning, which was not the case. Mainly because Turkey was already in Syria through its proxies since the beginning of the war.
            On the other hand, entering officially in Syria makes Turkey vulnerable, because now Turkish soldiers are under fire, not mercs. They sustain daily loses in people and equipment and war costs money (which Turkey doesn’t have). From this hopeless war, Turkey will come out wicker.
            As for Russia, not it has many more legal options against turks. For example, they can bomb them along with the terrorists they shield (which is happening),
            Also, Russia plays in the upper game too. Breaking up NATO with Turkey is vital for them, also making Turkish army dependent of Russian hardware and Turkish economy dependent of Russia’s one.
            And I could continue…
            From my point of view, Turks are just reacting and they have lost the initiative. Hence, they lost the war. Just they don’t know it yet.

          • gustavo

            Thanks, I really hope your right.

  • Dawn

    Stupid Erdogan and his backstabbing policy will eventually destroy Turkey in its today borders…

    • Ishyrion Av

      I agree. In this game, Turkey may find one day Russia as a mortal enemy (like many times in the history).
      If Erdogan thinks he sits on a strategic energy node from Russia to Europe, he might realize one day that Russia needs only the territory of Turkey and not the Turkey at all. And then, bye bye Turkey.

      • John Brown

        There will be no strategic energy node from Russia to Europe, Russia will put pipelines through every country. Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Poland the Baltic Sea etc. so no one country can block anything except the natural gas they get for themselves.

        Erdogan is with Russia as they saved his and all his friends and families lives from Zio death squads, so Erdogan will always be with Russia as his alternative is the death of himself, all his friends and families lives etc., by Zio death squads .

        • Ishyrion Av

          It looks to me, Erdogan is confident with himself. Which shouldn’t be a bad thing, if he would be a little wiser and much less a bitch. But I agree with you.

          • John Brown

            Erdogan has to pretend to be neutral until the gas pipelines and the S-400s are all fully operational as Turkey is still vulnerable to Zio economic sanctions and attack until all these systems are finished and ready to battle against the racist supremacist global Jewish satanic slave empire dictatorship.

    • Black Waters

      The U.S gestapo has succeeded (for now it seems) to create artificial enemies for Russia (Ukraine coup took control over Ukraine for the U.S, Turkey, and some of the ex republics of russia that are filled with corrupts.

      The strategy of the U.S it’s clear, to maintain Russia busy fighting on their own border.

      What Russia should do is to get closer to the U.S not far from them.

      • Ishyrion Av

        With an ICBM probably. US is a sick state.

        • Black Waters

          That’s the first one to come to my mind… BUT

          If no bigger war erupts the only way is to keep playing the same game, which can only be a winnable game if you overcome your enemy in the economic and social sphere of influence, as well in the military sphere of course.

          What the U.S it’s doing is a common practice for Empires, they will try to debilitate their opponent by throwing at them dead meat, they won’t sacrifice their own troops for now, not yet.

          For me the dead meat is Turkey, Terrorists cells of the U.S scattered in Asia/Europe, Ukraine (under U.S control), Poland (also under U.S control)

          Those key nations are being played, the questions is if they can dictate their own policy someday and break free from occupants, so they can stop playing games from both sides.

          • Ishyrion Av

            Looking from Russia, they tried many times to get closer with US. But the Empire has other plans, that is obvious for all the sane people.
            So Russia does what it did for centuries: when in danger, build weapons, alliances and keep the enemy in chess as much as possible.

          • Black Waters

            What i meant with “closer” wasn’t in the way that you wrote.
            About the last thing that you mention, or course it will end, degeneracy transforms into chaos, chaos mutate in different ways, one of them is war the other it’s plague.

        • Wegan

          The people are nice there. But the leaders are delusional.

          • Ishyrion Av

            That’s why I said “state”, not “country”… And well, some people are delusional there too (the gender/transgender, redefining the science based on… feelings, and of course the abortion madness which is promoted by at least 50 millions who voted Clinton last time).

          • Wegan

            They don’t know it by they are imprisoned in their own mind.
            They have been zombified. I don’t think there is any coming back from that.
            One of the stats shows 40% of the workers earn less than 18k/year.
            Unfortunately, the US is done. Poor people.

      • Nosferatu

        No Russia should not move closer to US. Russia is able to destroy US even from their own teritory. Russia just needs some decades of peace time so it can show the rest of the world how developement of a country can be done using their own resources, friendly partner policy and without exploitation or colonial status of other countries. This will make everyone to turn their back on US and its agressive ways of NWO empire.

    • Albert Pike

      Erdo is a Dönmeh – which makes him a Zionist. Zionists are not interested in Türkey – only as means to the end. Anybody who relies on him will go under…

    • Nosferatu

      completely correct

  • Merovingian
    • Ishyrion Av

      You gave them too much. They deserve nothing, just a piece of desert in Mongolia.

  • Daniel Martin

    Putin by all means is a brilliant and capable statesman, but For the love of God, I really can’t understand what kind of relationship he is trying to establish with Erdogan and Turkey in general? Erdogan is pursuing his own objectives in both Syria,Iraq and Libya and that’s perfectly normal, but what is not normal is that it seems in Idlib that he really don’t know what his doing or what the Russias objectives really are? If the principal agreement is the Astana accords which states that the Syrian sovereignty must be upheld over the entire Syrian territory, which includes Idlib, then how can Russia accept Turkish direct military interference, shelling and blockade of the SAA’s advance in the Idlib? This type of Russian passivity will as the article very accurately states undermine the Russian position as a serious powerbroker across the Middle East. In my opinion Russia should put Erdogan on notice and explain in a very clear manner that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated anymore and respond to Turkish actions not on Turkish lofty promises.

    • Ishyrion Av

      Erdogan is like a rabid dog biting everyone in his way. Until he is put down for good.
      You need to see the bigger picture. Notice that he didn’t accomplish anything he planned and all his moves are a reaction to the Russian and Syrian moves. In chess, this is the path to a lame defeat.

    • Z.P.

      Who else is there to negotiate with Daniel?
      Any other member of NATO that can be guarantor of peace in Syria?
      Erdogan is crooked and cunning politician when cornered can sometimes push his luck little bit to far.
      He is not idiot and he knows very well where are the red lines even when he pretends completely not to understand them.
      He has his local electorate and some moves, declarations are directed only for them.
      He has overestimated capacity of HTS & his own terrorists to resist to SAA.
      He obviously doesn’t have full control of HTS. So his “ceasefires” to preserve “Satus Quo” never last long because idiots from HTS are persistently restarting the fight and losing ground.
      So he is growing desperate and desperate situations create desperate reactions.
      Russia must adapt on these new situations and try to patch up Astana agreement since ther is no other alternative (apart from all out war)
      It is not Russian “passivity”!
      Russia is in Syria only to help Syria exterminate terrorists. Not to start wars against Turkey, NATO or IsraHell.
      Russia will not start war against Turkey for Syrian interests.
      But also Russia will not permit to Turky, NATO, IsraHell or anybody else to defend terrorists till they are completely exterminated.

    • Nosferatu

      Syria can not afford another war front with a massive NATO military forces right now. That is why Putin has to create relations with Turkey and keep him out of Syria or in a limited Syria interventon policy.

  • Tudor Miron

    Erdogan think that he’s very smart :) Lets wait and see how it unfolds.

    • Black Waters

      I don’t think that Erdogan can think at all, i think that men outside of Turkey are whispering tales of greatness on his ears, tales which will get killed most of their population if this dumbass stays in power.

      Tales that aren’t more that empty lies that their enemies will take advantage.

  • Xoli Xoli

    Assad request for Russian help was plain and simple. USANATO allies are splitting up in their zones of interest.Turkeys 8s constant downing our border patrol jets.Please Russia help us with air support and distruction of oil looting truck convoys on daily basis.

  • Nuno Cardoso da Silva

    Sooner or later Russia will have to (quietly) tell Turkey to back off. Turkey’s presence in Syria is undesirable.

    • gustavo

      Will it ? Russia has strong economical and commercial interests with Turkey.

  • EveryoneIsBiased

    Well folks, i TOLD YOU FOR OVER A YEAR.
    You attacked me, and said to blindly trust that this is Putin playing 4D chess and that Erdogan is Putins bitch.
    Yeah right.
    Now even for a brain dead person the truth is out: Putin let people like Peskov, corrupted with Turkish money, fuck up Russias game in Syria and lead Russia into this mess, where Erdogan has Putin by the balls.
    Either Putin now pushes back hard, giving Erdogan a bloody nose, and turn the game around, or the ErdoDog will continue to make Putin and Russia look like Turkeys bitch.
    Lavrov and Shuigu and whole Stavka had warned Putin time and time again.

    • EveryoneIsBiased

      Yeah, and now you bitches can only downvote.

      No arguments, no brain, no spine, but a downvote button.
      Truth hurts.

    • Willing Conscience (The Truths

      It’s amazing, you tell the truth and and yet you get a dislike for your totally honest and very accurate comment.
      He thinks you’re anti Russian yet in fact you’re being patriotic, LOL, isn’t it a confusing world. I’m on your side, the real pro Russian side, people like him are the real enemies of Russia not you, Russia actually needs people like you to make honest comments, just parroting mindless propaganda is never really helpful to anyone.
      So leave that up to the mindless morons and stick to your guns, some of us understand exactly what you’re saying and agree totally, we also wish Putin would’ve listened to what all his political and military advisors have been saying since the very start of the war, maybe he will this time if he’s learnt anything at all.
      And I’m becoming just as worried about Iran as I am Turkey, they have something planned that Russia isn’t a party to, I fear that Deir ez Zor is about to be divided as well soon, the Iranians in the south below the Euphrates and the Turks north of the river, that was my biggest fear, at least it was until Erdogan started attacking the SAA.
      And I might also add this, I think Putin’s absolutely livid with Erdogan right now, so if there’s any chance at all of Putin finally standing up to Erdogan it’s right now, and I have my fingers crossed hoping that Putin actually slaps him across the head for being so troublesome.
      So keep posting your comments and don’t be put off by mass ignorance, some of us like reading them, let the stupid monkey’s chatter amongst themselves and ignore them altogether, they’re incapable of understanding the truth because they’ve been so badly brainwashed they no longer have the ability to recognise it.
      When the Turks eventually give the S-400’s to the US to reverse engineer all the SF forum users will have a heart attack, but people like you and I will just say ‘we told you so’.

  • gustavo

    Well, it looks like that someone else is waking up related to Turkey (NATO member) and Russia relation. Just I need to point out that Turkey do not follow its own interest, all of this is an Israel-USA-NATO plan to destroy Syria. Russia has allowed Turkey to invade Syria and to attack SAA and its allied, and Russia has allowed Israel to attack Syria whenever and wherever Israel wants, point.

  • Ronald
  • Rhodium 10

    Turkey and israel are NATO member (Turks) and US Police for Mid East ( Israel)…therefore despite economic ties with Russia…both will fight vs Russian Allies!….Putin is the “good police”…but Russian armed forces staff are ” the bad police”….

    • Z.P.

      IsreHell is not NATO member just very close US allay.
      The difference is that NATO countries does not have obligation to help IsraHell at all.
      Westerners and Muslims can badmouth Russia as much as they want (when they do they are not different from Russian NATO enemy )
      But nobody can deny the fact that Syria exists today only because of Russia (and not Iran or Assad).
      Russia has lost another 4 lives for Syria and helping them actively to win in Idlib yet many have no decency and keep calling “Putin” or “Russia”, “bad”.
      To all of you who badmouth Russia or Putin you can go f*** yourselves.

  • Leroy Cox

    I see two losers in the photo – one of them, however, is not stupid to imagine himself a big time player. He is a clown and knows it. The other has suffered reverse after reverse but still sticks his nose in wrong places.

  • Wegan

    Turkey is playing a dangerous game.
    This may backfire on it.
    It is most likely that Syria will be whole again. From there it will punish Turkey by supporting a Kurdish independent state in eastern Turkey.

  • J Roderet

    Turkey attacking Syria in Idlib only makes it easier for US/Zionist Kurdish puppet groups to carve territory out of northeastern Syria, which is a direct threat to Turkey’s own territorial integrity. Turkey is shooting itself in the foot. It needs to get out of Syria and help the Syrian government fully restore its pre-war borders — that is the best way to defend Turkey’s borders.

    • Willing Conscience (The Truths

      Nether Turkey or Iran ever want to leave Syria, they’re both here forever if they get their way, but not if Russia can stop them.
      Don’t believe the BS, the US will leave Syria in a flash if the circumstances are right, which means Iran and Turkey are now the biggest threat to Syrian sovereignty, both have already annexed huge sections of Syria for their own purposes and have no intentions of leaving, instead they both want even more Syrian territory, they’re the real problem now.

  • Willing Conscience (The Truths

    There must be an ever increasing divide between Russia and Turkey, SF has been publishing way too many honest reports that are actually totally critical of Turkey’s behaviour and accuse them of deceiving, using, ignoring, blackmailing, and backstabbing the Russians, that should be a signal that something’s going to change in their relationship.

  • James Kira

  • Pantagruel

    On this photo Erdogan looks as exhausted as Hitler in final scenes of the “Downfall” movie from 2004.

  • Blas de Lezo

    Sultan Erdogan trying to outsmart former KGB Putin. Ottomans are so stoopid.

  • verner

    russia can take the backstabbing better than erdogan and thus russia will continue to assist Assad till the point where idlib is free of jihadists and turkish backed dittos and then on to the north east to settle the kurdish/turkish intrusion there and where will erdogan be after that, nowhere.