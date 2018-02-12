#TURKEYEditor's choice 12.02.2018 - 1,348 views
Turkey Will Close Incirlik Air Base If Needed – Turkish Official

JAGEL, GERMANY – DECEMBER 10: A Bundeswehr Luftwaffe ECR Tornado reconaissance jet departs for Incirlik airbase in Turkey (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

On February 11, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Işık didn’t rule out the possibility of closing the NATO’s Incirlik airbase in southern Turkey. According to the Turkish Ahval newspaper, Işık said that Ankara would not hesitate to close the airbase, if its long-term interests require it.

“If Turkey’s medium and long-term interests require to take a step [to close the base] Turkey certainly would not refrain from taking this step,” Işık said during a press conference, according to the Türkiye newspaper.

When asked by journalists if Turkey is currently considering closing the Incirlik airbase, the Turkish Deputy Prime Minister didn’t confirm or deny but he said that the decision-making mechanisms in Turkey “always hold each and every subject in an evaluation.”

2017 witnessed a fall in the relationship between Washington and Ankara mainly due to the US major support for the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria. Later, the tensions between the two sides reached a higher level when the Turkish Army launched a military operation against the YPG in the Afrin area in northern Syria on January 20.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even warned on January 24 that Turkey will attack areas held by the US-led coalition on its border, including the city of Manbij. In response, US Central Command chief General Joseph Votel said on January 29 that the US is not going to pull out its forces from Manbij despite Turkish statements.

While it is highly unlikely that Washington and Ankara will clash in Syria, a solution for this crisis is also far from possible now. The US is not ready to give up on Kurdish forces yet.

  • Rob

    T-r-u-m-p and N-e-t-a-n-y-a-h-u are the only terrorists that have thermonuclear weapons, ICBMs and fighter planes.

  • World_Eye

    Oh please do it, Turkey you will fuck the US so much in the ass that will hurt them, then they can go and park at Greece or Cyprus or where ever the fuck they want, nice move let them chose, either you are with your NATO Ally Turkey and you want to keep them close that base it’s a heart for the Neo-Ziokons for Middle East, or GTFU and/or go make a new base with your Kurdish friends in Syria. Yes

    • JIMI JAMES

      Won’t be in cyprus that’s for sure,greece on the other hand with that atheist lieing gimp at the helm,may be the cakewalk in the park,not just for the new wave demented queers whom support!

  • leon mc pilibin

    Kick the zionist jewsa out.Dont forget they tried to organise a Coup against the country not long ago.What are you waiting for?

    • M.kad

      They wait because they are afraid. Like many other politicians all over the world, Erogan also knows what the USA can do. They have still many options like assasinating him!
      Closing the incirlik base and changing the fronts would be the last step.

  • Rob

    Turkey will never close Incirlik air base because it supports Turkey, Israel and Washington mission to keep continue invading Syrian nation until divide it into small pockets.

  • velociraptor

    IF Turkey does this move, then yanks immediately create Kurdistan with new 3 alternative air bases.

  • D.Szuster