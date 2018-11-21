#SAUDIARABIA#USA 21.11.2018 - 642 views
Trump Thanks Saudi Arabia For Falling Oil Prices Next Day After His Statement Defending Kingdom In Khashoggi Case

Trump Thanks Saudi Arabia For Falling Oil Prices Next Day After His Statement Defending Kingdom In Khashoggi Case

Just a day after US President Donald Trump released an official statement blaming Iran for the instability in the Middle East and defending Saudi Arabia in the Khashoggi murder case, the US president thanked to the Kingdom for the falling oil prices.

The sitaution is developing amid reports that Saudi Arabia reportedly raised oil production for a second month in a row in November. Some voices have already noted that this situation may be a part of the behind the scenes deal between the US and Saudi Arabia.

Over the past few months, President Trump has repeatedly stated that the high oil prices are not profitable for the US.

  • You can call me Al

    What a knob-head.

  • Jesus

    US shale oil producers whose extraction costs are +50 dollars a barrel are “thankful” for Trump’s babbling.

    • Zionism = EVIL

      Canadian toxic tarsands price is now below $15 and shale oil is now unprofitable due to high extraction costs and high sulfur content. The US is draining the Saudi oil swamp and the family headchopper mafia pimp kingdom will go broke soon. A lot of dissent rising internally and even Saudis overseas now post a lot of anti regime facts on corruption and repression.

  • PZIVJ

    Yellow clown is two faced.
    Lately his words make me want to vomit.

  • Snowglobe

    I do not think that it is strange that no one has one small clue what Trump is doing. Trump and his team are either completely insane, or incredibly clever.

    “Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt.”
    ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

    • Sinbad2

      When he was running for president I wondered whether Trump was a fool, or someone smart playing the fool.
      Now I’m pretty sure he is just a fool.

      • Snowglobe

        Time will tell. Personally, I get dizzy trying to figure it out. ;-)

  • Sinbad2

    US offshore oil rigs need $65 a barrel to break even. Offshore oil accounts for 25% of US oil production.
    That’s a lot of oil, and money the US will not be earning, and it will increase oil imports.
    Just demonstrates how stupid Trump really is.

    • Brother Ma

      Yes but the consumer benefits and that is what Trumped wants.

  • Zionism = EVIL

    Let’s face reality, tranny Kushner and fat old dotard Trump are pimps of Zionism and on Saudi headchoppers payroll for decades. Most of Trump’s ponzi scams were financed by the clown prince Waleed’s Citigroup. What else is a corrupt perverted puppet supposed to say about his masters?