Trump Thanks Saudi Arabia For Falling Oil Prices Next Day After His Statement Defending Kingdom In Khashoggi Case

Just a day after US President Donald Trump released an official statement blaming Iran for the instability in the Middle East and defending Saudi Arabia in the Khashoggi murder case, the US president thanked to the Kingdom for the falling oil prices.

Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82. Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let’s go lower! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

The sitaution is developing amid reports that Saudi Arabia reportedly raised oil production for a second month in a row in November. Some voices have already noted that this situation may be a part of the behind the scenes deal between the US and Saudi Arabia.

Over the past few months, President Trump has repeatedly stated that the high oil prices are not profitable for the US.

