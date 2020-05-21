Donate
#IRAQ#USA 21.05.2020 - 1,998 views
Trump Extends Emergency Executive Order Allowing To Use Force To Secure US Oil Buisiness In Iraq

Trump Extends Emergency Executive Order Allowing To Use Force To Secure US Oil Buisiness In Iraq

Trump Extends Emergency Executive Order Allowing To Use Force To Secure US Oil Buisiness In Iraq

Click to see full-size image

On May 20th, US President Donald Trump signed a decree to extend the National Emergency with Respect to the Stabilization of Iraq.

This is a continuation of an executive order issued by former US President George W. Bush back on May 22nd, 2003.

It establishes a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States posed by obstacles to the orderly reconstruction of Iraq, the restoration and maintenance of peace and security in the country, and the development of political, administrative, and economic institutions in Iraq.

The obstacles (namely ISIS terrorists, and Iranian influence) to the reconstruction of Iraq and “the restoration and maintenance of peace and security in the country, and the development of political, administrative, and economic institutions in Iraq” still pose a threat to the national security and foreign policy of the US, according to the decree.

As a result, the national emergency is being extended by 1 year.

In 2003, the goal of the state of emergency was to provide legal protection for the interests of American companies operating in the oil sector of the Iraqi economy.

17 years later, this hasn’t changed, the “national emergency” occupation continues and is unlikely to end, since Iran shares a border with Iraq and is sure to have a justifiable amount of influence to perpetuate the protection of US companies exploiting Iraq’s oil resources indefinitely.

And as if to reinforce that threat, a rocket landed in Baghdad’s green zone, not too far from the US embassy.

The rocket hit an empty house and there were no injuries nor casualties.

The rocket was launched from an eastern district of Baghdad, according to the statement, and was the first to land in the high-security zone in weeks.

The blast could be heard across Baghdad and triggered security sirens at the US embassy compound, security forces told AFP news agency. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The United States blames a series of rocket attacks near or on bases hosting its troops this year on Iran-aligned groups, although those groups have not claimed them.

The US hopes to reset the relationship with Iraq since Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi took the helm earlier this month, with bilateral talks planned for June.

The negotiations are expected to set a framework for the presence of US troops, which deployed to Iraq in 2014 to lead a coalition fighting back the ISIL (ISIS) group.

On May 17th, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the US “will not be staying either in Iraq or Syria and must withdraw and will certainly be expelled”.

