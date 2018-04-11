There Are Some ‘Problems’ With Gas Cylinders Videos Used By White Helmets As Evidence Of Douma Attack

While horrible photos (link 18+) of people allegedly killed in the April 7 Douma attack rapidly became widely known after they had been released by the White Helments, there was something ignored by the media.

Besides the photos of the dead bodies, Douma “media activists” also released videos showing two compressed gas cylinders, which had allegedly been used by “the Assad regime” to conduct the chemical attack on Douma.

These videos raise some questions.

Lets look at the compressed gas cylinder #1 (revealed on April 8):

This was the first video showing the alleged compressed gas cylinder used in the attack. It appeared on April 8, a day after the first reports about the attack (April 7).

Video for one of the missiles which fall down on #Douma city carrying a chemical gas, dozens were killed and hundreds still suffocating. pic.twitter.com/4Qjr0uxezK — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) 8 April 2018

This cylinder was allegedly dropped from some helicopter of the Syrian Arab Air Force, made a hole in the roof and appeared in some appartment inside the building.

The question is why is the cylinder is undamaged after falling from hundreds meters above and crashing into the roof? Another issue is that it looks like the cylinder was able to made a hole in the roof but failed to damage the bed.

By the way this cylinder is closed.

Another video from the same location:

Lets look at the compressed gas cylinder #2 (revealed on April 10):

This compressed gas cylinder was allegedly filmed on April 9 a roof of the building hit by the attack. However, the video was released by the White Helments on April 10, a day after Russian servicemembers visited the parts of Douma where the alleged chemical attack took place. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, no traces of the chemical attack were found.

Let’s say this is an accident.

Important: video from 9 April, 7:02pm showing presence of chemical gas canister in Douma. Same location as video of casualties. Also same location that Russia visited reporting ‘no sign of chemical weapons’. pic.twitter.com/Sbz64cPi4w — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) 10 April 2018

No doubts, the criticism faced by the “activists” after the first video was used to improve the second one. This time the cylinder appears to be a bit damaged.

So, the questions:

Why the cylinder#1 is undamaged if it has been dropped by a helicopter? Why the cylinder#1 is closed? Why the bed under the cylinder#1 is undamaged? Why did the second video showing the cylinder#2 [which is damaged and even a bit burned] appear only on April 10, a day after the visit of the Russians to the area?

A person skeptical of “Assad chemical attack” reports by the White Helmets may say that the cylinder#1 videos were staged to confirm that the attack had beeen conducted by the Syrian Air Force. However, too much mistakes (like a lack of damage) were made. So, the organization had to make another “propper” video with the cylinder#2 to confirm its claims.

Everyone is free to decide for himself.

