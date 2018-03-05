Taliban Conducts Series Of Attacks Against Army In Southern Afghanistan

Donate

On March 4, Taliban fighters shelled a gathering of the Afghan Army and Police in the Nawrozo area of the Nad Ali district in the southern province of Helmand, according to the Taliban news agency Voice of Jihad. The media outlet claimed that three servicemembers of the army and Police had been killed and one other had been injured in the shelling.

Voice of Jihad also reported that Taliban fighters had destroyed an armored vehicle belonging to the army and had killed two soldiers with landmines in two separate attacks in the Gerishk district of Helmand on March 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, an official in Helmand province announced that security forces had carried out an operation against the Taliban in the Gerishk district on March 4. The operation was likely a response to the Taliban’s landmine attacks.

The Afghan Tolo TV reported that at least four Taliban fighters had been killed and five others had been injured during the operation. Police also seized some weapons from the Taliban according to Tolov TV.

The Taliban has expanded its operations against the Afghan Army and Police in Helmand province over the last few months. On February 24, two VBIEDs targeted an army base and an office of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Helmand.

