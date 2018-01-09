VIDEO #FROMTHEFRONT#RUSSIA 09.01.2018 - 6,170 views
5 (9 votes)
Syrian War Report – January 9, 2018: Russian Forces Disrupted Drone Attack By Militants On Its Bases 5 out of 5 based on 9 ratings. 9 user reviews.

Syrian War Report – January 9, 2018: Russian Forces Disrupted Drone Attack By Militants On Its Bases

Donate

Loading the player...

If you’re able, and if you like our content and approach, please support the project. Our work wouldn’t be possible without your help: PayPal: southfront@list.ru or via: http://southfront.org/donate/ or via: https://www.patreon.com/southfront, BTC: 13iYp9CDYZwgSnFXNtpEKgRRqaoxHPr2MH, BCH: 1NE49pQW8yCegnFCMvKuhLUnuxvTnxNUhf, ETH: 0x962b312a9d41620f9aa0d286f9d7f8b1769bfae6

On January 8 and 9, government forces re-captured over a dozen villages in southern Idlib, including Zifr Kabir, Zifr Saghir, Harmala, Burtuqanah, Ajjaz and Jahman from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda).

In total, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Tiger Forces and their allies have liberated over 400km2 in southern Idlib since the start of 2018.

On January 8, the Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) sent reinforcements, including about 20 vehicles armed with various weapons, at least two battle tanks and a few artillery pieces, to support Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in the area. Reports also appeared that other militant groups, including Ahrar al-Sham, are preparing to join the battle in southern Idlib against the SAA.

Should various militant groups be able to find common ground in Idlib, they would have a chance of stopping the SAA advance on Abu al-Duhur.

Meanwhile, ISIS cells also resumed their activity and seized more villages in northeastern Hama from HTS. According to reports, the expansion of ISIS in the area had become possible thanks long-prepared sleeper cells and to defections from HTS.

Russian forces repelled an attack by 13 militant unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on its facilities in Syria during the night on January 6, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on January 8.

10 UAVs attacked the Khmeimim air base and 3 UAVs attacked the Tartus naval logistics base. The Russian military took control over 6 UAVs and a Pantsir-S1 short-range air-defense system shot down 7 others. According to the statement, all of the UAVs were detected “at a considerable distance from the Russian military objects.” The attack resulted in no casualties among Russian military personnel and the two bases “continue to operate as normal.”

It was the “first time that terrorists massively used unmanned combat aerial vehicles of an aircraft type that were launched from a distance of more than 50 kilometers, and operated using GPS satellite navigation coordinates. Technical examination of the drones showed that such attacks could have been made by terrorists from a distance of about 100 kilometers,” the statement reads.

The ministry added that the advanced technologies used by the militants “could have been obtained only from a country possessing state-of-the-art technologies, including satellite navigation and remote control of … explosive devices [for] release at certain coordinates.”

Pentagon spokesman Maj. Adrian Rankin-Galloway commented on the issue saying that that “those devices and technologies can easily be obtained in the open market.”

“We have seen this type of commercial UAV technology used to carry out missions by ISIS,” the official told the Russian state-run news agency Sputnik. He added that the militarization of such devices by militants “is cause for concern.”

Donate

Tags:, ,

SouthFront

Do you like this content? Consider helping us!

  • Jozsef Osztronkovics

    It is clear that the regime who would like to have a endless war is the one who given that technology and those drones to terrorist and that is zionisrael US and UK –Russia should stop playing childish respectable politicks with Zionist satanic regimes like zionisrael US UK – just play ruff as they do

  • Xanatos

    Drones flown from 100km?

    Could have originated from idlib province.

    Could also have originated from an American or Israeli warship in the Mediterranean.

    • dutchnational

      Or turkish, greek, cypriot or lebanese for that matter.

      • Siegfried

        IF these would try to bomb Russians, what isn’t the case.
        But nice try to divert the vector from your Zion-scvmbags, Shlomo

        How’s the price today for blood-diamonds by your Kosher-mafia in Amsterdam?

        • Jens Holm

          You are selling ?

    • Siegfried

      “Russian Military: US Spy Aircraft Flew Near Russian Bases In Syria During Drone Attack”
      See the report here on Southfront ,,,,

      Here’s your “100 km flight :”)

  • HTS’s allies are “preparing” to join the battle. Here’s a clue, Dolts. The battle is already over, but by all means roll your convoys, SyAF and RuAF need the target practice! :D

    • Icarus Tanović

      The battle is far from over, but I, must agree with ypu in certain aspects.
      You see on the map, all that green, shiit got to be red, meaning liberated. Combine this with all rest of grern spots all over the Syria it’s sizable chunk of territory, you see. But as we getting ahead it’s even clearer that, SAA will divide that pocket into two.
      And that yellow shiit got to be deal with too…

  • Smith Ricky

    SAA 💪💪💪

    • Siegfried

      Dead or alive? ;)..

  • Benjamin Facochere

    In doubt I’d agree with the American, probably chinese retail import stuff.
    If the drones actually would have been more professional Russians would’nt have hesitated presenting them.

    • Siegfried

      “I’d agree with the American… Chinese retail import stuff”.
      Give us a break: the CHINESE are with the Russkis, in that matter called SYRIA. Forgot the CHINESE-VETO by the UN, that cut-off the US-try to play the Libya-scenario in Syria again? ?..
      Yeah, sure! : anything might be, only not the real garbage in the zone, right? : CIA, Mossad, Saudi-sh*t…

      • Benjamin Facochere

        What has Chinese politics to do with it?
        I said RETAIL. Anybody can buy a hobby drone from China and send it, i.e. to Turkey from there to Idlib isn’t too complicated.
        Sooo … did the Russians down a US Spy Aircraft now or not?

  • Siegfried

    “Russian Forces Disrupted Drone Attack..”

    From where do that a##holes have DRONES?
    That aren’t drones bought at Walmart or Amazon-pizza-delivery-drones, I presume (sic!)

    Could it be that they are ISRAELI-drones or better, SAUDI drones bought from the USA thru TRUMP’s imb€cil weapons-sells for 150 Billions?

    • Jens Holm

      You are far behind almost anything in Your comment about accesibility as well as technology.

  • PZIVJ

    Looks like drone kits assembled in Idlib with components smuggled across the Turkish border ?
    But there is a design and E prints behind them that took some time and money.
    I did read that Erdogan is not happy at all about the situation in Idlib (tuff shit) :D
    But the design maybe more of western origin.