Syrian War Report – April 20, 2017: Foreign Powers To Increase Support To Militants In Syria

Voiceover by Harold Hoover

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) continued its operations in the city of Daraa. HTS forces are attacking the remaining Syrian Army points in the northern part of Al-Manshiyeh and the nearby areas. On April 19th, HTS claimed that it had managed to destroy a tank and a heavy rocket launcher belonging to the Syrian army in the al-Sajna district north of Al-Manshiyeh. HTS also used an explosive house to target the remaining Syrian Army positions in Al-Manshiyeh.

The US Special Operations Forces reportedly carried out an air landing in three sites in the ISIS-held area in eastern Syria last Monday night. US forces landed in the area of the Maizala Dam, the desert town of Granig, and the surrounding area of the T2 in Al-Tanf in the Al-Mayadin desert, according to local sources.

On April 19th, ISIS announced in Deir Ezzor mosques that US troops had evacuate spies who used to work in the area. If true, this would be the fourth time during this month alone in which the US has evacuated spies from the ISIS-held areas.

Pro-militant sources have announced that so-called opposition forces have created a new militant group, the Eastern Shield Army (or the Al-Sharqiyah Shield Army) in order to capture Qamishly, Haskhah, Deir Ezzor, and Raqqah. The Al-Sharqiyah Shield Army will fight the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and ISIS. The group also released a video showing a few poorly armed fighters during what appeared to be a military training exercise.

Meanwhile, another militant alliance is being set up in order to consolidate military control in the province of Idlib, in northern Latakia and in western Aleppo, Al Jazeera English reported, citing its own sources in the Free Syrian Army.  The newly formed militant alliance will allegedly be funded by the so-called “Friends of Syria”, in other words, the United States, the EU, Turkey, and Gulf monarchies. It is stated in the report that the newly formed alliance will fight the Syrian government and will not fight Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda). Indeed, nobody is surprised with this decision.  So-called moderate opposition groups backed up by the Friends of Syria are well known friends of al-Qaeda. It’s interesting to note that it is also stated in the al Jazeera report that in January of 2016 the CIA pressured some militant groups in order to force them to ignore the Astana talks backed up by Moscow, Tehran, and Ankara.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), predominantly consisting of members of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), has created a “civilian council” to rule the Syrian city of Raqqah after its expected liberation from ISIS terrorists. The announcement took place after a meeting in the SDF-held town of Ain Issa located north of Raqqah.

These developments clearly show that foreign sponsors of various factions involved in the war are increasing their activity in Syria ahead of the expected division of spheres of influence after the collapse of ISIS.

Now, the key question is what areas will the sides really control after the fall of ISIS. An important competition will take place for gas and oil fields in the countryside of Palmyra and Deir Ezzor.

  • Bill Wilson

    Who in the World would want Syria’s eastern oil & gas fields? The oil is a very low grade very heavy sour crude that requires natural gas to be injected into the deposits so it can be forced over to the wells to be pumped out. When processed, half of it is waste asphalt while the other half is mostly kerosene and mineral spirits with very little gasoline and lubrication oils. The Syrian government exported that for years since they didn’t care to spend a lot of money on adapting their refineries to process that junk.

    • Keith Smith

      sources?

    • Samuel Boas

      And how did you come up with this wisdom?????

      • Dustil schmit

        According to the 2009 Syria Report of the Oxford Business Group, the oil sector accounted for 23% of government revenues, 20% of exports, and 22% of GDP in 2008. Syria exported roughly 150,000 bpd in 2008, and oil accounted for a majority of the country’s export income.
        Syria is a relatively small oil producer, accounting for just 0.5 percent of the global production in 2010. Although Syria is not a major oil exporter by Middle Eastern standards, oil is a major pillar of the economy. According to the International Monetary Fund, oil sales for 2010 were projected to generate $3.2 billion for the Syrian government and account for 25.1% of the state’s revenue.
        One could argue that Agriculture is more important then oil in Syria.
        Compare that to Iraq and other middle eastern nations.

        • Rodney Loder

          Syria was an intellectual hub for manufacturing chemical development , oh, ! scratch the chemicals, and medicine type products.

    • PZIVJ1943

      The quality of the fields is not important. The plan is to partition Syria into zones and keep Damascus weak. I think the Jihadist offensive in N Hama was launched just to keep the SAA preoccupied around Idlib province while the anti Assad coalition is grabbing territory in eastern Syria. They are moving into the void left by a weak ISUS, before SAA can.

  • gfsdyughjgd .

    North Korea is apparently the biggest threat according to USA/Nato but their are one’s. Their create different terrorist organization in Syria and yet expected help from China and Russia to oppress North Korea,Iran and other’s that their dislike.North Korea has never test Moab bom or invade any country.After get what their want their pomp in troops to Russian borders and violate South China seas.North Korea is impoverished with stupid UN sanctions while USA/Nato and fake UN cries for starving terorist and chemical attack as of there is special death.

  • chris chuba

    I was thinking that Al Qaeda (don’t care about their latest fake name) was going to launch another false flag WMD attack but now I realize that they got what they wanted, a safe zone in Idlib and the weapons spigot opened again. If they tried another false flag they risk being exposed and undoing their previous master stroke at Khan Shaykhun. They still might depending on how things go but currently they do not have to.

  • Attrition47

    Notice that the UN envoy has damned the terrorist attack on children last Saturday to cries of indifference from the corp-0-rat media.

  • dutchnational

    It is hard to refute this report. It is only not all inclusive.

    Russia, Iran, PMU’s are also stepping up support for one of the players, Assad himself. They are also foreign powers so must be included.

    • Jonathan Cohen

      I hope every abortion banner in the region, (Assad, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE) kills each other, leaving only YPG, Russia, US, and Part of Turkey and Bahrain. Current alliances make no sense.

      • Thegr8rambino

        Remove assad and Iran from that list and u got my vote ;)

  • Joe Doe

    Looks like americans going for the Syria East gas and oil fields and will try divide Syria into 3 parts and have influence of those fields

  • Rodney Loder

    The latest Kaiser Report has Max seeming very adamant that the all-market bull is probably permanent, and also, but nothing to do with Kaiser is KSA willing to dump ARAMCO to pay for survival, as well as that, the Institutional Investment Houses clearly believe US is going on to pull a rabbit out of the hat, I think that rabbit might be Putin, that’s what they think anyway, however this new group Eastern Shield to fight SAA, SDF, PKK, and IS is obviously Erdogan’s Band of Turkmen, it’s good to see them in this preview, because if Trump is successful with the Armada the old figh will be reenacted between the Brotherhood and the GCC, if not then the war is over.

    • Jonathan Cohen

      I don’t understand? what makes Putin a rabbit??? You are saying the market is betting the US economy will thrive because the US will make peace with Putin? or Remove Putin? or otherwise access Putin’s oil????

      • Rodney Loder

        He’s only a rabbit if he makes the miracle happen for Western Hegemony, like I say Kaiser is now agreeing with me for the first time, interest rates being zero or negative don’t inhibit the market, growth can be Capital Gains only, with money printing to sustain them, so as long as resources are available there are only two things important for US dominance to be maintained economically, replacing the USD as Reserve Currency is only the immediate focus but in the long term, 1. Continual Capital gains with Central Banks purchasing Gov debt and a housing market that is always on the go with only small recalibratios (corrections), so that every one that needs to be satisfied is satisfied and money printing sustains them, fiat currency is doing its job causing scarcity where needed. Putin knows this even Obama was the first to admit it, not in so many words, Trump will offer Putin in on the “deal”, but Trump will not mean it because the IMF& WB want Siberia and much else, also Russia comes with China and the West would not be dominant, (too many parasites kill the host) but Putin probably thinks the Federation is too powerful, but the West will keep at it until Russians give up and blame their leadership, Putin probably doesn’t believe that.