Syrian War Report – April 11, 2018: US Destroyers, Subs With Hundreds Of Missiles Near Syria

The US Navy is creating a strike group with hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles for a possible attack on Syria.

The USS Donald Cook has already drawn attention to its actions in the eastern Mediterranean where it has reportedly been “harassed” by Russian warplanes.

The USS Carney is also deployed somewhere in Mediterranean, while the USS Porteris somewhere en route to or has already entered it. Another guided-missile destroyer, the USS Laboon is also somewhere near the Mediterranean. These four guided-missile destroyers together can carry up to 240 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Considering that the USS Georgia and USS John Warner nuclear submarines are also deployed in the region, the US Navy could have about 406 Tomahawks to use for its attack on the Assad government.

On April 11, the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is set to depart Naval Station Norfolk for deployment in the Middle East and Europe. The strike group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy and the guided-missile destroyers USS Arleigh Burke, USS Bulkeley, USS Forrest Sherman and USS Farragut. The destroyers USS Jason Dunham and USS The Sullivans will join the strike group later.
If the attack on Syria does not take place in the coming days, the USS Harry S. Truman will further strengthen the US offensive capabilities for a possible large-scale invasion against the Assad government and thus Russian and Iranian forces deployed in Syria.

SF recalls that on April 10, US President Donald Trump canceled his trip to South America. According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, he “will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world.”

It looks like Russia is not happy to see such developments. On April 10, a Russian Su-34 fighter jet armed with what looks like Kh-35 cruise anti-ship missiles was photographed over the Syrian city of Tartus, where the Russian naval facility is located. According to local sources, this was not the only Russian jet armed with Kh-35 cruise missiles flying in the area.

Russia’s envoy to the European Union told Euronews on the same day that “Russia has warned U.S. representatives, publicly as well as through proper channels, over the grave consequences that could arise if these strikes happen and whether deliberately or otherwise Russian citizens are hurt.”

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council failed to approve three draft resolutions on chemical weapons attacks. Russia vetoed a US text, while two Russian-drafted resolutions did not get nine votes to pass.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya also revealed that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will send two expert teams to Syria later this week to investigate the April 7 Douma incident, which the US-led bloc seeks to use as a pretext for a military action against Syria.

However, the chances of a military escalation still remain high.

  • leon mc pilibin

    JewSA navy will be sitting Donald Cooks,lol

  • jerry hamilton

    406 Tomahawks. That’s a heck of a lot.
    How many innocent civilians do America want to murder?

    • Joe

      406 Tomahawks will not do much damage to the military capabilities .

      Heck the ships would be unarmed after that … Syria need to send one to sink one.

      • jerry hamilton

        I agree with you but how many civilians could they kill?

        • ruca

          According to the ziofags, the more the better.

      • Ivan Freely

        Sinking a US ship would give the Zios all the political ammunition to wage a real war (i.e. Gulf of Tonkin). It’s best to neutralize the Tomahawks. It’s just as demoralizing to the Zios and a huge boost to the SAA and friends fighting on the ground.

        • Joe

          If you have read the signal that’s what the US coalition wants
          ..to the next level where they can directly attack with their air Force to support the Terrorists in Syria. Old methods failed.

          That’s why is very dangerous now if russia can allow it or not

          Reasons have gone out if the window…

          Russia already put their foot down and is stronger with good allies.

          Both countries are now playing high stake poker
          ….end of world or not

    • Jesus

      Based on last year’s Tomahawk performance against Syrian and russian defenses taken by surprise, over 50% of them did not reach their target, Russia abstaining from firing.
      Since then Syrian and Russian air defenses have been integrated, more SAM defenses have been deployed, and their naval presence is far more robust, since most of the Black Sea fleet is deployed.
      Currently Russia has at least two battalions of S400 with a total of 64 launchers, and probably 200 missiles and reloads, two battalions of S300 with 64 launchers and a similar number of missiles and at least a battalion of S350 with 80 launchers and 200 or so missiles.
      Of course these batteries are protected by Pantsir point defenses, with short range missiles and 30mm auto cannons.

      On top of that there are several Krasukha EW platforms ready to jam any GPS or electronic linkages needed for a coordinated attack.

      Then in the Mediterranean Sea, Moskva Slava type cruiser has at its disposal 64 S300F surface to air missiles, along with a couple of frigates that have 20 Shtil surface to air missiles.

      Then there are the “black hole” diesel subs equipped with torpedoes and Kaliber missiles lurking quietly in predefined positions.

      Then you have the Syrian air defenses integrated within the same network.

      • jerry hamilton

        What exactly do America want to achieve?
        Yes I know dispose of Assad and put their own man in but you don’t send such a military to kill one man.
        Do they wan’t to destroy Russia so they can play top dog?
        This could be their worst mistake ever.
        America could get seriously damaged and half of Israel would be laughing their heads off.

        • Jesus

          If America will get damaged, Israel will too, they will have to eat a barrage of Scud missiles directed at them.
          US cannot accept the fact that it lost the war in Syria, now they are trying to flex their “presumed” military muscle to intimidate Russia and somehow convince the world they won in Syria. The policy makers in US are an unelected bunch that view US military power from Hollywood’s perspective, without realizing that the weapons that will Be used in Syria are on the border of obsolescence, Russians having figured them out and developed effective countermeasures that produced superior weapons.

        • ruca

          Actually half of Israel could have their heads removed.

          • jerry hamilton

            Yes and that would be blamed on Palestinian knife attacks.

      • Joe Doe

        You have to take in to consideration that america most likely made improvements and this time they will use different tactic. I would not be surprise, if Americans attack Syria from IRAQ and Jordan and Lebanon

        • Jesus

          The offensive long range weapon US relies on is the Tomahawk, regardless wherever it is launched from, it is deficient and susceptible to jamming. Russia with Iran can close the Persian gulf and make US try to reach Syria from the Indian Ocean.
          If they use aircraft, the F16 and F15 are dead meat to S400 and S350, if they use F35, their payload in the stealth mode is very minimal, and they will find out how F35 will do against the S400 and S350.

          • Joe Doe

            The question is, will Russia have ba.ll to use the S-400 and S-300

          • Jesus

            I would not use expensive missile to shoot down Tomahawk, I would use the EW and point defenses to take care of them, since they are slow and not vey maneuverable.
            I would use the S300 and S400 on pricier targets like fighters and bombers or high value surveillance drones.

          • Tudor Miron

            “how F35 will do against the S400 and S350.” The only thing that f 35 does extremely well is sucking money out of US tax payers and making some scums very reach.

          • Jesus

            Yes, it is a PR stunt.

          • Jens Holm

            Seemes like Your knowledge about it is dead meat.

      • King_GeorgXIII

        I have a feeling some cruise misiles change course towards iran or china!

        • Jesus

          Not China, maybe Iran if it flies over Israel and S. Arabia…..maybe not, depending on the flight pattern. If the fly over Syria and go through Iraq, the Russians will notify the Iranians, or possible incapacitate them, before they get too far.

          • King_GeorgXIII

            That was a joke! They will attack iran on porpuse! Maybe from Saudia arabi etc! Or from the straight of H. China will fight with Russia no matter what! because Syria is on the silk road, and if russia loose china is next! Better fight with good odds, tah with bad odds!

          • Jesus

            Let’s see how US does in Syria before thinking about Iran, Russia and Iran can close the Persian Gulf and isolate Saudi Arabia, I would take the Iranian ballistic missiles over the Tomahawk.

    • Monte George Jr

      All. No number of deaths will satisfy the beast.

    • Tudor Miron

      Thing is that military effect of last years 60 tomahawl strike was extremely limited. Airbase was functioning as normal within 24 hours after that.

  • Assad must stay (gr8rambino)

    I hope russian navy has a grand admiral thrawn among their ranks to win :)))

    • Daniel Miller

      dont worry they have the naval advantage since the black sea fleat is alot closer then any other US ships.

      • Assad must stay (gr8rambino)

        Nice :))

      • Jens Holm

        Let me remind You, that the Nato has a lot of ships close to Syria.

      • Ivan Freely

        Don’t NATO have naval base close to the Black Sea fleet?

    • Jens Holm

      I think one tryed to cross eufrat at DEZ and died.

  • antoun

    us attacked tartou ?? i don,t care!! very funny!

  • jerry hamilton

    I find the thought of all those family members hearing their family member died rather upsetting.
    That is until I hear the words Died Fighting for their Country.
    And Syria… How dare you threaten America that way.

  • Terrorist Turkey.

  • Vince Dhimos

    All reports on the Douma chem attacks originated with the White Helmets. Thanks to the tireless efforts of Vanessa Beeley, we now know that this is a US/UK backed fraud and can be absolutely sure this did not happen. Details here:
    http://21stcenturywire.com/2016/09/23/exclusive-the-real-syria-civil-defence-expose-natos-white-helmets-as-terrorist-linked-imposters/

    • No they Real.

      • jerry hamilton

        Yes, they are real but they do good things AND bad things.

    • oldenyoung

      21st century wire is under attack and is still down

      • jerry hamilton

        Thanks for that. I didn’t know if it was down or country censored.

  • 1eeripsa

    BREAKING: Trump was drunk and/or on heavvy drugs in this tweet. The WH took his laptop from him and tweeted this: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/984032798821568513

    • jerry hamilton

      What just happened? I read it before it was deleted and the shorter version put up.

    • jerry hamilton

      One of the replies to that post was…
      “You people that deny the gas attack are just as bad as the bush did 9 11 people”.
      Are they really that thick?

  • The chemical attacks they talking about are they.

  • Joe Doe

    Russia needs to cut snake head now. The rest will fall a part by itself

  • paul ( original )

    For me part I don’t want to see Russia waiting while its enemy masses its
    forces. This was done before and a very high price was paid. Let not
    Putin commit the error of Stalin. There will be good Russian
    commanders who know that to strike early is to strike for victory.
    Let that advice be taken and God speed the hammer of righteousness.

    • Jens Holm

      Hard to see any relations to Stalin at all.

      Their forces were not able to attack at all. When germans finally, did they met an amputee of the worst kind made by Stalin itself.

  • Paul Greenwood

    Syria is the outer defence of the Russian Air Defence system. It is facing NATO aggression to test the Barbarossa Plan

    • Jens Holm

      More like Russia want Estonia, Latvia, Lituania, Poland and Ukraina as colonies again.

      • Joe

        Your grandfather told you that perhaps ….Soviet times

  • Clyde Weathers

    Hoping someone works out a way to electronically hijack these missiles (if launched) and send them all to i$rael….

  • JustPassingThrough

    4 ships
    240 missiles
    they have used this before (Iraq) but there was no enemy to shoot back.
    it’s a different story now.

    it will be only one volley/ship, maybe.
    after that they will be at the bottom of the ocean.

    the last time they launched Tomahawks vs Syria only a fraction got through the defenses.
    the KH-35 has been used before. It hits what it is programmed to hit.
    The electronic jamming devices have disabled the D. Cook destroyer before in the Black Sea.

    a carrier strike group is a sitting duck.
    think about it.
    it can’t hide.
    its aircraft cannot take out the missiles fired at it from Russia, for example.
    s400s will complicate any land attacks.
    submarines will do their share.
    they are floating graveyards.
    as one ami admiral once said (paraphrase) “In the next conflict there will only be submarines and their targets.”

    the russians have been training for a number of years now in Syria.
    the amis have been killing lightly armed adversaries during the same time and for many years before.

    It’s not all gravy D.T. no matter what bibi is telling you.
    Maybe you should listen to POTRF Putin’s speech of a couple of weeks ago.
    Do you think he was joking?

    • Clyde Weathers

      None of this matters. Pax Judaica has spoken.

    • Jens Holm

      Hard to believe a carrier is not cowered by many korvets and other ships filled with missiles.

      • Joe

        Trouble is if against small countries ok, but vs russia the Navy cannot outgun the land forces

  • Oscar Silva Martinez

    Let the games begin!

  • US-Navy Revert Shia
  • US-Navy Revert Shia
    • Jens Holm

      Hard to believe any usual propaganda garbage from Splutnik as You do.

      You pray for Putin 5 times a day ?

      • Joe

        It’s other way round, you read western bs for certainty.

        Yet yu refuse to agree with everything reported in SF.

        Note most Western news portal do not have readers’ comments as they would be blasted left and right

  • US-Navy Revert Shia
  • Rhumbero

    would you mind stop using the word “regime” when you speak of the syrian government, but use it when you speak of the US regime and its puppets.

    • Jens Holm

      There is no Goverment in Syria. More like private ownership + colonies.

      • Joe

        Stupid nonsense

  • Catch-22

    406 is the estimate, The UK has missals – and you can fire them from longer range positions.

    It was stated in Sputnik: UK operatives were captured: the placement and deployment o of UK and French Military in Syria – was a prelude – to a full ground invasion: The IDF, NATO, SAUDI Arabia –but their objectives were ended by the SAA and Russians ending all enclaves or fighters

    However, these forces – 70,000 are still in the area, The NATO/IDF Response – might be to blast into Syria no matter what—the IDF into Lebanon or Strike on IRAN ( ITS NOW OR NEVER THING)

    Push is coming to shove

    The cross roads: If NATO and The IDF take Huge Losses – they may pull back or go nuclear — I fear this is the path, they would rather die then allow the loss – they would rather a world war then accept the Russians and Iranians as the SAA a win

    We Will see, but that is lot of fire power, on both sides
    The UN meeting, was one of war
    The Sending of Diplomates home is war
    Sanctions are war
    Seizing Assets is war

    All this is seen in history,

    The question is, ( the rationalist) think that logic and reason will prevail – or that some kind of order can be maintained in the battle ( like pulling back thing) No one knows: In an exchange – the loss of 7 ships and the reality that you may lose everything for the west might just make them go for the button – or rethink their position

    The odds suck for the earth and the people

  • Justin

    This attack could be to hinder Russia and Syria’s ability to create a no fly zone! If they launch a full volley of missiles (lets not forget that UK and France also have cruise missiles) then we could be looking at 600 cruise missiles launch at all air defence batteries. This may be too much for Russia and Syria to handle! Of this,russia would sink ships that launched these missiles! It would be better for Russia to strike first but we all know they wont!

    Keeping mind that if this were to occur, Israel could expect ballistic missiles raining dow on them from Iran! Ukraine will be invaded by russia and this would divert greatly the war in syria because Russia has an advantage in ukraine! Georgie would be invaded also and perhaps Azerbajan! This would hinder any gas or oil getting to Europe!

    Russia and Iran could easily cut off the flow energy resources to Europe which would kill Europes industries and destroy the US petro dollar!

    Russia could easily rush through the Caucus region of southern russia where they would pick up oil rich nations and join up a land transit route with Iran and possibly Pakistan! All would be connected and much of the Middle East controlled!

    Ifthings were to escalate Iran would surely attack KSA from Yemen, from Iran and from Lebanon via Hezbollah! Keep in mind tat Iran has a lot of power with the Shiia population within Saudi Arabia! KSA would be in turmoil if this were to occur!

    Coalition forces may get the first strike, but when a counter attack occurs, it will literally fuck those who dared to start this! Europe, America and Saudi Arabia will feel the pain more so than russia or Iran because these nations have their own gas and oil so their industries will continue to run! Europe has no gas or oil! they would be completely screwed!