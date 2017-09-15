VIDEO #RUSSIA#SYRIA 15.09.2017 - 9,442 views
4.8 (28 votes)
Syrian Government Forces Crossed Euphrates River And Gained Foothold On Its Eastern Bank – Russian Foreign Ministery Spokesperson 4.7857142857143 out of 5 based on 28 ratings. 28 user reviews.

Syrian Government Forces Crossed Euphrates River And Gained Foothold On Its Eastern Bank – Russian Foreign Ministery Spokesperson

Donate

Syrian Government Forces Crossed Euphrates River And Gained Foothold On Its Eastern Bank - Russian Foreign Ministery Spokesperson

A screenshot from the video

After a victory near Deir Ezzor city, Syrian government forces have successfully crossed the Euphrates River and gained foothold on its eastern bank, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said during a weekly press briefing.

Zakharova added that the Russia military as well as the Syrian Army is now working on forcing ISIS to leave Deir Ezzor city and defusing IEDs and mines planted by the terrorists.

Zakharova’s statement could be described as an official confiration of the fact that government forces have already crossed the Euphrates River amid a total media blackout.

Earlier this month, multiple pro-government sources speculated that the Syrian Army and its allies were crossing the Euphrates River or even crossed it already. However, no official confirmation or photos and videos confirming these claims were provided.

On the other hand, the statement of the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson cannot be a rock solid evidence. All sides of the Syrian conflict have shown that their statements could be contradict with the reality on the ground.

You can find the part about Syria at 30:16:

Donate

Tags:, , , ,

SouthFront

Do you like this content? Consider helping us!

  • Jordan Katz

    If Maria Z says it than it shall be so!

    • palebluedot

      Remember the cow Psaki that disseminated the Obama regime propaganda? Along with Clinton, Power, Rice, Slaughter, Flournoy, Pletka, et al.? It seemed like all the women that ascended to power in the USA were born in Hades.

      Maria Zakharova (and our Tulsi Gabbard) restored my faith in the goodness and honesty of women!

      • Villainess

        OK. Kinda weird and SEXIST actually. You correctly note (BUT SEXUALLY DENIGRATE!) the evilness of our ‘American’ most politically empowered women, but seem to ignore the idiot warrior mindset that has entrapped the entire majority male-controlled Republicrat Duopoli that runs our show. The war leaders are still the guys, as no woman has ever yet been ‘elected’ the political head of our supposedly small-d government system that includes our Totalitarian World Control focused (vast majority male) military and more importantly, the (vast majority male) billionaire economic manipulators and invade-and-conquer supporters of any of the world’s potentially social-good oriented or even just sovereignty-protective resistor nations.

        Evil women and men are never hard to find as they do seem to rise to the very top of authoritarian power structures. But please take off your testosterone colored he-man glasses that assume that all women are passive, peaceful, caring and in need of your he-man protections. Just look at the United Kingdom. They have elected only a single woman, Thatcher, to lead their nation and she was of the far right socially destructive warrior mode. The Brits will not soon again ‘risk their nation to another woman’ (as though the men they choose instead have ever brought them peace or social good!)

        Even the more intelligent Obama, Bill Clinton and even Carter have participated in the Totalitarian World Control plans because our entire nation is stuck in the armed bully mindset that makes it seem inevitable. Do you denigrate their humanity because they wouldn’t promote peace and social good instead of war and authoritarianism? Or just the women who act exactly the same?

        BTW, I logically feared that if Hilary had been elected, she would have just been another Thatcher and destroyed the chances for all future female presidential hopefuls such as a Gabbard or even a Kshama Sawant!

  • Jordan Katz

    When they take that island in the river i’m gonna move over there and build a 3 story tree-house with a crows nest on it. That is, assuming I can find a standing tree to support the whole thing…

  • John Brown

    Now the SAA is on the undefended side of the river they should be able to advance rapidly and gobble up the oil fields if they are east and south of the SDF ISIS territory shown in the map above. An air drop behind ISIS lines right on the oil fields like they did in central Syria would help in this greatly.

    • FlorianGeyer

      I would think that there are now sufficient air defences and counter battery fire assets in place to protect the bridge and bridgehead from America coalition ‘mistakes’.

      • John Brown

        It would be the best thing ever for Syria, Russia and all Goyim who want to be free of being exterminated and or enslaved by racist supremacist Jews. If the racist supremacist Jews ordered their American vassal slaves to attack the SAA as it is attacking ISIS, then there would be no doubt, even for the most stupid brain washed Goyim that Israel is ISIS and the USA racist supremacist Jewish controlled government is ISIS. There could even be a mutiny among the American military and in some NATO slave countries.
        Hard for the solders there but only temporarily, until they are relieved by the Turkish army, the SAA and Russian air power .
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dfc3F6IINcs
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k03AZhBrUMQ

        • Graeme Rymill

          Seriously? Your world view is informed by the movie Spartacus?

          • John Brown

            I like to use visual aids and examples the brain washed can understand.

      • RichardD

        I doubt that even the lying Jew media would attempt to present taking the bridge out as a mistake. It would be to obvious. But there are plenty of other “mistakes” on the Jew world order hit list that makes standing up DE as an eastern Syria defense hub a very smart preemptive thing to do.

    • EmilyEnso

      I like your ‘air drop on to the oil fields’ idea.
      Would love to see them do it.
      Really would stuff up the SDF.
      We all know what they are after.

    • Graeme Rymill

      “undefended side of the river”???? Only yesterday you were claiming the SDF was encircled by ISIS mortars. You can’t have it both ways….

      • John Brown

        What planet are you on, I said no such thing, prove it! Show my post saying that.

  • MD Ranix

    the news is definitely getting better … cant stop smiling … God is the best of all planners

    • ruca

      Men on earth are making these plans and implementing them. Men women and children are victims of men of god.

      • Mikronos

        This is God at work – not men doing that ‘for Him’, or for themselves.

        • Volker Burkert

          So, if that is the case, then God’s work is to preserve the secular state of Syria.

      • YellowFruit52

        dumb.

    • Volker Burkert

      “God is the best planner of all planners”.
      So, if that is the case, then God is planning to preserve the secular state of Syria. I can live with that.

      • shunster

        God was pretty silent for a long time…

  • Manie

    Although Zakharova’s statement is no concrete proof of SAA crossing the Euphrates, I don’t think Russia would be that reckless in jepordising their credebility by making untrue statements. I suspect massive effort to form at min. a 10 to 15 km buffer zone at landing zone to allow massive reenforcement of manpower and equipment. At this rate of success we could see the vanquishing of ISIS from Syria by end of year in that part of Syria.

    • gustavo

      The end of ISIS in all parts of Syria will be at the of this year. Terrosists activities in Syria may continue due to USA-Israel support to terrorism.

      • Bru

        Indeed

    • Bru

      Don’t forget the zio-Kurdish imperialist terrorists invading Arab lands and stealing their oil

      • Manie

        Indeed. However we do have to realize that the Kurd people, and not their so called governing council do have legitimate grievances with the Syrian Government that have to be addressed once ISIS is wiped out. There is a reason why SAA and YPG have not clashed yet. There is most likely some sort of an agreement between them for now. My thought is that they want to capture as much territory as possible to use as a bargaining chip once the war is over. Perhaps greater autonomy, sharing of oil wealth to help them rebuild in thier regions.. etc Nothing too un reasonable IMO. However, if they overplay thier hand by trying to create a Kurdistan State it might not end well for them.

  • gustavo

    This is an excellent news, even better that the history on Deir Ezzor City. Its importance is far beyond anything expected, and better future for the Syria people. SDF must be now stop right there where they are right now, and ask them to move back. The protection and support of Aerospace Russia force is of vital importance for getting the SAA victory on oil fields of Omar.

  • Bru

    Fantastic news, go Syrian army, free your country !

  • Jesus

    ISIS does not have much fighting capability and the eastern side of Euphrates, they should secure the oil fields along with sending a strong armored column north east and sealing existing SDF positions and securing the Iraqi border. After that they can systematically push back SDF gains and reduce their land grab considerably.
    Possible that the Mig 29 SMT would be deployed at Tyas air base providing air support to forces crossing, or having crossed Euphrates. Reaction time is a lot faster, and with 2 auxiliary fuel tanks their loiter time would be significant, and their 30MM cannon unforgiving.

  • SVEN 🇸🇾
  • Rafik Chauhan

    HURRAY NOW ITS TIME TO MOVE SOUH TO ALMAYDAN CITY AND SAME TIME TO EAST TO AS SUWAR CUT THIS AMERICAN DREAM OF CREATING SYRIA INTO 2 PARTS ON EUPHRATES LINE

  • PZIVJ
  • Floyd Hazzard

    Good. Psychology works too.

  • Semper Prudens

    I assumed that such a thing might happen, after seeing images of Russian armored carriers with tactical (short-range) antiaircraft missiles in the province of DeZ, yesterday.

  • Tudor Miron

    Darn… can they find a normal translator? That poor woman that translates the above video is… trying hard to dicredit what is said by FM representative.

    • I’m a Nazi hunter

      Start learning Russian.
      That’s what it needs.

      • Tudor Miron

        I know a word or two already :) It’s just that mentioned translation very poorly represents what was said in Russian,

  • cynic

    Maybe the Kurdish advance stopped on the outskirts of Deir Ezzor because they met the SAA there already, but neither party wanted to mention that..

  • dutchnational

    After almost a week of daily messages that SAA has crossed, was crossing, was going to cross or contemplating crossing, there is this news.

    The announcement is so vague that it is, at this moment, really doubtful.

    Even if it is correct, then the question is where?

    A crossing west of the point where SDF has reached the river is both tactically and strategically useless.

    Till the moment of confirmation, which I could not find, I consider it fake news, a maskirova.

    • I’m a Nazi hunter

      The US Coalition forces are not planning to enter Deir Ezzor City, the spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve, U.S. Army Colonel Ryan Dillon, told reporters on Thursday.

    • Graeme Rymill

      My guess: due east of Jafra; across the big island and onto the road at Sabhah. Alternatively due north of Marba’iyah and across to the same point. Both 10 km or more south of the last reported SDF positions

      SDF – too little too late.

    • RichardD

      You’re just here to divert attention from and cover up the primary Jew cause of the war and region’s problems. It’s called blame shifting. Are you sitting in some Israeli office churning out this hasbara propaganda?

  • pet
    • I’m a Nazi hunter

      404 Not Found

  • RichardD

    The Russians, perhaps better than anyone else, with the possible exception of the Palestinians and Ukrainians, know the problem that Jews and Judaism cause humanity. Russian antisemitism is well founded. If only Russian sensibility could be learned by Americans the world would be a better place.

    The current US president recognizes this, as do a lot of Americans. Which is why he got elected. And the Jew swamp slaves in both parties are fighting him, America First and the Americans who elected him, tooth and nail every step of the way to insure that America is a Jew victim state parasite host.

    Probably the primary thing standing between a much worse America and the current situation, as bad as it is, are American gun rights.

    The Russians are fortunate to have such competent and professional foreign service officials as the foreign minister and ministry spokeswoman.

    • EmilyEnso

      The USA hasn’t had 70 years of communism imposed on them and some say up to 100,000,000 dead at Marxist’s hands.
      The Russian people suffered horribly, brutally and criminally in the torment of their enslavers.
      The coming down of ‘the wall’ liberated the ‘Russians’ more than anyone else.

      • I’m a Nazi hunter
        • EmilyEnso

          The USA just does the killing – hasn’t suffered from it – yet!
          The Russians know what it means to do the suffering ….

          • RichardD

            The 2008 financial crisis was a deliberate take down of the US and NATO economies to reign in their war mongering. And a shot across the bow to the average American to give them a heads up that the US isn’t the invincible Jew toy for world domination that they’ve been mislead to believe that it is.

            Many got the message, which lead to the Noble peace prize winning Obama and antiwar Trump administrations. Over the blatant war mongers, McCain, Romny and Clinton.

      • RichardD

        “Marx was ancestrally Jewish as his maternal grandfather was a Dutch rabbi, while his paternal line had supplied Trier’s rabbis since 1723, a role taken by his grandfather Meier Halevi Marx.”

        Wikipedia

        • EmilyEnso

          As we know.
          The financiers.
          The Bolsheviks themselves……

  • RichardD

    The biggest problem facing humanity, the middle east and America are Jews and their cult crime state Israel. Our planet would be a much better place, and humanity would be much better off without Jews and Israel. The traditional solution to a Jew problem is extermination and expulsion. These should be primary options for dealing with today’s Jew problem, extermination in particular on an as needed basis if they misuse weapons of mass destruction. The capabilities to disarm Israel should be put in place in places like Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. So that they can be used for UN resolution enforcement if necessary.

  • RichardD

    There needs to be new solutions for dealing with humanity’s Jew problem. Such as outlawing their evil racist supremacist pedophile rape cult and implementing and enforcing the 100+ UN resolutions that Israel is in chronic and flagrant violation of. So that Judaism and Israel can be extinguished.

    Jews can’t help what they were born into, and not all Jews are bad people. But their evil pedophile rape cult and crime state is. Some would argue that Judaism and Israel can be reformed and brought into compliance with normal standards of human decency. I don’t see that happening. If it does it could mitigate all of the crime and evil that they’re responsible for. Until that happens, which I don’t think that it will. Their cult and crime state needs to be viewed as an impediment to a better future for humanity and our planet that needs to be resolved for us to have one.

  • Lord Humongous

    No disrespect meant, but until I see SAA boots on the Eastern shore of the Euphrates, it hasn’t happened.

    • RichardD

      To secure a bridge head for a new bridge to be put in place, you have to have people and equipment on the other side clearing out enemy so that the bridge can be built. That’s being done at this time. And is no doubt one of the reasons that the SDF advance has been stalled.

      • Lord Humongous

        I know, and this is a very good thing. I just want to see photo confirmation.

        • RichardD

          I have USMC, mercenary special forces, private security and private shooting academy training, certification and experience including automatic weapons and explosives. I’d like to see what’s happening over there as much as you. But if I was on the ground running ops behind enemy lines. I wouldn’t want press exposure until afterwards.