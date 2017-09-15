Syrian Government Forces Crossed Euphrates River And Gained Foothold On Its Eastern Bank – Russian Foreign Ministery Spokesperson 4.7857142857143 out of 5 based on 28 ratings. 28 user reviews.

After a victory near Deir Ezzor city, Syrian government forces have successfully crossed the Euphrates River and gained foothold on its eastern bank, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said during a weekly press briefing.

Zakharova added that the Russia military as well as the Syrian Army is now working on forcing ISIS to leave Deir Ezzor city and defusing IEDs and mines planted by the terrorists.

Zakharova’s statement could be described as an official confiration of the fact that government forces have already crossed the Euphrates River amid a total media blackout.

Earlier this month, multiple pro-government sources speculated that the Syrian Army and its allies were crossing the Euphrates River or even crossed it already. However, no official confirmation or photos and videos confirming these claims were provided.

On the other hand, the statement of the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson cannot be a rock solid evidence. All sides of the Syrian conflict have shown that their statements could be contradict with the reality on the ground.

You can find the part about Syria at 30:16:

