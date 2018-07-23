Syrian Foreign Ministry Described Evacuation Of White Helmets As ‘Criminal Op’ By Israel: State Media 5 out of 5 based on 2 ratings. 2 user reviews.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned the evacuation of the White Helmets personnel from southwestern Syria describing it as a “criminal operation” by “Israel and its tools,” the country’s state-run news agency SANA reported on July 23.

According to the ministry, the support of the evacuation by the US, the UK, Jordan, Germany and Canada shows that these countries “back terrorists in Syria.”

On July 22, Israel revealed that it had evacuated members of the White Helmets from the southern Syrian provinces, which then were partly in hands of the militants, to Jordan. About 800 persons were evacuated according to existing reports.

The White Helments are described by the Damascus governemnt as an organization directly assisting terrorists in the country. This organization is an important factor in multiple Western media campaigns carried out against the Syrian government. Often the White Helments are described as a “media arm” of militant groups operating in Syria.

The US-Israeli-led block describes the White Helmets as a NGO that works to save lifes of Syrians ingoring all links of the group to the terrorists (particularly the former branch of al-Qaeda in Syria – Hayat Tahrir al-Sham).

