Syrian Army Uncovers Organ Trading Hub Of Turkish-Backed Militants In Southern Idlib

The joint Russian-Turkish patrol set to be held in southern Idlib on July 29 was delayed due to increased military tensions and the inability of Ankara to ensure the security of the patrol in its area of responsibility. And the situation does not seem to be improving.

According to pro-militant sources, on the evening of July 29th and morning of July 30th, the Syrian Army launched over 500 shells at militants’ positions in the Zawiya Mount area, including Kansafra, al-Bara, Kafar Aweed, Fatterah and Erinah. In response, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and its allies struck Syrian Army checkpoints at Kafr Nabl, As Safa, Hakoura and in nearby areas.

In the last few days, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the Turkistan Islamic Party reinforced their positions on the contact line with the Syrian Army, south of the M4 highway. Their forces reportedly remain on high alert. Pro-government sources say that the inability of Ankara to secure another joint patrol in southern Idlib is a signal that the militants are preparing for offensive actions there.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Army uncovered a hideout that had been used by militants working as organ traders in the village of al-Ghadfah in southern Idlib. According to Syria’s state-run news agency SANA, government forces found human organs, including hearts, livers and heads in the hideout. The organs were preserved in jars with chloroform. The jars carried the names of the victims. Personal IDs of the victims, men and women, were also found in the hideout.

The hideout included a room designated for religious studies with radical ideological publications. This indicates that the site had belonged to one of the multiple militant groups that still operate in Greater Idlib thanks to the Turkish opposition to counter-terrorism operations there.

Al-Ghadfah is located in the vicinity of the city of Maarat al-Numan and for a long time it has been controlled by Turkey’s main partner in Idlib – Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The town was liberated by the Syrian Army and its allies in January 2020.

Lt. Sharif al-Nazzal of the Syrian Military Intelligence Directorate (MID) was assassinated in the town of Sahem al-Golan in western Daraa on July 29. The lieutenant was with another intelligence officer known as “Abu Haider”, when they were attacked by unidentified gunmen. Both officers were shot dead on the spot.

Opposition sources claimed that al-Nazzal, a native of Sahem al-Golan, was close to Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iranian forces. The officer headed a detachment of the MID in the western Daraa countryside. No group has claimed responsibility for the assassination. Nonetheless, in previous stages of the conflict Israel was extensively supporting militant groups in southern Syria. It is possible that Tel Aviv may have access to cells of these groups for support with particular operations.

Two members of the US-backed Revolutionary Commando Army militant group based in al-Tanf were detained by the Syrian Army near the US-controlled zone. The detained persons were moving on a motorcycle and possessed assault rifles and night-vision goggles. They were reportedly involved in an information gathering operation about civilian and military facilities in the Homs desert.

In the past, Damascus has repeatedly claimed that the US was planning to use its proxies in al-Tanf for destabilizing operations in the government-controlled area.

  • shylockracy

    Wherever there are Western/Ziocorporate-backed ISlamists doing jihad there’s a flourishing organ trafficking business, from Kosovo to Palestine. Turks are worthy NATO members.

    • Jens Holm

      Thats completly irrelacant for this article. Rich muslims do it too.

      • Pork

        But we know who the middlemen are raking in the money for these organs, don’t we. Over 2 dozen israeli/ Americans including rabbis were arrested for this a few years back in New York

        • Luke Hemmming

          Israel is a big player in the organ black market. I Read a VT published article not so long ago that mentioned Israel front companies were one of the main suppliers of organ trade and were raking in millions of dollars.

          • Jens Holm

            It seemes You read a little and too too much infected. I cannot see this has anything to do with Israel and Jews.

            Maybee You should read about how many countries makes those things and put some realistic numbers in it.

            Just because You might be nothing Yourself dont say Jews are crawling all over and dominate.

            Try this link:

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Organ_trade

            And Yes, its people with money, which do it and in % many therefore are Westerns.

            If others wasnt ineffective lazy bums insisting in that, thay could and would it too. Total hypocrasy about it.

            Its tempting to live longer. In Denmark we live longer then most because we work hard, makes a lot of money and therefore pay a lot for free hospital use as well as fre or almpost free medicine and like that.

            We only do organ transplantations by family and from dead people, but we know some each year do that too.

            Jews has criminals too but many countries has many many more, which are victims as well as first and second class doctors for it.

            Its the same in changing faces, breas, new hair, and changed behinds. We do have the technologi and use it well. But unfortunatly others in non Govermental regi are victims as well as criminels.

            Focus on Jews are totally wrong and a patheric always them, Kurds, westerns, Armenians and westerns.

            You never put in the fact, that we do, so many more can effort it.

            A GDP might give You a hint and in that also where the forced or the free chosen victims are for. In ME, Pakistan and India there are very good examples, where girls and Young women are forced to by their families, so the rest can get a life. Thats how it is too.

            Good or bad moral is not related to fx religion and culture.

            Thats how I think You should see it.

        • Jens Holm

          Thats still comåletly irrelevant for those glasses and the proposals for that primitive things kept in the same way as jam sre the same as anything about organs for transplant.

  • HiaNd

    Like I have said
    In organ trafficking ever since doing that to Serbs from Kosovo there were always Turks and Israeli citizens involved in business of selling the organs.
    The buyers were from IsraHell , EU, US.

    • FlorianGeyer

      Organ theft is a disgusting crime that is prevalent in US proxy controlled areas anywhere.

      IF the Western MSM had any honesty it would broadcast this evidence of US complicity with organ theft ‘loudly’ to the world.

      The MSM of course will ignore it if they cannot falsely pin it on an enemy of the US.

      • Jens Holm

        If You studied it just a little more, You would see a wider picture and perspective, which involves all, which has enough money and the ones, which has none.

        Its also well known its done among family members and You fx can live relative well with one kidny ir a part of Your lever.

        So You have a big sober part as well.

        Naming it as western makes no sense unless You also see, the we have many educated people, which easy can do the less advanced operations and keep many live longer.

    • Jens Holm

      They copied Yours.

  • chris chuba

    I believe the Syrian army found something but organs preserved in jars in chloroform or ny preservative for any period of time would be useless for organ transplants. You have to pack a donor organ in ice and ship it to the recipient in a matter of minutes or hours. Maybe they were in a drug induced frenzy and no one dared tried to stop the ghouls.

    • HiaNd

      Logic can’t be that straight forward sometime
      Those jars were not there for them to study biology aren’t they?!

      Maybe just maybe they had those organs the way they should and under the perfect conditions than suddenly they had to move them to the hideout quickly for some reason.

      And if they have used chloroform was simply because they couldn’t have electricity or any other proper way to preserve them frozen… the proper ice boxes etc
      And why can’t they be a bunch of ignorant retarded terrorists doing stupid thing and ruining organs simply because nobody competent was around?

      • Jens Holm

        I agree. There are many more or less strange things in this and almost anything is possible.

        I can only see those organs as trofees.

        • HiaNd

          You do realize that is very sick thing to say?!
          I understand that some of those terrorist are acting like animals but they are extremely far from cannibals or Western type – extremely sophisticated perverts

      • chris chuba

        I’d be more convinced if they found refrigeration nearby. I totally get that they are sick bastards and the organs are real. If I was living there and saw several drug crazed Jihadis taking organs and putting them into jars. I’d keep my mouth shut, I certainly wouldn’t interrupt them and give them a lecture on how to do it.

        • HiaNd

          Are you saying that you would prefer not to end up in jars yourself? :)

        • AlexanderAmproz

          Until WW1 soldiers were drugs with alcool,
          today it’s with drugs cocktail, even for US F-16 Pilots !

          To commit ordered atrocities isn’t part of human nature… !

          The US GI’S Gulf “Syndrome” is cancers sickness from drugs !
          =============================================
          NATO AND THE EUROPEAN UNION PARTICIPATE IN TERRORISM

          https://www.voltairenet.org/article189802.html

          How Bulgaria supplied drugs and weapons to Al-Qaïda and Daesh

          by Thierry Meyssan

          The best-kept secrets must be revealed in the end. The mafia cartel which governs Bulgaria has been caught supplying drugs and weapons to Al-Qaïda and Daesh, at the demand of the CIA, both in Libya and Syria. The affair is all the more serious since Bulgaria is a member of NATO and the European Union.

          Etc., etc…
          https://www.voltairenet.org/article189802.html

    • El Mashi

      US/Israeli Al Qaeda Jihadis are known to eat human internal organs. Its been documented on video. Accroding to US/Zionist Wolf Blitzer, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEZUraRor1o
      US tax dollars fighting hunger.

      • Jens Holm

        Its because of the alcohol and not the organs:)

  • AlexanderAmproz

    Joint Statement by Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey

    https://www.voltairenet.org/article210441.html

    VOLTAIRE NETWORK | 1 JULY 2020

    عربي ESPAÑOL FRANÇAIS РУССКИЙ

    Video Tele-Conference (VTC)

    President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Hassan Rouhani, President of the Russian Federation, H.E. Vladimir Putin, and President of the Republic of Turkey, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, held a tripartite virtual summit on 1 July 2020.

    The Presidents:

    1. Discussed the current situation on the ground in Syria, reviewed the developments following their last meeting in Ankara on 16 September 2019 and reiterated their determination to enhance the trilateral coordination in light of their agreements.

    2. Emphasized their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic as well as to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. Highlighted that these principles should be universally respected and that no actions, no matter by whom they were undertaken should undermine them.

    3. Rejected in this regard all attempts to create new realities on the ground under the pretext of combating terrorism, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives, and expressed their determination to stand against separatist agendas aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as well as threatening the national security of neighboring countries.

    4. Discussed the situation in the north-east of Syria, emphasized that security and stability in this region can only be achieved on the basis of preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and agreed to coordinate their efforts to this end. Expressed their opposition to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues that should belong to the Syrian Arab Republic.

    5. Reaffirmed the determination to continue cooperation in order to ultimately eliminate DAESH/ISIL, Al-Nusra Front and all other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with Al-Qaeda or DAESH/ISIL, and other terrorist groups, as designated by the UN Security Council, while ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law.

    6. Reviewed in detail the situation in the Idlib de-escalation area and underscored the necessity to maintain calm on the ground by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib.

    7. Expressed grave concern at the humanitarian situation in Syria and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing that the pandemic presents a profound challenge to Syria`s health system, socio-economic and humanitarian situations. Rejected all unilateral sanctions which are in contravention of international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter, particularly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Emphasized, in this regard, the critical need to ensure rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Syria in order to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, and, called upon the international community, particularly the UN and its humanitarian agencies, to increase their assistance to all Syrians without discrimination, politicization and preconditions.

    8. Reaffirmed their conviction that there could be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and that it could only be resolved through the Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254. Emphasized in this regard the important role of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, created as a result of the decisive contribution of the Astana guarantors and the implementation of the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi. Welcomed the agreement to hold the third meeting of the Constitutional Committee in August 2020 and reaffirmed the readiness to support its work through continuous interaction with its members and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, as facilitator, in order to ensure its sustainable and effective work.

    9. Reaffirmed their determination to continue operations on mutual release of detainees/abductees within the framework of the respective Working Group of the Astana format. Underscored that the Working Group was a unique mechanism, that had proved to be effective and necessary for building confidence between the Syrian parties, and agreed to take measures to continue its work.

    10. Highlighted the need to facilitate safe and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their original places of residence in Syria, ensuring their right to return and right to be supported. In this regard, they called upon the international community to provide appropriate contributions for their resettlement and normal life as well as to undertake greater responsibility in burden-sharing and to enhance their assistance to Syria, inter alia by developing early recovery projects, including basic infrastructure assets – water and power supply facilities, schools and hospitals as well as the humanitarian mine action.

    11. Reaffirmed the necessity to respect universally recognized international legal decisions, including those provisions of the relevant UN resolutions rejecting the occupation of Syrian Golan, first and foremost UN Security Council Resolution 497 and thus condemned the decision of the US Administration on the occupied Syrian Golan, which constitutes a grave violation of international law and threatens regional peace and security. They consider Israeli military attacks in Syria as destabilizing and violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country and intensifying the tension in the region.

    12. In addition to the Syrian issue, they confirmed their intention to strengthen trilateral coordination in different fields in order to promote joint economic cooperation.

    13. Agreed to assign their representatives with the task of holding the next International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format as soon as possible.

    14. Agreed to hold the next Tripartite Summit in the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the invitation of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Hassan Rouhani, as soon as possible.

    https://www.voltairenet.org/article210441.html

    • Nod

      turks are liars though. They steal the oil. They commit war crimes on Syrians.

      Turkey can suck shit.

      • AlexanderAmproz

        None doubts about it years ago,
        but what about it today ?

        • Jens Holm

          They do today as well but its dificult. AS I recall it SDFs export to Kurds and Sunnis in Iraq only.

          I also recall USA deny them to smugle/sell to Assads or people living in the Assads along Eufrat.

      • Jens Holm

        They buy the oil from Syrians. Whats wrong with that.

        I agree in the rest of it.

        • HiaNd

          Kurds are invaders of the Syrian Arab territory and they sell stolen Syrian oil just like American invaders who are not invited by internationally recognized government in Damascus.
          There is no oil in parts of Syria populated with Kurds that’s what’s wrong!
          They can’t sell the oil from territory populated with Syrian Arabs!

    • Jens Holm

      If You printed voltaire network out, it would be very good for catching fish and birds. The rest is 112% fake. None should trust not even a football reasult from there.

  • Cromwell

    This horror show is right out of the Dr Mengele handbook.

    • AlexanderAmproz

      This is US-Israel Culture

      https://www.sott.net/article/201207-The-Ringworm-Children-Zionist-genocidal-experiments-on-Jews

      The Ringworm Children: Zionist genocidal experiments on Jews

      Jill Mann

      Redacted News

      Tue, 12 Jan 2010 15:51 UTC

      In a series of articles, Israeli writer Barry Chamish reviews Israeli television’s 2004 expose of the deliberate mass radiation poisoning of 100,000 young Israeli immigrants from North African and Middle Eastern countries (Sephardim) with a screening of the award winning 2003 documentary film, The Ringworm Children.

      The story goes like this: With vast evidence from Nazi experiments in the concentration camps and the atomic bombing of Japan, the scientific community was well aware by 1951 of the short and long-term dangers of radiation, especially on children. The American government had banned forced radiation testing based on eugenics on humans prisoners, the mentally feeble, etc., but wanted human lab rats for its nuclear and other programs.

      Etc., etc…
      https://www.sott.net/article/201207-The-Ringworm-Children-Zionist-genocidal-experiments-on-Jews
      =======================================================
      NB:
      They’re Even Admitting that the Slander of Dr. Mengele Was a Pack of Lies – the Last Days of the ‘Holocaust’ Myth

      https://russia-insider.com/en/theyre-even-admitting-slander-dr-mengele-was-pack-lies-last-days-holocaust-myth/ri28228

      • Jens Holm

        There are so many science fictions. I remember one, where Hitler lost his thumb by a bomb.

        The thumb was saved and “Mengele replacers” had raised 10 clones of him.

    • In Exile

      Doctor Mengele was like the Scarlet Pimpernel “here there and everywhere” A holocaust survivor story is not complete without a reference to the kindly Doctor.

      • BMWA1

        Those Khazars seek him everywhere!

        • Jens Holm

          They live in Your brain and make electricity in Your brain by a manual generator.

          Some are in my oldSamsung Galaxy too. I never reload it but only has to put bread into it now and then.

      • Jens Holm

        Yes, names becomes symbols. Muslim here even recommend muslim crusades:)

    • Jens Holm

      Yes, but Mengele was true. I cant see what that is. My best gues is, its sick trofees.

  • Luke Hemmming

    I wonder if they have a few assholes in the collection? I heard Erdogan is looking for a new asshole after his got ruptured after been assfucked by the Libyan’s, Greeks, Russians, Syrians and just about everyone else you can think of.

    • Mustafa Mehmet

      How comfy. he spare you… nothing happened to ERDOĞAN he’s coming after you too his going to make your, two hold one. Enjoy his company