Syrian Army Secures Strategic Oil Field South Of Deir Ezzor, Prepares To Encircle ISIS Inside City

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies have liberated the strategic Thayyem Oil Field and the nearby areas from ISIS south of Deir Ezzor city, the Syrian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday.

The Thayyem oil field is located south of the Turdah mountain that allows to control an importnat junction in southern Deir Ezzor. The government push in the area may pursue a goal to drive ISIS out from this mount and to get control over this junction.

Furthermore, if the Turdah mountain is liberated, ISIS units inside the cemetery area in central Deir Ezzor will be de-facto encircled in the city.

Meanwhile, ISIS announced that its members have killed at least 12 SAA soldiers, including a high-ranking officer, and destroyed a battle tank and a vehicle belonging to the SAA. ISIS units have allegedly seized a Konkurs ATGM launcher.

