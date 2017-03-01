#FROMTHEFRONT#MAPS 01.03.2017 - 5,323 views
4.8 (15 votes)
Syrian Army Rapidly Advances Against ISIS At Palmyra, Gains Strategic Hills Northeast Of City 4.8 out of 5 based on 15 ratings. 15 user reviews.

Syrian Army Rapidly Advances Against ISIS At Palmyra, Gains Strategic Hills Northeast Of City

Click to see the full-size map

Click to see the full-size map

On March 1, Syrian government forces made significant gains against ISIS terrorists in the area of Palmyra, seizing the Palmyra Triangle, Qatari Villa, Aqueduct, and a number of hills: Jabal Muhtar, Jabal Qassoun and Jabal al-Asafir.

Government troops also engaged ISIS units in the Palmyra Castle and allegedly got control of it. However, there is no visual confirmation with government troops inside this site. The situation remains unclear.

The rapid advances of the Syrian army and its allies were actively backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

If the operation continues with the same speed, Palmyra will be soon liberated from the ISIS terrorist group.

A view at the Palmyra Castle:

2

A Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter during the operation at Palmyra:

3

Tags:, , ,

Do you like this content? Consider helping us!

  • Barba_Papa

    So we’re back where we were almost exactly a year ago. Well, at least on this particular front. Let’s hope there’s no need for a third time to be the charm.

    • Aquartertoseven

      Of course they’ll fail again, ISIS have been reduced on every other front, so they’ve got more men available to defend here. They’ll cut through this thin salient, yet again, with the shored up manpower, allowing the SAA think they’ve got the upper hand, AGAIN.

      • Gabriel Hollows

        Nah, ISIS is currently getting rekt on all fronts now that they have the full attention of every other faction. If any part of Syria is getting reinforced it’d be Raqqa, not worthless Palmyra.

    • VGA

      Now that Aleppo is taken care of and the situation in Damascus is very much improved, there is less manpower shortage for the Assad forces.

  • Dejan

    Palmyra castle is captured, there is video evidence, maybe ISIL is fleeing and preparing for new counter attack, SAA must be careful and they must not stop after Palmyra, it will be good if they capture 9 road

  • Behold a Pale Horse

    All indications on the speed of advance is that ISIS have collapsed and moved elsewhere. And I mean out of Syria. What is left is the non-important soldiers who are expendable and will soon be expended.

    • Gabriel Hollows

      They’ll be off to Raqqa, if they’re smart. Maybe Der Eizzor too.

      • Dejan

        Thats what i think, Raqqa is big city and its more important than desert, also SAA must be careful in Deir er zor, maybe they will try again to attack Deir er zor

    • Lord Humongous

      “Out of Syria”? Where to? Libya? Egypt? Back home, wherever that is? I am interested in your thoughts. I think they’ve gone to Raqqa or Tabqah.

    • henrikrclausen

      ‘Expendable’ sounds like a very good plan, actually :)

  • Gabriel Hollows

    AGGRESSIVE DESERT WAR
    BREAKING THROUGH THE LINES
    SLAUGHTER CARVED INTO YOUR EVIL RITES

  • Aung Naing

    ISIS will not survive for long for sure.

  • Lord Humongous

    I think ISIS is stripping its troops from parts of the fronts (Eastern Aleppo, Deir Ezzor and Palmyra. This is being done to re-enforce Ar Raqqa for the inevitable assault that we all know is coming. Further compounding ISIS problems are, those areas of the fronts where they (ISIS) are removing troops to re-enforce Ar Raqqa, they were already getting their ass kicked by SAA, YPG and Russian Aerospace forces.