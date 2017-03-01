Syrian Army Rapidly Advances Against ISIS At Palmyra, Gains Strategic Hills Northeast Of City

On March 1, Syrian government forces made significant gains against ISIS terrorists in the area of Palmyra, seizing the Palmyra Triangle, Qatari Villa, Aqueduct, and a number of hills: Jabal Muhtar, Jabal Qassoun and Jabal al-Asafir.

Government troops also engaged ISIS units in the Palmyra Castle and allegedly got control of it. However, there is no visual confirmation with government troops inside this site. The situation remains unclear.

The rapid advances of the Syrian army and its allies were actively backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

If the operation continues with the same speed, Palmyra will be soon liberated from the ISIS terrorist group.

A view at the Palmyra Castle:

A Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter during the operation at Palmyra: