Syrian Army Gaining More Ground In Wada Barada (Map Update)

The Syrian army and the National Defense Forces (NDF) have been developing the advance against Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda).

After militant groups denied to allow government engeneers to enter the area to restore water supplies to Damascus last weeked, government forces made notable gains northwest of Kafr Az Zayt.

The map shows the current military situation in the area.