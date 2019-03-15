Syrian Army Conducts Live-Fire Drills Near U.S Millitary Base In Al-Tanaf (Photos, Video)

Donate

Several units of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has conducted live-fire drills near a key U.S. military base in southeastern Syria, the RT TV reported on March 14.

According to the Russian channel, the drills took place 20km northwest of the US-occupied 55km zone around the town of al-Tanaf. The US-led coalition and its proxies maintains a large base in the town, blocking Baghdad-Damascus highway.

Several photos released by the Ministry of Defense of Russia show infantry units, main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery participating in the drills. Several warplanes of the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) also took part.

RT said that the drills were designed to maintain the SAA’s combat capability. However, the drills can be also considered a warning to U.S. forces occupying al-Tanaf.

U.S. troops were supposed to withdraw from al-Tanaf as a part of the pullout from Syria. However, President Donald Trump’s u-turn allowed the Pentagon to keep 200 personnel there. This led to much anger from Damascus, especially that the al-Tanaf base is besieging more than 40,000 civilians in the nearby al-Rukban camp.

Photos:



