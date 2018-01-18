#SYRIA#TURKEY 18.01.2018 - 2,087 views
Syrian Air Defense Ready To Destroy Turkish Warplanes If They Attack Afrin – Deputy FM

Syria’s Air Defense Forces are ready to react to any Turkish hostile action in Afrin and the Damascus government will consider the Turkish military opeartion there as an act of agression, deputy foreign minister Faisal Meqdad told reporters on January 18, according to the state-run news agency SANA.

“We warn the Turkish leadership that if they initiate combat operations in the Afrin area, that will be considered an act of aggression by the Turkish army,” the deputy foreign minister said adding that if a Turkish warplane attacks Syria it will become a legitimate target.

Meqdad continued emphasizing that Afrin and other northern areas of the country, currently not under control of Damascus, are still the territory of Syria.

The statement comes after Turkish top officials have once again announced that Turkish forces are ready to launch a military opeartion against Kurdish militias in northern Syria, particularly in the area of Afrin.

  • Joe

    Just some pr talk only.

  • Cheryl Brandon

    Turkey is illegally on Syrian soil so, SAA and Syrian government have every right to send a clear message to the “Assad must go plan” Turkey leg.

  • christianblood

    I think Syria should let Turks bomb the U$-allied SDF into smithereens,
    thereby thwarting U$ policies of creating another anti-Syrian, terrorist
    force there or even cause the Turks and its U$ allies to exchange blows in Syria!
    Let the allies of evil (Turkey, the U$ and its terrorist allies) fight it off among themselves!

    • as

      Syria know if they let turkey to make solid emplacement they would be hard to be kicked out not to mention the craziest it can support after. I think that’s the good idea since there’s no guarantee that turkey action aren’t coordinated with Washington in the bigger game.

  • χρηστος

    cant understand that.,….they stand by the Kurds that have tried to split Syria in 2 parts….why didnt they oppose to Turkish occupation in the first place?

    • Mikko Heikkilä

      This is just a formality, Syria as an independent country has to make this statement. We should interpret this as “Come, and take my consent, acknowledge my sovereignty” I believe they are already agreeing on terms of the operation. Assad does not want any tail of US backed terrorist group in his territory.

    • Graeme Rymill

      Turkey is militarily strong. The Afrin Kurds are militarily weak. I suspect that Syria feels it will, in time, be able to deal with the Afrin Kurds either by negotiation or by military action. However re-taking a Turkish occupied Afrin would be a much harder task.

      • You can call me Al

        But Turkey stated they would also get the SDF traitors in the East – I hope that the Turks can keep there promises and fook off afterwards.

    • Solomon Krupacek

      chriostos, if thessaloniky would try to separate from ellada and turkish army want deter them. what would do athens? welcomne turks or expell them frorm ellada? (instead of thessaloniky you can input samor, shodos, lasbos, creta ..)

  • Skagos

    I doubt anyone believes in this statement rofl.

  • Mikko Heikkilä

    Well, Syria does not have any air-defense system ranging to Turkish border, rather rely on Russia. But I rather understand that Syria wants respect from Turkey. Latest news state that Turkish intelligence service director went to Syria for discussions.
    I expect that Syria and Russia will come to an agreement with Turkey. As the YPG led SDF is the sole US ally in the region, it will not be a problem for Syria and Russia. In the next months, we can expect an operation to Idlib by Russia&Syria while Turkey sweeping YPG from the North.
    Assad also doesnt want the Kurds who back-stabbed him with US, things are getting worse for YPG/SDF. Turkey most probably will wipe-out them, as there is no ISIS threat left in the region, YPG is useless.

    • whatsmolly

      Syria has plenty of air defenses, no s300 but they have s200, buks and pantsir which could take down an f 16. The recent intercepts if Israeli missles show Russia may have helped them update unmaintained equipment and trained new air crews.

      • Mikko Heikkilä

        Well I mostly agree, maybe I should state more clearly, Syria has air-defense system especially targeted to Israel threat. On the north, the system is administered by Russian forces. So in practice, it is Russia’s call. Assad just wants respect from Turkey.

      • Joe

        Why do you think Syrians were unable to use the old S200 and need Russia’s help?

        You have links to say so that Russia must help or they ate useless?

        Stop insulting Syrians

  • Un Jong Kim

    This statement is just another way of saying “Ankara should cooperate with Damascus”. Just like President Bashar al Assad’s recent declaration of the terrorist PYD/PKK as ‘traitors’ which was another message to AKP government.

    There is no power on the battlefield that can encounter Turkey-Syria cooperation. Such cooperation will also strengthen Turkey’s allience with Iran, Russia, Iraq and will boost the level of trust towards Ankara in the region. At this point, Syria’s unity and security also mean the unity and security of Turkey as well.

    • Joe

      agreed with you

    • Tudor Miron

      Well said. If Erdogan had illusions than that coup cleared them a bit. He’s still has terrible self control issues and is hard to predict :)

      • as

        I think this stinks of Washington. Once turkey say it want to buy s400 NATO waste no time to comment that it was wrong. But this here i wonder why they were silent? This Kurds were those of they make good investment to training them and all.

        • John Whitehot

          kurds made a lethal mistake – to bet on the israeli horse. Something that will bring only destruction and misery to those people who aren’t jews.

    • You can call me Al

      But Erdogan has stated and I think met with Russia and Iran to discuss this. I don’t know why the Syrians are up in arms; as I agree with you.

  • François

    This is just a message to Ankara: “Hey guys don’t keep us out of the Syrian concern”

    • Solomon Krupacek

      and to moscow rats!

  • Leon Auguste

    Are Turkish jet fighters slower than Israeli ones? A genuine question please :-)

    • Potato Potato

      Nope. Both Israel and Turkey use F-16s.

    • Mario Ceva

      Yes but maybe the israel planes dont enter in Syria airspace. They deliver the missiles from Lebanon