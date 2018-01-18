Syrian Air Defense Ready To Destroy Turkish Warplanes If They Attack Afrin – Deputy FM 5 out of 5 based on 9 ratings. 9 user reviews.

Syria’s Air Defense Forces are ready to react to any Turkish hostile action in Afrin and the Damascus government will consider the Turkish military opeartion there as an act of agression, deputy foreign minister Faisal Meqdad told reporters on January 18, according to the state-run news agency SANA.

“We warn the Turkish leadership that if they initiate combat operations in the Afrin area, that will be considered an act of aggression by the Turkish army,” the deputy foreign minister said adding that if a Turkish warplane attacks Syria it will become a legitimate target.

Meqdad continued emphasizing that Afrin and other northern areas of the country, currently not under control of Damascus, are still the territory of Syria.

The statement comes after Turkish top officials have once again announced that Turkish forces are ready to launch a military opeartion against Kurdish militias in northern Syria, particularly in the area of Afrin.

