On September 4, the Syrian Air Defense Forces (SADF) intercepted at least five Israeli missiles over the provinces of Hama and Tartus, to the Syrian state-media reported. According to reports, the SADF also engaged Israeli jets but no hits were achieved.

The Israeli strike caused a notable explosion in the area of Masyaf in the Hama countryside. The country’s news agency SANA sources says that at least one person were killed and 12 others were injured in the attack. The SANA did not reveal identity of the killed and injured persons.

The September 4 Israeli strike followed another round of the ongoing war of words between Iran and the Israeli-US-led bloc. According to the Israeli Defense Minister, Tel Aviv is ready to employ its military forces to engage Iranian targets across the entire region. The Israeli military says that it has targeted over 200 Iranian targets in Syria over the past year.

Despite this the Iranian influence in Syria and in the Middle East in general is growing. The main reason behind this is a destructive policy of the US and its allies in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, which creates conditions for the expansion of an alternative power on the ground.

