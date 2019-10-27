SDF Announces Withdrawal From Border With Turkey In Coordination With Russia (Video)

Donate

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on October 27 that their troops are withdrawing from the border with Turkey in accordance with the Russian-Turkish agreement reached earlier in October.

In an official statement, the Kurdish-led group said that border guards of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will be deployed along the border line.

“The SDF is redeploying to new positions away from the Turkish-Syrian border across northeast Syria in accordance with the terms of the agreement in order to stop the bloodshed and to protect the inhabitants of the region from Turkish attacks,” the SDF’s statement reads.

The group also called on Russia to help launch “a constructive dialogue” between the self-administration in northeast Syria and the Damascus government.

The SDF’s statement was welcomed by the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. A source in the ministry told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that the government will work to aid and reincorporate citizens in the northeastern region.

“This withdrawal withdraws the basic pretext for the brutal Turkish aggression on our territory,” the source said.

Two days ago, the SDF commander-in-chief said that the group had rejected 13 terms of the Russian-Turkish agreement. The new statement indicates that the issues related to these terms have been resolved.

Now the SDF is working to improve its relations with both Russia and the Damascus government. Both sides reached an agreement on protecting northeast Syria earlier this month. The Kurdish group is apparently looking for a wider agreement with the central government.

