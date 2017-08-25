ANALYSIS #RUSSIA#SYRIA 25.08.2017 - 3,347 views
5.6 (8 votes)
Russian Pantsir-S Goes Hunting In Syrian Skies 5.625 out of 5 based on 8 ratings. 8 user reviews.

Russian Pantsir-S Goes Hunting In Syrian Skies

Donate

Russian Pantsir-S Goes Hunting In Syrian Skies

Sputnik/ Mikhail Fomichev

While the S-400 has captured the headlines, in part because the maps showing the system’s impressive engagement radius make good copy, in actuality the S-400 is the tip of the iceberg that is the integrated, multi-layer, air defense network that Russia has emplaced in Syria, mainly to protect its bases in Tartus and Hmeimim, but also forward airfields and own forces in the field.

The bottom, and also the most active, layer of that network is the Pantsir-S short-range air defense system which closes the gaps that will inevitably be left by the far more powerful S-400 and Buk-M2 weapons. The complex relief of Syria and of course the Earth’s curvature mean that the main effect of the long-range weapons is to force enemy aircraft to very low altitudes in order to stay out of the S-400 kill zones and to rely on GPS-guided stand-off munitions such as JASSM, JDAM, and SDB, possibly using toss-bombing techniques to extend the range of the gliding bombs.

Russian Pantsir-S Goes Hunting In Syrian Skies

Click to see the full-size image

While the S-400 can shoot down cruise missiles and even gliding bombs, it is gross overkill to use its powerful and also relatively scarce missiles against such puny targets. Instead, this is the mission for which the Pantsir-S was designed from the outset. Since each individual Pantsir-S vehicle carries 12 57E6 radio command guided, 20km range missiles and two 30mm 2A38 cannon with 700 rounds per gun and a rate of fire of 2500 shots per minute, it closes the low-altitude gaps of the S-400 and generates sufficient short-range missile and gun firepower to shoot down incoming missiles and munitions, thus allowing the S-400 to keep enemy manned aircraft at bay.

Russian Pantsir-S Goes Hunting In Syrian Skies

Click to see the full-size image

It is indeed a measure of the S-400’s effectiveness that kept it from having to fire a single missile in anger in Syria. So instead the aerial threats to Russian forces in theater have taken a different form, one which has kept the Pantsir-S vehicles quite busy. In 2017 alone Pantsir-S vehicles in Syria so far destroyed 12 aerial vehicles, all of them with missiles. Two of them were probably innocuous–drifting balloons, though given the nature of the conflict, and the fact they were both downed a few days apart in June over Tartus and Hmeimim, these balloons may have been fitted out with surveillance equipment to observe Russian military facilities. Both were destroyed at close to the missiles’ maximum range. Four of the targets were artillery rockets shot down over Hmeimim and Masyaf in Hama Province, all of them in March. The remainders are surveillance drones, including one Turkish-manufactured Bayraktar drone downed near Tartus on May 11, three Israeli-manufactured Heron drones downed near Tartus and Masyaf in April, May, and July of this year, one unspecified mini-drone over Masyaf and (drumroll please) a single RQ-21A Blackjack UAV downed near Tartus on May 27, 2017. That last downing is particularly interesting, since the Blackjack only entered service in 2016 and its sole confirmed users are Canada and…the United States Navy and Marine Corps. They are known to have been deployed by the USMC to Iraq in 2016, but can also be operated from naval vessels. Its 16-hour endurance presumably allows it to have been possibly launched from the British airbase in Cyprus.

These incidents indicate that there are still many parties unhappy with the course the war in Syria has taken, which leaves open the possibility of a serious escalation. They also show that the Russian air defenders are keeping their eyes and ears open, ready to bring down any violators of the Syrian airspace. As the proliferation of drones is only likely to increase in the coming years, the Tula-based KBT is already working on an improved version of the Pantsir, designated the Pantsir-SM, incorporating the experience gathered during its service in Syria. The improvements include a micro-missile specifically designed to defeat enemy drones, with four such weapons being carried within an individual 57E6 missile tube, thus reducing engagement cost and increasing the volume of fire against the drone swarms of the future.

Donate

Tags:, , , ,

SouthFront

Do you like this content? Consider helping us!

  • Red Tick Alert

    Impressive stuff. Nice article thanks.

  • Joe Doe

    Russian air defences in Syria nothing more than disaster, considering home many times americans and Israelis bomb SAA and shut down Syria Air Planes. I would be more severe in the woods than count on Russian air defence system

    • andy l

      Your reasoning is flawed. detecting & tracking enemy aircraft & giving the order to shoot down are different steps. You can not conclude beause the Russians chose not to shootdown that means they were not able too!. Russian air defences are not there to protect all of Syria skies just key bases & personnel. They are also well aware that taking out a US plane will just escalate the conflict bearing in mind they have a very small force in Syria

      • Tudor Miron

        Joey’s reasoning is not what he posts here. Russofobia is his only reasoning :)

      • Joe Doe

        Very poor excuse and I am not buying. The was you anyone can do is hide the truth and portant like everything is good and worst of all is to provide friend in this case Syria false hope, than turn around and tell the friend we are only protection ourselves and another worst to have a friend that is coward. How pathetic

        • javier

          wtf? syria’s false hope? the us planned on decimating it and turning it into a lybia and you have the nerve to talk about syria’s hope. Get bent

          • Joe Doe

            Yes, in Air Defence System provided by Russian. I rather hide in woods and be more safe than count on Russian Air Defence System

    • Turbofan

      Not the smartest guy on the block…are you?

      • Joe Doe

        Smarter than you. Most likely with low IQ

        • Turbofan

          As I said not the sharpest knife in the rack.Your comments are usually..if not always impulsive, naive and just plain dumb..Russia isn’t going to start WWIII in Syria.That doesn’t help anyone especially the Syrian people. All these bombing of SAA are provocations by you imperial government..but that hasnt stopped the SAA from making progress in Syria has it..Think about it..I am assuming there that inside that dented skull of yours there is some grey matter

          • Nigel Maund

            Turbo, well said and right! Thanks!

          • Joe Doe

            I am glad you both are not in my country nor you are leader of any country. World does not needs weak and coward leaders

          • Attrition47

            The world doesn’t need leaders, the fuhrerprinzip became obsolete in 1945. What we need is democracy and the rule of law.

          • Joe Doe

            I agree here. We need “democracy, the rule of law and prosperity”

          • Joe Doe

            Only weak people can make such statement. Further, you knowledge about history is very poor, specially WW1 and WW2 as you say yours grey area.

            Be a weak and coward make things worse, especially in the war zone and makes the world more unsafe. Even SAA makes gain but SAA infantry and Syrian people pays high price and going seventh year and counting.

            The worst think you can do to Syria SAA and Syrian people that you installing Air Defence System to protect Syria, than turn around and with cheap excuse tell them we only have the Air Defence System to protect ourselves. This is providing those people false hope.

            Further, as the history shows usually the wars starts when one side shows weakness and is coward. Read about WW1 and WW2, maybe you will understand better

            Fact that Assad has no choice, but stick with Russian, but I hope he will evaluate and make the right decision going forward.

            I wish world have more leaders like him

          • Attrition47

            Diplomacy isn’t juvenile.

    • Putin’s baby

      another fuckwit..

  • MeMadMax

    Yeah yeah, sure sure…

    Thats why american, israeli, and turkish air craft can roam around syria seemingly with impunity…

    And how come you guys didn’t try to shoot down those 50 some odd cruise missiles huh?

    • VGA

      The Syrians have their own AA systems and should use those or buy new ones. Russia is not going to go to war with the USA or Israel for them.

    • Neo Anderson

      How many of those tomahawks made it? The rest WERE shot down.also Russia and u.s both operate in the same airspace as agreed in the war against Isis ,west gets Eastern and north Syria,Russia and Syria get the rest .you came across like a typical American ill informed and full of hubris , American dominance is dying and will be more equal with Russian air defence being widely used.

      • Nigel Maund

        Agree! …. although Russia would be foolish to let anyone know how many Tomahawks were shot down or engaged and redirected into useless desert. Best to keep the enemy guessing, wondering and totally off balance and unsure.

    • Manuel Flores Escobar

      60 cruise missile were not be able to destroy one Syrian air base..it means that US navy need 120 to take out of service that base…2400 cruise missile for 21 Syrian airbases…1/3 of total arsenal of US tomahawk…so its clear that 36 were shot down!

    • MN

      a) In fact the missiles were shot using a trajectory to avoid entering the radius of defense of the russians missiles;
      b) It was made on the back of the russians, who looked at the USA as partners agains terrorism;
      c) The target of the missiles were NOT defended by any of the top russian missile systems;
      d) Despite all that many of the american missiles were intercepted or failed to hit the target. The airport road remained intact.

    • Nigel Maund

      You appear to have overlooked a lot of facts which Neo Anderson pounced upon. It pays to look at the facts and remain objective rather than post jingoistic nonsense? Do they not teach systematic analysis at US Universities and Schools? I’ll tell you why I get this impression; it’s because US commentators invariably resort to emotional vulgarities and unfounded opinions rather than coolly stated facts. If you make a comment and don’t wish to be countered I would suggest you get your facts straight.

      • Attrition47

        You can’t consolidate a yank I’m afraid but don’t despair, sites like this are full of haSSbara and Pentagon stooges. Even though Gore Vidal is dead, there are still some literate and numerate Americans. If you meet one, let me know. ;o)

    • Putin’s baby

      Fuckwit.

  • El Diablo

    For who had not readed the article: Russians defends only they own bases, not Syria

    • Nigel Maund

      But the Syrians have S300 batteries and PANTSIR – S. See past articles on SF.

  • Nigel Maund

    Excellent! The Russians and Syrians will need the lighter and cheaper alternative enabling them to take on US or Israeli Drone Swarms effectively at nominal cost. Such a development would put the attackers onto the back foot and deprive them of vital information reducing chances of attacks being made due to information blindness.

  • Jesus

    At the present, there are no Turkish, Israeli or American aircraft roaming the Syrian skies, they did so in the past when Russia was trying to work out an agreement with the US in combating ISIS;
    The Russian air defense network in Syria is impressive with a multilayered system of missile defenses, along with strong EW capabilities to further augment the A2/AD umbrella.
    Since Russia is operating other airbases deeper into Syria, those airfields are defended as well with medium to short range air defenses. Pantsair S1 fits the bill for such defenses, its missile having a range of 20 km, 6 units could fire 72 missiles at a variety of weapons that threaten the base.
    Of course the annoyance of drone swarms can be handled by other weapons using electromagnetic and laser technologies.