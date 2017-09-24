Russian MoD: US Stronghols Located In ISIS-held Regions Near Deir Ezzor 4.95 out of 5 based on 20 ratings. 20 user reviews.

On Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defense (Russian MoD) revealed in an official statement that US Special Operations Forces units unabled the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to smoothly advance through ISIS formations in Deir Ezzor governorate.

The Russian MoD statement said that the US Special Operations Forces units were spotted at ISIS strongholds. However, there was “no evidence of assault, struggle or any US-led coalition airstrikes to drive out the militants.”

“The shots clearly show the US SOF units located at strongholds that had been equipped by the ISIS terrorists. Though there is no evidence of assault, struggle or any US-led coalition airstrikes to drive out the militants. Despite that the US strongholds being located in the ISIS areas, no screening patrol has been organized at them. This suggests that the US troops feel safe in terrorist controlled regions,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the Russian MoD released satellite photos of ISIS strongholds in Deir Ezzor governorate that were taken on September 8-12. The photos showed several US-made Humvee vehicles, which are in service with the US Special Operations Forces.

The official statement also revealed that the US Special Operations Forces didn’t organize any patrols on the front lines with ISIS. This suggests that the US Special Operations Forces felt safe in the newly captured positions although ISIS fighters are only meters away.

The evidences released by the Russian MoD explains the rapid advance of the SDF in Deir Ezzor governorate during the last two weeks. The Russian MoD announcement also confirmed the US Special Operations Forces role on the ground may be bigger than the role played by the SDF itself.

A weapons depot:

A strong point:

A strong point:

Fortifications:

A strong point:

A strong point:

