Russian MoD: US Stronghols Located In ISIS-held Regions Near Deir Ezzor

On Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defense (Russian MoD) revealed in an official statement that US Special Operations Forces units unabled the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to smoothly advance through ISIS formations in Deir Ezzor governorate.

Click to see the full-size map

The Russian MoD statement said that the US Special Operations Forces units were spotted at ISIS strongholds. However, there was “no evidence of assault, struggle or any US-led coalition airstrikes to drive out the militants.”

“The shots clearly show the US SOF units located at strongholds that had been equipped by the ISIS terrorists. Though there is no evidence of assault, struggle or any US-led coalition airstrikes to drive out the militants.

Despite that the US strongholds being located in the ISIS areas, no screening patrol has been organized at them. This suggests that the US troops feel safe in terrorist controlled regions,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the Russian MoD released satellite photos of ISIS strongholds in Deir Ezzor governorate that were taken on September 8-12. The photos showed several US-made Humvee vehicles, which are in service with the US Special Operations Forces.

The official statement also revealed that the US Special Operations Forces didn’t organize any patrols on the front lines with ISIS. This suggests that the US Special Operations Forces felt safe in the newly captured positions although ISIS fighters are only meters away.

The evidences released by the Russian MoD explains the rapid advance of the SDF in Deir Ezzor governorate during the last two weeks. The Russian MoD announcement also confirmed the US Special Operations Forces role on the ground may be bigger than the role played by the SDF itself.

A weapons depot:

Click to see the full-size image

A strong point:

Click to see the full-size image

A strong point:

Click to see the full-size image

Fortifications:

Click to see the full-size image

A strong point:

Click to see the full-size image

A strong point:

Click to see the full-size image

  • opereta

    A great number of US Citizens are aware of the type of people running the show in their name and know they are DEGENERATES. But there are US Citizens who are just as bad as the Degenerates runing the show : Like a bunch of Afro Americans veterans that I know, who expend their worthless lives playing computer games and ignoring what the police do to them, etc, etc. These Anencephalics are the ones, who have lost EVERY WAR SINCE the war againt the Spanish Empire, who admire General Mattis because he says “Fucking This and Fucking That”, although the Imbecile specializes in loosing wars !!

  • Valery Grigoryev

    South Front!
    Please fix your serious translating mistake:
    ‘US Special Operations Forces units unabled the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to smoothly advance through ISIS formations in Deir Ezzor governorate.’
    Not UNabled, but Enabled!!! This is totally contrary in meaning!

  • χρηστος

    Politics and military operations mixed…..what we have here is a brilliant demonstration of great politics!you give evidence provided by the military and all the world sees the facts. US become laughing material all over the world. its obvious now who is who in the deserts of SYria. on the other hand RUssia avoided a big storm in diplomatic field by not hitting these targets. obviously they were targets and thats why they were tracked by drones.imagine bombing US special ops by a true mistake just because they have changed their isis uniforms.helll would have broken loose.

  • EmilyEnso

    Russian MoD: US Stronghols Located In ISIS-held Regions Near Deir Ezzor

    Then cruise missile the lot with the name Valery Asapov etched on each one.

