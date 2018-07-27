Russian Forces Shot Down Two UAVs Near Hmeimim Airbase 4.9375 out of 5 based on 16 ratings. 16 user reviews.

Donate

On July 27, Russian air defense systems in Hmeimim airbase, in the western governorate of Lattakia, shot down at least two armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which attempted to bomb the airbase, according to local sources.

Russian forces usually use the Pantsir-S1 medium-range surface-to-air missile systems to intercept such UAVs. The Russian-made system has shot down dozens of armed UAVs since the beginning of this year.

Last week, the head of the Russian reconciliation center, Major General Alexei Tsygankov, revealed that these UAVs are usually launched from the militants-held areas in Idlib and Lattakia. Maj. Gen. Tsygankov even warned that these UAV attacks will force the Syrain Arab Army (SAA) to “take appropriate measures.”

The group responsible for these UAV attacks on Hmeimim airbase remains unknown. Local observers believe that radical members of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) or the Free Syrian Army (FSA) are behind it.

Dozens of armed UAVs have attempted to bomb Hmeimim airbase since the beginning of July, in what appears to be an attempt to deter the Russian Aerospace Forces and to propel a MSM propaganda campaign against the Russian military operation in the country.

Donate