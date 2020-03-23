Russian Defense Minister Visits Syria To Meet With Assad

Donate
#SYRIA 23.03.2020
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Syria and held a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Russian Defense Ministry said on March 23. According to the defense ministry statement, the sides discussed ensuring a lasting ceasefire in the Idlib region.

The sides paid special attention to the mechanisms for implementing the agreements, including the issue of the removal of terrorists from the M4 highway in southern Idlib and the creation of a buffer zone there.

Shoigu and Assad also discussed the situation in the region east of the Euphrates and the continued looting of Syrian oil by the United States. Measures to restore security and stability in various parts of Syria and efforts to lift sanctions from Syria were also among the topics.

