VIDEO #FROMTHEFRONT#IRAN 28.07.2020 - 30,288 views
4.7 (14 votes)
Rockets Pounded U.S. Bases In Iraq Following Hezbollah-Israeli Escalation On Lebanese Border

Rockets Pounded U.S. Bases In Iraq Following Hezbollah-Israeli Escalation On Lebanese Border

On July 27, fighting broke out between Israeli forces and Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese contact line. This became the heaviest open confrontation between the sides in about a year. The incident occurred in an area known as Chebaa Farms, which was occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.

Israeli shelling started at around 3:30 p.m. local time which lasted for about an hour and a half. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that they had repelled an infiltration attempt by a Hezbollah unit and there were no casualties among IDF forces. The exchange of fire came as the IDF was on heightened alert for a possible attack by Hezbollah, after an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed a Hezbollah member earlier in July.

In a televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah that it is “playing with fire,” and stated that “Hezbollah and Lebanon bear full responsibility for this incident and any attack from Lebanese territory against Israel.”

In its own turn, pro-Hezbollah sources claimed that Hezbollah targeted a vehicle and a battle tank of the IDF with anti-tank guided missiles.

Hezbollah itself described Israeli claims about the outcome of the clashes as fake and aimed to boost the morale of Israeli forces by fabricating fictitious victories. It also rejected reports about strikes on IDF targets.

“The answer to the martyrdom of [our] brother, Ali Kamel Mohsen, in the vicinity of Damascus airport has not been given yet. Zionist occupiers must still wait for that answer and their punishment at the hands of the resistance forces,” Hezbollah said.

A few hours after the incident on the Lebanese-Israeli contact line, rockets struck US-operated military bases in Iraq. The strike on Camp Speicher, located near Tikrit, caused a large explosion on the site. At the same time, at least three rockets targeted another US-operated military base – Camp Taji, located near Baghdad. According to local media, one rocket hit an Iraqi helicopter while another landed in an artillery weapon depot. The third rocket landed in the area of the 2nd Air Force Squadron but did not explode.

Local sources claim that the strikes came in response to a drone strike on the al-Saqer military camp, south of Baghdad, on July 26. This camp is operated by the Popular Mobilization Units. This branch of the Iraqi Armed Forces is often described by Washington and mainstream media as Iranian proxies and even terrorists.

Even if the incidents in Iraq and the Lebanese-Israeli border were not linked, they serve as strong evidence of the escalating tensions in the Middle East. Despite the defeat of ISIS and the relative de-escalation of the conflict in Syria, the region still remains in a permanent state of escalation. However, now, the source of these tensions is the developing conflict between the Israeli-US bloc and Iranian-led forces.

SouthFront

  • Luke Hemmming

    Let the killing games begin. Time to cook up some popcorn.

  • <>

    Our american friends need to start showing up some muscles to those PMU terrorists, teach them a proper lesson in Iraq. As for us, let every Hezbollah man know we are coming for him and their shia supporters in SL.

  • HiaNd

    Countdown of US leaving the region have started.
    It is only question of time.

    Dollar will collapse soon.
    As for Israel, lot of bark and not much bite….that’s all.
    Hezbollah rules supreme.
    Russia, China, Iran hold the future in their hands…start crying losers

    • Jens Holm

      Soon they will change all their dollars to Lira and Rials. Soon after they will leave USA because its full of dirty paper having no value.

      If some stayd they should have a truck of money to buy a car unless its in a toyshop

    • christianblood

      Well-said!

  • El Mashi

    As Israel is in high alert, Hezbollah attacks at 3:30 pm, and Israel returns fire? No videos showing the attack only the “response”. We know there are cameras everywhere. Where is the video? Hezbollah will respond once Israel gets tired of its high alert, not now. This is a Netanyahu magic trick directed at his Zionist flock.

    • Fog of War

      3:30 = 33 .

  • johnny rotten

    “It is Nasrallah (Hetzbollah secretary general, Seyed Hassan), who dictates the agenda for Israel,” said former commander of the northern military region of the Israeli army Tuesday, referring to the new escalation of tensions between the regime Zionist and Islamic Resistance Movement of Lebanon (Hetzbollah). Even the Israelis don’t believe their dictator netanyahoo, to find out what’s really going on they have to wait what Hetyzbollah says about it, it’s so low that the illegal occupiers of Palestine are gone.

  • Rodney Loder

    Can a new ME conflict involving US on the front line in the next 100 days help or hinder Trump’s reelection, Israel thinks hinder which is why their pushing for an escalation, probably their right because China is the big bipartisan accord and the ME is not all that relevant without a massive US hysteria.

    Biden will unite the poxy little Jews with all 3 big players China, Russia and the US.

  • Icarus Tanović

    Oh man, this is total and utter Hezbollah hysteria.
    They will have to wait for an answer, which will come unexpectedly.

  • RichardD

    The US needs to be gotten out of Iraq. Which will bring about an end of the Syrian war sooner rather than later. And allow a regional coalition against Israel to be formed for clearing the IDF and Israeli government out of the occupied territories.

  • cechas vodobenikov

    when people defend their national sovereignty the intensity and persistence cannot be underestimated. when imperialists engage in immoral wars defeat is generally inevitable, even against better equipped numerically superior forces—-Napolean learned this when he attacked Russia…so did the Germans…the amerikans lose all wars—after killing 4 million in Korea, China and Korea made the gringos retreat all the way from the Yalu River to the 38th parallel—where they surrendered…1 of many defeats

  • Sam Khoury

    video not working, why wont it just load vid from [pause]?

  • Sam Khoury

    why don’t the BLM.antifa charachters demand the US defund this crap, instead of asking for the police budget to be cut so americans can be victims of more crime.. why not ask for iraq7israel to be defunded so the blacks can get ‘education’ or ‘housing’ or whatever they wanted the diverted police funds to go to.