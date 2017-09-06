Editor's choiceHot 06.09.2017 - 1,460 views
5 (5 votes)
Religious Leader al-Zenki Movement: Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Wanted Political Relations With Iran 5 out of 5 based on 5 ratings. 5 user reviews.

Religious Leader al-Zenki Movement: Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Wanted Political Relations With Iran

Donate

On Wednesday, Hussam Atrash one of the religious leaders of Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement posted a series of tweets in which he accused Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leadership of conspiring to establish relationship with Iran. Atrash also accused HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani of planning to eliminate Ahrar al-Sham Movement.

The Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement is a Sunni Islamist rebel group involved in the Syrian Civil War. Between 2014 and 2015, it was part of the Syrian Revolutionary Command Council and recipient of U.S.-made BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles. In 2014, it was reportedly one of the most influential factions in Aleppo. 

According to the Amnesty International, the Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement, along with the 16th Division, the Levant Front, Ahrar al-Sham, and the al-Nusra Front, were involved in abduction and torture of journalists and humanitarian workers in rebel-held Aleppo during 2014 and 2015.

Nour al-Din al-Zenki, along with the Abu Amara Brigades, has been accused of executing people by throwing them down buildings when they still controlled Aleppo

On 19 July 2016, during the Aleppo offensive, a video emerged that appeared to show al-Zenki fighters recording themselves taunting and later beheading a Palestinian boy named Abdullah Tayseer Al Issa. In the video, they claim he had been captured while fighting with the pro-government militia Liwa al-Quds. Liwa al-Quds denied this, and claimed instead that Al Issa was a 12-year-old Palestinian refugee from a poor family who had been kidnapped.

Atrash said that al-Julani suggested opening relations with Iran twice. al-Julani also criticized the Turkish policies in Syrian according to one of Atrash’s tweets.

“Turks are stupid in politics, while the Iranians understand politics and stand with their allies” al-Julani said in one of HTS meeting according to Atrash.

Moreover, Atrash also claimed that al-Julani openly called to eliminate Ahrar al-Sham Movement in one of HTS leadership meetings. Atrash claimed that al-Golan said he was ready to negotiate with the Syrian minorities – Alawite, Druze and Christens  – if he successfully eliminated Ahrar al-Sham.

Atrash also criticized HTS security measures and said that most of HTS commanders don’t know who are their leaders. Furthermore, Atrash claimed that “Abu Maria al-Khatani” a high ranked commander of HTS told him that all of al-Qaeda commanders in Iraq are agents of foreign intelligence services.

It’s impossible to confirm Atrash claims, however so far HTS didn’t deny any of his accusations. Atrash indeed had contact with HTS leadership when Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement was part of HTS before it defects on July 20.

 

Donate

Tags:,

SouthFront

Do you like this content? Consider helping us!

  • Turbofan

    I want this child beheading terrorist dead..

  • YuiYui

    Hahahaha what a retarded claim. “Hey, Iran, want to join our terror group that fights your ally, Assad, and is about to be wiped off the face of Earth right after ISIS?”

    Yeah, I’m sure Iran would be all over such a deal, LOL!

    • Daniel Castro

      Perhaps the deal was, you know, changing sides for the sake of surviving now that isis is gone…

      • YuiYui

        Changing side to where? Nobody in their right mind would want an internationally recognised jihadi terror group on his side; he’d just mark himself a terror-helper

        • Daniel Castro

          Yes, but when you’re desperate you try desperate measures.

          “Nobody in their right mind would want an internationally recognised jihadi terror group on his side”

          I would say the USA would… but then again, they’re not on their right minds…

        • Boris Kazlov

          Hezbollah is also branded a terrorist organization, these words have come to mean nothing out of so much abuse.

  • mehboob gani

    Iran should hold olive branch to all these khwarij wahabbi group because syria is not the End. these group have lots of potentials in GCC countries and other part of middleeast, they can be useful ediots.

  • Zainab Ali

    it is amazing how these zio satanic terrorists can stoop so low by pulling iran into their evil equation – they are really losers