Putin: Wednesday’s Explosion In St. Petersburg Was ‘Terrorist Attack’ 5 out of 5 based on 4 ratings. 4 user reviews.

Donate

On December 28, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin declared the explosion in a store in the city of St. Petersburg a “terrorist attack”. According to the latest reports, 13 people were injured in the attack that took place on December 27.

The president ordered to act in accordance with law when detaining those responsible for the crime adding that if there is a threat to the lives of law enforcement officers, they need to “act decisively.”

“I have instructed the director of the Federal Security Service… to act within the framework of the law during detention [of suspected terrorists.] But if there’s a threat to a police officer’s life and health, our officers need to act decisively, take no prisoners, kill the assailants on the spot,” Putin said.

The blast was caused by a homemade explosive device filled with lethal fragments. Security forces are investigating the incident.

Donate