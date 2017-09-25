#FROMTHEFRONT#MAPS 25.09.2017 - 9,970 views
Overview Of Battle For Deir Ezzor On September 25, 2017 (Maps, Video)

Overview Of Battle For Deir Ezzor On September 25, 2017 (Maps, Video)

Click to see the full-size map

Tensions are rapidly gorwing between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government forces in the province of Deir Ezzor, north of the provincial capital.

Last week, the SDF used an intense fighting between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and ISIS and seized Isba and Tabiyeh oil and gas fields located north of Khusham village on the east bank of the Euphrates. Separately, the SDF pushed towards al-Suwar village deep inside Deir Ezzor province.

This situation as well as repeated claims in pro-SDF media that the group will oppose attempts of government forces to develop the momentum on the east bank.

On Monday, the SDF media wing directly accused the Russian Aerospace Forces of bombing its positions near the Conico gas factroy. At the same time, pro-SDF media outlets started spreading reports that Syrian government forces are using mortars and rocket launch systems to shell its positions in the oil gas fields area.

The SDF Command released a statement accusing Russia of supportign ISIS against the SDF and claimed that the SDF “would use our right of lawful defense”.

“Meantime our fighters are progressing to liberate our people east of the Euphrates within al-Jazeera Tempest campaign, the Russian and regime forces launched an attack on our fighters in Conico Factory, al-Azba Station and textile factory with cannons and warplanes. Moreover, the bombardment resulted in martyring and wounding a number of the fighters. It is worth noting that we are advancing in coordination with the Global Coalition Forces, and they avoid us to not get into side conflicts and waste energies which are supposed to be used in fighting terrorism and terrorists.

We strongly condemn the Russian aggressive attacks and their allies that serve terrorism, and we assure that we would not stand idly by, and we would use our right in the lawful defense.

We appeal to the Russia Federation to stop its aggressive attitude towards our peoples and its valiant troops,” the statement reads.

Overview Of Battle For Deir Ezzor On September 25, 2017 (Maps, Video)

Click to see the full-size map

The SDF came a day after the Russian Defense Ministry said that the US Special Operations Forces were safely operating in the ISIS-held area north of Deir Ezzor. Furthermore, at the same day, Russia’s Lieutenant General Valery Asapov was killed as a result of the ISIS shelling near Deir Ezzor city.

Separately on Monday, an intense fighting continued between the SAA and ISIS in Saqr Island east of Deir Ezzor. ISIS reportedly involved a large part of its resources in the province to defend the ISIS-held, northern part of Deir Ezzor city.

Government forces had deployed additional reinforcements and increased pressure on ISIS in the area. However, the SAA and its allies were not able to make any breakthrough on the east bank.

Meanwhile, the Russian state-run media outlet Sputnik released reported that there were no clashes between US-backed forces and ISIS in Deir Ezzor province citing Syrian opposition Popular Diplomacy Movement secretary and member of Astana opposition platform Mahmoud Afandi.

“It’s very easy to explain. The United States, the European Union and Turkey have their own people in Daesh, so they can coordinate with them their [ISIS] withdrawals without military activities,” Afandi said according to Sputnik. “The Turks entered it [Jarabulus] without fighting. There, too, Daesh [ISIS] just decided to withdraw. Because their people agreed about withdrawal. Why is it happening now? Now the situation is pressing. De-escalation zones have been created, the US military system is under pressure, because Russia kind of won the war… The United States has already begun to create some problems for the implementation of the de-escalation zones.”

Overview Of Battle For Deir Ezzor On September 25, 2017 (Maps, Video)

Click to see the full-size map

  • Steven Fay

    What is stopping the SAA at T2 pumping station, they have been stuck there for months.

    • gustavo

      Ineptitud

    • George King

      Timing, waiting for PMU and Iraqi advance into the border area, coming soon…..

  • Bru

    Terrorists have no rights, what do these PKK terrorists think?

    • dutchnational

      They think they are winning.

  • G Jetson

    This is a race to the Omar oil field.

    And it looks like Syria will end up like Iraq and Libya – all broken up in pieces.

    Unfortunate, but this scenario is likely IMHO, unless the SAA reaches the Omar Oil field first.

    • jerry hamilton

      Well that is how America likes to leave them.

      • dutchnational

        As does Russia (Moldava, Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijian and others)

  • qveenz

    Bomb them, fight them: if they should not be there so they are ISIS who cares theirs false flags.

    • dutchnational

      New definion of IS : any people who are where qveenz does not want them to be. Sounds like trrolly Justin.

      • qveenz

        Indeed and I like that. People like the one who blowed the Londonian metro. Very, very trolly.
        Maybe this is a national duck attitude to want them there doesn’t it ?

  • gustavo

    As one can see clearly SAA has been blocked, and it will be impossible for SAA to get Syria oil fields in Omar. Sorry, but this is very very bad news. Of course, SAA will win all south part of Euphrates, and the north part will be for USA-Israel troops (so called kurds).

    • Solomon Krupacek

      you will be hated. i wrote the same thing several times. and the folls attacked me again and again :)) unfortunately, without oil/gas/euphrates the rest of syria will have very poor future. all steps of saa and russians show me, that the division plan published 1.5 year ago in washington will be fullfilled. that means, the russian/iranian help is tragedy for syrians.

  • DJ Double D

    The fact that the SAA/Russia couldn’t advance is a matter of concern. It is obvious that they are fighting US/Kurds/ISIS combined.

    • EL ZORRO

      They are fighting the U.S/ ISRAEL / NATO and the U.S/ISRAEL CREATED INTERNATIONAL MERCENARY TERRORIST I.S.I.S/ SDF.

  • DJ Double D

    Isn’t that writing familiar to you. It is the so-called CENTCOM who wrote that only using the Kurds to deliver.

  • Jordan Katz

    I think were getting too far ahead of ourselves. Lets remember that 2 years ago (or less) it looked like the “regime change” policy in Syria was still a possibility. It’s more than apparent at this point that the U.S. failed miserably at that objective. (thank god) And so assuming the Kurds do secure a large chunk of territory, (like everything east of the Euphrates river) the reality is they will never have it easy. Setting up a country is not a simple feat, and being land-locked between Syria, Iraq, and Turkey means trouble for decades to come.

    • Daqiri

      On the other side lets try not to stay in past for too long. Yes, 2.5 years ago it looked like SAA would fall apart and “moderates” would win. Yes, Aleppo is liberated and fully secured from the east/south-east and “moderates” lost their chance there. Yes, Palmyra and most of the central Syria including one border crossing to Iraq are liberated. Yes, the seige of Deir ez Zour is broken. But situation is changing very fast. The biggest issue two years ago were moderates, that changed to IS about an year ago, and now its changing to Kurds. So, the biggest battle at the moment is eastern Euphrates and oil fields. So ppl should celebrate victories but also focus on current issues and game changers.

    • gustavo

      “Regimen change” has been just an excuse to destroy Syria. Israel wanted to see Syria totally destroyed, and USA-NATO-Israel with the help of Qatar-Saudis-Jordan-Turkey have been success in this aspect. They pretended to do the same with Iran and Russia, but it looks like that will not work for these countries.

  • Daqiri

    So why is SAA doing nothing on the east bank of Euphrates? Crossed just to cross?

    • gustavo

      Ja, this is totally amazed. They had during three weeks to stop SDF by crossing the Euphrates and moving to northeast to get oil fields in Omar, but the did nothing about this. I do not axcept any excuse, I think this is a failure in war tactic. am I wrong ?

  • Solomon Krupacek

    If this will continuos so, yanks take abu kamal and mayadan first. btw., mayadan intensive bomb americans. several days.

    • Daqiri

      That would be a really devastating blow. SDF crossing the Euphrates. But as far as I can see it’s quite a possible option. USA will take everything north of Euphrates + try to cross on some points like they did at Tabaqa dam. The loss of Tabaqa airbase was a major blow for SAA advance from Aleppo to Raqqah province earlier this year, and Russians + Iranians + SAA could do nothing. Seems like everyone here forgot about it.

      • Solomon Krupacek

        I agree fully with you.

  • dutchnational

    Mar0171 reports Marat and Mazlum, east of Euphrates, lost again by SAA to IS, Saqr Island still not taken by SAA.

    What are those guys doing? Where are the ponton bridges, if any?

    SAA performing so badly that Russia has to bomb SDF in order for SAA to be able to take the area and they still not succeeding.

    SDF drive to the east is going on while SAA is being pushed back (a little tbh) by IS.

  • That Guy

    If there are any chemical weapons left with Assad, this is the perfect time to use them, unleash hell on those American cunts along with their dogs.

  • Terence Silvestre Jr.

    What will Russia be waiting to let the Turks invade and punish all the Kurdish territories in their entirety?
    If the Kurds are using ISIS, enemies of the Syrian government and allies, why not use the quintessential enemy of the Kurds against them.
    During these last developments, I have come to hate the treacherous and stupid Kurds something more than ISIS and all the others terrorist cockroaches to the services of the United States.

  • EL ZORRO

    “Last week, the SDF used an intense fighting between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and ISIS and seized Isba and Tabiyeh oil and gas fields located north of Khusham village on the east bank of the Euphrates”…TRANSLATION…The UNITED STATES MERCENARY TERRORIST SDF, COORDINATED with their COMRADES I.S.I.S and UNITED SATES/ISRAEL the attack on the Syrian (SAA) army, to seize the oil fields for their UNITED STATES MASTERS in the gas fields located north of Khusham.

  • EL ZORRO

    “Separately on Monday, an intense fighting continued between the SAA and ISIS in Saqr Island east of Deir Ezzor. ISIS reportedly involved a large part of its resources in the province to defend the ISIS-held, northern part of Deir Ezzor city”…TRANSLATION”…On Monday UNITED STATES DEEP STATE INTERNATIONAL MERCENARIES TERRORISTS, I.S.I.S, was send by their U.S MASTERS to fight the SAA to support the advance of the UNITED STATES/ISRAEL MERCENARY TERRORIST SDF, coordinating with I.S.I.S the invasion of SYRIA by the UNITED STATES/ ISRAEL.

  • John Brown

    None of this matters as the kurds have already lost everything! Racist supremacist Jews are doing everything they can to provoke the SAA, so Israel can order more of its slave American Goyims to die for a greater racist supremacist Israel. None of this matters for the kurds As I predicted when Turkey invades very soon the Kurds will be running to the SAA for protection begging for their lives but with their recent behavior in Deir Azur they have most likely already destroyed themselves. The SAA may protect some of the Kurdish civilians but probably want the SDF to be wiped out by Turkey for their treachery. So while the idiot greedy Kurdish leadership races to occupy oil fields far from their supply lines the SAA and the Turkish army will be making a pincer attack to occupy all the major Kurdish cities in Syria such as Al-Hasakah, Qamishli, Tell Tamer, Kobanî, etc. What will it matter what oil field they claim to have then when their government is dissolved. I suspect the Turkish army and the SAA will then surround the American bases in Syria. If the USSA tries to attack the Turkish army or the SAA under orders from their racist supremacist Israeli masters I expect their bases to be wiped out. Any further escalation by racist supremacist Israel will most likely be met by an all out attack on Israel by Hezboah and Turkey which Israel will never risk and will back down and then initiate some kind of propaganda offensive as it is better to have all of American Goyims die then one Jewish fingernail to be broken etc.
    As for the goyim…Zalman’s attitude (was): “Gentile souls are of a completely different and inferior order. They are totally evil, with no redeeming qualities whatsoever.” …If every simple cell in a Jewish body entails divinity, is a part of God, then every strand of DNA is a part of God. Therefore, something is special about Jewish DNA. …
    If a Jew needs a liver, can you take the liver of an innocent non-Jew passing by to save him? The Torah would probably permit that. Jewish life has an infinite value,” he explained. “There is something infinitely more holy and unique about Jewish life than non-Jewish life. — Chabad Lubavitch Rabbi Yitzhak Ginsburgh in Jewish Week, the largest Jewish publication in the United States.

    Not one superior Jewish cell will be put at risk for Syria or the Kurds.
    If every simple cell in a Jewish body entails divinity, is a part of God, then every strand of DNA is a part of God. Therefore, something is special about Jewish DNA. …