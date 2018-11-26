NATO Promises Porohenko To Stay In Touch Over The Maritime Incident

The Secretary General expressed NATO’s full support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, including its full navigational rights in its territorial waters under international law. At the request of President Poroshenko, the Secretary General agreed to convene an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at Ambassadorial level in Brussels this afternoon to discuss the current situation.”

On the one hand, the NATO fomally stated words of “support” to Ukraine. From the other hand, it became apparent that the NATO leadership and thus the US-leadership have highly likely ordered Porodshenko to “take an airy erotic rambling.” [as Russians sometimes used to say]

Most likely, the November 25 agressive act conducted by the Ukrainian Navy upon order from the top Ukrainian military political leadership was not coordinated with the US and the NATO and appeared to be a “surprise” for the Western supervisors of the state.