Recently, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a phone call discussing the recent Russia-Ukraine maritime incident in the Black Sea.
Following the phone call, the NATO released an ambiguous communique, “NATO Secretary General’s phone call with President Poroshenko” (source):
“The NATO Secretary General and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko spoke this morning about developments in the Azov Sea and Kerch Strait, including yesterday’s events involving Russian and Ukrainian naval vessels.
The Secretary General expressed NATO’s full support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, including its full navigational rights in its territorial waters under international law.
At the request of President Poroshenko, the Secretary General agreed to convene an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at Ambassadorial level in Brussels this afternoon to discuss the current situation.”
On the one hand, the NATO fomally stated words of “support” to Ukraine. From the other hand, it became apparent that the NATO leadership and thus the US-leadership have highly likely ordered Porodshenko to “take an airy erotic rambling.” [as Russians sometimes used to say]
Most likely, the November 25 agressive act conducted by the Ukrainian Navy upon order from the top Ukrainian military political leadership was not coordinated with the US and the NATO and appeared to be a “surprise” for the Western supervisors of the state.
This explains the currend coverage of the incident in the maisntream media. European and British mainstream media are actively supporting Ukraine while US mainstream media are keeping a “relatively neutral” stance.
Furthermore, there has been no loud or remarkable statements by the US leadership on this situation. This appears to be strange because there has been enough time since the November 25 incident to make a statement of any complexity.
