Military Situation In Syria On February 6, 2018 (Map Update)

This map provides a general look at the military situation in Syria:

Military Situation In Syria On February 6, 2018 (Map Update)

Click to see the full-size map

  • You can call me Al

    Why is that big ISIS pocked next to the Euphrates seem to be growing ?.

    Apart from that, this war is becoming more complicated and deadly by the day.

    • gustavo

      Yes, it looks like ISIS sooner or later will take over one of the high way connecting Deir Ezzor !!
      I do not understand why SAA has not taken totally this pocket.

      • Lupus

        i think thats due to lack of troops . Risky though indeed

        • George King

          The M7 up through to and linking (Syrian held control) Hasakah and Qamishli will be for a Syrian alliance multi-force move to cut off Kurdish connections through Iraq and Syria while cutting off US weapons supply. This will come, be patient.

      • Bill Wilson

        I believe there’s really nothing out in that desert which can support ISIS units in hiding. Same thing goes with the ISIS pocket in the eastern desert. The Syrian government should have the available water wells in those areas on maps so know where to find them.

    • Barba_Papa

      It ain’t over until the fat lady has sung. I predict this war will still be on next year. If only because a lot of these Jihadis are going for a Nazi style Götterdammerung ending in the last pieces of rubble.

    • Boris Kazlov

      You forgot Israel

      • Lelouch Vi Britannia

        You are right

    • R3mba

      So he killed isis scum and?

  • Wegan

    The Assad momentum is there, but there are too many parameters. We stopped hearing about Iranian militia and Hezbollah. Now Turkey is involved overtly through a proxy. Weapons are pouring in Syria, Eu is still supporting some stupid US actions, etc…

  • RichardD

    The war isn’t far from the winding down phase west of the river. It’s pretty obvious from looking at the map that the primary problem west of the river is the border areas next to Israel, Turkey and Jordan from where the regime change forces have been inserted and supplied from the beginning of the war. With the interior of the country west of the river almost entirely secured, cleaning out these border areas is the last remaining task. The Syrian government coalition has done a great job.