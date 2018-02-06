Military Situation In Syria On February 6, 2018 (Map Update)

Donate
This map provides a general look at the military situation in Syria:
- The Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) reportedly established an ‘observation point’ in the area of al-Eis in southern Aleppo;
- The TAF and the Freee Syrian Army captured hevillages of Sourkeh, Al-Amod and Dekmet Tash as well as Sarghaya Hill from Kurdish YPG/YPJ forces in the area of Afrin;
- A military column of 1,500-5,000 members of the YPG and the YBS reportedly arrived Afrin to joint the ongoing battle against the TAF;
- Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and its allies continued advancing on positions of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) west of Abu al-Duhur. Fierce clashes are ongoing there;
- The SAA and the Tiger Forces are clashing with ISIS terrorists in the northeastern Hama pocket;
- The SAA and the Republican Guard captured a number of factory buildings in the northern part of the Ghubair area in Damascus’ Eastern Ghouta;
