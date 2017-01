Military Situation In Area Of Al-Raqqah On January 9, 2017 (Syria Map Update)

Military Situation In Area Of Al-Raqqah On January 9, 2017 (Syria Map Update) 5 out of 5 based on 1 ratings. 1 user reviews.

The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), backed up by the US-led coalition’s airpower and military advisers, have been developing an advance against ISIS terrorists in the Syrian province of al-Raqqah.

Recently, YPG units have deployed closer to the strategic Tabqa Dam and seized a number of villages northwest of the ISIS self-proclaimed capital of al-Raqqah.

Now, the YPG is seeking to encircle ISIS units deployed in the area betweeen Dabashiyah and Job Shaeer.