Israeli Security Forces Kill Palestinian Protestor During Live Broadcast (Videos)

On December 15, Israeli security forces shot and killed a Palestinian protestor near the Beit El checkpoint north of the city of al-Bireh in the Western Bank. Palestinian and Israeli sources said that the protestor was armed with a knife and he was approaching a service member of the security forces to stab him when he was shot to death with over 20 bullets. The accident took place during a live broadcast of the Jordanian al-Hayat TV.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also reported that over 100 protestors were injured by Israeli security forces during several protests in the Western Bank and the city of Jerusalem on December 15. In the Gaza Strip, over 16 protestors were injured with bullets fired by the Israeli Army, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Meanwhile, the Israeli media reported that an Israeli soldier was slightly injured after he was stabbed by a Palestinian protestor in the Western Bank. An Israeli civilian was also injured with a stone thrown by the protestors in the same area, according to the sources.

Palestinians have been protesting in the Gaza Strip and the Western Bank against US president Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem city as the capital of Israel since December 7. Trump’s decision led to an escalation the Palestinians and the Israelis.

