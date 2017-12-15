Israeli Security Forces Kill Palestinian Protestor During Live Broadcast (Videos)

On December 15, Israeli security forces shot and killed a Palestinian protestor near the Beit El checkpoint north of the city of al-Bireh in the Western Bank. Palestinian and Israeli sources said that the protestor was armed with a knife and he was approaching a service member of the security forces to stab him when he was shot to death with over 20 bullets. The accident took place during a live broadcast of the Jordanian al-Hayat TV.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also reported that over 100 protestors were injured by Israeli security forces during several protests in the Western Bank and the city of Jerusalem on December 15. In the Gaza Strip, over 16 protestors were injured with bullets fired by the Israeli Army, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Meanwhile, the Israeli media reported that an Israeli soldier was slightly injured after he was stabbed by a Palestinian protestor in the Western Bank. An Israeli civilian was also injured with a stone thrown by the protestors in the same area, according to the sources.

Palestinians have been protesting in the Gaza Strip and the Western Bank against US president Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem city as the capital of Israel since December 7. Trump’s decision led to an escalation the Palestinians and the Israelis.

  • Wegan

    If that happens anywhere in the world, there would be outrage. But in Israel the western media will shut up. Gives you a clear Idea who controls the western media.

    • Gary Sellars

      Imagine if it happened in China or Russia… our presstitutes would be incandescent with fake rage.

      • Debbie

        • dontlietome

          Taking money from Jewwgle is the same as giving up your arse to Lucifer…………….you just know it isn’t going to end there.

    • Nigel Maund

      Israel is the greatest rogue State on the planet. But you have to remember the Holocaust!!! ……….Wheeled out every time one criticises these devils!

      • Rob

        The current situation of Palestinians, Syrians and Iraqis justified the Holocaust.

        • dontlietome

          I think the world is waking up to that, and that is the reason a Holocaust museum is springing up on every street corner. The real problem is;- WE are letting them. I am reminded by a quote from Voltaire;- “So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who
          wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and
          will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and
          otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men.”

      • dontlietome

        The holocaust never happened to them, it did to the Russians ( thro’ the actions of Stalin and the Jewish Bolsheviks ).

        • Nigel Maund

          Unfortunately it did happen, but as you say many more Russians died than Jews. Also, when one considers that the Nazi Party was financed pre WW2 by no less than Paul Warburg’s brother Max Warburg and several other Jewish international bankers and major Industrial Combines including Krupp’s, I G Farben (now BASF and Bayer), Blohm and Voss, Hanomag and the list goes on. King Edward VIII has an admirer as were many of the aristocracy and Royal Familes of Europe. Prince Bernhardt of the Netherlands, son of Queen Beatrix, was an SS Officer “Obersturmfuhrer”. Interestingly, it is only the ordinary Jewish people who were sent to the concentration camps and wiped out. The Elite Jewry such as the Rothschild’s escaped completely. They were then able to use the Holocaust to create the state of Israel having sacrificed their brethren to do so. Lumping all the Jews together is a common mistake. Like lumping all Muslims or Christians together as being of the same beliefs and doctrine; they’re not. However, there are a small band of the so called Jewry which practice unusual beliefs and these are the ones engineering everything for their global hegemonic order. The Rothschild’s belong to this sect.

      • leon mc pilibin

        holohoax

      • Tudor Miron

        Yes, you have to. Otherwise you may read Solomon writing to europol and report antisemitism :) He did it against me a couple of times already.

        • Gary Sellars

          Shlomomon is a zionist hasbara cunt. What do you expect?

          • Tudor Miron

            Nothing new to expect. This bread behave this way for centuries.

      • Helen4Yemen

        https://i.imgur.com/sG76YOx.png

        AMERICANS APPEAL FOR JEWISH REFUGE

        The New York Times – published May 31, 1936

        Pro-Palestine Federation Asks Britain to Take a Strong Course in Holy Land.

        AIMS OF MANDATE CITED

        Petition Urges It Be Made Clear to ‘Turbulent Element’ That These Will Be Carried Out.

        Special to to the New York Times.

        The New York Times – published May 31, 1936

        WASHINGTON, May 30 (1936) – A petition addressed to Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin expressive of the hope that Great Britain will steer a course favoring the establishment of a free Jewish nation in Palestine such as would provide refuge for millions of persecuted Jews in Eastern Europe and Germany was presented to Sir Ronald Lindsay, the British Ambassador, today by a Christian delegation representing the Pro-Palestine Federation of America and headed by the Right Rev. James F. Freeman, Episcopal Bishop of Washington.

        The petition, in expressing the opinion of enlightened Christian leadership in the United States, favoring a larger Jewish immigration into Palestine, stressed the intolerable sufferings of the millions of Jews in “the European holocaust.

        Urges Definite Policy

        It suggested the need for a clear and definite policy on the part of the British Government in the carrying out of the stipulations of the Palestine mandate.

        The “sincere belief” was voiced that, in a time when bigotry and prejudice seem “to have engulfed a major portion of the civilized world, the Anglo-Saxon community of nations is called upon to blaze the trail for the dawn of a new era of freedom, justice and human enlightenment.’

        The petition was signed by Samuel Harden Church. president of Carnegie Institute, Pittsburgh, Pa.; Dr.S. Parkas Cadman, president of the the Union of Congregational Churches in America; Ivan Lee Holt, president of the Federal Council of Churches of Christ, St. Louis, Mo.; Frederick B. Robinson, president of City College, New York; John Haynes Holmes. Community Church, New York; W. R. Hopkins, City Manager, Cleveland, Ohio, and George Gordon Battle. New York.

        The Pro-Palestine Federation of America is a national organization of American Christian sympathizers and supporters of the Jewish national home cause, with offices at 307 Fifth Avenue, New York.

        Text of Petition

        The text of the petition follows:

        The plight of millions of human beings in Eastern Europe and Germany has stirred the conscience of enlightened mankind. Mere compassion and commiseration with the sufferings of these victims of prejudice and persecution, however, are not enough.

        Bold practical measures to save these unfortunate millions from total annihilation are now called for. It is the consensus of enlightened Christian American opinion that God has bestowed upon England one of the greatest missions in human history the salvation of Israel and restoration to its ancient patrimony.

        Great Britain has it within her power to throw open the gates of Palestine and let in the victimized and persecuted Jews escaping from the European holocaust.

        Enlightened Christian opinion in America is now eager to see the provisions of the Palestine mandate carried out. It is eager to see the settling of the Jews in the land facilitated in accordance with the stipulations of the mandate. Above all it would welcome the removal of any impediments and obstructions to the social-economic development of the country, which untimely and premature projects of self-government would cause, in the present condition of the country.

        Recognizes Problems

        We are mindful of the complex and difficult task faced by His Majesty’s government in Palestine. We also appreciate the anxiety and sincerity with which the Palestine Government is grappling with the problems there. We, however, feel that the right solution calls for a definite policy, which should once and for all, make clear to the turbulent element in Palestine that His Majesty’s government, as mandatory power, will carry out its tenet to help transform Palestine into a Jewish homeland to which the persecuted Jews of the world may freely come, and where they may have the right to constitute themselves into a free nation. It is our fond hope and sincere belief that in the present grave world emergency, when the dark specter of bigotry and prejudice seems to have engulfed a major portion of the civilized world, the Anglo-Saxon community of nations is called upon to blaze the trail for the dawn of a new era of freedom, justice and human enlightenment. The restoration of the land of Israel to the children of Israel is the guiding star in this great struggle for a better world and a better humanity.

        http://www.nytimes.com/learning/teachers/archival/19360531petition.pdf

    • Dr. Ronald Cutburth

      zionists control the US news media and the US congress

      • Helen4Yemen

        https://i.imgur.com/xtOLLqw.png

        98% of American Jews were in favor of bombing Gaza in 2014.

        There are no Jews that I know who are not Zionists. Those who

        claim to be anti-Zionist are only “anti-occupation”. You should be

        able to say “Jews” instead of “Zionist”.

  • Nigel Maund

    That was a planned murder!…………no doubt about it. They were making an example and wanted to whisk the body away quickly to disguise what they’ve done before the evidence could be examined. Three shots hit the young guy and one was enough to bring him down. Instead they wanted to kill him………it’s obvious……….. Evil. …………Bet the western pro Israeli presstitutes say nothing?

    • Blaine

      They had to whisk him away so any undamaged organs could be harvested before they go bad. Time is $

      • dontlietome

        That is why they are under orders to avoid body mass and either murder with a head shot or wound in the legs and arms.

    • Helen4Yemen

      Perhaps they wanted to harvest his body parts …?

  • Mortal

    “The accident took place…”

    Are you guys for real? This is cold blood murder.

    • dutchnational

      Atempted murder by the shot terrorist. See the photo above.

      • You can call me Al

        In the case, I hate it but I have to agree with you. 20 bullets though ?.

        • dutchnational

          Why thank you. in a way, I also hate that you almost agree with me.

          • You can call me Al

            LOL, now buzz off, until next time. Cheers.

      • Helen4Yemen

        https://i.imgur.com/LAOey48.png?w=250

        And the reason the white man known as the Ashkenazi clining to Arab land is what? Michael (Oren) Bornstein is an America Jew who chose to live on stolen Arab land. What was his problem? Was he persecuted, unemployed, hungry, homeless?

  • Gregory Casey

    This Palestinian was shot dead as he was running away from the Israeli Security Forces. 3 shots with 2 fired as he is falling to the ground and lying on the ground. In any sane democracy, this is murder. Call it what it actually is.

  • Jerry Hamilton

    Trump must be so proud of himself.

    • Rob

      Trump is shit.

  • as

    20 bullet counts accident.

  • Gary Sellars

    Dirty kike bastards. That dude was no threat to them… they shot him down in cold blood.

  • World_Eye

    Motherfucker you execute Palestinians on mid of street you zio mother fuckers War is upon you soon you piece of shit of zio

  • Hrky75

    Zio tactics to deal with Palestinians is, treat them like non human for long enough time and they’ll forget they were ever human. Not exactly original and it never really worked before. Once the day of reckoning comes – an it will come as it came for all previous villains in history – there will he hell to pay. And no one will shed a tear for the Chosenites this time around…

  • Graeme Rymill
    • dutchnational

      well spotted. Another terrorist gone.

      • dontlietome

        Can’t wait to get you in my sights………….. double tap to the sternum and one to forehead. The only terrorist here is YOU, with your hubris-filled commentary. He was a freedom fighter, attacking an occupying army of inhuman monsters which are supported in word and deed by an excrement encrusted footstool of satan, namely YOU. The Palestinians are the ONLY humans of worth in occupied Palestine , whose land has been stolen by a race of filth who worship satan and have been hated and thrown out of countless lands for all their misdeeds since time began.

        • dutchnational

          Well, the next time I attack you with a knife in my hand and a suicide belt around me, you can do as you want. Until that time, all those attacking police officers with weapons in their hands should be shot. This even goes for Israeli officers who have just as much rights to defend themselves as any police officer anywhere in the world.

          • dontlietome

            …………….So I guess the Gestapo and the SS sondereinheiten had every right to murder their attackers in the Warsaw ghetto. Man you should just listen to yourself……………………….

          • Helen4Yemen
    • Gary Sellars

      Not the same guy… not even bleeding… yeah sure, Zio shill.

      Probably some old stock photo from an anti-terrorist exercise, fake terrorist, fake belt.

      Use your brain. The guy isn’t dead, no blood (from 20 shots??), yet he is on a stretcher being carried and still has explosives strapped to him??????????????????

      How fucking stupid are you, or how stupid do you think we are?????????????

  • dutchnational

    As both Israeli and Palestinian sources state that the protestor neared a policeman or military with a drawn knife, apparently with the aim of stabbing his intended victim, the protestor was quite correctly shot and killed.

    Well done Israeli security forces. One terrorist less (an armed protestor trying to murder a policeman is a terrorist).

    • Gary Sellars

      The apologist for Jihadist wahabbi terror groups in Syria is now lauding the Zionist land-thieves for an unnecessary killing…

      You really are a spiteful evil twisted cunt.

      • dutchnational

        As you are not even aware of the biological differences between males and females, I will just pity your wife – if you even have one – and advise you to take biology 1.01

  • Rob

    On December 15, Israeli security forces shot and killed a Palestinian protestor near the Beit El checkpoint north of the city of al-Bireh in the Western Bank.

    Where this happened inside Palestine, right. I surprise who has given this permission to America and Israel to intrude inside Middle East and shoot and kill Palestinians, Lebanese, Libyans, Syrians, Iraqis and Yaminis population. We are living in the era of gays and lisbians leaders.

  • jason sixx

    Disgusting they could have shot him in the leg to disable him but noooo kill him with many shots when he was backing up and ofc no word on the western media whorizon about it!!!

    • Graeme Rymill

      Shooting in the leg or the arm is for Hollywood movies. You either shoot to kill or don’t shoot at all. Police and soldiers are trained to shoot at the centre of mass – the chest. The report states he was armed with a knife so it was shoot to kill. Once it was clear he had a suicide belt on it he was methodically shot to ensure he didn’t detonate the belt.

      • Gary Sellars

        “You either shoot to kill or don’t shoot at all.” Psychopath.

        “Once it was clear he had a suicide belt…” Calling BS on this. Fucking zionist shill.

        • dutchnational

          Hardly have any knowledge on real anti terrorist/police methods have you?

          In case of potential life threats, the life of an officer comes first, before the assailant. Like Graeme said, then it is shoot on body mass. Not perse to kill but to prevent the murderattack to succeed. Shooting on an arm in movement in a crises situation is plain ludricous. Most likely those shots will miss or, if hit, will not prevent the attacker to succeed in killing another person. Talked about this with a police officer here and she said the same.

          In fact, in our national airport, police shot a crazy waving a knife just yesterday.

  • Bernie Garland

    A pity the Holahoaxe ovens never worked,as if they did, the world would be rid of the zionists scum

  • Kell
  • Tudor Miron

    Such things (killing protestors) are only allowed to those that sold us “values” (remember elders of zion protocols) and those that protect and export “democracy” around the globe.

  • Helen4Yemen
  • Helen4Yemen

    https://i.imgur.com/TcPp4wK.png

    Is #18 “European Jewish” not a code word for “Khazar”?
    What else does it mean? They do not have DNA groups like:

    African-Jewish or
    Yemeni Jewish or
    Ugandan Jewish or
    Ethiopian Jewish or
    Chinese Jewish, do they?

    What is the meaning of this fake DNA category?

    Why not simply call it what is it is: Khazar?

  • Helen4Yemen

    1914 Chaim Weizmann:

    “In its initial stage Zionism was conceived by its pioneers as a
    movement wholly depending on mechanical factors: there is a
    country which happens to be called Palestine, a country
    without a people, and, on the other hand, there exists the
    Jewish people, and it has no country. What else is necessary,
    then, than to fit the gem into the ring, to unite this people
    with this country? The owners of the country [the Ottoman
    Turks] must, therefore, be persuaded and convinced that this
    marriage is advantageous, not only for the [Jewish] people
    and for the country, but also for themselves”

    Year — Non-Jews — Jews — % Non-Jew/Jew
    1914 — 675,000 — 85,000 — 87/13

    Note: All the 85,000 Jews were all European.

    Note: There are no native Palestiian Jews left in the world today.

    Note: When the Ashenazi was telling the world that Palestine was
    a land without a people, there were 670,000 natives on that land

  • Helen4Yemen
  • Helen4Yemen
    • TecumsehUnfaced

      But will the ones they return to be safe?

      • Helen4Yemen

        Most certainly not! A leopard can’t change its spots.

        • TecumsehUnfaced

          But what is to be done? If we return to the Palestinians the lands homes that were stolen, there will be many fine, well-tested refugee camps for the Zionist-Talmudists.. Maybe we can get the Americans and British to promise not to bomb out the infrastructure that feeds them this time.

  • Helen4Yemen