Israeli Prime Minister: We Have To Act Now Against Iran

On December 6, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed during the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference that Israel has to “act now against Iran” in order to stop the Iranians from establishing “themselves in Syria,” according to the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post.

During the conference, the Israeli prime minister argued all the diplomats that the international communique should join Israel and the US and pressure Iran to accept renegotiating the 2015 nuclear deal. Netanyahu even warned that Iran will have nuclear weapons “in a decade” once the nuclear deal is over.

Netanyahu also accused Iran of supporting “terrorist organizations” as usual, and said that Lebanese Hezbollah, and Palestinian Hamas would “not last a day without Iran,” according to Jerusalem Post.

The Netanyahu statements are clearly aimed at justifying the Israeli airstrikes in Syria on December 2 and 5. Israeli media claimed that the Israeli airstrikes destroyed an Iranian military base, and a missile shipment. However, these claims were not backed by any evidence.

The statements also serve the current policy of Israel, which is aimed at holding Iran the responsibility for all crises in the Middle East. The policy is coordinated with some Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, according to many experts.

  • jerry Hamilton

    Netanyahu never makes any claims with supportive evidence. They need to get rid of him fast.

    • Joe

      At least he dares to talk nonsense using dictionary different from the world.

      Iran , Assad all silence like a mouse.

      Too scared? Most likely

      • Ishyrion Av

        Ah, Joe the beating boy from the school yard… You didn’t grew up yet.

        • Joe

          Tell me where I was wrong .

          Any response?

          Remember the warnings and warnings to Israel?
          Empty.

          At least go to world stage and say .. hey Nethanyahoo , we are busy killing your friends the terrorists right now . Deal with you later.”

          Silence

          • jerry Hamilton

            Netanyahu only knows how to spout rubbish.
            Do you ever see Putin or Assad screaming drivel like that?
            They are composed statesmen.

          • Joe

            Silence is not an option.

            Israelis will be encouraged to commit more attacks and misuse the word ‘terrorists’ on others

          • jerry Hamilton

            I think most world leaders ignore Netanyahu.
            He is way too zionist to be able to hold any rational discussion.
            He is no stranger to lies and distortion.
            He is well known for having tantrums and most intelligent people will not argue with an idiot.
            They also misuse the words “antisemite” on others.
            Argue with a liar and they will beat you with lies and experience.

          • mdic

            Hit the nail on the head there! Did you know there is a bill before Congress to charge citizens with a crime if they boycott or crticize Israel? Also, anyone who was given hurricane relief money had to sign a clause saying they wouldn’t boycott or criticize Israel. Total bullsh*t! Look it up if you don’t believe me.

          • jerry Hamilton

            I know that anyone claiming relief money had to denounce BDS.
            I know about the bill but as much as the politicians are bribed, they dare not pass that one.
            It would be announcing to the world that America is ruled by jews.
            I am aware how corrupt America’s politicians are.
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vyb_bJmUMHg

          • jerry Hamilton

            And if that is not bad enough, Trump has totally destroyed any credibility he may have had.
            He is also making America look as sick as they actually are.
            (The government. NOT it’s civilians.)

          • Ishyrion Av

            Iran never did anything for real to threaten Israel. And never will attack Israel first. If you don’t know this, you don’t understand the Iranians in a very basic way.
            While Israel… is a bandit who financed and helped any way the destruction of Irak and Syria (ISIS is US+Israel+Saudi+Turkey+smaller ones). Israel really threatens Lebanon, Israel attacks Syria and Lebanon even as we speak. Like a rabid dog.
            Israel’s hands are full of blood directly in the Middle East and indirectly in the world through the US, because their politics is much much larger than Middle East.
            And you are complaining that Iran and Syria are silenced. They are lords, what can they share with a murderer thief?

          • Joe

            I not advocating that Iran or Syria should respond by attacking.

            Nethanyahooooo is using the world media to demonise as well as actual attacks on Syria.

            That is the best time to shout out to the world to o tell the clown to stop attacking and be terrorists supporters as right now So yria and friends are killing terrorists on behalf of the world.

            Such will shame that murdering clown

          • Ishyrion Av

            There is nowhere to shout out to the world. 99% of media (in terms of reach) is owned by Jews. We can do our job and prepare (if we can). Words… are in their mouth from a long time.

          • Joe

            Is SF owned by the Jews?

          • Ishyrion Av

            I doubt. But SF is not mainstream, its reach is very low comparative with any mainstream website.

          • Joe

            Hello, do I have to elaborate on a simple thing like alternative news ,?

            That means rt.com, whatreallyhappened.com etc

          • wwinsti

            Do you not see the Iraqi pmu, and now even the Sadr brigades, promising an Iraq free of American troops? Do you not see Turkey threatening to no longer recognize Israel over Jerusalem? Do you not see Russian air defenses sitting quietly, biding their time, waiting for an American attack that will never come? Do you not see Russian air bases moving to Egypt? What do you think those are for? Do you not see the noose slowly being drawn around Israel’s neck? You know that’s what going on, right?

          • mdic

            Thank you for saying that. Think Joe watches too much MSM & drinks their kool-aid.

      • bcbingram

        With America just 16 months ago shouting “Assad must go”, only a fool wouldn’t be scared.

      • Tudor Miron

        Joey :) prizing your master? He’s so big and brave isn’t it?
        Don’t you see that Bibi and his gang are in panic mode? Screaming hysterically is now a sign of bravery?

        • nshah

          Just wait and see what will happen to that illegal huge squatters colonies when the embassy goes to AlQuds..!

      • Bobby Twoshoes

        Sounds like you two are kindred spirits then because that was world-class nonsense. I sincerely doubt that Iran and Assad’s lack of reciprocal nonsense is because they are scared to compete with Netanyahu’s nonsense; more likely they simply have enough sense to stay focused on protecting themselves.

      • mdic

        You would be ill informed if you believe that about Iran, they are not scared at all. They have also never started a war with another country. Stop believing the lies you hear on mainstream media. MSM is owned & controlled by the Zionist’s.

        • Joe

          Fact , staying silent means consent of you do not already know.

          Response is to shame the attacker and there are many ways like ‘ saying hey terrorists supporters, I am killing terrorists why you attack us?’

          Very soon that Nethanyahoo will keep Quiet.

          As it is that guy thinks the world is listening to his silly statements with words that makes no sense.

    • Barba_Papa

      IN this day and age you no longer need evidence. Just accusations. Just look at the 2003 Iraq invasion.

      • mdic

        That was initiated by the same Zionist’s (Rothschild/Khazarian Mafia). There entire goal was to take over (regime change) in 7 Middle East countries in 5 years. That’s what Iraq, Syria, Lebanon & Libya were all about. We’ve (the Zionist’s in our government) destroyed these countries & are responsible for the Muslim immigration from these countries into European countries, which has ruined Germany & Sweden. This was ALL done on purpose to achieve the Zionist agenda. Angela Merkel is now offering to pay immigrants to go back to their countries. Merkel like Kim Jong Un are nothing but Rothschild puppets. See my post above with two articles.

        • matt

          Sorry but Germany and Sweden are FAR from being ruined, just go and have a look for yourself. The standard of living there is still amongst the highest in the world.

          • mdic

            I’m not talking about the standard of living there Matt, only about the Muslim immigration, rape of women/girls & the no-go zones. They never had to deal with all that & so much crime until the borders were opened to Muslim immigrants. Those are both beautiful countries but I wouldn’t want to live there now.

          • nshah

            They’re just hate being rape by Muslim.. same as the Muslims hates being rape by Anglo Saxon..! Nobody like to be rape..! It’s a strange world now.. you can commit but others can’t..! @ you can send mers into my country & airspace but I can’t protect.. what sorts of fcuking games are these..?

          • matt

            I wonder if you know both countries well….

          • Joe

            Until it lasts and won’t be long

        • Jens Holm

          Sweden and germany are fine in economics. A simple BNP/GDP says so.

          You even blame them for being nice to foreigners. Their problems were so many came at the same time, so they could not handle it.

          How comes they prefare to be among christians and non religios far away from home and fx dont unite with You against us.

          Seemes You totally forget how many Saddams killed being not only kurds as well as war in iran and Kuwait.

        • Leon De Elias

          Soon the Rotschild family will be a hunted one all over the planet for these wars and bloody crimes..

    • mdic

      He’s a Zionist controlled by the Rothschild’s.

      • Jens Holm

        Wine or cigars

  • bcbingram

    When was the last time Iran attacked another country ??

    • Rob

      Tell bibi that this time take care because Iran is not a lonely country. Second Iran is not a tiny country like Israhell. Iran is a name of power. If Iran just do pee towards Israel then whole Israel will sink in the Mediterranean sea. Israhell will just send four five jets towards Iran believe me after 10mins there will be no Israhell in Palestine. Irani missiles are not dummy. These are fully functional missiles. These missiles are not just made for defence parades but for defence of Irani nation against American and Israhelli evils. Israhelli air defence system will counter 10 or 100 missiles but they cannot counter 10,000 missiles that comes towards Israhell.

      • dutchnational

        Right. Some countries are full of shit. Iran is full of piss. I agree with you.

        • Why do you get so angry about what Rob writes? You seem like the woman who gets all flustered when her husband gets attacked.

          • Boris Kazlov

            He is just following what his Zionist paymasters tell him to write, known troll

          • nshah

            when the husband fkd another woman.. lol..

        • Justin

          U do realise Turkey aligns itself with Iran! Many more nations too especially after this “Jerusalem is Israel’s capital” announcement!
          I bet u the sunni muslim Kurds will also recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital!

          hahaha, big problems for Kurds and KSA!

          • Leon De Elias

            This motherfucking idiot Trump just pissed against the hurricane..He had no clue what he actually does..does he..?

        • Nexusfast123

          The Dutch who chickened out and could not prevent the Srebrenica massacre of what were 8,000 unarmed civilians. The Dutch – full of shit and piss.

          • Boris Kazlov

            Douches surrendered to nazis in 40 days, Russia beat the shit out of the Wehrmacht, Douches didn’t care about the massacre of their own nazionals, just to lick Ziomurikan ass, like with the massacre of M17.

        • Bi Esm

          and your ass is full of sperm, ga jou kont verkopen in plaats dat je hier onzin uitkraamt

      • Thegr8rambino

        yesss:)))))

      • MrChow

        Blah blah blah

      • Jens Holm

        bla-bla.

        Im sure they will nuke You for that or USA will.

      • TheLulzWarrior

        “Why are people blaming all the problems of the middle-east on Israel?”
        “Iran is to blame for all the problems of the middle-east!”

        • Rob

          Why Iran should take blame. Iran are fighting against all terrorists including Israhell, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, FSA, HTS that created by Zionist American and Israhell.

    • mdic

      Exactly, they haven’t. The lying mainstream media (controlled by the Zionist’s) continues to try to pull the wool over our American’s eyes by making it seem like Iran is a big threat & we need to protect Israel. These same people (Rothschild/Khazarian Mafia) also control Kim Jong Un in North Korea. NK is not a real credible threat to the US but these evil people want a war (any war) & don’t care if it is with Iran, North Korea or Russia. They did this same crap with Iraq, lying about weapons of mass destruction, 9-11 & Osama bin Laden. People need to research this & wake up about Israel & the shadow government that’s been controlling our government for over 100 years. We should be America first, not Israel first! We give Israel a lot of financial aid every year as well as Germany is still giving them war reparations. The Rothschild’s created Israel & took the land the Palestinian people lived on for generations. Arab’s & Christian’s lived peacefully before the Rothschild’s decided they want Israel for themseves. Google Jacob Rothschild talking about how “his family created Israel.” Funny thing is these Zionist Jews have no Hebrew blood in them but the Palestinian people have 80% Hebrew blood. Israel & these evil people need to be stopped.

      https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/12/03/the-power-of-hierarchy-and-the-psuedo-truth-monopoly/

      https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/09/05/khazarians-then-khazarians-now/

      • matt

        So, who will stop them now? Nobody has the power to do so…. It will only stop when it will be more profitable for the ultrarich to change Israel into a true democracy. It will take time but this will happen eventually, just as South Aftrica had to stop the apartheid system.

        • mdic

          They are being stopped by Trump, Putin & other world leaders it’s just going to take some time. There is an Alliance that is working behind the scenes to bring these people down.

          • Boris Kazlov

            Trump & Putin? Trump is the epitome of zionist puppet.

        • nshah

          Lol..!
          Just send thousands of missiles straight to Haifa, Hellhaviv & Dimona as Dimona will do the rest of the job at the blink of the eyes.. and i guaranteed the world will be at peace..
          Dont forget some of the places in the UK + the wahabi palace too.. that’s where the worst scums of the earth lived.. It only takes few bunches of assassins to do the well paid job done..!
          Bring chaos to that illegal colony and their economy by blowing off and flattened Haifa & Hellhaviv.. and hoping by then, the axis of the resistance will join too..!
          Do the world have to wait till the last minute or moment..?
          Once the illegal colony collapse it’ll be hard or impossible to rebuild the decades planned of the greater israhell (again).. And yes do blow off that useless and incompetent building of the UN together with all the useless scums as well..!
          Patriotic Americans can and will help to blow off the whole Senate where aipac are there if they want to take control of their country back..!
          Chased and eliminates every each of those double citizens traitor that escaped.
          That’ll be the real purge isn’t it..! And it’ll be the most awesome day of America and the world.

        • Jens Holm

          The westbank was a part of the Ottoman region of Syria. If You go on killing each other in Syria, You can have them. So far its only 450.000 dead.

          But there is hope for the 2,5 mio. at the West bank. Most of the 5 mio. Syrians being refugees do anything for not comming back.

          So solve the problems by Assads having a refill of spendable sheeps from there.

          • Boris Kazlov

            Stoltenberg always repeats the NATO mantra against Al-Assad, no surprise he is a Zio-murikan cock-sucker.

          • Jens Holm

            Agree.Its no surprices, but all europe is against Jerusalem should be capitol for the Israelians.

          • Boris Kazlov

            Agree to what? That you are a Zio-murikan cock-sucker?
            Trump being a puppet of Israel was a known fact before the election.
            Europeeons for the first time express disagreement, why not before when missile attack on Syria?

      • Jens Holm

        You are made by rats and chilly ?

    • christianblood

      They didn’t. But Iran constantly threatens to wipe Israel off the map. I wish Iran stops this and have some kind of memorandum of understanding with Israel. Iran should know that its real enemy is not actually Israel but the US and Saudi Arabia.

      • Boris Kazlov

        Wrong, Israel owns US and Saudi,so it is the real enemy, besides Iran never threatened anybody.

        • christianblood

          Iran threatens to wipe Israel off the map on countless occasions. I believe there is no reason why Israel and Iran should hate each other. Again, the real enemy of Iran is not Israel but the US imperialists and the Saudi Wahhabist fanatics. Over the past few years, thousands of Shiites were massacred by Sunni Wahhapi terrorists backed by Saudi Arabia and other Takfiris Sunnis. There is no need to for Iran and Israel to hate each other.
          As a bullying super power, America has its own imperialist hegemonic agenda to destroy Iran and other non-compliant nations like Venezuela and others and replace then with puppet regimes and that has nothing to do with Israel but it is an American imperialist policy that existed even before Israel was born as a nation.

          • Joe

            You need to go all the way back how Muslims came to hate so much ….. The origin.

            You know the answer

          • Jens Holm

            Its written in the Choran. Even the western economy is Jewish.

            Islam is not flexible. It has no forgivnes as Jesus told making the Christian world.

            Islam also was the last incommer and made succes by discount.

          • Boris Kazlov

            This guy pretends to lecture on Islam and spells Choran.

          • Jens Holm

            Another one like that is: If You are my friend like that, I prefare my enemies.

          • Boris Kazlov

            I am your enemy, Stoltenberg. I might act soft to deceive, just like Stalin signed the non-aggression pact with nazis, while preparing for war.

          • christianblood

            Yes, I know the answer.

          • nshah

            Maybe you should give ur country to those parasites.. then tell us ur next comment..!

          • christianblood

            The Jews have the right to exist and the right to establish their own state and their own capital (Jerusalem) in their ancient homeland (Israel) just like the Arabs have the right to establish their own 22 independent states.

          • nshah

            Well.. if the Jews really practice Judaism and embraced Torah.. then.., they know that God had prohibited them of having/owns land..!
            These are zionist who embraced Talmud and claimed to be Jewish.. aka, fake Jews..!

          • Boris Kazlov

            What a bunch of crap! The kazarian colonizers are no more descendants of ancient Hebrews, than the black Jews from Ethiopia, it it is not their ancient homeland, they are just occupying and displacing the inhabitants of Palestine, just like apartheid states, which of course it is. Maybe you should stop caring about Christian fantasies, you are buying into the imperialist narrative

          • Boris Kazlov

            Let them establish their independent state in New York state or California and chase away the previous inhabitants, why Palestine?

          • christianblood

            The Jews people have their own ancient state known as Israel and they have every right to live there as an independent nation just as Arabs have 22 independent nations across the ME and North Africa.It is NOOOOOOOO justice to deny the Jews to live in their own state in their ancient Biblical homeland known as Israel. Why don’t you see that?

          • Boris Kazlov

            See what? I see that you are an ameritard swallowing shit propaganda.
            Already explained that kazarians are not the descendants of ancient Hebrews. Can you not read?

          • christianblood

            Why should I believe in your nonsensical anti-semitic propaganda!

          • Boris Kazlov

            Sure, even fallashas, black Jews from Ethiopia, have the right to kick Palestinians out of their ancient homeland, because of their biblical claim, incredible pile of shit! The Biblical homeland is just a myth for idiots. Polish jews like Netanyahu, who changed his name to sound more hebrew, have exactly the same right to be in somebody else’s land as any other invader and butcher.

          • christianblood

            (..Biblical homeland claim, incredible pile of shit!)..)

            Now you are insulting and calling “shit” an ancient holy book believed over 2 billion Christians and Jews! Your hatred of the Jews has got you blinded!

          • Boris Kazlov

            The blood oozing out of your ass after being fucked by jews is not the blood of Christ, you idiot.

          • christianblood

            There is NOOOO righteousness in you and your darkened heart is filled with injustice and wickedness! You know Arabs have 22 independent countries and you would go to war to deny the Jews to live their only one and Jews state, Israel. You have NOOO sense of morality. You are wicked!

          • Nexusfast123

            Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s comments were deliberately mistranslated. There are no authenticated Farsi translations of so called threat.

          • Jens Holm

            Its told so many times ny so many. It doesnt matter what some tree down climper from there says.

          • Boris Kazlov

            murikan imperialism predates Israel, it is the essence of the creation of murika, since the genocide of aboriginals, what you are missing is that Zionism overtook the murikan government, it is now the ZOG (Zionist occupied gorvernment). Iran as Syria does not want to bow its head to Zionism. Saudi is the partner of ZOG, so there is a reason for Iran to oppose Israel, rather the zionist entity, they are the cancer of ME, no peace in that region with the Kazarian aggressive cancer inserted in it, that is what is meant by wiping it off the map, as a Zionist entity, not as a bloodbath.

          • christianblood

            I disagree. Let Israel exist in peace as a Jewish state just as there are 22 Arabic independent states. Let there be righteousness.

      • Joe

        Are you for real?
        Iran has not been talking about attacking Israel but defending Iran that can counter attack to finish off the aggressor.

        It is Israel that day in day out talking about attacking Iran.

        This article is one of them yet you are so blind.

        To me Iran should have replied ‘ come on, and see if you still exists’
        But Iran as usual will keep quiet.

        Still afraid of Iran’s hot air?

        • Jens Holm

          Kind of funny. So they will send missiles to Hesbollah and Syria for defence.

          Joke of today even its not over yet.

          • Boris Kazlov

            not a day passes without Israel threatening Iran, also by their propaganda bullhorn, the ZOG of USA, and yet you shit-eaters say that Iran threatens, can you realize the depth of their lies and stupidity?

          • Jens Holm

            Same joke again. Putting up missiles along the Israelian border are no theat ?

          • Boris Kazlov

            What missiles along the Israeli border, Stoltenberg? Wild accusations to justify aggression.

          • Joe

            What is wrong with sending missiles to allies under attack while Israel can get nuclear capable subs, F35s etc etc not for defence but attack!

            And most importantly , who has been attacking who all these years even right now. Did Hez or Syria or Iran Attack Israel?

            How many times has Israel attacked them and they just kept quiet so far without retaliation yet aaIran cannot arm Hez to defend Lebanon?

            Do you see the logic or rather bury your head in the sand and say your friend is right attacking soldiers killing terrorists for you and I?

            Really sickening

            That’s why I said Assad should be more vocal to refute all the bs Nethanyahoo’s threats

          • Jens Holm

            I see those F35 as replacements of F16 only.

            Several of our F16`s are now only spareparts some can only be used as final reserve, if the others get lost and we have pilot to them.

            By that we have orderes at least 25. We will order a few drones and some
            scudmissiles and smaller ones too.

            You might remember escalition is on both sides.

          • Joe

            So the main issue is what is wrong with arming Hez or Syrians to be Abe to defend themselves from attack?

            The way Nethanyahoo talk is it is a major sin by Iran to help.

            All these you can see real life the paradox and hypocracy by US , Western sides etc.
            These fellas seem to be having a different doctionary.

            F35 is not as you say a mere replacement. They are for dominance over the entire region (only from the air) now that practically there is no ground forces left in the ME if Turkey is no more in Nato

            Guess the Chinese F31s will be a big hit as it is the only ones able to. Challenge the F35s other than the S400
            J20 not for export though

        • christianblood

          My point is that Iran and Israel should not be enemies. It is not necessary and Iran should stop threatening Israel but should rather focus on its real enemies which are the Takfiri Wahhabists backed by Saudi Arabia and the US imperialists.

      • nshah

        Yeah.. we wish israhell stopped what they had been doing to Palestinians for decades..! And stop robbing & looting other people’s land and resources.. What a fcuking parasites those scums are..!

        • christianblood

          You just speaking of blind hatred. Nothing else.

          • Boris Kazlov

            Not blind, there is truth in what he said, whereas you are a confused murikan.

          • nshah

            Then I’m not the only blind person here..! You can include at least half of the world’s population then..!

      • Nexusfast123

        Not true. You comment is simply bigoted arrogance. You do realise that Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s comments were deliberately mistranslated.

        • Jens Holm

          Why dont You check facts or use a memorystick in Your behind or something.

          Even its allowed to lie by the Holy Choran, none says You has to.

          • Boris Kazlov

            Stoltenberg is at it again. Does not know even 1 surah of the Generous Koran, yet he says it allows you to lie, Stoltenberg has a Jewish murikan stick inserted in his behind, that is why he posts so much rubbish.

    • MrChow

      They attacked Americans in east Baghdad during the surge. They use their proxies to kill.

    • Jens Holm

      Biased blur here we comes.

    • hans meiser

      almost 3 centuries ago

  • Tommy Jensen

    Its five minutes to twelve.
    In a few month the worlds terrorist nation no.1 Iran could have WMD ready to wipe Israel off the world map and threatening all life on this planet, if we dont act now.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/4f62395768c352149e45f434f0312302684efa3bae73a16b42b5fe26fe6e996d.jpg

    • Tudor Miron

      Lol

    • ruca

      Let’s hope so. Enough being held hostage by the jews

    • Bobby Twoshoes

      Wouldn’t that be nice.

    • Daniel Martin

      I really wonder what you smoke, it must be something strong though judging by your totally nonsensical comment.

    • Rob

      Israhell have already thrown their card now this is the time of Muslim world, let them to throw their card.

    • Rob

      Israhell already have nuclear weapons then why he is showing this playcard to the people. Why he is a joker?
      Israhell have already well established themselves in Palestine. Now Israhell and America together wants to establish themselves in whole Middle East. Iran will not let America and Israhell to do this. Russia, China, North Korea, Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, and whole Middle East and whole Muslim world is concerned with this. These are holly places of Muslims and westerns are not allowed to establish themselves there.

    • Rodger

      Like they would need a bomb. Just provide every Arab kid with a pocket lighter and Israel burns down to the ground. They can buy an energy drink squirt bottle everywhere and fill it with gasoline in 5 minutes.

    • Tommy Jensen

      …..and when I say US should act now. I mean now and not later.
      Nethanyahu

    • mdic

      Iran has never started a war with anyone. Stop believing the lies & propaganda on mainstream media, it’s the “fake news.”

  • Sebastien Friedrich

    we have to act now against fucking zionist and at least when he said ton of shit ,people dont think about his corruption case :)

  • eric zweistein

    Bibi says it every day. SouthFront prints it every day. Often as breaking news.
    : – )

  • MeMadMax

    If madman benny netanyahoo thinks so strongly that something has to be done about Iran:

    THEN LET HIM DO IT HIMSELF… LEAVE THE REST OF US OUT OF UR INSANITY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Joe

      He can’t. All his soldiers are mostly office workers/professors soldiers etc vs battle hardened fighters

      The soldiers will be clobbered.

      • MeMadMax

        Maybe thats not such a bad thing… Get ur just rewards for being such a warmonger….

        • Rodger

          Israel always used to see war as bad whatever the outcome. Sadly, those days have long passed.

          • jerry Hamilton

            When was that? Since Israel ever only started war’s I am intrigued.
            Could you have possibly got your news from MSM?
            Also, the United Nations never declared Israel a state.
            Israel is illegal Palestinian land.

          • Rodger

            No such thing as ‘palestinians’.

          • jerry Hamilton

            Ha ha ha. Yeah. The famous letter was another jewish lie. Ha ha ha ha.
            “The bride is beautiful but she is married to another man”.
            Oh don’t look for it in zionist wiki, THEY say the jewish Bolsheviks that killed tens of millions of Russians, were not jews but Russians.
            Wiki is known to have a strong zionist bias on history.

          • Rodger

            Wiki is actually very open about stuff like that.
            For example: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lev_Kamenev

          • jerry Hamilton

            What an excellent find. There obviously are a few that has slipped through the cracks. I will read it better during awake hours. They will remove it.
            Wiki are not very open at all which you will find by typing “Bolsheviks”.
            Wiki is for good reason, not allowed in a University.
            Wiki will for example tell you that Elie Wiesel was a nobel peace prize winner but will not tell you that he died before being prosecuted for being a fraud.
            Why do you say “No such thing as ‘palestinians’.”?
            Even Theodor Herzl never said that. His quandary was how to get rid of them.

          • Rodger

            Ohhh there are loads and loads. Just don’t turn into a bigot because many communists were Jews. Trying to exterminate a people because some of them were evil was as wrong when the Nazis did it to the Jews as it was when it was done to the Germans by the communists after.
            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sl%C3%A1nsk%C3%BD_trial

          • jerry Hamilton

            Germany was very aware of communists and were scared of them.
            History learnt quickly to substitute the word communists for jews.
            Once the Allies stopped Germany from eliminating communism, they wanted to eliminate communism.
            I do not want to eliminate a people but would like to eliminate a lie.
            I know that Israeli jews are indoctrinated far more than Americans ever were.
            I have been searching for three years now to prove the holocaust happened and I failed. I lost a £200 bet. My pride was kicked to death.
            I am very unsure of you but like your last post.
            I would like to communicate with you further.
            You have information that is truly incredible.

          • Rodger

            You could have talked to my old neighbor. He was in jail for 8 years for being an active member of the Einsatzgruppen in the Baltics. But he is dead now. If you haven’t found evidence of the Holocaust then you haven’t been looking. It was very real and nasty. And it was going on even before the invasion of Poland.
            Don’t fall into the trap that you start hating people for the actions of others.
            But there were a lot of Jewish people in the communist movement and denying that is shameful I think. If it wasn’t denied so passionately I would (probably) never have looked.

          • jerry Hamilton

            I have been looking.
            IG Farben was a great source.
            That every camp had an IG Farben factory was very informative.
            German women did not work in munitions like American and British women did.
            Work camp people were imperative to German survival.
            Hurting them in any way would have been very detrimental to Germany.
            I could go on as you well know.

          • Rodger

            You are looking for proof of absence. That is a futile search. Here’s a site in the middle of Germany with the most high tech projects, most crucial to the war and it still stunk of death.
            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mittelbau-Dora#Liberation

          • jerry Hamilton

            Thank you. That is for tomorrow.

          • jerry Hamilton

            Oops. I looked. Like I said, wiki lie about jewish history.
            Your lies are lies in any language.
            Give me just one proof of a gassing and I will tell the world that lying jews are actually honest.

          • Rodger

            Don’t look for a black/white picture. All history is shades of grey and this even more so because it is still being played out. The Brits let 2 million starve in Bengal so their troops had food to run from the Japs and had the Criminal Tribes Act which was far more racist than the Nuremberg laws. The US had their segregation. And the communists had being murdering millions (in and out of camps) since the day they came in power. That doesn’t make the Nazis any less brutal though. But it does place them in a picture in which they should be judged (and after being judged shot).

    • mdic

      He WON’T because the same Zionist’s who control Israel have also controlled our government (shadow government) for over 100 years starting with their fiat based Federal Reserve System. See a couple of attached articles.

      http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/06/want-to-understand-us-action-in-the-middle-east-look-at-the-wolfowitz-doctrine/

      https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/12/03/the-power-of-hierarchy-and-the-psuedo-truth-monopoly/

      https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/09/05/khazarians-then-khazarians-now/

  • Pave Way IV

    The Saudis are idiots. Israeli divide-and-conquer schemes pitting the US and Saudi Wahhabi Caliphate against evil Iranian Shia is only phase one. If Iran is somehow destroyed (never) and enough Shia are genocided (in progress), then the next phase would be for Israel to start crying about the existential threat posed by the Saudi Wahhabi Caliphate and their vassals. In a few years, we’ll start hearing Israel whining:

    “Saudi Arabia and the GCC hate us and must be destroyed – there’s little time left!”

    The Israeli-firsters infesting Washington will quickly nod their heads in agreement, “Yeah! Let’s KILL those bastards!”

    • MeMadMax

      I’m kindof surprised that he hasn’t started on saudi already since they are actively shopping for a nuke.

      I guess when you have that amount of cash, making it yourself seems so outlandish lol

  • SG
    • SG
      • SG

        “It is essential that the sufferings of Jews become worse, this will assist in the realization of our plans. I have an excellent idea, I shall induce anti-semites to liquidate jewish wealth. The anti-semites will assist us thereby in that they will strengthen the persecution and oppression of Jews. The anti-semites shall be our best of friends.” ~ Theodor Herzl, Founder of Zionism (1860-1904).

        “I didn’t and do not even today, for understandable reasons, wish to reveal that from October 1928, the two largest regular contributors to the Nazi party were the general managers of the two largest Berlin banks, both of Jewish faith and one of them the leader of Zionism in Germany.” ~ Dr. Heinrich Bruning (1885-1970), former Chancellor of Germany (1930-1932) in a 1937 letter to Winston S. Churchill

        https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b4bf3ea975b6f8eb0424541cfeaa16be9ba99590f502585837da422e62ebc4ba.png

        https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/494895e3c29422a9ef5b14f286e57b61aefa6ccb6dbeb6aaec148af44b042966.png

        • SG
          • SG

            Quotes from Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn:

            “We always pay dearly for chasing after what is cheap.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

            “The human soul longs for things higher, warmer and purer than those offered by today’s mass living habits; introduced by the revolting invasion of publicity, by TV stupor and by intolerable music.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

            “Happiness doesn’t depend on the actual number of blessings we manage to scratch from life, only our attitude towards them.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

            “I call upon America to be more careful with its trust. Prevent those from falsely using social justice to lead you down a false road. They are trying to weaken you. We can only reach with determination for the warm hand of god, which we have so rashly and self-confidently pushed away.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

            “Human beings are born with different capacities. If they are free, they are not equal. And if they are equal, they are not free.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

            “For a country to have a great writer is like having a second government. That is why no regime has ever loved great writers, only minor ones.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

            Putin & Solzhenitsyn – Led by Christ:

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSTEVquZT8U

            [The look on Solzhenitsyn’s face when he sees Vladimir Putin says it all. Neither are communists, both are conservative and love Russia. See the main video from RTD “In the circle of fate”

            ‘ “The entire 20th century is being sucked into the vortex of atheism and self-destruction…We can only reach with determination for the warm hand of God . .. There is nothing else to cling to in the landslide.” – Alexander Solzhenitsyn]

          • SG

            More quotes:

            “In our country, the lie has become not just a moral category, but a pillar of the state.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Soviet dissident and Nobel Prize winner in Literature imprisoned for 8 years for criticizing Joseph Stalin

            “Violence can only be concealed by a lie, and the lie can only be maintained by violence.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn — Such as imprisoning people for voicing a certain “wrong opinion” dishonestly labeled as “hate speech”, while allowing other forms of actual hate speech to slide, as opposed to banning pretend forms of hate speech. This keeps people in check; it is cowardly and vile, nothing more than an intellectually dishonest attempt to silence people from exposing inconvenient truths for the purpose of preserving the status quo for the sole benefit of a few at the expense of many.

            “He who tells a lie is not sensible of how great a task he undertakes; for he must be forced to invent twenty more to maintain that one.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

            “Anyone who has proclaimed violence his method inexorably must choose lying as his principle.”

            “The simple step of a courageous individual is not to take part in the lie. One word of truth outweighs the world.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

            “Truth eludes us if we do not concentrate our attention on its pursuit.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

            “It’s a universal law– intolerance is the first sign of an inadequate education. An ill-educated person behaves with arrogant impatience, whereas truly profound education breeds humility.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

            80% of the first Soviet government members were Jews – Putin during a visit to Moscow’s Jewish Museum:

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6p1zxKnDeM

    • RichardD

      Why did the video disappear?

      • SG

        I’m not sure, this isn’t uncommon for live podcasts on Youtube. It should come back in maybe a day or so.

        • SG

          I deleted my other comments in response to the one with links to Ron Paul (7 or 8 of them), I don’t want to flood the comments section.

      • SG
    • mdic

      Maybe it’s just me but why is Trump & our government having any decision in moving the capital of Israel? Not sure what our purpose is in that?

  • RichardD

    The horse is out of the barn, Iran is already deeply entrenched, in both Syria and Lebanon, isn’t going anywhere, and is only going to upgrade their capabilities. And there’s not much that the baby rapers can do about it.

    • Starlight

      Just before Tony Blair invaded Iraq, I remember talking to people that laughed at the idea, and said America would never risk the casualties and do this. People are so thick- especially those whose knowledge of everything comes from the mainstream media (even when you THINK you disagree with everything the media mainstream says).

      I knew, and other informed people knew, the date of the invasion, for to invade you have to make so many preparations, it isn’t even real. Blair had done this. Yet 99% of people on our side thought America was going to spend months bombing Iraq. All because the mainstream media they hate fooled them so perfectly.

      Today it is the coming Iran war. Nothing can stop it, any more than Blair’s Iraq invasion could have been stopped. Israel doesn’t care about Iran in Syria- Israel cares about Iran FULL STOP.

      But remember how Blair needed an ‘excuse’ for his Iraq invasion, so tried various lies until he found a lie with enough traction? This is Iran today. The coming war has NOTHING to do with any excuse given for the war. But the excuses matter in winning over the hearts and minds of enough thickie sheeple.

      Iran is one successful excuse (lie) away from total war- and that war will be waged by western powers EXCLUDING Israel. What Israel is doing today is pouring as much fuel as possible on the site of the coming ‘fire’.

      And BTW, Putin places Russia on Israel’s side- a clear and obvious fact so many on our side ignore by burying their heads in the sand.

    • Rodger

      Yup, it’s not a boxing match but a wrestling/strangulation match. And between each bout Iran is putting on more weight while Israel is losing weight.

  • SG

    More quotes:

    “In our country, the lie has become not just a moral category, but a pillar of the state.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Soviet dissident and Nobel Prize winner in Literature imprisoned for 8 years for criticizing Joseph Stalin

    “Violence can only be concealed by a lie, and the lie can only be maintained by violence.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn — Such as imprisoning people for voicing a certain “wrong opinion” dishonestly labeled as “hate speech”, while allowing other forms of actual hate speech to slide, as opposed to banning pretend forms of hate speech. This keeps people in check; it is cowardly and vile, nothing more than an intellectually dishonest attempt to silence people from exposing inconvenient truths for the purpose of preserving the status quo for the sole benefit of a few at the expense of many.

    “He who tells a lie is not sensible of how great a task he undertakes; for he must be forced to invent twenty more to maintain that one.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

    “Anyone who has proclaimed violence his method inexorably must choose lying as his principle.”

    “The simple step of a courageous individual is not to take part in the lie. One word of truth outweighs the world.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

    “Truth eludes us if we do not concentrate our attention on its pursuit.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

    “It’s a universal law– intolerance is the first sign of an inadequate education. An ill-educated person behaves with arrogant impatience, whereas truly profound education breeds humility.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

    • SG

      “In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are simply not protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

      “You must understand, the leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse. More of my countrymen suffered horrific crimes at their bloodstained hands than any other people or nation ever suffered in the entirety of human history. It cannot be overstated, Bolshevism committed the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant and uncaring about this enormous crime is proof that the global media is in the hands of the perpetrators.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

      “We cannot state that all Jews are Bolsheviks. But: Without Jews there would never have been Bolshevism. For a Jew nothing is more insulting that the truth. The blood maddened Jewish terrorists murdered sixty-six million in Russia from 1918 to 1957.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

      “Jewish involvement in the horrors of Communism was an important sentiment in Hitler’s desire to destroy the USSR… Jews and Jewish organizations were also important in inducing the Western democracies to side with Stalin rather than Hitler in World War II. The victory over National Socialism set the state for the tremendous increase in Jewish power in the post-World War II Western world… The children of Jewish immigrants assumed an elite position in the United States, just as they had in the Soviet Union and throughout Eastern Europe and Germany prior to World War II.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn in one his books: ‘200 Years Together: A history of Russian-Jewish Relations’.

  • Starlight

    The jewish terroris state has been attacking Iranian interests in Syria non-stop for the last 4 days now. Yet we see the same old zionist trolls moaning that Southfront gives coverage to these promises of terrorism.

    The jews know their little campaign of missile strikes in Syria counts for nothing in terms of material damage- all the good Iranian stuff will be hidden anyway. But it tests the water, and normalises jewish crimes as Putin refuses to do anything, even condemn them.

    Trump promised to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the jewish terror state, and move the US embassy there as part of his election campaign- a FACT even sites like this one have seemingly forgot. Not even Clinton was going to do that.

    Trump is now just another Deep State puppet, so why have his handlers allowed him to go ahead with a plan even they felt was counter-productive? America- a zionist controlled nation- could have made this move any thime in the last FORTY YEARS- so we know the zionists always thought it a BAD idea. So what gives?

    Things are moving so fast, official outlets on our side just can’t keep up- their thinking is too faulty. The war games in Israel, supported by India and the Vatican (yes- the Vatican- all major catholic nations particiapated). Russia’s kneeling at the foot of Israel and KSA recently. Putin giving s-400 to Saudi Arabia, the same s-400 he refuses to sell to Iran or Syria. Russia saying nothing as Israel bombs all across Syria.

    Tony Blair’s 9/11 was madness- but a bold move that worked so well for the Deep State. We are almost at the next 9/11. The jews of Israel have promised to holocaust Iran, and they always state their war goals (like their lord Hitler in Mein Kampf) before they do them.

    But Israel will not be the one to attack Iran- that will be the West on behalf of KSA. Iran is merely helping put the pieces into place. Israel is going to holocaust Lebanon and Gaza the moment the Iran war kicks off- and Israel is going to murder approaching ONE MILLION Humans in those lands.

    The coming mega war in the Middle East will be literally insane- an insane beginning, and insane methods of war. The giant towers of the wahhabi nations are going to burn- incluidng those in KSA. The war will be a TOTAL war, with death and destruction on an unprecedented scale. When Iran starts to lose (as it will as the nuclear strikes begin), it will try to go ‘biological’. We have no idea what the potential of modern bio-weapons are- but we better pray it is not the worst our imaginations allow.

    The mental meme = let those tribal madmen blow each other to pieces, that we see spread across most forums that discuss the ME, has been carefully placed for exactly this time. If the mega war is ‘contained’- well the rest of the world is going to quite happily sit back and watch all the region burn- and that should sicken all of us here.

    Ever see one of those videos where an African mob gathers to watch thugs burn some petty thief alive? Or the crowd that gathers in the playground to watch a ‘fight’. There is a terrifying Human instinct in too many to be ‘entertained’ by contained extreme violence.

    Smart jews and smart Saudis don’t want this war, but they have been side-lined across the last 5+ years. The jews and saudis that now run their respective nations are literal psychopaths. They are slavering for the BIG ONE. They don’t even care waht happens to Israel or KSA. They just want to participate in the Big One.

    One force alone can stop the war- Russia. But Russia has never been weaker, as the vile spectacle of Putin allowing Britain to throw Russia out of the Olympics proves. Strength is NOT your ‘muscles’ but how you use them. Putin, the ‘muscular vicar’ is in the ME singing “can’t we all just get along?”. No, when home invaders are kicking down your door, telling them their plan to rape your wife and daughters in “un-christian” is not going to dissuade them.

    Israel is the lynch-pin. Knock down Israel and the rest of the Deep State plan collapses like a house of cards. The government of Israel tetters on the edge of a precipice. One knock from Putin and it falls. But Putin has actually invited the zionist depravities to Moscow, and promised Russia’s support in propping up the most depraved zionist regime Israel has ever seen.

    So Israel goes large and goes mad. Trump goes large and goes mad. KSA goes large and goes mad. And Putin does NOTHING. Every source of fuel is pouring down on the Middle East, and every possible spark waiting to light the conflagration.

    • RichardD

      “normalises jewish crimes as Putin refuses to do anything, even condemn them.”

      Putin is winning the war and causing the Israel regime change project to fail.

      • mdic

        Yes he definitely is & although I have no doubt Putin is trying to avoid war, I don’t think he would hesitate to go after Israeli jets if he feels he needs too. Putin doesn’t back down from anyone & he is very against the New World Order that’s why the Zionist’s don’t want him & Trump to have a relationship.

  • juan carlos ayala

    tira la piedra y corre a esconderse

  • Rob

    Israhell have well established themselves in Palestine.
    Now Israhell and America together wants to take Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt from Arab Muslims and establish themselves there. Iran will not let America and Israhell to do this. These are holly places of Muslims and westerns are not allowed to established themselves there.

  • SFC Steven M Barry USA RET

    I’m rather of the opinion that we must act now against Israel. Like, reduce it to ashes.

    • Graeme Rymill

      Just out of interest…how do you reduce a nuclear armed nation to ashes without reducing your own country to ashes?

    • MrChow

      Great idea doofus, why don’t you put on a hezbollah flag around your shoulders and shout in Persian

  • Carol Davidek-Waller

    Bibi has saved his flagging career by war mongering more than once. A deeply immoral man leading a confused nation into catastrophe.

  • Melotte 22

    Hopefully this zionist scumbag will be removed from power soon for corruption charges he is facing.

  • RichardD

    The Trump speech contradicts the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 that he is quoting as justification for moving the embassy, which states that:

    “(1)﻿ Jerusalem should remain an undivided city in which the rights of every ethnic and religious group are protected.
    (2)﻿ Jerusalem should be recognized as the capital of the State of Israel;”

    https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Jerusalem_Embassy_Act_of_1995

    The President’s speech talks about a two state solution and final status determination of where borders are to be located at a latter date. Which is contradictory to the provisions of the embassy act which states the Jerusalem should be the undivided capitol of Israel. I don’t know what he signed at the end of the speech, or what legal effect that it has.

    The embassy act is a clear violation of numerous UN Resolutions on the topic. And the President’s actions may be also. The US is such a biased supporter of Israel, that it should be replaced as an intermediary in the peace process with a UN commission on the topic. With the anticipation that Israel will refuse to participate. And an imposed solution should be formulated bypassing the anticipated US veto using the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution 377 A, the “Uniting for Peace” resolution. For the admission of Palestine to the UN as a full member using the 67 borders. So that they can work on implementation of all of the UN resolutions that Israel is in violation of from a stronger position.

  • Thegr8rambino

    lol 20,000 people in israel were protesting this clown, why doesnt he just give up??

  • John Whitehot

    there is a much simple question the israeli should answer:

    why they never bombed ISIS, even when it was at its peak in 2015 inside Syria?

    and why ISIS killed prisoners of all countries and religion, but never israelis?

  • hvaiallverden

    “When the sun shall be folded up; and when the stars shall fall; and
    when the mountains shall be made to pass away; and when the camels ten
    months gone with young shall be neglected; and when the seas shall boil;
    and when the souls shall be joined again to their bodies; and when the
    girl who hath been buried alive shall be asked for what crime she was
    put to death; and when the books shall be laid open; and when the
    heavens shall be removed; and when hell shall burn fiercely; and when
    paradise shall be brought near: every soul shall know what it hath
    wrought.
    The Qur’an

    Yup, ISISrael won the Syrian war, period, got what they wanted and now they will take more of Syrian land covered by the pretext of securing civilians in the Golan heights from, uh….. ISIS, of course.
    And in the North, UssA controls the land, from bases all over the Kurdish region.
    So, tell me, how on earth can the Russian rats call it an victory, huh, when in fact Syria is been Balkannised, and the present MSM propaganda is directly against Iran, they dont hide that anymore, and of course, its the Kurds whom is the victim.
    Etc, etc.

    Here is the future:

    I know one thing, Russia failed, won an limited ground battle but lost the war and I think that was the reason nothing else, to make Syria cut into smithereens, and of course blame someone else but they will do nothing against ISISrael.
    Russia exposed them self a year ago, but I bet most of you have no idea of what I talk about do you, just as this Zackofshitarova.
    Because Russia will thru you under the buss, and would even an an “plausible” excuse, of course, according to the ISISraeli whores in the Russian Duma.

    So, do you want to hear what Lavrov will say when ISISrael attacks Syria from Jordan and from ISISrael.
    huh
    What the Russians will tell us when ISISrael attacks Lebanon.
    When the coalition attacks Iran.
    I know already what He is going to say, because ISISrael attacks will be hailed by UN, EU, and of course the Greatest Pussy walking on this planet Trumpstein, and whom is going to do anything against them, simply because of the “international laws” witch they are obliged to follow, of course, and fill the rest of the drivel with New Public Management language, the ability to talk eloquent bullshit for hours, and everything is just air.

    And this Palestinian hype and 100% fake agitations from the Arabs is something I wouldnt give an rats ass for, its just bullshit, nothing else.
    Palestine is dead, within some few years, gone, and with the level of propaganda we encounter this days, erased totally from History, and eventually forgotten.
    Thats the Truth, and nobody is going to do anything about that what so ever.

    But my final warning goes to Russia, I know that if you dont do anything now, within an decade Russia is gone as we know it now, I know that (and China, well, they will state the same as Russia does now, do nothing and be dumb anuf to believe they will get away, nope, Chine will die the decade after, 5000 years of history down the drain), and to the Arabs, I think you know whom I am, but I have come to the conclusion, that I will never ever speak again, because you betrayed your own people and soul your own land for a fist full of Shekels.
    You have even shorter time, to react, but I know you will do nothing, absolutely nothing, and that Arabs, will be your nemesis, cowardliness and complaisance, aka Greed.
    Why on earth is it then anyone else duty to talk to you, when you dont bother to listen.
    I am done.
    And, nobody will come, the fact you think there will be an savior coming, an superman, yeah, snap His finger and the enemy is gone, huh, is the most deadly constructed mental clap trap I know of, that nonsense was created to pacify people, to endure dictatorships and kings, and give people false hope, nothing else, Muhammad (pbwh) was the last one.
    There will be no others.

    I am sorry for all those victims, my hart and soul bleeds for the children, I know you have no idea of how bad it is, Arabs, and for that matter, everybody else, and I blame you for doing nothing, so expect nothing, an natural cause and effect.
    I could tell you more, but see no point of doing that, anymore, I am sad and sorry, that we didn’t get there.
    May the lord have mercy upon us all, the world will go dark.
    Its nothing more to say, everything is said, the rest, is yours.

    peace

  • Bob

    Netanyahu is currently domestically backed into a corner – both attempting to undermine police actions and distract the Israeli public from ongoing corruption allegations against him and his inner circle. This has literally involved both his Cabinet implementing new immunity legislation to expressly stop police investigation him – and of course more of his standard overly-dramatic anti-Iranian war rhetoric.

    https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-interrogated-for-over-4-hours-in-graft-probes/

    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/police-benjamin-netenyahu-israel-prime-minister-official-residence-corruption-allegations-a8063886.html

  • Nigel Maund

    Israel is pursuing its long term strategy of Balkanizing the Middle East to control the natural resources and geopolitical situation to its own advantage. This effectively creates Israeli satellite states controlled through puppet regimes. The US totally supports this strategy as it needs a weak Arab world and control of vital petroleum resources to underpin its faltering and essentially weak economy and an intrinsically worthless US$. A strong Iran and Hezbollah are Israel’s and the US greatest nightmare. One feels the final major conflict is nearing and I’m not sure the US – UK – Israel Axis will win this time around.

  • goingbrokes

    “… has to act now against Iran.”

    Meaning war of course. The question is this, why is it that Israel always have to resort to massive violence against its neighbours? It has been in existence since 1948, you’d have thought they had developed some skill in diplomacy by now. As well as friendly relations with some countries (not just absence of conflict). The political leaders of that small country are the most incompetent on the planet. A massive money umbilical from US keeps the country afloat, but only just. Eventually they’ll reap what they have been sowing for a long time. Their overt military adventures have become less and less successful over the years. Next one might well be a complete disaster. Syrians are very battle-hardened now. Any attack will bring lots of Israelis home in body-bags. Is that the plan?

  • MrChow

    Iran = terrorism

    • Ace

      Saudi Arabia = ISIS/al-Qaida = terrorism.

      Saudi Arabia = coalition partner of U.S. and new ally of Israel.

  • Bumboui

    Iran will not have any nuclear weapons as it is in there constitution not to have any so what planet is this absolute clown of a leader is talking about again drumming up support from good old war mongering machine the U.S to back this puppet regime

  • R. M. Szallavary Sullivan

    Netanyahu appeals for opposition against Iran, supposedly becasue in his arbitrary opinion Iran may become a threat. He and Israel ARE a threat, since he is a meglomaniac, and Israel already posseses at least 100 thermonuclear weapons, which they refuse to acknowledge. Given those circumstances, how can he make any case at all? Second, Iran has not attacked anyone, nor have they violated the sovereignty of any other nation. But Israel has: It has attacked Syria, killed Syrians, performed air sorties, and shelled ground positions.

  • Leon De Elias

    This is it..If the terrorist state of Israel invades to Syria I’ll enlist myself in

    SAA..I am War vet and former SF Recon Para..I am sure there would be many others..That motherfucking child murdering terrorist racist fascist state needs to be stopped..once for all..

  • Paulo Romero

    Netenyahu and Trump are in for a serious wakeup then impeachment. War with Iran implies casualty rates that are unsustainable to Israel and unpalatable to the USA. Public sentiment will be lost in the first 6 months as the dead start piling up. The Iranians are resilient and psychologically prepared for a long bloody war. Israel and America just believe their own hype.

  • hans meiser

    i tell you guys something if iran would be attacked then it would not need to attack israel because hezbollah would occupy large parts as soon as that would happen and from there iranian irgc forces would start messing every military and industrial infrastructure in israel up and leave craters what would not take long so this conflict might end in one month and they needed to get their overlords and leave the region so such claims make me laugh because its as if one could take bibi mileikowsky and the talmudic scum serious