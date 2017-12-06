Israeli Prime Minister: We Have To Act Now Against Iran 1.4444444444444 out of 5 based on 18 ratings. 18 user reviews.

On December 6, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed during the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference that Israel has to “act now against Iran” in order to stop the Iranians from establishing “themselves in Syria,” according to the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post.

During the conference, the Israeli prime minister argued all the diplomats that the international communique should join Israel and the US and pressure Iran to accept renegotiating the 2015 nuclear deal. Netanyahu even warned that Iran will have nuclear weapons “in a decade” once the nuclear deal is over.

Netanyahu also accused Iran of supporting “terrorist organizations” as usual, and said that Lebanese Hezbollah, and Palestinian Hamas would “not last a day without Iran,” according to Jerusalem Post.

The Netanyahu statements are clearly aimed at justifying the Israeli airstrikes in Syria on December 2 and 5. Israeli media claimed that the Israeli airstrikes destroyed an Iranian military base, and a missile shipment. However, these claims were not backed by any evidence.

The statements also serve the current policy of Israel, which is aimed at holding Iran the responsibility for all crises in the Middle East. The policy is coordinated with some Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, according to many experts.

