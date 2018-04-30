#ISRAEL#SYRIA 30.04.2018 - 6,342 views
Israeli Air Force Allegedly Used GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs In Last Night Strike On Syria – Reports

Israeli Air Force Allegedly Used GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs In Last Night Strike On Syria - Reports

GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb

The Syrian pro-government blog “Encyclopedia of Syrian military” has noted an interesting fact in the photos appearing from the site of the last night Israeli strike on Syria.

According to the report, the photos may show the wreckage of the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB). The GBU-39 SBD is a (110 kg) precision-guided glide bomb designed by the US to provide aircraft with the ability to carry a higher number of more accurate bombs.

The GBU-39 SBD can be used against stationary targets such as ammo depots, bunkers, etc. The GBU-53 SDB II is upgrated for gaining an ability of striking mobile targets.

However, the problem is that the GBU-39 SBD’s max operational range is 110 km and even a bit more. This can be done by an aircraft flying on a high speed and altitude. Such an aircraft will be an easy target for the Syrian Air Defense Forces’ long range air-defense systems, such as S-200 air defense systems.

So, the Israeli Air Force would have to involve F-35I stealth multirole fighters to use GBU-39 SBDs against targets in Syria. This is the second speculation currently circulating online.

Israeli Air Force Allegedly Used GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs In Last Night Strike On Syria - Reports

Source: https://facebook.com/Encyclopedia.of.Syrian.military/

UPDATE: more evidence

SouthFront

  • Bob

    Israel is using the latest generation offensive US military hardware – yet is hysterical about Syria receiving Russian S-300 air-defense systems…

    • Derapage

      If S-300 or S-400 were effective against F-35I and GBU-53, One thing is for sure Russians would have used them. Don’t think that Russians do not take into consideration to keep their allies safe. It is very likely that these means are not detected with VHS radars supplied with the aforementioned systems.

      • 888mladen .

        It has active radar homing feature. RU not being able to detect that?

        • Derapage

          Not in VHS. We have also recently attended an electronic jamming attack over the Syrian Air Defense system conducted by Israel that caused a fake air attack.

          • 888mladen .

            Do their radars operate only in that frequency? Is that S band? What about K band? The smaller the object the higher the frequency needed to detect it. Am I correct?

      • Bob

        S-300’s more about deterring IAF from operating F-15/16’s over Lebanon, and using stand off missiles against Syria.

      • Turbofan

        “If S-300 or S-400 were effective against F-35I and GBU-53, One thing is for sure Russians would have used them.”

        Are you serious?

        • 888mladen .

          RU S-300 and S-400 radars are not operating in millimeter band according to the available info. GBU-39 has active homing radar which operates in millimeter band. That means they couldn’t detected its radiation. They are also small in size.

          • Jens Holm

            Thanks. I know almost nothing about it.

          • velociraptor

            so, ruskies are shit. because the israelian iron dome detects much less hezbollah rockets.

          • Goodoldinandout

            Shut up, turkey.

          • Omega

            For starters, the “Israeli” Iron Dome is repackaged American technology (Raytheon).

            Second, see how “effective” it is:

            The evidence that shows Iron Dome is not working
            https://thebulletin.org/evidence-shows-iron-dome-not-working7318

        • Jens Holm

          I have written the main reasons for it. Those 300 and 400 are almost perfect for F35. I do not know that kind of dronemissile yet, but they are slow.

      • Jens Holm

        for the 7899777s sake.

        Russia and Israel has an agreement about i and have had it for many years.

        Israel is allowed to attack any Hesbollah and Irainian initiative in Syria as long as they are not in the territory. That goes for Assads helping Iran and Hesbollah – more like accepted then part of that deal.

        RUSSIANS DONT LIKE HESBOLLAH AND IRAN AT ALL. Get it.

        Russia also have a never one. They dont allow any (rockets) and troops come near to Israel – I dont remember if its 20 or 30 kilometers. Get it.

        By that Your comment make no sense.

        • 888mladen .

          That’s 100% true. It seems like nobody here got it from RU media. They are not hiding it. They brag about it openly.

        • klove and light

          danke…..yes somebody with senses here.
          Russia will never attack or help attack jewish interests.all this bs talk about S-300 or S-400, can it see the F-35 etc….. ALL BS TALK BSSSSSSSS
          Russia is under jewish control, just as usa is, or uk is, or germany is….

          • Exactly right. Syria is really no better off then if the head choppers had won. Then the Americans would have been sent to clear them out. Very messy with lots of casualties. This way Assad can stay ruling a romp in Syria with all of Syria’s oil fields under American control. Meanwhile Syria can die each day by a thousand cuts. Added bonus. A lot of Iranians will be killed.

            Also you have to consider that if ISIS had captured Syria what excuse would they have come up with at that point for not attacking Israel or Jordan.

            No the present situation is perfect for Israel. You have a terminally weak Syria that you can hit anytime you wish. Of course Russia has played its part in all of this. No surprise the color revolution started in Armenia at around the same time. Even Armenia can see which way the wind is blowing. An alliance with Russia is worthless.

        • Thomas Wolsey

          That explain why Russia is aggressive towards US, UK, France and is very passive towards Israel.
          If it prove true Iran will receive a big punch after trump withdrawn from the Nuclear Deal.

        • Real Anti-Racist Action

          Well Israel has also attacking purely ethnic Syrians serving in the SAA.
          So what about that?
          Israel is enemy #1 to Russia, and if the Russians have any sense at all they are going to wake up and realize this today.

          https://holodomorinfo.com/

      • Justin

        U have no idea what u are talking about! u are merely speculating! Every time the US has had a stealth fighter, the Soviet Union, russia or Serbia has been able to shoot them down! Didnt we already have an Israeli F-35I damaged by an S-200? What was the Israeli excuse? Bird Strikes? Yet the f-35passed the bird strike tests with an A+. There is already more than enough proof that Russia can track and target an F-35. The Israeli’s are deciding to shoot from far off so as not to get shut down! Every time Israelmakes a failed or successful strike, new measures are taken to counter it! EVERY SINGLE TIME! it gets harder and harder and harder for Israel. It will get to the point where they will have to send in troops!

        The main thing u need to worry about is who is winning the war! Who keeps taking land! Which country is about to be contained! Which country is about to be sandwiched between Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon! Who is going to eventually have S-300 systems in their neighbours yard? Pantsirs and BYK-m2 and TOR’s! Who is gonna have Iranian mobile ballistic missiles in syria!

        U think Russia doesn’t want Israel contained and begging for its life? Russia is being contained. How do u expect Russia to ask nato to take away its missiles defence shields in Eastern Europe and Japan? Ask nicely? No! They contained Israel via Iran! Russia loves these kinds of attacks because it gives them an excuse to grant Syria the S-300!

        Some people say that Russia flew close or into turkey’s air space back in 2016 just so that turkey would shoot a plane and russia could then have an excuse to bring in the S-400

        Russia didnt have an excuse before then because Al-Nusra and ISIS didnt have an airforce!

        Every move Israel makes will be equalised defensively!

        Of course Russiais going to bring in the good stuff! They dont even need to argue why! They have perfect excuses! False Flag CW attacks and then Cruise missile strikes. Drones, Israeli air attacks! Now they can just ship in the good stuff and say “deal with it”!

        Who do u think is panicking in this war and who do u think is smiling?

        This proxy war BACK FIRED!

        Iran,syria and Russia will not give Israel an excuse to go all in until all of their chess pieces are in pace! Then Israel is fucked because it doesn’t take a nuke to fuck Israel! It takes 2 hits! Tel Aviv and their power station or water recycling plant! then they are screwed! This is why they surrendered to Hezbollah in 2007!

        U see disaster yet I see opportunity!
        they are desperate! Do not interrupt ur enemy when they are making a mistake! Let them make their bed! Iran and Russia will make them sleep in it very soon!

        • Derapage

          Sorry mate, but I’m not speculating at all. GBU-39 and GBU-53 are main small diameter bombs that equip the F-35 fighter jet. Two images above show the GPS/anti-jam device remains of the bomb were used to hit Iranian base in Aleppo.

    • Jens Holm

      Its normal procedure. If the enemy improve, You outbalance or try Your best.

  • RichardD

    Very interesting, they may be tougher to take down than other munitions. And it only takes one getting through to set off an ammo dump. It’s less than 110 km from Lebanon to Hama. So they could have been dropped from outside Syrian airspace:

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f23becae2738fd5946e8c14b67681e832a66e786171e3472498e260aecf1ef27.png

    • Mortal

      I thought so also Richard, but what about Aleppo area strikes? Such events are pretty ominous, as they hint towards the use of F35s, and furthermore, successful use of their stealth characteristics. I don’t know what is worse, flying by the SAA/Ru air defenses undetected, or Russian unwillingness to counter such aggression…

      • RichardD

        The SAA systems may not be effective against stealth targets, even if they know that they’re there. Or the munitions could have been dropped from altitude outside Syrian airspace. The Aleppo missiles may have all been shot down from the looks of it. The story is developing.

        • as

          There’s very few possibility F35 used without any other indicator that was the case such as sighting/spotting spy or AWACS plane or other jet fighter gathering target data beforehand.

          • RichardD

            The Syrians may be able to see F-35s through the Russian system. But at best they have limited quantities of what you need to take them down.

          • as

            F35 have low speed and very hot single engine. At the very least they’re considerably less stealthy when it turn around and back to where it came.

          • RichardD

            They’re also loaded with electronic counter measures.

      • Promitheas Apollonious

        Is not a matter detecting them is russian unwillingness, to engage them. may be when they stop jerking off things will get different.

        • Mortal

          Ah, all those people mistaking Putin’s way of patience to be one of cowardliness. I beg to differ. If you watch closely how things develop in general, you would understand how Russia is playing the long game, as it sees the global swift towards the east. The world will need Russian oil/gas for at least 30+ years. That makes Russia pretty indispensable, especially if you consider Europe’s and China’s need for energy. Sanctions might hurt, but there is no bending the knee happening, Yeltsin style. OBOR is slowly happening, and the world doesn’t pay attention to the built up throughout Eurasia. It is focused in the Middle East. Russia needs to take the pressure from the West right now because it has to shield its partner(s), as times works for them. As the West declines, economically, culturally, politically the more it will invest in and pursue what it is really good at: WAR. The establishment wants to go for it, as right now the odds of winning against US at the moment are minimal (offensive wise, the issue of putting boots on American ground, isn’t happening). So chances are that ICBMS/nukes will be very probably used, due to the fear that the asymmetry of this war would bring to the globe. So stop asking why Russians don’t hit them. Patience is different from appeasement. Despite strikes, operations didn’t stop and progress is being made. On the other hand, all proxies of the west have nothing new to show. Just cheap propaganda. Syria can survive attacks for PR reasons, but certainly not a new war. Then, there are players like Turkey that haven’t shown their true face yet. I think that soon the war will enter a new phase as most pocket will close and Syria as well as all parties involved will decide their new priorities.

          • Promitheas Apollonious

            you assuming what others understand. As for mistaking Putins actions ….. I am sure many do.

          • Mortal

            I responded based on the “jerking off” part. Well, in a sense you are not wrong.

    • You can call me Al
  • 888mladen .

    Plenty of features prone to jamming. What happened to RU EW?

  • 888mladen .

    It looks like SY has been chosen as a military polygon for testing new weapons.

    • chris chuba

      Yes indeed and isn’t it disgraceful that countries like Israel and the U.S. are attacking Syria without any cause whatsoever.

      • Jens Holm

        There are many good causes. israel has done it for many years trying to be preventive and let people in Syria kill each other in stead of them.

        Normal procedure for many 1000 years.

        Old Ceasar said divede end rule. Syria and the others certainly are diveded and ruled :(

    • The Latin Mass

      50 year old technology, with 40 year old anti-measures that will neutralized the jammers available to any who want to develop the anti-measures. Muslims better get onto finding non-harmful frequencies to put out there that will silence the jammers.

  • 888mladen .

    Is there any depleted Ur used in the construction considering its ability to penetrate steel reinforced concrete targets?

  • Manuel Flores Escobar

    Nothing special!..Israel launch long range weapons away from Syrian air space flying over lebanon…like Syria air force could launch long range air to ground missile vs israel flying over Syria and lebanon….the question is that a war vs israel means to delay SAA offensive in Homs,Hama and Damascus…and this is what terrorist allies are looking for…..

  • RichardD

    It could have been a combined attack involving both terrorists and the IDF. The IDF could have launched a swarm at the Hama site and one or more may have gotten through to set off the HE there. And the Aleppo attacks could have been surface to surface rockets that missed or were taken down.

    • 888mladen .

      It has been coordinated by the look of it.

  • 888mladen .

    Millimeter Waves are the
    highest band of radio waves and operate at a frequency range of 20-300
    GHz. The radio waves in this band have wavelengths that are in order of
    millimeters (mm), which is why the waves in this band are called
    millimeter waves. There are near endless possibilities for future
    applications of MM Wave technology, as basically a ‘millimeter wave’ is a
    special electromagnetic wave whose frequency lies in between 20 GHz to
    300 GHz, falling far beyond the frequency range (<5 GHz) of commonly
    used wireless technologies. Military, Defense & Aerospace (MDA) is
    one of the leading sectors Millimeter Wave Technology market. It is
    estimated to be $3.05 million in 2013 and expected to reach at $31.80
    million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 59.81%. Radar and satellite
    communication are the main applications in this segment. The acceptance
    of millimeter wave technology is at large in MDA sector. It also has one
    of the highest growth rates amongst all sectors in Millimeter wave
    technology.

    http://www.micromarketmonitor.com/applications/millimeter-wave-technology-in-military-defense-aerospace-radar-applications-8134126897.html

    • 888mladen .

      Does anybody know if any RU radar operates in this frequency band 20GHz – 3000 GHz?

  • Tiresia Branding

    or was not an Israeli plane who bombed, but.. US? UK?

  • as

    F35I can’t use the bomb as far as i know.

  • klove and light

    hey folks are you all totally fucked up stupid here?????
    There is only one 1 REASON why Israel was able to bomb syria again and again and again and again..

    RUSSIA allowed it to happen again and again and again and again…..
    You still dont get the bigger picture folks.
    The jews control the most important system, the monetary system of our planet.and stop bs with zionists.THEY ARE THE SAME YOU MORONS.JEW is a JEW!!!
    THEY control usa,europe etc…. but they also control PUTIN-RUSSIA.
    PUTIN is never ever ever going to help syria or iran with israel.ever.
    Putin is helping ASSAD against various , call them jihadi,nato,saudi sponsord,uae sponsored,tirkish sponsored scum.PUTIN will not help against the JEWS.
    WHO controls the central bank in russia u smart people??????? ITS A JEW!!!!!
    So stop with this childish absurd bs.. russia should do that, or russia should do that…NO NO NO when it comes to the jews and their illegal state israel.Russia is not going to do diddley against the jewish stae of israel.You are all making a mockery of yourselves..with that bs talk of russia doing anything against israel.
    And stop with that smart ass F-35 stealth bomber bs….how fucking stupid are you…OFCOURSE RUSSIA SEES THOSE PLANES ON RADAR, but they will never ever help the SAA or IRANIAN forces shoot them down.They will also not send notice in advance of an israeli attack to the SAA or Iranian forces.
    The JEWS control Russia, just as they control the USA, or the UK or Germany etc….

    ps. WHO was it that made ASSAD give up his weapons of mass destruction(in syrias case it was chemical weapons) it was PUTIN!!! now they are defensless.sound familiar….ask gaddafi ,opps well hes dead after he gave those weapons up, ask saddam hussein, opps well hes dead too AFTER he gave those weapons up!!!!!!!!!!
    Imagine..what could they have done if ASSAD gave Israel an ultimatum…stop with that jihadi bs of yours and your friends. or we will put Israel into a chemical cloud of be it VX,Sarin etc….

    You do not trust JEWS.All non jews are GOJIM for them.All non jewish women are whores to them!!!!

    • From your keystrokes to God’s ears. The absolute truth, but people do not want to believe it.

      You see the Western media has done such a snow job with Putin. All you ever hear day in and day out 24/7 is how he opposes the NWO and American hegemony. Putin wants a multi-polar world etc. What a load of bullock. Never will you ever hear any of them point out that Israel does not have any greater friend in the world then Russia. Nor that went Putin supposedly clamped down on the Jewish Oligarghs he conveniently let them keep all their money.

      I guess not enough Russians have died to this synagogue of Satan . Time to be gulaged once again.

  • leon mc pilibin

    These zionist scumbags are only in the business of stealing money and creating the means of murder and genocide to protect the former..Hopefully the day is coming soon when they will get their just rewards for this demonic agenda.

  • observerBG

    Putin blocking the delivery of S-300 in Syria against the demands of the Russian Military

    This was discussed by Putin with General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on April 20. The Russian military, they told the President, want the go-ahead to deploy S-300 missile batteries to cover Syrian and Iranian forces against US and Israeli attack from the air. They believe Israeli threats to attack the S-300 batteries as soon as they are operational are a bluff which Russia must call if Russia’s positions in Syria, and Iran itself, are not to come under subsequent attack from the American-Israeli combination. Testing the threat in Syria, they argue, is the less threatening, less costly option than encouraging the Americans and Israelis to prepare their
    offensive against Iran. Putin won’t agree.

    To respond to Putin’s reluctance, the General Staff and the Defence Ministry have devised a step short of the S-300, but with potentially enough defensive power to intercept or deter American and Israeli air attacks. This is the deployment of more Russian electronic warfare systems with the capacity to jam the surveillance, targeting, fire control and command signals on which the attackers rely. It is the Samson Haircut option – deprive the giant of control of his firepower, blind him.

    Silently, Putin has decided to protect Deripaska; not to call the US attack on Rusal an act of war; and to test the Americans with an offer of an armistice. International bankers close to Russian business believe it is a Russian illusion that an armistice with the US can be anything but temporary; pursuing it is a miscalculation of US intentions, the sources add. They warn that new attacks will come.

    http://johnhelmer.net/the-samson-haircut-option-one-step-before-russia-opens-fire-on-american-israeli-forces/#more-19116

    Putin Reportedly “Ready For Deep Concessions”, Seeks Deal With Trump

    He understands Russia can’t compete with the West economically and he doesn’t plan to go to war with the West.

    Kremlin has ordered officials to curb their anti-U.S. rhetoric.

    Putin’s decision explains why lawmakers Monday suddenly pulled a draft law that would’ve imposed sweeping counter-sanctions on U.S. companies, two of the people said.

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-18/putin-reportedly-ready-deep-concessions-seeks-deal-trump

    Russian Senators to soften sanctions against US

    RBC: Russian senators to water down Moscow’s response to US sanctions. Two Federation Council members told the newspaper that the final version of the amendments to the ‘anti-sanctions’ bill initiated by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and leaders of all parliamentary factions, will be “quite mild.”

    More:
    http://tass.com/pressreview/1001647

    Russia not to take action against US diplomatic property – diplomat

    More:
    http://tass.com/politics/1002504

  • Naija Lolade

    Israel is trying so hard to demostrate what it can use to destroy S-300 if supplied to the Syrian goverment. This is the time Syrians need More Pantsirs and S-300 plus land to land missiles. Sending 6 Isklander missiles to destory all the foreign targets in Syria anytime the foreigner attacks Syria is a good start.

    When all the foreign pockets are cleared. Then time to bring the war right in Isreal stolen state. Israel, Mere terrorist enclave parading itself as a state.

  • John Mason

    Rather strange that Syrian air defense successfully countered the recent attack from the US, UK, France but is unable to prevent this from Israel. US targeted Hama and Aleppo airport and the missiles were successfully intercepted. Ammunition depots are always protected, so something very unusual is going on plus no word from Russia, Iran or Syrian governments.
    If it is the jews doing this then one wouldn’t want to be in their shoes when eventually they will be facing justice, holocaust could be child’s play.

  • Real Anti-Racist Action

    Israel has reversed engineered the GBU-53 SDB series of USA bombs, and they now have longer range then the officially stated range. They are also slightly harder to detect then regular USA version.
    Israel keeps many deceptions and tricks to themselves to deceive thy neighbors.

  • Dušan Mirić

    It is not important what ordnance was used, but who used it and in what circumstance. I wrote here before I am disgusted of Israeli policy assaulting war torn country fighting terrorists from more than hundred states and that the time has come to return some “gifts”, and as a former Israeli official said, with interest

  • MH370

    now its obvious the last trump missile attack was conducted just for a show for domestic US politic. The US can conduct serious missiles attack with this small missiles in swarm.

  • Igor Dano

    Stealth is not really stealth.
    Stealth will be seen by every look-around radar.
    The isue is, that sealth makes a blurred picture. And homing radar on the ground or on the counter missile, will have troubles to home in.
    Once more: stealth is not invisible, but you have an isue to home in precisely, to eliminate the projectile.

  • georgeking

    Interesting, while costly in lifes, looks like Bear will get more toys to reverse engineer.

  • The Latin Mass

    There are frequencies to put out that will neutralize the jammers. Russia has this technology. Russia isn’t sharing that with the free Muslims, if Russians won’t even share S-300s because of a Netanyahu veto.