Israeli Air Force Allegedly Used GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs In Last Night Strike On Syria – Reports

The Syrian pro-government blog “Encyclopedia of Syrian military” has noted an interesting fact in the photos appearing from the site of the last night Israeli strike on Syria.

According to the report, the photos may show the wreckage of the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB). The GBU-39 SBD is a (110 kg) precision-guided glide bomb designed by the US to provide aircraft with the ability to carry a higher number of more accurate bombs.

The GBU-39 SBD can be used against stationary targets such as ammo depots, bunkers, etc. The GBU-53 SDB II is upgrated for gaining an ability of striking mobile targets.

However, the problem is that the GBU-39 SBD’s max operational range is 110 km and even a bit more. This can be done by an aircraft flying on a high speed and altitude. Such an aircraft will be an easy target for the Syrian Air Defense Forces’ long range air-defense systems, such as S-200 air defense systems.

So, the Israeli Air Force would have to involve F-35I stealth multirole fighters to use GBU-39 SBDs against targets in Syria. This is the second speculation currently circulating online.

UPDATE: more evidence

Identified; the weapons which were used yesterday against the #Iran/ian base near #Aleppo #Syria

Were the #US made glide bombs the GBU-39B

Here’s two images showing the GPS/anti-jam device of the bomb

Here's two images showing the GPS/anti-jam device of the bomb

And the bomb glide wings. The primary suspect is #Israel

