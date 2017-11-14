VIDEO #ISRAEL#RUSSIA 14.11.2017 - 2,165 views
Israel, Saudi Arabia Setting Preconditions For War With Hezbollah 4.75 out of 5 based on 4 ratings. 4 user reviews.

Israel, Saudi Arabia Setting Preconditions For War With Hezbollah

The crisis in the Middle East is developing further.

In Saudi Arabia, the purge continued. According to Middle East Eye, senior Saudi figures were tortured and beaten in the purge under the banner of an anti-corruption movement, conducted by current Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

He has overseen arrests of hundreds of people, including senior royals, ministers and tycoons, with some of them reportedly being tortured so badly during their arrest or subsequent interrogations that they required hospital treatment. Even Prince Bandar bin Sultan — Saudi Arabia’s most famous arms dealer, longtime former ambassador to the US, and recent head of Saudi intelligence — was reported to be among those detained as part of the purge.

If confirmed, this will be the most significant and high profile case of this purge, even above that of high profile billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, considering Bandar’s closeness to multiple US administrations.

This comes amidst rumors that King Salman was set to make his son king. Speculation peaked when Al-Arabiya tweeted, then quickly deleted, details of the allegedly imminent Mohammed bin Salman’s ascension ceremony. These rumors were not confirmed. However, Prince Mohammed already plays a key role in decision making at almost all levers of government.

The Crown Prince also accused Tehran of delivering missiles to Yemen’s Houthi forces for use against the kingdom that he described as “direct military aggression”.

The United States also chimed in and said “there have been Iranian markings on those missiles.”

The Arab League will hold an extraordinary meeting on November 18 at the request of Saudi Arabia to discuss “violations” committed by Iran in the region, with Saudi Arabia rumored to mobilize fighter jets.

Houthi forces have threatened to attack oil tankers and warships of Saudi Arabia and its coalition in response to the Saudi-led naval blockade of Yemen.

Ex-Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is still in Saudi Arabia, with his movements reportedly controlled by the Saudis.

An oil pipeline between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain exploded, with Bahrain accusing Iran of blowing it up. Israel is beyond itself with Iran and Hezbollah increasing their influence in the region and in Syria. The Israeli media claimed that the US and Russia have reached an agreement, which would push Iranian-backed forces from an area close to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. However, this likely an example of wishful thinking. Iran is reportedly building a permanent military base in Syria. Israel’s Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that Tel Aviv “will not allow the Shi‘ite axis to establish Syria as its forefront base” and threatened to bomb it. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tel Aviv has informed Moscow and Washington that Israeli forces will continue to take action in Syria according to its interests despite any ceasefire established there.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused Saudi Arabia of encouraging Israel to attack Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council, Mohsen Rezaei, said that the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel are planning a war against Lebanon.

Lacking a clear strategy for their involvement in the Middle East, Washington is forced to play second fiddle to its “allies”. Trump’s administration’s bold claims against the 2015 Iran nuclear accords and Iran in general only stir up the anti-Iranian block in the region.

The conflict is developing in its own way, with the conflicting sides immersed so deep that it proves more and more difficult for them to stop even if they wanted to. Now, the sides are finalizing the coalition, which may participate in the expected standoff and blame each other setting preconditions for a war.

  • Lupus

    The people in the world don’t buy and accept this shit no more. Wahabistan and Israël are the war seeking and land stealing agressors backed by uncle Sam

  • alejoeisabel

    Absolutely horrific. Syria has always sought to strengthen and defend itself from expansionist Zionist Israel. Israel has always seen Syria as part of “Greater Israel”; therefore, Syria has legitimate defense needs. War is the consequence of this paradox, and the occupation of Syrian Golan Heights is its tap root.

    • Deo Cass

      True. So why did Russia provide the S400 to Turkey and Saidi Arabia and not to Syria and Iran, who are the ones who truly need them?

      • TiredOfBsToo

        Iran, in possession of updated S-300s sufficient I’m sure to take out anything the Saudis have. Saudi Arabia – not yet in possession of any S-400s and probably not likely to get any if it interferes in anyway with Syria’s sovereignty, including targeting Syria’s allies. Turkey – currently working with Russia & Syria, also turning eastwards towards Russia and not yet in possession of any S-400s. Syria’s air defense is controlled by Russia through it’s S-400s and Pantsir systems, currently allows Israel’s lame excuses for targeting Syrian troops on occasion, but I don’t think Putin will let them go too far. Putin is trying to get along with everyone in the region, but I believe that co-operation will only last as long as Syria’s sovereignty is not threatened.

    • Jonathan Cohen

      I sure hope the Middle East gets hot enough to force troop redeployment away from N. Korea and Eastern Europe, which have abortion rights already. ABORTION RIGHTS IN RIYADH! TEHRAN! BAGDAD! DAMASCUS! AND BEIRUT!!!! Abortion banners please kill each other!

      • Expo Marker

        Nothing will cause NATO to pull out of east Asia or east Europe, no matter how bad it gets.

        Also, what’s with you and abortion rights?

        • Thegr8rambino

          I have been wondering the same thing for months now LOL

  • AlexanderAmproz

    President Macron snubbed by Saudi Arabia

    by Thierry Meyssan

    Having hastily organised a detour via Saudi Arabia in order to repatriate the Lebanese Prime Minister, who is being held prisoner with his family there, President Emmanuel Macron had to swallow an unprecedented public affront. Although the French and Western Press did everything they could to camouflage the events, Arab public opinion could not help but note the staggering loss of French prestige and influence in the Middle East.

    This article follows « Palace Coup in Riyadh », by Thierry Meyssan, Translation Pete Kimberley, Voltaire Network, 7 November 2017.

    President Macron (here with « MBS ») is not the only one responsible for the humiliation he suffered at the hands of the King of Saudi Arabia. He is paying for the crimes of his predecessors as much as his own incapacity to determine a new policy for the Middle East.

    The resignation of the Sunni Prime Minister of Lebanon and his televised anti-Persian speech did not provoke the expected conflict in his country. Worse, his perennial adversary, Chiite Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, general secretary of Hezbollah, offered himself the luxury of speaking in Hariri’s defence, revealing that he was being held prisoner in Riyadh, and denouncing Saudi interference in Lebanese political affairs. Within a few hours, Hariri’s religious community began to worry for their leader. The President of the Republic, Christian Michel Aoun, spoke of « kidnapping » and refused to recognise this forced resignation unless his Prime Minister came to present it to him in person. Although certain leaders of the Future Movement, Mr. Hariri’s party, assured that he was free and in good health, the Lebanese people as a whole stood together to demand his release. They all understood that Saad Hariri’s brief journey to the Emirates and his few public appearances were no more than a sideshow, while his family was being held hostage at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh with hundreds more imprisoned personalities. At the same time, they realised that by temporarily refusing his Prime Minister’s resignation, Michel Aoun had acted as a Statesman, and had retained the only means of pressure which might eventually obtain his liberation.

  • Garga

    In a way, Harari’s strange resignation helped Lebanon to unite, where it was “designed” to create an opposite effect. It’s a good thing that such policies are being made by utter inexperienced and incompetent people like MbS and Jared Kushner.

    OTOH, it seems that Israelis beginning to distance themselves from Saudis, despite their warmer start which their leaked diplomatic wire suggested. After all, facing 100k-150k Hezbollah’s missiles is not something Israelis wish (Source: Times of Israel and Haaretz)

    As long as king Salman sits on the Saudi throne, MbS will push for more disasters. Disasters for both Saudi foreign policy and influence and for the people of region. We may see drastic changes as soon as his father leaves the chair and MbS becomes the king. In that case the conditions for a face saving retreat will be more to his favour by claiming now that he is the king, he will amend some of the “mistakes” which are made in the past. But before such day, we can only hope for more chaos from Saudis.

    In Iraq, the US has no choice but to back Iraqi federal government against Kurds because siding with Kurds will push Iraq more and more into Iranians’ open arms. Let’s see if the US backing Iraq’s government has the same effect for Kurds. In any Case American influence will face damage in Iraq.

    It’s some time we din’t hear anything about Muhammad-Bin-Zayed-Al-Nahyzn, Emirati crown prince. He is in a way the architect of a lot of these disasters like blockade of Qatar and ongoing war on Yemen.

    I’m waiting for Arab League session to see how will the situation unfolds. Will some Arab countries oppose Saudis’ chaotic rule or no, we shall see.

    • as

      Yes and there’s still trouble brewing in KSA internal politics. For now only Hariri is visible.

  • Goran Grubić HardyVeles

    However lunatic this might sound to you now, I’m convinced that USA will invade Saudi Arabia before Donald’s next turn or immediately after next elections. Saying that, USA may directly engage in upcoming Israeli-Saudi war against Lebanon, but such later invasion on the Saudis wouldn’t be dramatic off shot for USA “diplomacy”.

  • Mountains

    Israel must invade Lebanon and while the US needs to invade Iran. This needs to happen ASAP within the next 3-5 years max. It need to happen in emergency.

    If the time and cloak runs and lets say reaches 2030 then Israel won’t have a freaking chance to defend it’s self and already iran and co are moving in on them slowly trying to destroy them.

    Israel has 2 options

    1. wait for 10-12 years where it becomes impossible to defend yourself then get raped and impregnated like a nation has never gotten before. Israel won’t be able to defend itself in 2030 period.

    2. It’s still 2017-18 you have the logistical advantages now. take the shoot now and leave no doubt for tommorrow.

    The Americans are fucking stupid nowadays chasing ghosts in places like niger what is wrong with Trump Admin. Stop Iran or get replaced by them eventually. Don’t give Iran time? They have taken some casualities currently in syria so it’s now or never. Do not let this chance pass within the next 3-5 years. I would say 2021 or 22 large offense on both Lebanon and Iran would be the ideal and smart choice.

    Otherwise the train may leave to never return again what is beyond 2025

    • as

      Defense = Offense.
      Israel would be in permanent state of war as long as it’s not abiding the international laws and it’s obligations to UN.
      I don’t know but you seems like a headless chicken running around. Is stability in middle east so scary for you ?

    • Expo Marker

      I guess national soverignity don’t exist in the ME then.

  • Mountains

    The entire middle east region is under severe threat from Iran and what is beyond it. If you let this monster grow in the ME trust me with will come to you everywhere you are.

    It has to be stop here. They are imperialist, expansionists and very arrogant. Believe it or not you will live to regret supporting Iran expansionism when it finally reaches Rome.

    • Expo Marker

      Said like a true neo-con, Mountains.

  • JEinCA

    So the Zionist/Wahhabist/Neocon psychopaths are planning another war? As long as it doesn’t go nuclear Iran, Syria and Hezbollah will win.

  • Thegr8rambino

    They are scared and terrified and cannot believe their Daesh and greater Israel plans have shattered and are now trying to accelerate their plans by being forced to start the wars themselves rather than via proxies. However it would be done from a position of weakness for them, not from their strength, as they don’t have much anymore lol!!