Israel Deploys Over 60 Battle Tanks, Armoured Vehicles Near Gaza. Military Action Is Expected Soon

Israel Deploys Over 60 Battle Tanks, Armoured Vehicles Near Gaza. Military Action Is Expected Soon

Israel Deploys Over 60 Battle Tanks, Armoured Vehicles Near Gaza. Military Action Is Expected Soon

FILE IMAGE: Reuters / Amir Cohen

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the country’s leadership are openly preparing for a military operation against the Palestinain movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

During the past week, the IDF deployed over 60 battle tanks and armoured vehicles as well as additional troops in the area near a security fence at the contact-line between the Israeli-controlled area and the Gaza Strip. Earlier, Israel also declared a new policy towards Gaza officially allowing stronger military actions against any “hostile” actions by the protestors or Hamas.

Meanwhile, the Israeli top leadership is openly calling for an invasion in Gaza. Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman is among the key supporters of the operation.

Wars are only conducted when there is no choice, and now there is no choice,” Lieberman told the parliament on October 22.

He repeatedly claimed that Tel Aviv had exhausted the “other options” to stabilize the sitaution. So now, it’s time for a military action.

It’s intersting to note that the current Israeli-Pakestinian escalation as well as sky-high tensions in the Middle East in general started from a decision of the US administration to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. The developing escalation in Gaza is just one of the consequences of these decisions.

  • MADE MAKER

    WHY do they Need BATTLE TANKS ?..Does Hamas or the Palestinians have TANKS ?

    • SG

      That’s what I was thinking. In fact, Wikileaks (Julian Assange could also be controlled opposition) revealed secret documents a while ago that prove Israeli spy agencies created Hamas in the first place in order to smear the PLO (Palestinian Liberation Organization).

      • Brother Ma

        Nothing new. The Germans and Brits made Leninist Russia only to have a boogie man they could attck later.

      • Jens Holm

        They killed the dead sea and painted the red as well.

      • Neurasth

        You are absolutely right. Hamas is a zionist organisation. They are pretty much a colossal ‘smear campaign’ to delegitimize the PLO and turn the anti-zionist insurgency into a sectarian, jihadi-style affair.

    • Zaphod Braden

      That is why they NEED them — the most COWARDLY army on Earth.

      • MichaelE

        But that’s quite normal. You always would use superior means than the enemy’s to avoid own losses. Nowadays there is no longer the honorable fight man against man, which would be silly. The goal is to defeat the enemy quickly and easily.

        • Jens Holm

          That thier level. They are in old days about most things and insist, we should be there.

          Yesterday someone again blamed americans in the SDF zone as not there and not i colonnes for free kill. And they insits in ancient time.

          If I had a solution for all of it, I would send it. Arabs must be to many there, when they almost geneside themselves as they do.

    • Nope

      …did you know that the Nazi torturer complaint about the screams of their victims? That is why you drive with a tank into an unarmed village – like this Zio-Nazi scum does.

      • Jens Holm

        Soldieres in tanks are not stones.l Others play music too.

    • Jens Holm

      They wont be hurt by someone like You. They are not spendables for no reason. Thats why.

  • Amon -Ra- DeArmond

    I wouldn’t really blame Trump for Israel doing what Israel does every few years,Invading Gaza. But Trump most likely told them to go ahead and attack

    • SG

      Trump is apart of the swamp, always has been and always will be.

      • Amon -Ra- DeArmond

        sure,he said that he’s the best thing that ever happened to Israel,but still you can’t blame him for what Israel has been doing for more than half a century,attacking Gaza and terrorizing Palestinians

        • SG

          Most certainly true. At the same time, he refuses to condemn Israeli’s actions, including spying on Americans and other peoples of the world. it is rather revealing how Trump has fulfilled his election promises to jews, but has yet to fulfill even the majority of the promises he made to the American people.

          • Amon -Ra- DeArmond

            Well he recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital,what did you expect from him?

      • You can call me Al

        SG, no offence, but I think you mean—–> “a part”, not “apart”…… the difference means two opposite things.

        Well I hope you mean that !!!.

      • Sinbad2

        Trump has always been a swamp creature, but then most American politicians are swamp creatures. The American people keep electing them, that scumbag McCain kept getting reelected for 30 years. So Americans obviously like the smell of swamp.

  • SG

    If only a major geopolitical and military power were to keep Israel in check with the threat of military action and the complete destruction of their country that is filled with terrorists and crooks of jewish heritage, who flee to Israel whenever they are caught committing a crime in their country, but only as long as they can manage to escape before they’re arrested of course.

    • Sinbad2

      Israel gets away with its terrible crimes because the USA protects it.
      If you get into a fight with Israel, you are in a fight with the USA.

  • Christian Gains

    NOT ONLY “interesting”….ABSOLUTELY a “Trigger event”…It simply remains to be seen WHO PULLS THEIR TRIGGER NEXT! REMEMBER….this isn’t B.O.,[duh stink’a], your dealing with here….NOR is it a mere matter of LOCATIONS…DEEP SEEDED CONVICTIONS, (some believed to be 4000 yrs. old)…..

  • World_Eye

    Ah zionists zionists what else you can expect from such a people.

    • You can call me Al

      Nothing, absolutely nothing. The evillest nation (nation ??!!!) that the World has ever known.

      • Nope

        Israel is not a nation, it is a group of murderous thugs supported by USA (United Saudi Arabia).

        • Jens Holm

          And most of the rest of the world.

    • Rob

      Saudi regime is swimming in their own shit, tomorrow this will happen to Israel too.

      • Jens Holm

        Your name is Muhammed Friday ?

    • Nope

      Self inflicted Jews have no empathy for society or human beings.

  • leon mc pilibin

    Tanks against slings and stones,women and children.The fake Zionist Jews hate it when they are not headline news,and not showing the world how brave they are making war against defenceless Palestinians.

    • Jens Holm

      Yerrrh, and You prefare Israelians so stupid, that they dont protect themselves as the arabs there.

  • For shame Israel. You have no honour and no decency.
    You are truly the scum of the earth.

    • Brother Ma

      Ha zionists! It is the Gazan’s fault. They keep teleporting on Arabian magic carpets to Syria and helping the Iranians!

    • Jens Holm

      Palestinians torture their own better then Israelians does, and go around telling only about being peacefull and how Israel is.

      The worst for me is the Israeliands look and behave more and more like arabs.

  • bernie garland

    Fook me,Tanks against slingshots,the world needs too wake up,ffs

    • Empire’s Frontiers

      Maybe the guys taking slingshots to tank fights should wake up.

      • H Eccles

        I’m pretty sure the tanks are heading to the slingshots, whether the slingshots want to participate or not..

      • Ivan Freely

        ATGMs. If the Houthis can do it, so can they.

  • Smaug

    This will probably will end in war eventually even though neither side really wants a war…

    • Empire’s Frontiers

      Indeed, if there was any other way to absorb the enclaves, the Israelis would likely choose it over fighting.

      • H Eccles

        Except, they’re not actually fighting are they?

        Firing missiles at or flying over and bombarding a civilian population, who have no means of escape, with white phosphorus can harldy be called ‘fighting’.

  • neil barron

    To say that this is because of Jerusalem move is beyond the pale. Why don’t you say Islam is because of Jerusalem move. Because the bottom line is the whole Mid East problem is because of that idiot called Mohammed.

    • bernie garland

      Ahhh the Crusader in a foreign land lol

    • Blacktiger

      Ah, then again consider this, what if the instigator of religion had been aborted? We are no different than those natives on that tiny Pacific Island that still worships a wooden plane hoping for the return of their god. An aviator who crashed there, survived and was taken away. Except our god can be found everywhere across the planet in ancient writings, but we are taught to believe the writings in a rice paper leather bound book, that are just as fake as the scrolls that have been proven to be fake.A newborn child is a blank page and what it learns as each day of its life goes by is how the future will be for it.

    • Lena Jones

      And pray tell, before “Mohammad’s” time, whose fault was it?! Jesus’ the ex-jew? LOL shut it down already little zionist scumbag minion! You know damn well that talmudic jews with their satantic antigentile instruction have been and ALWAYS will be the very heart and source of ALL wars in the mideast (and other regions too!). It’s why they have historically been so very despised and rejected by gentiles!

      • Jens Holm

        No, we dont, and we are many. They have theor part of it too, but they mauiinly has been the small ones – and are.

    • Jens Holm

      Unfortunatly there was big problems long time before that. It always has been worth to possses by almost any even not near.

  • H Eccles

    re the headlines.. “Wars are only conducted when there is no choice, and now there is no choice,”
    and.. ‘Military Action Is Expected Soon’

    Why does southfront make it sound like two equally matched sides are about to confront each other. What southfront should be pointing out is that unarmed Gazans including women and children are about to face the onslaught of a well armed and savage Israeli military. An Israeli military equiped with all the latest technology up against people with tin cans to defend themselves, and this situation is what southfront would like like us to belileve leaves Israelis with no choice but to blast them all to death.

    WTF!

    • You can call me Al

      Bravo on your comment.

      • H Eccles

        thanks….

    • Empire’s Frontiers

      Fairly, SF is representing the Israeli attitude this way.

      Their effort here is not to ‘sound’ a certain way, but to make the Israelis sound a certain way.

      And the things you point to as unremarked are likely left off because that knowledge is widespread and common.

    • HardHawk

      it make one wonder doesn’t it ?

  • MeMad Max

    “We need breathing room.”

  • iosongasingsing

    It is not enough for the Zionists to kill thousands of Palestinian children and to make them disabled ten times, they will burn them in Gaza with white phosphorus. Israel nazists will terrorize them so that they will no longer protest.
    The Zionists are the worst criminal dregs on the face of the earth, they have taught to the Saudis as to ISIS how to torture and kill the prisoners.

    • Nope

      Trump’s son in law thinks that is great.

    • Brother Ma

      Israel and Saudis are cousins.

    • Jens Holm

      You forgot the old ones. The Youg can be replaced after 9 months :(

  • Empire’s Frontiers

    The Palestinians fail to evade and out maneuver their stronger, more capable foe.

    Israeli brutality notwithstanding, the Palestinian men invite this carnage to their homes.

  • ALberto

    The first thing true evil desires is our dignity. Evil cannot take one’s dignity. You have to give it up.

  • Rakean Jaya

    Off course there’s always other choice(obligation actually) , UN Resolution No. 242, Camp David(addendum that requires Israel to ‘solve’ Palestinian issues within 5 years), Oslo accord, Quartet Recommendation. This stupid Moldovan Defense Minister just switch Israel hobbies, bombing defend less countries, to softer target since Syria is closed now.

  • Zaphod Braden

    The Palestinians have been fighting the “Warsaw Ghetto Uprising”and the ALAMO for 70 years.
    ALL Palestinians should dress in the “right” striped clothes and hats for CONCENTRATION CAMP inmates ….. at the very LEAST They should replicate the Auschwitz gate sign and mount it everywhere. They should sew yellow badges on their chests.
    The Jews engaged in genocidal terrorism from as soon as they got to Palestine. Look it up, I won’t write a book here ….. Deir Yassin was ONE of hundreds of villages genocided by them
    The Jews HATE that the Palestinians have fought the ALAMO and the WARSAW Ghetto battles for SEVENTY YEARS ….. while the Jews just meekly climbed into the cattle cars . ….. The Palestinians put the most IMMORAL army on Earth to SHAME.
    LIVE FREE or DIE — Palestinians put so-called American “patriots” to SHAME — Palestinians LIVE those words.
    Palestinians would rather their children die than live as slaves ..
    “BETTER to DIE on YOUR FEET THAN LIVE on YOUR KNEES” Hey you American -patriots, ever hear those words before?

    • Lena Jones

      “Give me liberty or give me death” is a famed American saying attributed to Patrick Henry from a speech he made to the Second Virginia Convention on
      March 23, 1775/St. John’s Church in Richmond, Virginia. This VERY famous phrase swung the balance in convincing the convention to pass a resolution delivering Virginian troops for the Revolutionary War. Among the delegates to the convention were future U.S. Presidents Thomas Jefferson and George Washington.

      So, yeah, Americans are very aware of and are huge supporters of the ‘freedom or death’ principle – problem is that America now is controlled by talmudic jews who will NOT allow for this phrase to apply to the Palestinians, or to other enemies of the terrorist state of israel. Even so-called progressive Americans hold their protesting tongue when it comes to the issue of Palestine. They are known as PEP’s: Progressive Except on Palestine.

    • Sinbad2

      “BETTER to DIE on YOUR FEET THAN LIVE on YOUR KNEES”
      Yes the great revolutionary Zapata said it.

      But the Midnight Oil version is more entertaining
      https://youtu.be/6pKPNnk-JhE

  • Zaphod Braden

    Why do Western Nations support the ORIGINAL nazis?

    They worship a Tribal WAR GOD …..
    They instigated the Roman pogroms against the first Christians.
    They instigated Muslims to attack peaceful Christian pilgrims to the Holy Land which lead to the Crusades..
    Donmah/Turkish Jews instigated the Armenian holocaust.
    Jewish Bolsheviks engineered the Ukrainian HOLOMODOR, a HOLOCAUST of 60millions of Christians..
    Dump the YOKE of “WWII guilt” ……. Jews are conducting TWO genocides RIGHT NOW
    Jews instigate and aggravate the genocidal muslum invasion of Christian Europe to clear population so Israel can steal MORE land for “GREATER” Israel…..
    We are witnessing the SECOND, slow motion, Israeli SHOAH of the People of Palestine..
    They brag about the First SHOAH the Canaanites/Amorites/Philistines/Midianites/PALESTINIANS who were in PALESTINE long before ABRAHAM passed through from Babylon/Ur ……Israel’s “claim” to Palestine is based entirely on War Crimes and GENOCIDE.

    For 70+ years scorn and guilt has been used to destroy Western Christianity by the very people who ORIGINATED genocide.
    “The Holocaust is the Holy Grail of white guilt.”
    The Jews BRAG about and SELF DOCUMENT THEIR “holocausting” others and then “PLACE A YOKE” on Gentiles for SUPPOSEDLY doing the exact same thing to them.
    Everything they claim the nazis did is an EXACT COPY of their own self-recorded acts/history..
    Deuteronomy 7:16, 20:16 “And thou shalt consume all the peoples which the Lord thy God shall deliver unto thee; thine eye shall not pity them…thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth.”

    KILL THE SICK and CRIPPLED
    Numbers c.5 v.2-4 (Being “put out of camp was a Death Sentence0.
    KILL HOMOSEXUALS & UNDESIRABLES
    Leviticus c.20 v.13 well, really the whole chapter
    KILL ALL DISSIDENTS:(Hitler COPIED Moses ordering anyone who questioned him be murdered)
    Exodus c.32 v.27
    Numbers c.11 v.1-2
    Numbers c.16 all
    Numbers c.21 v.5-6
    Numbers v.26 v.10
    KILL anyone who engages in “DIVERSITY” or “INTEGRATION”
    Numbers v25 v.4-8
    Deuteronomy c.14 v.2
    DEHUMANIZE and then EXTERMINATE ALL NON-MEMBERS:
    SEXUALLY ENSLAVE any females “who have not KNOWN a man”
    a very brief selection, many more in THEIR book.
    Numbers c.21 v.03 Canaanites
    Numbers c.21 v.24 Amorites
    Numbers c.21 v.33-35 Bashan
    Numbers c.31 all Midianites
    Numbers c.32 v. more Amorites
    Deuteronomy c.2 v.34 People of Heshbon
    Deuteronomy c.3 v.6 really the whole chapter. threescore cities
    Joshua c.12 A list of victims of Israeli GENOCIDE
    OCCUPY YOUR VICTIM’S DWELLINGS/LAND
    Numbers c.21 v.25
    Numbers c.32 v.39
    Numbers c.33 v.53
    (just to name a FEW)
    GENOCIDE CODIFIED IN THEIR RELIGION
    Numbers c.33 v.31-34
    Deuteronomy c.7 v.2
    Deuteronomy c.12 v.28-30
    Deuteronomy c.20 v.11-16
    TERRORISM CODIFIED IN THEIR RELIGION
    Deuteronomy c.2 v.2
    Deuteronomy c.7 v.1
    Jews SELF-anointed “The CHOSEN People of GOD”
    Nazis SELF-anointed “The CHOSEN People of GENETICS”.
    TODAY Israel states that it is creating “A PURE Jewish State”
    YESTERDAY the Nazis were creating “A PURE German State”
    Israel a SOCIALIST state.
    Nazis a SOCIALIST state.
    And they utterly destroyed all that was in the city, both man and woman, young and old, and ox, and sheep, and ass, with the edge of the sword . . . (Joshua 6:21)

    —— Even TODAY:Jews preach GENOCIDE ——
    (1) For modern day reinforcement of these “rules” research/google “the KINGS TORAH”
    (2) http://mondoweiss.net/2018/04/influential-soldiers-genocide/ Rabbi Ophir Wallas of the Bnei David Military Mechina was caught on video teaching young would-be soldiers that Israelis are, from the halachaic point of view, permitted to wipe out Palestinians, and that only fear of massive retaliation prevents that .
    ——— Even TODAY Jews preach RACIAL SUPERIORITY —– Israel Official Talks Master Race http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1303 and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8icC2BA_O8 Also https://www.newsweek.com/jews-are-smartest-race-world-and-superior-humans-israeli-lawmaker-claims-977896

    • Nope

      The Austrian born Adolf Hitler had like Obama a Jewish mother.

      • Brother Ma

        Who said obama’s mother was Jewish?

      • Jens Holm

        And again ????

  • Spit

    Palestinians have become an example of What Whites Should expect from Jews if the Jews Succeed.
    Palastine Should become the Primary Battleground of Whites, The Jews have Made a Critical Mistake for we Whites and Muslims can Unite and Pick fights in the Jews backyard.
    White Nationalists have Nothing to lose and Much to gain if we Support Palestine and Underdogs in the middle east in general.

  • Lazy Gamer

    Well, if inhabitants of palestine have israeli blood, then rebellion is a natural thing for them. Rome had to deport or stoop to barbaric things to stop their rebellion.

  • J Roderet

    The so-called “IDF” continues proving what we already know about them — that they are only effective at killing unarmed women and children. When they actually try fighting on the ground against armed Palestinian or Lebanese resistance forces, they get their Zio-butts kicked. Hard.

  • Joe

    The problem with the Muslims, they fight alone vs Israeli army. When israelis attack Hamas, Hez etc silent. Israelis attack Hez Hamas silent. Not united .

  • Nope

    Happy genocide Israel! The World will watch and do nothing, just like the World isn’t doing anything in Yemen.

    • Jens Holm

      More like the world has given up. UN took over the arab feeding in 1948 until an aggree ment was reached. We dont see any.

  • potcracker2588

    ground invasion??? not in a million years……there are not enough body bags for the IDF……..

  • John Whitehot

    after so much chest beating over Syria, bibi must be thinking that an invasion of Gaza is the only way to advertise an “exceptional” country that remains able to solve all problems with warmongering.

    • Jens Holm

      Its a routine. They flew some katushas and get back,.

  • v76

    The rat plague wont last friends.

  • Jens Holm

    Very impressing the author knows where all things come from.

    I would say the last chance for peace was about Jerusalem having “Mount” Arafat killed.

  • Sinbad2

    I hope some of those TOW missiles the US was giving to the moderate terrorists ended up in Gaza.

  • Battle tanks for the invasion of a giant refugee camp – that’s what we see here.

    Israel is sick of the publicity over non-violent demonstrations for basic rights, demonstrations in which brave Israeli soldiers shoot into unarmed crowds.

    Does Israel even consider changing the horrible conditions in which these people are kept? Conditions which make Gaza resemble a giant concentration camp?

    No, Israel’s idea of a solution is to invade with battle tanks and kill some leaders they arbitrarily call “terrorists.”

    The only terrorists involved in Gaza are wearing the uniform of the IDF.

  • Steve

    It’s a good thing the Israeli’s will not be meeting Hezbollah(at least not initially), when they invade. Then it would be like the 2006 war against Lebanon. After the first 100 Israeli’s are killed by Hezbollah, the Israeli army goes skulking back to Israel and calls it off.