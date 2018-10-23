Israel Deploys Over 60 Battle Tanks, Armoured Vehicles Near Gaza. Military Action Is Expected Soon 2.125 out of 5 based on 16 ratings. 16 user reviews.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the country’s leadership are openly preparing for a military operation against the Palestinain movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

During the past week, the IDF deployed over 60 battle tanks and armoured vehicles as well as additional troops in the area near a security fence at the contact-line between the Israeli-controlled area and the Gaza Strip. Earlier, Israel also declared a new policy towards Gaza officially allowing stronger military actions against any “hostile” actions by the protestors or Hamas.

Meanwhile, the Israeli top leadership is openly calling for an invasion in Gaza. Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman is among the key supporters of the operation.

“Wars are only conducted when there is no choice, and now there is no choice,” Lieberman told the parliament on October 22.

He repeatedly claimed that Tel Aviv had exhausted the “other options” to stabilize the sitaution. So now, it’s time for a military action.

It’s intersting to note that the current Israeli-Pakestinian escalation as well as sky-high tensions in the Middle East in general started from a decision of the US administration to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. The developing escalation in Gaza is just one of the consequences of these decisions.

