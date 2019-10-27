Donate
0 $
2,350 $
4,700 $
3,158 $
COLLECTED IN OCTOBER
HOT
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Donate
VIDEO #SYRIA#USA 27.10.2019 - 2,579 views
4.2 (5 votes)
ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi Was Killed In US Operation In Syria’s Idlib: Reports 4.2 out of 5 based on 5 ratings. 5 user reviews.

ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi Was Killed In US Operation In Syria’s Idlib: Reports

Donate

ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi Was Killed In US Operation In Syria's Idlib: Reports

Al-Baghdadi

UPDATE: President Trump confirmed that US forces eliminated al-Baghdadi in northwestern Syria.

***

It seems that every ‘successful US President’ should defeat own ‘Terrorist #1’.

Late on October 26, eight unidentified military helicopters carried out a series of strikes on positions in the outskirt of the town of Barisha in the Syrian province of Idlib. The town is located near near Turkish border. Early on October 27, Prpesident Donald Trump announced that “something very big” had happened.

Mainstream media outlets citing anonymous military and intelligence sources already reported that the incident was a successful US operation to eliminate ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

FOX News (source):

The Islamic State group leader who reportedly had a $25 million bounty on his head is believed to have been killed in Syria.

A “high value ISIS target” — believed to be Islamic State mastermind Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — was killed by U.S.-led forces in Idlib, a well-placed military source told Fox News on Saturday night.

Soon after, the White House issued a statement that major news would be announced there at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Newsweek directly claims that al-Baghdadi was killed (source):

The United States military has conducted a special operations raid targeting one of its most high-value targets, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), Newsweek has learned. President Donald Trump approved the mission nearly a week before it took place.

Amid reports Saturday of U.S. military helicopters over the Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, a senior Pentagon official familiar with the operation and Army official briefed on the matter told Newsweek that Baghdadi was the target of the top-secret operation in the last bastion of the country’s Islamist-dominated opposition, a faction that has clashed with ISIS in recent years.

A U.S. Army official briefed on the results of the operation told Newsweek that Baghdadi was killed in the raid, and the Defense Department told the White House they have “high confidence” that the high-value target killed was Baghdadi, but further verification is pending DNA and biometric testing. The senior Pentagon official said there was a brief firefight when U.S. forces entered the compound in Idlib’s Barisha village and that Baghdadi then killed himself by detonating a suicide vest. Family members were present. According to Pentagon sources, no children were harmed in the raid but two Baghdadi wives were killed after detonating their own explosive vests.

Local Idlib sources report that at least 7 people, including a child and 3 women, were killed in the developments in Barisha. This goes contrary to claims by US media alleging that no civilians were killed.

Other reports speculate that:

  • the strikes in Barisha to destroy al-Baghdadi’s compound and prevent it from turning into a place of worship for various radicals and ISIS supporters;
  • Turkey was not informed about the operation because President Erdogan is no more a US ‘reliable partner’. It’s hard to suppose how this is even possible because of the localtion of the supposed operation;
  • Turkey provided the US with intelligence

As expected the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces already claimed  that the supposed operation against al-Baghdadi became possible thanks to their assistance to the US-led coalition. This is an ordinary behavior for the Kurdish group that likes to prentend that it’s responsible for a total defeat of ISIS.

During the past few years, mainstream media outlets repeatedly claimed that al-Baghdadi was eliminated in Syria or Iraq. All these reports appeared  to be fake news.

If the current claim is different and the US-led coalition really eliminated  the ISIS leader, this will be an important development contributing for a further ISIS collapse.

  • The elimination of al-Baghdadi would be an important PR victory for the Trump administration that would use this factor to justify its Middle East foreign policy inside the US ahead of the Presidential Election 2020. So, Trump will get another chance to claim that his administration defeated ISIS.
  • The elimination of al-Baghdadi, if it realy happened, in Idlib province reveals all the hypocrisy of Western diplomats and journalists that have fiercely opposed ani-terror efforts of the Syrian-Iranian-Russian alliance in the very same area.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

SouthFront

Do you like this content? Consider helping us!

Donate 20
Donate 50
Donate 100
Donate 200
Donate 500
Donate another amount
  • Barba_Papa

    If all of us got a nickel every time they claimed that Baghdadi was dead we’d all be millionaires by now. Until they show me his dead body I’m continuing to assume that he sits comfortably in his hideout villa in Ankara, where he has tea and biscuits with Erdogan on wednesdays.

    • Harry Smith

      Remember cat double run spotted by Neo in the Matrix? Today’s “cat double run” is the fact that American oil companies delivered their equipment to the Syria, the part controlled by SDF. But there are USA sanctions that prohibit shipments of such equipment to the Syria. A very interesting situation need to be explained to non USA oil companies.
      What Washington does in such situations? Yep! They distracts your attention by delivering a “bigger” news. What sanctions you’re talking, pal? We just killed al Baghdadi!

      • Jakke1899

        Indeed, drawing attention away from something else is a tried and tested modus operandi.

  • Jakke1899

    If he is really dead, it means his period as “useful idiot” has expired. Most likely it’s just an election PR-stunt for Trump 2020 and they are just going to show the body of a lower ranking “useful idiot”, that looks like Baghdadi.

    • Xoli Xoli

      Just as SDF useful idiot’s were betray and dump after expiry date.

    • Nowruz

      It’s very reminiscent of Osama bin Laden getting killed when Obama’s approval ratings were at their lowest. Same song and dance, the USrael have already chosen al Baghdadi’s successor.

  • Rhodium 10

    Nothing Special! Al Baghdadi like Bin Laden were CIA agents…both have been used to invade Afganistan,Irak and Syria…it is to say to take control and deploy bases in Central Asia( Russia-China influence area), to steal Syrian oil and to avoid that Irak goverment dont leave petrodollar currency to sell petrol!…

  • Xoli Xoli

    No wonder no suprise as usual if USANATO and Israel failed the normally kills agents,supporters and associates to burry the truth. This is their tendency to hide evidence,bombing areas of operation to destroy evidence.

  • Sasan Jamshidi

    I doubt he was for US, baghdadi was for TURKEY not US!

    • Vollkrassmann

      So what? Let’s compromise on this:
      Both USA and Turkey were brothers in arms with the goal to destroy Assad’s Syria to the ground, for the sake of the oilpipeline from Katar to Turkey (Most terrorists in Northern Syria are backed by the Turkish landgrabbers).
      This project has failed so the chief beheader had to leave the arena…no more needed, they obviously have got a new deal with Assad alive and on board. Not everything works what the cabal is planning.

  • Peter Jennings

    The Trumpster can claim all he wants but the world knows the truth, and that every claim made so far is hollow. Is this just another example of american exceptionalism?
    The termination of Baghdadi, which in itself sounds like a false name piss-take, isn’t so much a seek and destroy, than a mopping up operation of expendable assets no longer needed. The USMIC know at all times where their assets are and what they are doing. This clown may well surface somewhere else in a few years time, with a totally different religious outlook and name probably.

    So something big just happened? no not really, just smoke and mirrors.

  • AJ

    This guy has been killed several times and resurfaces.

  • Xoli Xoli

    Never trust USA Israel and NATO puppet Organizations and tools.Turkey is also on sideline,Saudi Arabia are push to recklessly commit suicide by attacking Iran.Saudi Arabia oil has near its depletion.

    Sakasvilli were used to attack Russians and allies when it failed he was dump.Now he is downgraded from President to clerk.Gaddafi enjoy having investments and luxury property in France when his time of useful idiot expired their killed him with ISIS agents.

    As Israel couldn’t defeat Saddam their move out from Twin Towers and bomb it to included USA and NATO tools to attack Iraq. Just as their did in Syria by using White House White Helmets to commit chemical attack and blame Syrian government. Their first used UN to force Iraq to destroy all long range missiles and then their used Colin Powel to accused Iraq of having weapons of mass destruction.

    Unilateral action were taken by British Americans to destroy Iraq and killed Saddam. Mubarak were were used against Palestinians by USA, Israel and puppet tools of Nato.After been suck dry their abandoned him to be locked up by new agents.

  • Hrky75

    US needs to find an other Super Villain and FAST. Bush used up Saddam “ace” back in ’03 – just in time for the re-ellection. Obama did the same with both his cousin Osama and Ghadaffi in ’11 – I suppose he was really scare he won’t make the 2nd term. And now Trump spent up Al Baghdadi. So we can expect another Islamic movement will spontaneously and mysteriously sprang out of nowhere somewhere in the ME desert. But we are Ok for another 5 years or so…

  • Ceasar Polar

    Okay now let’s say we believe what they just announced, Baghdadi is dead, fine. Now time for the US to get out of Syrian’s oil fields, and out of Syria completely, since isis is dead. Get out of Syria now!

  • alejandro casalegno

    The fake caliph is dead…………..a new USA created islamists “Monster” in 1…2….3…

  • Damien C

    I always find it strange that the media never question why all these so called operations only return corpses. At no stage is a capture alternative offered. There is nothing more embarrassing for an organisation to have their leaders jailed as it highlights their impotencency and ineptitude. So you would think that this would be the an objective for Western organisations.

    However that’s the problem for the Western governments and their Intelligence communities, to jail these super terrorists it requires a court case where their previous working relationships would be exposed.
    Better to eliminate them and the possibility of the truth being unmasked

  • Friend of Russia

    Yet another laughable claim by US military. He was killed two years ago by Russian air strike. Now this fake claim is to save the face of US military which ran away from Turkish border

  • AM Hants

    Wonder why the US wanted to take out one of their team? Loose lips, now they are meant to have left the area?

    • dontlietome

      He served their master, namely Israel. When you consider that 3/4 of the Congress are “Israel Firsters” and Dual passport holders, then you see who really wants to ensure that Syria never sees that oil again in order to rebuild the country. The Americans could take their country back again, but they need another JFK to provide the impetus.

    • Ralph London

      Killed for the 3rd time now?

  • Vollkrassmann

    Should we believe anything of that report?
    Before I do I need some infos: What did US-servicemen do in Idlib, where they never were? How did they get location-infos about the chief-beheader? Was it a donation from Wladimir to Donald? Did the planes come from the nearby Turkish border – so, is there a deal between Erdogan and the Donald?
    However, if this a..hole is really blown up after his bloody performance thanks to CIA and the Deepstaters in USA, I just can tell him: Roast in hell.

  • World_Eye

    Show evidence to the world, or screw you, what you think we will believe it just like that as Obama said for Bin-Laden. Please screw you or evidence.

  • JoeAlpha

    What? they killed al Baghdadi “again”? Lol.. OK now that ISIS has been destroyed, there is no reason for American troops to stay in Syria and there is no need to protect oil fields anymore. Ok Clown Forces.. Gtfo from Syria now!

  • Christian S
  • Friend of Russia

    The headline of this article should have been ISIS leader killed by US army once again

  • dontlietome

    “The Muslim Terrorist Apparatus was Created by US Intelligence as a Geopolitical Weapon.” – Zbigniew Brzezinski……………… just in case folks out there forgot that.

    Who hasn’t killed that guy puts cats to shame. He’s probably in a safe house sharing it with epstein laughing and pissing it up.

    Yeah , yeah…………..Blown to pieces sure is neat … no body as “proof”.

  • fayez chergui

    How many times he has been killed. That should be in the guiness book record