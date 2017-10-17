#IRAQEditor's choice 17.10.2017 - 4,842 views
Iraqi Kurdistan Leadership Reach Deal With Baghdad: Kurdish Forces To Retreat To 2003 Borders – Media

This map provides a general look at the disputed areas and the administrative borders of the Iraqi Kurdistan. Click to see the full-size map

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have reportedly reached an agreement with the Iraqi Federal Government over the contested areas in northern Iraq.

According to Sky News Arabia, the Peshmerga, a military force of the KRG, agreed to return to 2003 Iraq borders. Sky News Arabia didn’t provide the soures of its info.

Earlier this week, the Iraqi Army and its allies took back Kirkuk city, the nearby K1 military airbase, the city’s airport and the nearby oil fields. Then, government forces establsihed control over the city of Sinjar and some other villages and towns including the Rabia border crossing with Syria.

However, if Sky News Arabia’s report is confirmed, the Peshmerga will handover a large area to the Federal Government, that it had seized during the war with ISIS.

Thus, the government will regain control over all oil fields near Kirkuk and other disputed areas as well as an important pipeline heading through the northern Iraq.

Click to see the full-size map

Meanwhile, KRG President Masoud Barzani blamed local parties for unilaterally withdrawing their fighters within the KRG’s forces from locations later seized by government troops in Kirkuk province.

“What happened in Kirkuk city was the result of unilateral decisions of some persons within a certain internal political party of Kurdistan, which eventually led to the withdrawal of the Peshmerga forces,” he said.

Areas seized by government forces:

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

  • That was quick!

    • Andrew Pate

      Yeah Faster than DAESH!!

      • matt

        sure, the kurds are not members of a death cult

    • BMWA1

      Salient feature:

      notice Iraq Kurd border shared with Syria = precisely zero. This has implications for the SDF etc. in Syria.

  • Thegr8rambino

    haha good, GET BACK IN UR HOLE KURDS!!! LOL

    • PZIVJ

      It appears that the Kurdish referendum has completely backfired.
      How about that ! HAHA

  • Dr. Ronald Cutburth

    The Pashmurga don’t want war with their brothers.

    • Simon Abruzzo

      they shouldn’t run their mouths then

    • Daniel Castro

      They had no problem in stealing their brothers though…

  • willyvandamme

    The YPG now knows the value of US aid. Worthless and even less. They are nothing but a bunch of troublemakers.

    • Lex

      Do you think the US military should have supported this blatant land grab against the Iraqi government they themselves created from the ashes of the administration under Saddam? This referendum was a bad idea, but it was even worse to do so after engaging in land seizures following the defeat of ISIS in the area – it actually meant that the Baghdad government had to come in and assert their military and political authority to prevent a total collapse of the central government. The US only does what is good for the rich people over there – they don’t much care who operates the oil fields, only that they get their cut.

      • willyvandamme

        The idea of the US and Israel is to increase sectarian tension in the region. Anything that increases this is good for them. This spectacular failure will however teach these extremists around Barzani a very big lesson. Their dreams of a new sectarian state is finished. Just as the one in Catalonia. So obviously this plan to divide Iraq ended in a disastrous failure. Jo Biden and the other zionist thugs have lost. Now lets hope Iraq gets back on its feet and throw these US advisers out of the country. And let them take Barzani and his clan with them. The sea over there is deep enough.

  • Simon Abruzzo

    Well, that was fing easy. Syrian Kurds are made out of same breed also, their time will come.

  • Petrus Levelleri

    Finish the Barzani mafia

  • nwoecb

    It shows how fake the Kurdish referendum was and that the Iraqi Kurds in majority choose to live as Iraqi patriots. Syrian Kurds should take note because they have no other viable realistic alternative.

    The central government needs to move to Erbil and arrest Barzani and his Zionist accomplices for high treason. This will put an end to his feudal rule over the Kurds.

  • Lex

    So much for taking Baghdad by storm… I think this is a positive development, especially for the Kurdish peoples. The last thing the region needs is an ethnic war, encouraged by the Zionist entity and US spooks – Kurdish autonomy in Iraq is the best deal that can be had, at least until all the “coalition” occupiers are gone and their paid terrorist mercenaries killed or jailed. Also, I think if any group in the region deserves to have their grievances settled it would be the Palestinians – often forgotten by so-called “activists” and “revolutionaries” in the Middle East. The Zionist leadership must decide – either they become a virtual fortress surrounded by enemies, but racially “pure”, or they accept the return of the state of Palestine, with equal rights for all races and religions and international protection for historic sites. Once that is achieved (because I think the first option is doomed in so many ways) the issues of reparations can be dealt with, and, most importantly, criminal trials for the likes of the comb-over commandante himself: “Bibi Netanyahu”. I salute those of the Kurdish leadership who saw sense and put a stop to the notion of trying to create a kind of ethnic “caste” of Kurds to rule over large swathes of Iraq (not to mention other nations). There is no question that an attempt to do such a thing would have lead to a bloody war benefiting no-one except the bloodthirsty “Israelis”.

    • nwoecb

      Contrary to “Western” (Israeli) media narrative: this is a very positive development for the Kurds. They need to be freed from PKK/SDF/YPG terrorists and Barzani feudalism.

      • Lex

        I agree. That was partly my point – the Kurds will be a lot better off under a strong Iraqi government than as an “Israeli”-style siege camp with a large population of non-Kurds who would end up being treated much like the Palestinians. I suspect that some emissaries from Iran (and possibly Russia) have had a few meetings with Baghdad and Erbil, explaining the likely outcomes of such a move. Certainly, occupying Kirkuk and including in the referendum was a particularly stupid idea. These ethnocentric and secessionist tendencies need to stop for the unity of these nations – especially after so many years of invasion and terrorist subversion.

        • as

          Barzani clan is the former lead of the Kurdish militia organized and trained by mossad to use against Iraq in support of Iranian shah.

    • Garga

      Thank you.
      Very good and informative interpretation. Welcome to the community.
      Asking for permission. I’m going to follow you, if that’s all right.

      • BMWA1

        HET, must ask permission from Israel first.

  • Kawa Asinger

    There is no war. The Peshmerge are withdrawing to the pre-Mosul operation borders. It was all a big fucking show.

  • as

    US Congress is angry at this development and immediately push resolution that could support Kurds in some way.
    Though by this quick agreement they’d lost the initiative to do so.

  • Mountains

    The US supports the Iraqi Government and have without a doubt betrayed the Kurds. Imo the Kurds learned this lesson the hard way.

    Which is simple never became puppets for anyone. The Iraqi gov’t will learn the same fate sooner or later