Iraqi Kurdistan Leadership Reach Deal With Baghdad: Kurdish Forces To Retreat To 2003 Borders – Media

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have reportedly reached an agreement with the Iraqi Federal Government over the contested areas in northern Iraq.

According to Sky News Arabia, the Peshmerga, a military force of the KRG, agreed to return to 2003 Iraq borders. Sky News Arabia didn’t provide the soures of its info.

Earlier this week, the Iraqi Army and its allies took back Kirkuk city, the nearby K1 military airbase, the city’s airport and the nearby oil fields. Then, government forces establsihed control over the city of Sinjar and some other villages and towns including the Rabia border crossing with Syria.

However, if Sky News Arabia’s report is confirmed, the Peshmerga will handover a large area to the Federal Government, that it had seized during the war with ISIS.

Thus, the government will regain control over all oil fields near Kirkuk and other disputed areas as well as an important pipeline heading through the northern Iraq.

Meanwhile, KRG President Masoud Barzani blamed local parties for unilaterally withdrawing their fighters within the KRG’s forces from locations later seized by government troops in Kirkuk province.

“What happened in Kirkuk city was the result of unilateral decisions of some persons within a certain internal political party of Kurdistan, which eventually led to the withdrawal of the Peshmerga forces,” he said.

Areas seized by government forces:

