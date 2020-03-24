In Video: Putin Visits Hospital Treating COVID-19 Patients In Moscow

Donate

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a hospital in Kommunarka in the Moscow region, where patients are being treated for coronavirus (COVID-19). The president was filmed donning a yellow hazmat suit and a respirator. After this he paied a visit to patients of the hospital

Russia has registered 495 cases of the new coronavirus infection, including 57 new cases in 14 regions over the past 24 hours.

Путин в Коммунарке: Костюм и респиратор для президента pic.twitter.com/QkrBA3UYwp — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) March 24, 2020

