Donate
0 $
2,500 $
5,000 $
2,753 $
7 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THE END OF MARCH 2020
HOT
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Donate
VIDEO #COVID-19Editor's choice 24.03.2020 - 1,215 views
5 (3 votes)
In Video: Putin Visits Hospital Treating COVID-19 Patients In Moscow 5 out of 5 based on 3 ratings. 3 user reviews.

In Video: Putin Visits Hospital Treating COVID-19 Patients In Moscow

Donate

In Video: Putin Visits Hospital Treating COVID-19 Patients In Moscow

March 24, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to a hospital intended for patients with suspected coronavirus © Sputnik / Alexey Druzhinin

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a hospital in Kommunarka in the Moscow region, where patients are being treated for coronavirus (COVID-19). The president was filmed donning a yellow hazmat suit and a respirator. After this he paied a visit to patients of the hospital

Russia has registered 495 cases of the new coronavirus infection, including 57 new cases in 14 regions over the past 24 hours.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

SouthFront

Do you like this content? Consider helping us!

Donate 20
Donate 50
Donate 100
Donate 200
Donate 500
Donate another amount
  • Ricky Miller

    That guy has more heart and more guts than all the western leaders combined. I wish my country had a President like him.

    • Maria23

      Hello, rate my nude photos and videos (18 y.o. russian) absolutely free – http://trim4.me/C1g

  • ©igare☘☘e👽Sm⚽️k🚬ng🦉Man️🎲

    [Imgur](https://i.imgur.com/TrR3AWW.png)

    Now, there is a good chance that Trump himself does NOT want to spread fear and panic, seeing his recent tv / media briefing appearances and what he actually said to the press.

    But the damage is already done, panic got spread in the US (and the UK) with stock exchange sell outs and senators making billions because of their inside traiding info and with the citizens rushing to supermarkets panic – buying anything they could get their hands on….