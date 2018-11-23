Editor's choiceHot 23.11.2018 - 409 views
Here We Go Again: US Accuses Iran Of Hiding Chemical Weapons

Originally appeared at ZeroHedge

In a trite refrain straight out of the standard Washington regime change playbook, the United States has lodged a formal complaint alleging Iran is developing nerve agents “for offensive purposes”.

Like Syria before (and Russia), first comes the “outraged!” human rights violations rhetoric, then come crippling sanctions and international “pariah status”, and for the final push comes unfounded chemical attack claims, a charge now being formally prepped and set in motion against Tehran by the West.

After the AP first revealed a week ago that the U.S. is set to accuse Iran of violating international bans on chemical weapons, an American diplomat has told the global chemical weapons agency in The Hague that Tehran has not declared all of its chemical weapons capabilities.

On Thursday Ambassador Kenneth Ward told a meeting of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that Iran was in violation of an international non-proliferation convention.

“The United States has had longstanding concerns that Iran maintains a chemical weapons program that it has failed to declare to the OPCW,” Ward said at an OPCW conference.

“The United States is also concerned that Iran is also pursuing central nervous system-acting chemicals for offensive purposes,” he added. He connected this with the general White House charge and theme that Iran and Russia had “enabled” Syria in attacking civilians with nerve agents, according to claims of officials in the West.

Specifically Amb. Ward claimed Iran has been hiding a production facility for filling aerial bombs while simultaneously maintaining a secret program to procure banned toxic munitions, include nerve agents.

While a number of commentators acknowledged the sheer lack of evidence to back the claims something that’s never stopped US officials from making the charge whether it was Iraq, Libya, or Syria — Ward merely cited historical information from the 1980s alleging Iran had transferred banned chemical munitions to Gaddafi’s Libya.

Of course, ironically the US had been supplying Saddam Hussein with chemical productions equipment and capability during that very period of the 1980s, according to recently unearthed CIA files.

Meanwhile…

  • MADE MAKER

    USA is NOT CLEAN ,They Have SUPPLIED and USED CHEMICAL WEAPONS ..WORLD WIDE …………. NOW ACCUSES IRAN of HIDDEN IT

  • H Eccles

    “US Accuses Iran Of Hiding Chemical Weapons”

    yeah, the day after they bombed Syria with white phosphorus.. you couldn’t make this up.

  • potcracker2588

    here some history info for all folks….
    1997 OPCW signed by all nations except n.korea,egypt and south sudan.
    The agreement is official and signed.

    2 motherfucking nations signed the agreement but will not apply it and destroy their stockpiles since 1997.Although israel signed but never ratified the agreement.typical jewish slickness.The USA simply doesnt give a shit.They signed and ratified.

    ISRAEL USA

    3,600 tons of chemical weapons is the usa stockpile 2018!!!! thats official !!!!!

    ps. skripal case.(nerve agent)…litvinenko case(polonium) were both mossad operations.. so obvious…follow the lead…………………………………… polonium poisoning also on Jasser Arafat!!!!

    • Gregory Casey

      Agreed Potcracker. There is nothing more to be said about it other than ………”mother-fuxxers”

  • Gregory Casey

    Uncle Sam is clearly worried about something to suddenly start throwing around completely unfounded allegations against Iran. Are US-Forces and International Coalition about to be found out on the fact they have been protecting ISIS in S Syria, Idlib & NE Syria? rather than (supposedly) ridding humanity of that pestilence??

    • Promitheas Apollonious

      found out….. Is there any one with more than a 5 second thinking span, that dont know this already?