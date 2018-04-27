State Department Admits U.S. Buys Votes In U.N., But There Is Problem 4.7333333333333 out of 5 based on 15 ratings. 15 user reviews.

The US State Department is concerned over the UN members voting as not all of them seem not to be “loyal” to the US.

The US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley complained that the US spends on the UN too much and once again threatened to cut foreign aid for countries that oppose the US at the UN, The Washington Examiner magazine reported on April 26.

“The American people pay 22 percent of the UN budget — more than the next three highest donor countries combined,” Haley said. “In spite of this generosity, the rest of the UN voted with us only 31 percent of the time, a lower rate than in 2016. That’s because we care more about being right than popular and are once again standing up for our interests and values. Either way, this is not an acceptable return on our investment.”

In the blacklist of countries that “disrespect” Washington are Zimbabwe, Burundi, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, China, Turkmenistan, Cuba, Bolivia and the Republic of South Africa (RSA).

The US allegations and claims of “disrespected” stance in the UN shows that Washington is able to exercise its power through international organizations and to affect the world politics. It could be marked that the UN voting outcomes do not reflect the real interests of all member states, but they are influenced by the US preferences. The allocation of military aid from the US to UN members reflects the predictions of the US vote buying policy.

However, the annual report, which has taken place since 1984, shows the effectiveness of this corrupt US policy descends as the 31 percent average is “a 10 percentage point drop from 2016”.

Washington now attempts to change this situation at least over the Syrian conflict. Currently, the Trump’s administration is seeking to find “investors”, which will pay for the US military presence in Syria.

On April 16, the WSJ claimed that Washington had allegedly requested Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to devote billions of dollars for reconstruction efforts in the US-occupied part of Syria and had asked Gulf states to contribute troops to an Arab force that would replace US forces. On April 17, Saudi Arabia declared its readiness to send troops into Syria as part of the US-led coalition if a decision is taken to widen it. However, according to regional experts, the Saudi military deployment in Syria is hardly possible because the country is already involved in a long and complicated war in Yemen.

