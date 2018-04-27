#USAEditor's choice 27.04.2018 - 5,026 views
State Department Admits U.S. Buys Votes In U.N., But There Is Problem

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. © Brendan McDermid / Reuters

The US State Department is concerned over the UN members voting as not all of them seem not to be “loyal” to the US.

The US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley complained that the US spends on the UN too much and once again threatened to cut foreign aid for countries that oppose the US at the UN, The Washington Examiner magazine reported on April 26.

“The American people pay 22 percent of the UN budget — more than the next three highest donor countries combined,” Haley said.

“In spite of this generosity, the rest of the UN voted with us only 31 percent of the time, a lower rate than in 2016. That’s because we care more about being right than popular and are once again standing up for our interests and values. Either way, this is not an acceptable return on our investment.”

In the blacklist of countries that “disrespect” Washington are Zimbabwe, Burundi, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, China, Turkmenistan, Cuba, Bolivia and the Republic of South Africa (RSA).

The US allegations and claims of “disrespected” stance in the UN shows that Washington is able to exercise its power through international organizations and to affect the world politics. It could be marked that the UN voting outcomes do not reflect the real interests of all member states, but they are influenced by the US preferences. The allocation of military aid from the US to UN members reflects the predictions of the US vote buying policy.

However, the annual report, which has taken place since 1984, shows the effectiveness of this corrupt US policy descends as the 31 percent average is “a 10 percentage point drop from 2016”.

Washington now attempts to change this situation at least over the Syrian conflict. Currently, the Trump’s administration is seeking to find “investors”, which will pay for the US military presence in Syria.

On April 16, the WSJ claimed that Washington had allegedly requested Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to devote billions of dollars for reconstruction efforts in the US-occupied part of Syria and had asked Gulf states to contribute troops to an Arab force that would replace US forces. On April 17, Saudi Arabia declared its readiness to send troops into Syria as part of the US-led coalition if a decision is taken to widen it. However, according to regional experts, the Saudi military deployment in Syria is hardly possible because the country is already involved in a long and complicated war in Yemen.

  • MD Ranix

    bankrupt, insolent and vile – ameritards are the worst scumbags in whatever they say, think and do

    • Rex drabble

      Its all good,she is showing the whole world.Every one is listening and the media cant hide it.
      I cant see the other members taking much more of this.

      • Shylo Duffy

        I use to feel the same way that the rest of the members would get tired of the US blackmail, however it’s been going on so long that members think it’s apsolutly normal behavior. I’m just sickened by the cowards and specifically people like Nikki having the nerve to even admit it although we knew it worked that way.Honestly I wouldn’t mind if the US political parties would fall of the face of this earth perhaps then this world would be much brighter and people happier..I keep telling myself that their time is coming or at the very least the American people would stand up once and for all and say ENOUGH…It’s pretty sad and seriously unfair that the rest of the world has to live the way the US feels we should.

        • You can call me Al

          But don’t you think their recent behaviour is more than their usual bullying, arrogant BS ?…. to me, they seem as if they are becoming insane through desperation or panic.

          Forgetting all the madness before Trump’s was POTUS, just think from the campaign trail in 2016 with the insane Clinton fiasco onwards and then today (/ yesterday) the US threatens all nations against running against them for the World cup in 2026 and hen thee above article ……it is shear madness and humiliating to even watch. I wont even start on about the wars, sanctions etc.

          • Promitheas Apollonious

            Desperation and insanity. You hit the nail on the head.

          • Jens Holm

            Own head.

          • Jens Holm

            You must have been born yesterday. Its not a new thing selling and buying things like that here there and everwhere.

            Doesnt make it better :((

        • Promitheas Apollonious

          I used to think the americans will eventually say enough is enough, until 9/11. After that i lost all respect for the most armed civilians in the world and the ones who make the most noise for trivial issues, but not for their masters who enslaved them and destroy their families, and they just take it, hands down.

          • Jens Holm

            Americans are not the only ones doing and having done it. Its well descriebed during several 1000 of years.

            It even took Muhammed 11 years to take over arabia.

          • Gerard

            “…..at the very least the American people would stand up once and for all and say ENOUGH..”……Unfortunately I’m not noticing ” YET “any anger or frustration or any reaction from the American people like JANE FONDA DID to stop Vietnam war .That bewilders me .Sign of ” slave “mentality hovering over American people this days . .

        • Rob

          The world nations should think twice before to ally with the head choppers and illegal land occupiers Trump, May and Macron. They have occupied whole Palestine, Ukraine, 30% Syria and Libya, 20% Iraq, 60% Yemen and Afghanistan.

          • Jens Holm

            So who occupied Polen, DDR, Hungary, Bulgaria, Rumania, Usbekistan, Turkmenitan, Kirgisistan, Afghanistan, Estonia, Lituania, latvia. And Ukraine is exact same thing.

            The biggest resistance ro any bolsjevisme were there and millions of them were killed, deported, jailed and starved to death. But that does not bother You.

          • FlorianGeyer

            And who were the Bolsheviks Jens?

            I hope this helps :)

            https://static.timesofisrael.com/www/uploads/2017/11/crpetrograd-1024×640.png

        • Rob

          US pay blood money to UN and to other leaders in the world for butchering nations in Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan etc. to occupy their lands and take their precious assets. Those leaders that get blood money from US will be exposed in the world and will go straight to hell after death.

        • Jens Holm

          Its not only USA. Very one eyed, but sometimes better then none.

        • Gerard

          “…. at the very least the American people would stand up once and for all and say ENOUGH..”……Unfortunately I’m not noticing ” YET “any anger or frustration or any reaction from the American people like JANE FONDA DID to stop Vietnam war .That bewilders me .Sign of ” slave “mentality hovering over American people this days . .

      • frankly

        After the examples made, I can’t see as they have much choice. Who wants to wind up like JFK, Sadam, etc.,,,

      • frankly

        They will keep taking it or wind up JFKed ! Large influential segments of the world do not have eyes or ears that work. Worst than that, their hearts do not feel!

      • Rob

        The hands of Israeli migrants Netanyahu, Trump, May and Macron are red by the blood of Palestinians. Shame.
        Get out from Palestine and other Muslim countries……

      • BillieOB

        I found this article very revealing about how the politics in the UN work. It expained some other questions I had as well. It is a PDF.

        International Law in Times of Hegemony: Unequal Poweand
        the Shaping of the International Legal Order
        http://ejil.org/pdfs/16/3/301.pdf

    • rmarbertin

      damn skippy, motherfucker

      • Merijn

        Not all of’m…but a lot of’m are definitely ignorant m*therfuckers, otherwise the American Government couldn’t have Raped, Plundered & Murdered for so many Centuries…it were American Soldiers that loved the orders & More

        • Promitheas Apollonious

          america it is a colony and the strong military arm of the ones who colonize them and repopulate them after killing all the natives stealing their lands. Just puppets to their masters. So guess again whose been doing, all they been used as the expendable idiots to do.

          • Merijn

            I know and these “Masters of the Colony” have Raised, Educated & Trained “ Their” population very well…they’ll do anything for their Masters…in the blink of an Eye

          • Promitheas Apollonious

            you mean brainwashed them to the state of amoeba not educated them. Educated humans have also a mind of their own and dont follow like sheep. Actually we are of the same mind so this argument is academic I am doing with you for the benefit of others. :-)

          • Merijn

            And you are right my Brother…:)

          • Gerard

            That’s very true ” america it is a colony and the strong military arm of the ones who colonize them …”….Everybody knows who colonized” them” = ( those carrot minded American people ) …with their money .Like they did to Brits In WWI and Germany before WWII .

        • Jens Holm

          Americans hasnt done that for centuries. Your oppinion only can cover from 1941.

          Why dont You read about it. You have internet.

          • Gerard

            Americans had changed their loyalty from ” Jehovah GOD ” to ” Money god “, once they won the WWII. Became so arrogant ,they started to behave like “gods “.And that could be the end of the world that we know .

          • Merijn

            Nah, the U.S. Government is a Chickenshit Bully… he only fights the small kids… Russia, Iran & China are too powerful…U.S. will lose both a Conventional & Nuclear War…
            PS Jens Holm is on my shitlist don’t take’m too serious…

    • frankly

      Strikes me as a mistake to imply mental retardation as a national characteristic. Psychopathic, satanic, deranged, indeed. A sign of bankruptcy is the inability to pay on ones debt and the withdrawal of credit, so that is inaccurate as well. They say know your enemy, so this repetition of falsities sets us up for failure. The failure to stop this enemy goes back centuries, isn’t it high time we get serious about it? The US strikes me as the enforcer wing of an international cabal. Wrong?

      • Jens Holm

        Difficult to go back. One try is, that USA was forced ínto WW1 after big loses at the sea.

        In 1938 USA only had 400.000 low armed soldiers and more then half of them were national guards, which were not allowed to leave USA. The majority was – as in WW1 – for isolation mainly having South america by the Monroe doctrine.

        But first the Japanese made the changes and USA started a 1 million army from nothing. After that Hitler came. US here helped Brits and russians sending what they had.

        But during WW2 USA kind od replaced the Empires of Brittain, France, Italy and Japan. Thats how they became big and went into being a kind of policeman for so much.

        Only Russia and China took over parts too.

        By that USA is a result. You in the same way can say that socialism is a result of bad capitalisme. Here the main communisme has collapsed.

        But You still have winners. The Chinese version seemes to work. You also have socialdemocrats. Here Capitalism is tryed to be compensated by dividing the benefits, so there as a minimum is no uprises,

        I agree very much in the importance of knowing Your enemy, but You also has to know Yourself and do as You are.

        Thats a very big problem and its easy to see in the Middle East. You do not know Your enemies. You think Russia is Your friend and You even are commanders of the Rusian forces, and You are not allowed to be Yorself debating about very needed improvements.

        And let me finally remind You that USA is much bigger in population then Middle East and also are much more debating and productive by that. USA also are 52 states and many are nigger then most of Yours.

        So when You see problems, You see them because they debate and only are in parts of it. They have an infrastructure most people in The Middle East not even understand. Its much more complex and therefore also more able not to go down.

        • frankly

          To me war is about money not principles. The biggest banks make money off of both sides in any particular confrontation. Jens you seem to assume a certain nationality when you address me as You. Who do you mean with these words. I know English is not your language, so not trying to insult, just curious… As for Black people, I grew up with lots of them around and honestly trust them more than a lot of whites.

  • KennyB

    Round them all up and send them somewhere unpleasant. Perhaps there’s an old Soviet camp in the Gulag that can house the Washington criminals?

    • Ivan Freely

      There’s rumors of certain people from the US “Swamp” (if you believe any of it) have been sent to G-bay in Cuba.

      • FlorianGeyer

        Or just that part of the ‘swamp’ who are out of favour with King Trump and his High Priests? :)

        • Shylo Duffy

          Exactly my friend.

    • FlorianGeyer

      Many nations in the world would provide camp guards for free I think ?

      I would gladly pay for my own travel and accommodation to stop the US freaks from escaping :)

    • 1691

      Guantanamo is just around the corner.

      • FlorianGeyer

        The labour camp buildings at Auschwitz are preserved and ready to use as well :)

        • 1691

          That one can accommodate the European partners.

    • Daniel Castro

      Shoot them in the head with a 12g shotgun, it’s better that way, people of the world has more important things to do than to waste more time with such psychopaths.

  • rmarbertin

    “we care more about being RIGHT than popular” says it ALL.

  • Ivan Freely

    Sadly this is what the UN have become. Those with the fattest wallet wins. Regardless of what you think of Haley, she is correct on the lopsided contribution to the UN budget.

    • rmarbertin

      There’s also threat of repercussions for the smaller, more vulnerable nations, as said by Syria’s ambassador to Carla Ortiz, of some other’s apologies after votes in the UN.

    • Jens Holm

      You can take gas on that.

  • Jesus

    Lol, US is seeking “investors” to pay for the US presence in Syria?
    US presence in Syria is a bad investment since the Russians are playing a cat and mouse with them and US cannot win in Syria, subsequently let US pay for itself and bleed the treasury.

    • Jens Holm

      haha. Someone like me would say Assads actually are reduced as USA wishes. 5-7 mio of them are not even there.

  • rudy

    COULD SOMEONE TELL THAT STUPID COW WHO THINKS SHE AN HOLY COW, THAT IT’S NOT ABOUT HOW MUTCH A COUNTRY SPEND BUT ABOUT HOW CORRECT AND HUMAN A COUNTRY IS !

    • jerry hamilton

      They could try but they would never succeed.

  • World_Eye

    Currently, the Trump’s administration is seeking to find “investors”, which will pay for the US military presence in Syria. Hah got ma laugh sooo much, yeah right, I wish u all the best finding someone to finance your MILITARY that stays illegally in Syria. Ouhh LMAO

  • r0b1n

    Heh, I’m financing it, so I’m right and will be as I said :-DD
    Idiots.

    • Jens Holm

      Most of the refugees in the world are muslims fighting each other all the time. We only help You, so we send weapons for oil. And You buy it -erhh them :)

      Why dont You throw away all those guns or mamke them into plows and make United Arab Corporation or regain Ottomanisies making Erdogan chief.

      When I propose You should give all Your weapons to Your women and let them shoot anyone they wish, I get no answer as well.

      By the last I say, that You men really has shown how well Your run Your countries and have had centuries to prove it.

  • chris chuba

    I’m certain that she is counting the vetoes in the SC by Russia as the UN ‘voting against us’.
    The actually coercion rate is much higher in the General Assembly.

    • Shylo Duffy

      Yes she even came out and said I’m taking names of those who don’t vote the way the US demands.Mafia style.

  • FlorianGeyer

    ” , the Trump’s administration is seeking to find “investors”, which will pay for the US military presence in Syria. ”

    Translated from ‘doublespeak’ to concise English this reads as :- ‘ The Trump regime is blackmailing UN member countries to pay Protection Money to the US mercenary armies in Syria and elsewhere around the globe ‘. :)

    http://www.blackcommentator.com/238/238_images/238_cartoon_protection_racket_for_oil_hurwitt_large.jpg

    • Shylo Duffy

      Mafia style.

  • Russie Unie

    Haley should be sent for a one month stay with Berlusconi. She would be then become so nicer :D !

    • Russie Unie

      If Silvio wants of course, but I’m not sure he’s eating rotten cod !!!

  • Russie Unie

    Haley is ready for the late show of Fallon !

  • Russie Unie

    Haley is a strange woman : it seems she has her periods every week ! 😂😂😂 ! She should consult !

    • Shylo Duffy

      Only a guy would think a women’s period gets in our way…Let me be the 1st women to tell you it doesn’t get in the way of a women’s thoughts or actions. ☺

      • Jens Holm

        Could be Allah has reserved him for a space with only men, and he is trying to be nice.

    • Jens Holm

      Someone taxed Your hair below too :))

  • RichardD

    “That’s because we care more about being right than popular and are once again standing up for our interests and values.”

    This is such a lie that it offends common sense. Especially after the chemical weapons false flag that she was up to her eyeballs in. The America First values that put Trump in office have tire marks all over them from being thrown under the Jew bus.

    • RichardD
      • Gerard

        When having an East Indian background who get Americanized ,and becomes “money god ” worshiper like the most population , turns more wild than Americans themselves . Pity ,what a fake civilization that made the whole world upside down .

        • RichardD

          I’m assuming that she gets a lot of hate mail from Americans who put the administration that she works for in office. As she trashes out what they supported every day with the most obnoxious lies. Though she’s probably sheltered from a lot of it that never reaches her.

  • r0b1n

    Resurrected Monty Python group :-DD

  • Merijn

    Screw the UN they are a Collection of U.S. ZioNazi Financed Collaborators…put me on your Blacklist too Fucktards…I’d be honoured…fucking Traitors

  • Smaug

    Clearly the writer here has an as agenda and zero understanding of US internal politics. Ever heard of Amerexit, where US nationalists think we should defund the UN. Americans are just as unhappy as everyone else with the UN but calling US influence bribery is nothing more than Russian propaganda.

  • shaggyk

    1. We do give too much money to the UN.
    2. We should not expect that to buy loyalty.

  • Rafael

    The much bragged “aid” that US gives to the complaint nations; and that are accepted for the corrupt politician of such nations by selling their very nation soul; is sucked back, with those nations’ wealth, by the thousands.

    • Rodger

      The EU combined gives 3 times the aid that the US gives. It’s a silly point they try to make.

  • Rodger

    “The American people pay 22 percent of the UN budget — more than the next three highest donor countries combined,” Haley said.
    This chick can’t even do simple math. Japan: 9.68%, China: 7.92%, Germany: 6.39% —> next three highest donor countries combined: 24%
    Haley is a liar..
    And the EU pays way more than the US.

    • Jens Holm

      1% is a very light beer here.

      USA also is a very big contributor by NGO`s.

      And True, EU is a big contributor, but You have to add small parts from the EU budgets and the many countries as countries. Most of our help is decided as we wish.

  • goingbrokes

    Support for US gone down 10% points! Nikki Nimrata Haley’s rap sheet is looking worse every day.

  • frankly

    Pretty words, Ugly results. Show us one success, foreign or domestic. One!

  • Bob

    Don’t like the standard deal – then just walk away Nikki.

  • Mikronos

    No weapons for your rebels! As if Haley would say that.

  • frankly

    Robert Hare said that if he could not conduct psychopath research on prisoners he would switch to Wall St to find subjects. Nikki uses Business language to describe the US involvement in the UN.

    This organization, the UN, was originally created to protect humanity, well at least their charter reads that way, not business interests.

    The list of humanitarian disasters goes on and on, but the world needs to focus all the money in Nwest Syrian so the US can remain profitable. Rigggght

    • Jens Holm

      Right: Syria only have bathtubs of dirty sulphur-asphalt oil in the Venezuela style. If USA and wanted that, they would invade Venezuela.

      So some more should step back looking for better reasons for war there.

      • frankly

        I believe it is more about maintaining the empire than the oil. If the band wagon to abandon the petro gets pushed over the cliff, the empire goes with it. It’s about obedience to the NWO. If the US winds up in small pockets surrounded with ISIS and Al Qaeda then someone will have to go in and save them no? Kinda like Israel all those militants on their border, dangerous!

        • Jens Holm

          But we are dependent. China would collapse, if we made no money purselves as well as producing a lot there.

          So its to easy to see USA as some block keeping an empire well or not.

          And so many work so hard to make oil less important. USA today is independent of oil. Trump is ven juping up and down abpout coal, but There are replacers, which in at least energy and heating can replace a lot – and do.

          Denmark today during the whole year do produce 40% of all electricity of its own and are building 1 or 3 more big windpower stations at sea. And by that we can replace powerplants based on fossils as well as on wood abd burneable garbage.

          By that we also take in ars actually can go by electricity better and better. Ok, we live in a windy area, but soon we can store more electricy to the days woth no winds. We do that by exporting to our neighbors and by that can effort to buy for the rest of the year.

          The succes can bee seen in export. People buy our stuff all over the world and other big companies are doing exact the same as we do.

          Our export today is 80 billion kroner on that = 13 billion dollars. We also invent solar cells and heating and cooling by solar power covering at least some gabs.

          They do exact the same all over the world and even in very isolated small villages in Nepal, where You have to walk many days with smaller windmills and solarpanels.

          So I have the hope, that nothing will collapse for empire reasons having any lacks made by that.

          I see it as many countries are going up supporting their populations better then ever than some losse some Empires. Fine for me US and Europe raise slower – economy says so – Many others come from very low levels and insist staying there for several bad reasons.

          Someone like me hoped as child, that we could help all the world be giving and investing. Only parts of that has been a succes. But we fx dont see India starve their populations anymore. China is same thing. Several 100 millions are in a higher levl then ever even they have big problems doing it. One is pollution by dirty smoke, but their new facilities make cleaner energy and there is hope for more millions there to become old and well.

          The others are the ones, which insist in no changes and not even work for it. Syria and Iraq are such zones and many other parts of Africa and South America.

          So my attitude is confirmed. I dont want to invest or help whats going on, where we even are met as enemies. Thats why I only like Kurds in the whole Syria. Only they have tried to make a structure for any progress building whats needed.

          Hard for me to see people like them are a threat to any. They come from almost the lowest You can get. Here its about people thinking they are Empires but actuakky insist in keeping ancient Emirate structures , which are based on bajonets and fear.

          Its there You(and we) devellop different kinds of extremisme. Marxisme also is a result for compensating bad conditions for the poor, where the rich take, whatever they can and byu that make no incitamentt to make the cake bigger and better by not even sharing.

          Syria and the other states there not even liberated themselves. But I almost only – apart from Turks in parts of their country – made real changes. More like they now are runned as smaller Konstantinoples in the same ineffective was as Osmans in their late.

  • JustPassingThrough

    “In the blacklist of countries that “disrespect” Washington”
    the list is longer than the one we see here.
    its just that the amis couldn’t spell the names correctly so they left them out.

  • Mahmoud Larfi

    Shamelessly said !

  • Jens Holm

    Im afraid its a normal procedure all over the world and lobbyisme like that is too wide spread.

    It would solve a lot if USA was the only one.

    Its very dirty in football by FIFA. Make that go away. USA hardly play our kind of football.

  • Jens Holm

    Many here forget thats most countries hardly contribute at all.

  • rudy

