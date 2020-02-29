Donate
GRAPHICS #FROMTHEFRONT#MAPS 29.02.2020 - 11,454 views
Gains And Setbacks By Syrian Army In Greater Idlib February 23-29, 2020 (Map Update)

Click to see the full-size image

This map provides a general look at the recent gains and setbacks by the Syrian Army in its battle with Turkish-led forces in Greater Idlib.

SouthFront

  • Basic Guy

    Gains: Some Villages
    Setbacks: Lost hundreds of soldiers and equipment with a worth of a couple hundres million dollar

    • Ziønist šhill

      Change your name to basic bitch

      • Kananda

        and you to zionist shit

        • Lone Ranger

          Big words from a hasbarat…

    • Ayman

      If M4 and Saraqib stays in Oppostion Hands, SAA can have everything south of M4. Maybe Saraqib will be used for a new deal with Putin.
      I guess Turkey will protect the M4 line at any cost and therefore gave orders to leave and abandon South of M4.

      • Legis Legis Juscius

        no thturkey threw all they have to saragib, syrian elite divizions are near zawayin mountain now, soon they will come to sragabi from 3 sides

        • Ayman

          Yes they try, but the Convoys of SAA get destroyed before they can reach Saraqib!
          https://syria.liveuamap.com/en/2020/28-february-proassad-forces-military-convoys-were-targeted

          Turkish accounts say just lately a convoy was destroyed again. Maybe a video will follow later.
          Opposition accounts say M5 is full with dead SAA!

          • Legis Legis Juscius

            just pure propaganda, no reports even from your pro jihadi SOHR, also russian ships already arived to supply syrain army with new equipment, also russains are implying no fly zone, there is no video will follow later, because it wasnt happened, thats very simle

          • Legis Legis Juscius

            Just watch how turks soon commite suicide, russain diplomats are saying that will turkish will pay have prize if they declare war on syrua, Putin never forgot s-24 shot down and ambasadors death, he outplayed erdohan, even US dont want to fight against russain, so what to talk about mostly consript army turkey, with no expierence, rusain are closing air, so turks will be like blind chickes for the hunt to syrian and russain airforce

      • Wahid Algiers

        Leave Syria and leave Germany/Europe you filthy mongol land grabbers.

    • Legis Legis Juscius

      turkysh lost atleas 55 dead, jihadists lost about 200 fighters, lost a lot of tanks, artilery and amunition depots of russain airstrikes also, 3 or 4 turkish most expensive drone were shot down, so turkey suffered hundreds of milions casualties of dollars

    • Lone Ranger

      Turkisis did, indeed.

  • BaPH

    Here is a thought. I personally dont believe anything I read. But if Turkey is able to operate drones in Syria for whatever reason, and they are not being detected, my guess is they are not being operated by Turkey.

    Covert help from the US / Israel? Advanced jamming?

    • Kananda

      you suggest, that the best russian technique can be jammed???

      • Lone Ranger

        It cant.

    • Legis Legis Juscius

      No turkish drones were alowwed over syria(but not military drones), they wee alowed of deescalation trety, but erdogan sent military drones instead, thats why they are no more drones from turkey, 4 drones show down already

    • Peter Jennings

      The Turkish military have already lost three drones.

    • yep

      ” and they are not being detected,”
      Because they are NOT THERE !
      It is widely known that USA has new tech that tricks radars to SIMULATE presence of airborne targets so that Russia S-400 falls into the trap of using very expensive missiles to destroy drones that are not there!
      The only way that Turk drones can avoid radar detection is to use configuration of the terrain (mountains ) and fly very low “under the radar” to hide form the radars that in general look above certain height.
      The other drones that are used are simple small Chinese produced drones with go-pro cameras that SAA uses also !
      Those are very cheap and very limited in range and they can be destroyed with automatic weapons, automatic canons and short range missiles like Pantsir and Tor missiles and manpads also.

    • Lone Ranger

      90% of Turkisis claims are simpleton lies.

    • Wahid Algiers

      Turks are complete idiots so it could be.

  • Peter Jennings

    If one doesn’t want to share the beach with terrorists and their sympathisers, then boycott Turkey.

  • Lone Ranger

    SAA is gaining, Turkroaches are draining;)

    • Ayman
      • Lone Ranger

        According to mossadnews…

      • Harry Smith

        It is not a change, Ayman. Just temporary inconvenience. Assad closed air space for all kind of aerial planes including drones. Dozen of Pantsirs will resolve that inconvenience. BTW video of destroyed Pantsir shown on Turkish TV is already identified. The Pantsir was export variant and was sold to Emirates and after that Emirates moved it in Libya. So Pantsir was destroyed in Libya.

        • Ayman

          If things escalate and Turkey goes on full war mode, TAF has the tools to take the Air Defence Systems out.
          You should read this from Maxim Suchkov:
          https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2020/02/russia-turkey-idlib-putin-erdogan.html

          Russia will not go at war with Turkey for Idlib!
          Ret. Col. Mikhail Khodarenok:
          Turkey has enough military might to overrun the Syrian army within days.

          “Should Moscow choose not to intervene it will be a political-military fiasco. The Kremlin as a geopolitical player in the Middle East will be done,” he argued, adding, “More than five years of Moscow’s efforts in Syria would be wasted,” and “This will be the price of the Russian non-interference over Idlib.”

          Yet he equally cautioned against open Russian military engagement with Turkey, warning, “Turkey will have an overwhelming superiority in personnel and military hardware. … Russia is too far from the theater of operations and won’t have the time or logistical capabilities” to bring in the personnel or equipment needed and “In order to win this war, Russia would need to transfer a phenomenal amount of aircrafts, fuel and ammunition.”

          • occupybacon

            I agree with most of your comment but I have an objection, 3 month ago I would totally agree with you but now, in corona’s outbreak, not only Russian economy is fragile but EU’s too. One Russian and one Turkish airplane to kill each other is enough for a bigger economic crysis than 2008. USA might not let Erdogan to play with Putin. Remember CIA and KGB had protocols to support each other so they never reach dangerous hot points. USA will not star a nuclear war for Turkey either. Plus Putin is friend with the rich jews too, Erdogan not.

          • Ayman

            That is the point a war is to costly.
            Turkey has the right to close Bosphorus in war. Latakia and Tartus Base can then only reached by air.
            Russia has each year a surplus of 20 billion Dollars with Turkish Trade. This would be lost and then the cost of war and the lost of planned weapon sales and Akkuyu plant to Turkey….
            Who thinks Russia will make war with Turkey because of Idlib?
            They will reach sooner or later an agreement with Turkey who gets what. Turkey will definitely not leave Idlib.

            Turkey made it clear, that loss of soldiers will not scare it off, and that it will hold its ground no matter what.

          • Concrete Mike

            Congratulations on your open support for jabhat al.nusrah.

            You have shown the world what a terrorist supporting, refugee weaponizing , zionist arselicking turkish peice of crap all of you really are.

          • Ronald

            With Russia’s hypersonic weapons ( not nuclear ) all is needed is

            Ten minutes.

        • FlorianGeyer

          Lol.
          Its not so easy these days to use fake photos and the Turks have fallen into that Beartrap :)

      • George King

        BS straight from the Atlantic Counsel and the white helmets. You are blocked asshole….

        • Ayman

          Did the article of a Russian Journalist hurt you so much that you blocked me?

          Ooooooooooh 😢

    • Adi

      SAA tried for a false flag to get a war between Russia and Turkey by bombing Turkish soldiers despite Russian orders.Their planes took off at the same times as Russian ones deliberatly trying to trick the observers into belive that Russians carried out the attack.Both Turkish and US radars and AWACS confirmed that fact.Only thing Russia could do in such situation is telling the SAA to go and fight the Turks by themself now.Russia will continue sell their old storage junk to the SAA so the Turks have something to shoot at,hit HTS positions of their interest,but the dream of some kind of Russian direct intervention is over now.

      • Lone Ranger

        Don’t mind the fact that HTS is run by Turkey…
        Was a cool story…
        You are talented, I will give you that ;)

        • Adi

          I dont know,your dilusion prevent you from seeing the obvious and that is that the SAA is almost wiped out in a matter of two-three days even without any Turkish army movement.

  • Lone Ranger

    Glory to the SAA and Russia.

  • Lone Ranger

    Turkisis will cry and rage ;)

    • TURKISH SOLDİER

      yes we are rage. we sent all the refugees in our country to europe. embrace the arab

      • Lone Ranger

        Thanks…
        I would only add two things…
        You will never get into the EU as a member country after that move.
        Second, most the refugees could go home if you would stop arming and funding terrorists in idlib.
        We both know why you do it, you dont give a shit about Syria, Assad or refugees.
        You are doing it to create a terrorist buffer zone against the Kurds.
        If there was peace Kurds would gain but now they cant.
        Thats the real reason behind your actions.
        Bye.

        • yep

          I think there is other much bigger “reason”

          And that is Turk Otoman Empire ambitions.
          Which will never happen as long as Russia decides something in the region.

        • jhon malakiat

          most refugee in turkey/idlieb is alqoida / isis family. syrian refugee choose go to lebanon or other syria land under SAA control.

          erdogan know this. If SAA recapture Idlieb then this will be total disaster for erdogan. because turkey must handle alqoida family. and erdogan fully know that alqoida can fight him someday.

          • Wahid Algiers

            ABSOLUTELY right.

          • FlorianGeyer

            You are correct. Erdo would be eaten alive by his dogs of war.

      • Wahid Algiers

        Listen, you fucken dirt on earth and I am talking to you as a native German: nobody loves turks and only a dead turk is a good one.

        • TURKISH SOLDİER

          you are not german you are a dirty arab

  • CHAOS

    The shooting of Siha in Khan Al Sabl region
    There is information that a large number of Russian soldiers have died.

    IT IS UNCONFIRMED INFORMATION.

    • Lone Ranger

      More mossad propaganda…

      • goingbrokes

        Yep, several previous Mossoids have used the same method using the word “UNCONFIRMED” around their claims. It is a trick. It is meant to make you go and start disproving the claims. Some people do because they sound scary. I never do – it’s all BS.

    • Wahid Algiers

      Next turkish rat here: go home to mongols roots you waste of earth, only dead turks are good turks. Nobody likes you, nor in Germany nor in Syria or other places.

    • Legis Legis Juscius

      you idiot, there is no large groups of russain in syria, only patrol and special forces, if you touch russain soldier turkey will be wiped out

    • goingbrokes

      IT IS CONFIRMED BS.

  • yep

    I find video report well balanced and quite objective reporting.
    Good journalism SF.

    Kudos and thank you for good quality stuff SF.
    Specially after deluge of Turk propaganda invasion.

  • CHAOS

    There have been massive non-stop attacks for 2 days.These attacks are likely to increase more after the SAA deadline is over.
    https://twitter.com/clashreport/status/1233700967666855941

  • cactus

    saa and allies bombing militants for 7 years straight :
    zionist trolls and their trukroach allies : no were to be seen.
    turkey attacked saa and half the videos are fake :
    zionist trolls and turks : OMG !! TURkeY hAS WHipped oUt an EnTire saa plAtOon wIth 4001 cONfirmed saa And heZbolah deAths and tHousaNds of aRmor DetroYed …hALF oF saa IS ParAlisED a….

  • CHAOS
    • yep

      You send Turd anti Arab, anti Syria, racist, bigoted post and you laugh?!?

      So you must be Turd pig as well.
      No wonder that you use symbol of Satan you Turd filth.

      • goingbrokes

        It’s a chemical attack!

        • FlorianGeyer

          Call the OPCW :)

    • Kananda

      death for turkey

  • cactus

    breaking : analysis of footage confirmed that the pantsir that was shown yesterday was actually destroyed in libya not syria

  • Saso Mange

    Dangerous days ahead. SAA needs to plan carefully and care not to overextend fast. Good luck, Syria is almost free!

    • Basic Guy

      Maybe you forgot that the whole north and east is not under assad control?

      • Saso Mange

        Dont be silly. SDF has no legitimacy and no friends, what do you think will happen to them after Idlib is liberated? SAA is playing smart game. Remember Ghouta.

    • yep

      Well balanced comment !
      What refreshment with all the hysterics and bigotry people write here on the forum against SAA, Russians and other allays.

      • Saso Mange

        Just remember back in 2014, SAA was almost completely defeated but look at them now :) This is nothing when compared to 2014 but Turkey surely poses serious risk and is playing Zionist game as i see it. Very dishonorable considering it’s majority of Muslim population in Turkey.

      • FlorianGeyer

        One wonders why the Hasbarats and Turds etc waste their time posting here. I find its easier to block them.

        Southfront news must be a great threat to the US Empire of Terror and that must be the reason the Hasbarats and Turds etc pollute this forum.

    • Ayman

      What will happen to eastern part with SDF and US?

      • Saso Mange

        It’s easy to deal with SDF after other groups are defeated. Especially after US is also pulling from Afghanistan under new peace deal with Taliban so SDF will be left bare handed and will peacefully return to pre isis state. SDF only expanded because of isis as Kurds didn’t have nearly as much teritory as now.

    • shylockracy

      Syria is not almost free, apart from Idlib all of northern Aleppo, Afrin, the Tanf area and eastern Deir Ezzor are occupied by either US/YPG or Turkey and the Rothschild neocolony in Palestine bombs Syria whenever they want. Putin seems more worried about accomodating the global Zìoterrorist elites and Turks to sell them some gas than anything else.

  • Tim Williams

    It appears most of the so called Turk drone hits on SAA forces happened elsewhere

    https://twitter.com/warsmonitoring/status/1233710319530389505

    Truth is always the first victim in war

    • GuyQ

      I thought as much

    • FlorianGeyer

      Truth is a victim that does fight back, even it it can take a long time for the brainwashed victims of Hollywood to accept the truth.

    • Ronald

      Still the “small drone syndrome” has exposed a problem, that being, they are ultra-cheap and can be launched off a pick-up truck and deliver real time information to an army.

      So a ‘drone wars’ strategy of using equally small and cheap locate and destroy needs to be developed, and quickly.

  • Tim Williams

    battle map and locations from 20 hours ago …

    https://twitter.com/Suriyakmaps/status/1233426934476025858/photo/1

  • The Saint

    An American general recently commented that dealing with the Turks is like dealing with an angry adolescent child that isn’t very smart, and that that is how they should be treated: Tell them where they can’t go and what they can’t do and threaten to take their stuff and/or stop their allowance if they don’t comply, and tell them ‘no’ when they make ridiculous demands. You could beat the shit out of them but that would be a bad look..

    This is what the Russians and the EU and Nato and all the other grown-ups are dealing with. ‘Emo Erdo’ and the Turks are still going around screaming and having tantrums and making demands, and everyone is simply telling them ‘No’, and eventually the Turks are going to have to accept it, but for ‘Emo Erdo’ I suspect it’s already too late.

    • Tim Williams

      you are describing Turks … Erdo is a madman and must be neutralized

      • The Saint

        I agree, probably too late for emo Erdo..

  • Tim Williams

    3 enemy aerial targets destroyed by the SAA overnight … possibly 1 chopper

  • javier

    the level of discourse here is at an all time low

    • Tim Williams

      I just block the trolls

      • FlorianGeyer

        Blocking NATO trolls saves a lot of space as well which makes it easier to read balanced opinions.

    • Kananda

      please, elevate it!

  • cactus

    footage of syrian air deffence shooting down a turkish drone over aleppo
    https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1233561457096261632/pu/vid/944×720/PUtcgLewjUJC0KDE.mp4?tag=10

  • cactus

    saa just lost a couple of villages in alghab

    • GuyQ

      This is normal in any war with fluid front lines

    • Kananda

      a wrote: shitty arab army

  • Tim Williams

    Growing number of Turkey citizens want their troops out of SYRIA …

    https://twitter.com/ShehabiFares/status/1233754080444665863

    • CHAOS

      Half of Turkey says Continue.

  • Ricky Miller

    The setbacks clearly not listed here is Russia now backing away from it’s committment to fight terrorism in Syria. Russia’s current statements include wanting to reduce tension inside Idlib and being alarmed at the escalation. Now that Turkey is militarily involved Russia doesn’t want to actually wage war to stop Turkey’s land grab in cahoots with jihadi street gangs. So today there have been no reinforcements of flights from Russia to Syria. Turkey bombed an airfield EAST of Aleppo. And Putin will now meet with Erdogan on March 5th or 6th after all. In the coming cease fire Syria will be required to surrender all her gains except the neighborhoods around Aleppo and in exchange Turkey will “promise” to finally fulfill her obligations under Astana/Sochi, namely opening up the M4 and M5 for travel and enforcing a cease fire from jihadi zones. Turkey has correctly figured that Russia is far away and doesn’t have enough material in country to wage sustained war and that the Russians would rather sell gas and power plants to Turkey than to fight actual war for Syria. The SAA soldiers on the ground are surely getting wind of this, these dealings and no one is going to want to die or risk much for a lost cause so the SAA will probably begin fighting withdraws all across the conflict area whilst reinforcing the areas around Aleppo, especially the road leading north toward the Shia towns. Russia will most likely compensate Syria by building a new highway between Hama and Aleppo, as actual travel along the M4 and M5 will be fraught with sniper attacks and the like with Turkey pledging that “they’re doing the best they can and btw, fuck off.” It’s over, except for the fat ladies song. Syria will have to sort out the remaining ISIS pockets out in the desert but the contours of the new Syrian republic are all but established and marked now. There might be room for deals moving forward, such as Tanf for the Golan and some nearby areas across the Euphrates for Kurdish independence, protected by the United States. The goose is cooked and Turkey has carried the day, no matter how Russia tries to spin it. It’s time for Syria to rethink it’s geopolitical alignment toward where the safety actually is because it’s clearly not in the United Nations Charter or in any alliance, scratch that, any partnership, with Russia. Algeria should be warned, they are probably next on the regime change hit list.

    • Ricky Miller

      And it’s official. Turkey last week threatened to close the Bosphorus to Russian naval shipping because of the military threat to Turkey posed by Russia’s support to the “Syrian Regime.” A Russian lawmaker stated that he hoped Turkey would not resort to that extreme. The squeeze is on and at this rate Syria will be lucky if Russia doesn’t duck out altogether. Vladimir Putin, for all his security street credibility, will now have added to his legacy a punked out conclusion to his Syria intervention. The Russians will argue about all the progress made and the successes against terrorism but when push came to shove Turkey pushed and Russia got shoved aside. Them’s the bitter apples. A Russian election in 2024 can’t come soon enough. It won’t come soon enough to save Syria’s territorial integrity though.

      • CHAOS

        If Turkey closes the straits to the Russians, the Russian economy will collapse within 1 Week.What does Russia think it is, that it is untouchable and has its land everywhere? AHAHA SCK DCK RSSA MOTHER

        • Kananda

          turkey can not block anythig. stop wit these lies! turkey was not able to do this during colf war, today zero chance!!!

        • Concrete Mike

          All that just to support al nusrah.

          How cute.

      • Angry Guy

        Bravo

  • swedish_viking

    Syria only needs to keep going since Turkey can’t keep this up for long.
    There is a reason that Turkey is the one that voices most over the need for peace.
    Turkey can’t afford a war or keep the opinion for sending Turks to death in Syria.