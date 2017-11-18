#FROMTHEFRONT#SYRIA 18.11.2017 - 3,586 views
Free Syrian Army Disbands 180 Fighters Previously Deployed In Al-Tanaf Area – Report

FILE IMAGE

On November 18, the US-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) group, Jaysh Maghawir al-Thawra, disbanded 180 of its fighters who had been serving in the US-led coalition garrison in the area of al-Tanaf, near the Syrian-Iraqi border, the pro-Syrian opposition news website Enab Baladi has reported.

First lieutenant Abu al-Atheer al-Khabouri, spokesman for Jaysh Maghawir al-Thawra, told Enab Baladi that the fighters were disbanded due to their misbehavior. Al-Khaburi said that all the fighters handed over their weapons and received 2,000$ before leaving al-Tanaf towards the Rukban refugee camp on the Syrian-Jordanian border.

Some Syrian opposition activists said that the Jaysh Maghawir al-Thawra decision is a part of the ongoing preparations to hand over the al-Tanaf base to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) within a deal between the US and Russia.

However, the pro-opposition Hammurabi’s Justice News claimed that a source from the US-led coalition had told it that the decision was taken “due to the successes against ISIS in southern Syria”. The source also said that the decision is part of the US-led coalition effort to make the FSA “more professional & agile as the security situation changes”.

The US-led coalition base in al-Tanf lost all of its strategic value after the SAA and its allies reached al-Bukamal city on the Syrian-Iraqi border. Due to this, there is a chance that the US-led coalition might be considering to close down the base in the near future.

SouthFront

  • Vince Dhimos

    Jaysh Maghawir al-Thawra (Revolutionary Commandos) was once called the Free Syrian Army (Jaysh Suriyah al-Jadid) until they were discredited by involving themselves in brutal activity. Only the name has changed, but the US initially pretended they were brand new and spotless. It was this group that tipped off the US to the presence of Syrian-Iranian troops near Al-Tanf, which were then shot up by the glorious USAF. But all these disgusting actions chip away at what is left of US prestige.

  • alex spov

    An all out real civil war In israHELL against zionists , not a staged proxy foreigners-terrorists’s from overseas abroad civil war , a real civil war against zionists in israHELL to liberate arab Palestine from zionists’s occupation is immenent underway !

  • Serious

    Poor sunnis. They like more money than their religion or countries. And they don’t understand why they are defeated everywhere.

    Very weak people.

    And USA is cynically using their stupidity to advance their agenda.

  • Serious

    2000 dollars to disband. XD.

    No will, no conviction, no goals.

    • SG

      They’re probably in just a hurry to leave, they’ve had enough and don’t believe in what they were fighting for. $2,000 USD will probably cover their travel expenses + meals and comfortable hotel booking.

      • Serious

        They have fought for nothing just the destruction of their country. I expect nothing from humans but everyday I see that they can dig deeper into shit.

    • testera

      Actually, stayin’ alive with $2000 is a greatest goal that anyone there has achived.

  • Ivanus59

    Indeed the only purpose of that terrorist-held area around Al Tanf is to keep Syria and Iraq separated, but after Deir Ezzor – Al Bukamal – Baghdad highway is secured, then Al Tanf will be completely useless.

  • Tudor Miron

    This actually looks like redeployment of this moderate headchoppers elsewhere.

  • Axis of Resistance

    Hammurabi’s (((Justice))) News

    People actually take that account seriously?

  • Thegr8rambino

    HAHAHAHA YES CLOSE IT FUCKING DOWN AND HAND OVER TO SAA PRONTO!!!