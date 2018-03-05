Egyptian Air Force Destroys ISIS Vehicles And Positions In Sinai. ISIS Carries Out New Attacks (Videos, Photos) 5 out of 5 based on 6 ratings. 6 user reviews.

On March 4, Egyptian Army spokesman Colonel Tamer Rifai announced in an official statement that warplanes of the country’s air force (EAF) had destroyed 6 ISIS positions and 2 vehicles in the Sinai Peninsula. EAF warplanes also detected and destroyed 6 vehicles belonging to a terrorist cell, which had been trying to sneak into the Egyptian territory from Libya, according to Col. Rifai.

According to the statement, army units have destroyed 145 ISIS tunnels, trenches, hideouts and depots in the Sinai Peninsula. During their military operations, Egyptian Army soldiers have killed 10 ISIS fighters, have arrested 245 suspects and have destroyed 12 vehicles and 28 motorcycle belonging to ISIS.

Meanwhile, the ISIS-linked news agency Amaq reported that ISIS fighters had destroyed a M60 battle tank and a bulldozer and had damaged a M60 tank, 2 armoured personnel carriers (APC) and a vehicle during clashes with the Egyptian Army south of the city of al-Arish in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.

ISIS fighters have reportedly destroyed 2 M60 battle tanks and a Humvee vehicle belonging to the army in the areas of Sheikh Zuweid and Bir al-Abed in the eastern and northern parts of Sinai Peninsula. Moreover, the ISIS-linked news agency claimed that ISIS snipers had killed 6 army soldiers in different areas of Sinai.

Most ISIS attacks have been conducted using IEDs. This indicates that the terrorist group has lost a large part of its heavy weapons as a result of the ongoing large-scale military operation of the Egyptian Army “Sinai 2018”.

