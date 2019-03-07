Donate
#YEMENEditor's choice 07.03.2019
Combat Footage: Houthis Destroy Saudi-led Coalition Vehicles In Jizan

On March 7, the Houthis media wing released a short video of recent clashes between the Yemeni group and the Saudi-led coalition in the al-Dud mount in the southern part of the Kingdom’s southern province of Jizan.

The video shows Houthi fighters destroying several vehicles of the coalition with field artillery and recoilless rifles. Coalition personnel can be also seen fleeing some of their positions in the area.

In a second video released by the Houthis media wing, Houthi fighters destroyed a bulldozer of the Saudi-led coalition in southern Jizan with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM). The bulldozer was reportedly building fortifications in a key area on the Saudi-Yemeni border.

Last month, the Houthis launched several operations deep inside Jizan. However, they stepped down their cross-border activities with the beginning of March for unclear reasons.

These hit and run attacks along the Saudi-Yemeni border are a part of the Houthis’ strategy to deter the Saudi-led coalition and drain its resources. Despite the al-Hudaydah ceasefire, Saudi-led  forces are still trying to advance in central and northern Yemen.

SouthFront

  • You can call me Al

    In the 2nd video with the bulldozer, since I could not see anyone running from them, the Houthis should have just taken them all.

    • Pave Way IV

      Enlarge the video to full-screen and you can see the other equipment operators running away at :30. The dozer operator at the bottom chose to snuggle right next to the wall for some safety, but I’ll bet he got the hell out of there right after the video ended. Vehicles and equipment are useless to the Houthis for now – the Saudis will just take them out with airstrikes if captured.

      • Zionism = EVIL

        Exactly. Firstly, it is mountain terrain and moving equipment is difficult. To see it go up in flames is more humiliating for the Saudi scum.

      • You can call me Al

        Now, F-S makes a huge difference. Saw them scuttle and the one in his high speed escape. Thank you.

    • Zionism = EVIL

      It is mountain terrain and the Ansarollah have mostly infantry hit and run teams, so they just destroy the Saudi idiots equipment and only take portable small arms and ATGM. It is more demoralizing for the Saudi scum to see billions of dollars worth of equipment to go up in smoke.

  • Pave Way IV

    “…Last month, the Houthis launched several operations deep inside Jizan. However, they stepped down their cross-border activities with the beginning of March for unclear reasons…”

    The reason seems pretty clear to me: they’re trying to defend their home in Yemen and not trying to invade and occupy Saudi Arabia. The one place they have crossed into Saudi Arabia is in the north, but they stopped short of the city of Najran.

    The message to the Saudis: keep invading Yemen from the southern tip of Jizan (Jazan) province you f’king chimps, and we’ll take out your city of Najran and it’s half-million residents.

    The Saudis seem to want to occupy and ethnically cleanse Sadaa (Sa’dah) governate of Houthis for a safe zone/buffer. That would push the Houthis 100km to the south of the Saudi-Yemeni border. Sadaa is basically all mountains and the Houthis historic homeland, so that Saudi/US scheme is obviously not going to work.

    Not sure what the Saudis were doing in the second video, but it looks like they’re trying to cover the Sarawat Mountains with sand. This would provide familiar terrain to the Saudi forces (flat sand) and would deprive the Houthis of the strategic advantage they have in their native mountain territory. By the looks of the equipment operators scurrying away, I would have to say that scheme has failed as well.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/bd6e5ad01f0bac1aaea788445978297265aebada7779cba291a15ecffa57cfd7.png

  • Promitheas Apollonious

    bravo houthis keep up the good work

    • Zionism = EVIL

      First time the entire EU has openly criticized the Saudi headchopping savages.

      EU rebukes Saudi Arabia over human rights at UN forum

      Statement calls on Saudi to release held activists and cooperate with UN-led probe into murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

      At least 36 countries, including all 28 members of the European Union, have signed a statement condemning Saudi Arabia’s human rights record at the United Nations Human Rights Council (OHCHR).

      The joint statement, read out by Harald Aspelund, Iceland’s ambassador to the Geneva talks, is the first rebuke of the kingdom from the UN forum since it was set up in 2006.

      “It is a success for Europe to be united on this,” an envoy of an EU country told Reuters news agency.

      • Promitheas Apollonious

        EU…….. may I ask whose supplying the saudis with all the weapons and logistics they use against the houthis, beside arming also isis? I would assume you are in position to see hypocrisy and double standards when you come across them.

        • Zionism = EVIL

          The same criminals, UK, US and EU hypocrites. They condemn the headchopping of Khashoggi, but no mention of the thousands of civilians killed by Americunt and Limey git bombs, not to mention even a food and medicines embargo on the poor people of Yemen. They passed this resolution just to please the western media that was upset at such blatant murder in the Saudi embassy and then burning the guy’s body at the butcher Saudi ambassadors house.

          • Promitheas Apollonious

            the western media that belongs to them? No is not the media they try to please but to trick all their voters and give them the false impression that they represent law and order. In any case you get the drift.

  • Zionism = EVIL

    There are reports that the dying geriatric pimp Salman is very unhappy with the idiotic retard MBS for the mess he has created in Yemen and the region in general. The MBS pimp has even managed to alienate Pakistan when he visited India the same day the Pakistanis were whacking the IAF. The idiot praised India, totally pissing off the Pakistanis who quickly said the war in Yemen must end. Now the CIA lapdog Jubeir is in Pakistan to kiss arse.

  • LR captain

    so where the patriotic white american who is saying that american equipment is so much better than the Russians. Cause in the video not even the sandal wearing houthis will use american made vehicles. Beside all they had to do was throw two bottles of gas on it and light a match, then it was ruined. If the vehicle can’t even take a Molotov how can it defend from heavy machine gun fire much less and RPG round. Hell even mortar shell could take it out along with its crew.

    • Zionism = EVIL

      The Saudi scum have run out of foreign cannon fodder and the Zionists are training 2,000 new Colombian and Nepalese mercenaries in Occupied Southern Palestine Negev desert for $2 billion scam. The ones being sent to the border areas are from Wahhabi Bedouin tribes loyal to the al-Saud pimps, but not really interested in fighting. They are sent forcibly and are ill-trained so they just run and abandon equipment. Sending tracked Caterpillar bulldozers to a hostile mountain area is sheer lunacy to begin with.

      • LR captain

        you know the more sunni wahhabi idiots that they send to fight. the less sunni they have to police the shia cause, im sure they are offering bonus for sunni police offers to join the army.

        • Wolfgang Wolf

          anyways doesent matter if they send police or other towelheads… is a difference to shoot at unarmed protesters or to fight with a Houthi guerilla.

          • LR captain

            shoot protesters is wrong under but that was the point i am trying the to make.

            my point is that there is the Saudi army Saudi, foreign Saudi troops, Saudi police, Saudi religious police. Wahhabi extremists citizens.
            all of those groups NEED radical sunni’s in other for the state to function.

            shia make up 15% – 20%

            so lets say a sunni army officer is shot in head while training government militia in Yemen.