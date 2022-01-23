BREAKING: Armenian President Resigned

Support SouthFront

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has resigned on January 23. His decision was published on the President’s website.

“I thought for a long time and decided to resign from the post of President of the republic after active work for about four years. This decision is not emotional at all, it follows a certain logic,” Sarkissian’s statement reads.

According to Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian president “does not have the necessary tools to influence the fundamental processes of domestic and foreign policy in the current difficult period for the country and the nation.”

Mr. Sarkissian was elected Armenian President by parliament for a term of seven years in 2018. In 2015 the country switched to a parliamentary form of government. Thus, the president has exclusively representative powers.

