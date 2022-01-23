Donate
0 $
2,500 $
5,000 $
1,600 $
9 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THE END OF JANUARY
HOT
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Suggested Analyses
#NAGORNO-KARABAKH WAREditor's choice 23.01.2022 - 19 views
4.8 (5 votes)
BREAKING: Armenian President Resigned 4.8 out of 5 based on 5 ratings. 5 user reviews.

BREAKING: Armenian President Resigned

Support SouthFront

BREAKING: Armenian President Resigned

Illustrative Image

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has resigned on January 23. His decision was published on the President’s website.

“I thought for a long time and decided to resign from the post of President of the republic after active work for about four years. This decision is not emotional at all, it follows a certain logic,” Sarkissian’s statement reads.

According to Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian president “does not have the necessary tools to influence the fundamental processes of domestic and foreign policy in the current difficult period for the country and the nation.”

Mr. Sarkissian was elected Armenian President by parliament for a term of seven years in 2018. In 2015 the country switched to a parliamentary form of government. Thus, the president has exclusively representative powers.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Support SouthFront

SouthFront

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tijuana Marable

MAGA 2022 !!
I get paid more than $140 to $850 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $24652 from this without having online working skills .
Simply give it
open this link HERE……. http://Www.NETCASH1.Com

Last edited 3 hours ago by Tijuana Marable
-7
Reply
Skye Simpson

I’ve made $84,000 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great money. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. The potential with this is endless.

Here’s what I do… http://Www.WorkJoin1.com

-8
Reply
HelenTodaro

Make everyone ( $26,000 __ $38,000 ) A Month Online Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot just

open this link.======>……… http://Www.SmartPay1.com

Last edited 3 hours ago by HelenTodaro
-8
Reply
Ruby

Here are 7 at-home jobs that pay at least $100/day. And there’s quite the variety too! Some of these work-at-home jobs are more specialized, others are jobs that anyone can do. They all pay at least $3000/month, but some pay as much as $10,000.
GO HOME PAGE FOR MORE DETAILS…………. http://Www.PAYCASH1.com

Last edited 2 hours ago by Ruby
-7
Reply
Alisha

Make money online from home extra cash more than 💵 $18k to 💵 $21k. Start getting paid every month Thousands Dollars online.kkjh I have received 💵 $26K in this month by just working online from home in my part time.

Every person easily do this job by just visit…▬😂✌️💕▬▬☛ http://Www.livejob247.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Alisha
-5
Reply
VINCENT

A traitor to Armenian people because he is english.

0
Reply
6
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x